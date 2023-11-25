Mesob Restaurant & Rum Bar 5225 Northland
Appetizers
- Crab Cakes$23.00
Pan-seared blue crab meat in a light aioli coated with crispy panko, Pickle onions, and cajun remoulade
- Lambi$24.00
Crispy pan-fried Bahamian cracked conch lightly dusted in a house-made blend of seasoning flour served with cilantro lime pesto and sriracha aioli.
- Smoked Salmon$23.00
Bahamian conch flash fried tossed in Appleton sweet ginger glaze.
- Steam Mussels$22.00
Fennel, piquillo peppers, white Truffle oil, cilantro, roasted garlic ciabatta toast
- Banane Pesee$11.00
Fried plantains served with spicy coleslaw.
- Guacamole$17.00
Avocado with onions, jalapeños, cilantro, and fresh lime juice served with plantain chips and baked injera.”
- Jerk DuckBao$2,000.00
Chicken bites lightly dredged in house-made flour mix fried tossed in house ginger rum glazed and plantain shoestring.
- PIKLIZ JAR - 30oz$25.00
Traditional Haitian CuisineCondiment served with meat, fish, and more to balance rich flavors. Ingredients Cabbage, Onions, Carrots, Scotch Bonnet, Vinegar, Garlic, Bell Pepper.Lime and Salt
Caribbean Main Course
- Coconut Curry Shrimp$26.00
Black Tiger Shrimp | Coconut Curry Sauce | Sweet Peas | Cabbage | Baby Carrots | Potatoes | Jasmine Steam Rice
- 2lb Snapper$35.00
Pan-fried Red Snapper | Spicy Cabbage Slaw | Arugula Salad | Fried Plantain | Black Mushroom Rice. Served Grill, Fried, or Creole Style
- Broadway Chicken$25.00
Herb Roasted Halved Chicken | Sweet Potatoes Mashed | Greens Beans | Blistered Sweet Peppers | Crispy Brussels Sprouts | Chicken Au jus Butter Reduction.
- Oxtail$28.00
Red Wine Braised oxtails | Sweet peas | Collar Greens | Potatoes | Baby Carrots | Mushroom Rice
- Cajun Seafood Pasta$26.00
Blue Mussel | Shrimp | Smoked Beef Sausage | Sun-dried Tomatoes | Vodka Tomato Cream
- Chicken Jambalaya$26.00
