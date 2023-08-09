Mesa Moreira
Food
Appetizers
Shrimp in Garlic Sauce | Camarão à Guilho
Shrimp sautéed with garlic, seasonings and a hint of Piri Piri sauce.
Clams in Garlic Sauce | Amêijoas a Bulhão de Pato
One dozen clams steamed in white wine sauce, garlic and cilantro
Fried Calamari | Lulas Fritas
Lightly battered calamari fried and served with our red tomato sauce.
Grilled Portuguese Sausage | Chouriço Assado
Grilled Portuguese Sausage thinly sliced.
Chicken Wings
Chicken Wings fried in your choice of sauce, served with celery and bleu cheese or ranch.
Portuguese Croquetes
Four croquettes filled with shredded cod and shrimp covered in breadcrumbs and fried. Two of each.
Soup & Salad
Green Soup | Caldo Verde
A potato base with thinly sliced collard greens and Portuguese sausage.
Soup of the Day | Sopa do Dia
Tossed Salad | Salada Mista
Fresh chopped romaine with tomatoes, shredded carrots, red onion and cucumbers.
House Salad | Salada da Casa
Fresh chopped romaine and green leaf lettuce with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, shredded carrots and mozzarella balls served with our house dressing.
Caesar Salad | Salada Caesar
Fresh chopped romaine with parmesan cheese and croutons served with our creamy caesar dressing.
Handhelds
Sliced Pork Sandwich | Bifana
Pork loin marinated in a Piri Piri sauce sliced thin, served on a portuguese roll with sautéed onions and yellow mustard. Served with fresh cut french fries.
Sliced Steak Sandwich | Sandes de Bife
Thinly sliced shell steak served on a portuguese roll with sautéed peppers and onions. American cheese optional. Served with fresh cut french fries.
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich | Sanduíche de Frango a Parmegiana
Chicken fingers served on a portuguese roll with our homemade marinara sauce and american cheese. Served with fresh cut french fries.
Chicken Caesar Wrap | Envoltório de Frango Caesar
Your choice of grilled or breaded chicken served wrapped in a flour tortilla with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and creamy caesar dressing. Served with fresh cut french fries.
Fish & Seafood
Grilled Salmon | Salmão Grelhado
Salmon Fillet grilled in butter and white wine served with steamed vegetables and boiled potatoes.
Stuffed Salmon | Salmão Recheado
Stuffed Salmon Fillet with Crab Meat, served with steamed vegetables and boiled potatoes.
Shrimp in Garlic Sauce Entree | Camarão ao Alho
Shrimp sautéed in garlic, butter and white wine. Served with french fries and white rice.
Grilled Codfish | Bacalhau a Lagereiro
Grilled Codfish in olive oil and garlic along with peppers and onions, served with boiled potatoes.
Grilled Flounder | Filetes de Solha Grelhados
Grilled flounder fillet in butter and white wine served with steamed vegetables and boiled potatoes.
Stuffed Flounder | Filetes de Solha Recheada
Grilled flounder stuffed with crab meat, served with steamed vegetables and boiled potatoes.
Grilled Tilapia | Tilápia Grelhado
Grilled Tilapia in butter and white wine, served with steamed vegetables and boiled potatoes.
Seafood Paella | Paella de Mariscos
Seafood Combination with Lobster, Clams, Shrimp, Mussels & Scallops Cooked with Yellow Rice. Serves at minimum two guests.
Seafood Combination in Sauce | Parrillada de Mariscos
Seafood Combination with Lobster, Clams, Shrimp, Mussels and Scallops in a Red (marinara) or Green (cilantro, white wine and Piri Piri) Sauce. Served with white rice. Serves two guests.
Meat & Chicken
Chicken in Garlic Sauce | Peito de Frango ao Alho
Sautéed Chicken Breast in Garlic Sauce Served with White Rice.
Pork Cubes with Shrimp | Picadinho
Sautéed Cubed Pork and Cubed Potatoes in Our Delicious Portuguese Sauce. Topped with Giardiniera and olives. Served with white rice.
Mixed Meats with Potatoes | Picadinho Misto
Sautéed Cubed Pork, Beef, Chicken and Portuguese Sausage with Cubed Potatoes in Our Delicious Portuguese Sauce. Topped with Giardiniera and olives. Served with white rice.
Portuguese Steak | Bitoque
Sirloin Steak Braised in Portuguese Style Sauce, Seasoned and Topped with an Egg Served with Rice and Spanish Potatoes.
Grilled Shell Steak | Bife de Casa
Grilled Shell Steak served with white rice and fries.
Grilled Skirt Steak | Fraldinhla Grelhada
Grilled Skirt Steak served with white rice and fries.
Surf & Turf | Mar & Terra
Picanha and lobster served with steamed vegetables and white rice. Picanha served medium.
Grilled Chicken Breast | Peito de Frango Grelhado
Grilled chicken breast served with steamed vegetables and white rice.
Portuguese Pork & Clams | Carne de Porco a Alentejane
Sautéed Cubed Pork, Clams and Cubed Potatoes in Our Delicious Portuguese Sauce. Topped with Giardiniera and olives. Served with white rice.
Barbecue
Barbecue Chicken | Frango no Churrasco
Grilled chicken Portuguese style in a Piri Piri Sauce. Served with rice and fries.
Barbecue Pork Ribs | Entrecosto de Porco
Grilled pork ribs Portuguese style in a Piri Piri Sauce. Served with rice and fries.
Barbecue Beef Short Ribs | Costelas de Boi
Grilled beef ribs Portuguese style in a Piri Piri Sauce. Served with rice and fries.
Top Sirloin Cap | Picanha
Grilled Top Sirloin Cap served with rice and fries.
Mixed Grilled Meats | Grelhado Misto
Barbecue combo of chicken, pork ribs, beef short ribs, picanha and Portuguese sausage. Served with rice, fries and black beans.
Barbecue Combo
Choose any two meats from our barbecue, served with rice and fries.
Pasta
Clams in Garlic Sauce over Pasta
Your choice of Tutoni's Flour Shop pasta with clams in a fresh garlic and olive oil sauce.
Choice of Pasta
Your choice of Tutoni's Flour Shop pasta and sauce.
Pasta with Vegetables
Your choice of Tutoni's Flour Shop pasta with fresh mixed vegetables.
Mixed Seafood over Pasta
Your choice of Tutoni's Flour Shop pasta served with clams, scallops, mussels and shrimp in a red sauce.
Children
Bitoque - Children's Size
A child's size portion of our Bitoque entree. Sirloin Steak Braised in Portuguese Style Sauce, Seasoned and Topped with an Egg Served with Rice and Spanish Potatoes.
Chicken Fingers
Three chicken fingers served with fresh cut french fries.
Grilled Cheese
American cheese on a toasted Portuguese roll served with french fries.
Kid's Pasta
Your choice of Tutoni's Flour Shop pasta and sauce.
Dessert
Flan | Pudim
A creamy and sweet dessert.
Sawdust | Serradura
Layers of crushed Maria cookies with sweetened whipping cream.
Rice Pudding | Arroz Doce
A creamy mixture of rice and milk.
Aletria
A Portuguese Sweet Pasta dessert.
Custard Tarts | Pasteis de Nata
Portuguese egg custard tart pastry, dusted with cinnamon.