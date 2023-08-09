Food

Appetizers

Shrimp in Garlic Sauce | Camarão à Guilho

$14.00

Shrimp sautéed with garlic, seasonings and a hint of Piri Piri sauce.

Clams in Garlic Sauce | Amêijoas a Bulhão de Pato

$16.00

One dozen clams steamed in white wine sauce, garlic and cilantro

Fried Calamari | Lulas Fritas

$16.00

Lightly battered calamari fried and served with our red tomato sauce.

Grilled Portuguese Sausage | Chouriço Assado

$15.00

Grilled Portuguese Sausage thinly sliced.

Chicken Wings

$16.00

Chicken Wings fried in your choice of sauce, served with celery and bleu cheese or ranch.

Portuguese Croquetes

$12.00

Four croquettes filled with shredded cod and shrimp covered in breadcrumbs and fried. Two of each.

Soup & Salad

Green Soup | Caldo Verde

$6.00

A potato base with thinly sliced collard greens and Portuguese sausage.

Soup of the Day | Sopa do Dia

$5.00

Tossed Salad | Salada Mista

$12.00

Fresh chopped romaine with tomatoes, shredded carrots, red onion and cucumbers.

House Salad | Salada da Casa

$14.00

Fresh chopped romaine and green leaf lettuce with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, shredded carrots and mozzarella balls served with our house dressing.

Caesar Salad | Salada Caesar

$12.00

Fresh chopped romaine with parmesan cheese and croutons served with our creamy caesar dressing.

Handhelds

Sliced Pork Sandwich | Bifana

$12.00

Pork loin marinated in a Piri Piri sauce sliced thin, served on a portuguese roll with sautéed onions and yellow mustard. Served with fresh cut french fries.

Sliced Steak Sandwich | Sandes de Bife

$14.00

Thinly sliced shell steak served on a portuguese roll with sautéed peppers and onions. American cheese optional. Served with fresh cut french fries.

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich | Sanduíche de Frango a Parmegiana

$15.00

Chicken fingers served on a portuguese roll with our homemade marinara sauce and american cheese. Served with fresh cut french fries.

Chicken Caesar Wrap | Envoltório de Frango Caesar

$14.00

Your choice of grilled or breaded chicken served wrapped in a flour tortilla with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and creamy caesar dressing. Served with fresh cut french fries.

Fish & Seafood

Grilled Salmon | Salmão Grelhado

$23.00

Salmon Fillet grilled in butter and white wine served with steamed vegetables and boiled potatoes.

Stuffed Salmon | Salmão Recheado

$27.00

Stuffed Salmon Fillet with Crab Meat, served with steamed vegetables and boiled potatoes.

Shrimp in Garlic Sauce Entree | Camarão ao Alho

$23.00

Shrimp sautéed in garlic, butter and white wine. Served with french fries and white rice.

Grilled Codfish | Bacalhau a Lagereiro

$33.00

Grilled Codfish in olive oil and garlic along with peppers and onions, served with boiled potatoes.

Grilled Flounder | Filetes de Solha Grelhados

$18.00

Grilled flounder fillet in butter and white wine served with steamed vegetables and boiled potatoes.

Stuffed Flounder | Filetes de Solha Recheada

$22.00

Grilled flounder stuffed with crab meat, served with steamed vegetables and boiled potatoes.

Grilled Tilapia | Tilápia Grelhado

$16.00

Grilled Tilapia in butter and white wine, served with steamed vegetables and boiled potatoes.

Seafood Paella | Paella de Mariscos

$60.00

Seafood Combination with Lobster, Clams, Shrimp, Mussels & Scallops Cooked with Yellow Rice. Serves at minimum two guests.

Seafood Combination in Sauce | Parrillada de Mariscos

$60.00

Seafood Combination with Lobster, Clams, Shrimp, Mussels and Scallops in a Red (marinara) or Green (cilantro, white wine and Piri Piri) Sauce. Served with white rice. Serves two guests.

Meat & Chicken

Chicken in Garlic Sauce | Peito de Frango ao Alho

$24.00

Sautéed Chicken Breast in Garlic Sauce Served with White Rice.

Pork Cubes with Shrimp | Picadinho

$24.00

Sautéed Cubed Pork and Cubed Potatoes in Our Delicious Portuguese Sauce. Topped with Giardiniera and olives. Served with white rice.

Mixed Meats with Potatoes | Picadinho Misto

$28.00

Sautéed Cubed Pork, Beef, Chicken and Portuguese Sausage with Cubed Potatoes in Our Delicious Portuguese Sauce. Topped with Giardiniera and olives. Served with white rice.

Portuguese Steak | Bitoque

$30.00

Sirloin Steak Braised in Portuguese Style Sauce, Seasoned and Topped with an Egg Served with Rice and Spanish Potatoes.

Grilled Shell Steak | Bife de Casa

$25.00

Grilled Shell Steak served with white rice and fries.

Grilled Skirt Steak | Fraldinhla Grelhada

$32.00

Grilled Skirt Steak served with white rice and fries.

Surf & Turf | Mar & Terra

$54.00

Picanha and lobster served with steamed vegetables and white rice. Picanha served medium.

Grilled Chicken Breast | Peito de Frango Grelhado

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast served with steamed vegetables and white rice.

Portuguese Pork & Clams | Carne de Porco a Alentejane

$28.00

Sautéed Cubed Pork, Clams and Cubed Potatoes in Our Delicious Portuguese Sauce. Topped with Giardiniera and olives. Served with white rice.

Barbecue

Barbecue Chicken | Frango no Churrasco

$10.00+

Grilled chicken Portuguese style in a Piri Piri Sauce. Served with rice and fries.

Barbecue Pork Ribs | Entrecosto de Porco

$15.00+

Grilled pork ribs Portuguese style in a Piri Piri Sauce. Served with rice and fries.

Barbecue Beef Short Ribs | Costelas de Boi

$15.00+

Grilled beef ribs Portuguese style in a Piri Piri Sauce. Served with rice and fries.

Top Sirloin Cap | Picanha

$25.00

Grilled Top Sirloin Cap served with rice and fries.

Mixed Grilled Meats | Grelhado Misto

$62.00

Barbecue combo of chicken, pork ribs, beef short ribs, picanha and Portuguese sausage. Served with rice, fries and black beans.

Barbecue Combo

$24.00

Choose any two meats from our barbecue, served with rice and fries.

Pasta

Clams in Garlic Sauce over Pasta

$22.00Out of stock

Your choice of Tutoni's Flour Shop pasta with clams in a fresh garlic and olive oil sauce.

Choice of Pasta

$20.00

Your choice of Tutoni's Flour Shop pasta and sauce.

Pasta with Vegetables

$16.00

Your choice of Tutoni's Flour Shop pasta with fresh mixed vegetables.

Mixed Seafood over Pasta

$26.00

Your choice of Tutoni's Flour Shop pasta served with clams, scallops, mussels and shrimp in a red sauce.

Sides

Steamed Vegetables | Vegetais

$5.00
Rice | Arroz

$5.00

Boiled Potatoes | Batatas Cozidas

$5.00

Black Beans | Feijão

$5.00
Fresh Cut French Fries

$5.00

Pasta | Massa

$7.00

Children

Bitoque - Children's Size

$18.00

A child's size portion of our Bitoque entree. Sirloin Steak Braised in Portuguese Style Sauce, Seasoned and Topped with an Egg Served with Rice and Spanish Potatoes.

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Three chicken fingers served with fresh cut french fries.

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

American cheese on a toasted Portuguese roll served with french fries.

Kid's Pasta

$9.00

Your choice of Tutoni's Flour Shop pasta and sauce.

Dessert

Flan | Pudim

$5.00

A creamy and sweet dessert.

Sawdust | Serradura

$5.00

Layers of crushed Maria cookies with sweetened whipping cream.

Rice Pudding | Arroz Doce

$5.00

A creamy mixture of rice and milk.

Aletria

$5.00Out of stock

A Portuguese Sweet Pasta dessert.

Custard Tarts | Pasteis de Nata

$4.00

Portuguese egg custard tart pastry, dusted with cinnamon.

NY Cheesecake

$7.00

Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake

$7.00

Drinks

Coffee

Double Espresso

$4.25

Latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Coffee

$2.75

Single Espresso

$2.75

Beverages

Soft Drinks

$2.75

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$2.75

Sumol

$2.50

Guarana Brazillian

$3.50

Castello | Mineral Water

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Luso Small

$1.50

Luso Large

$5.00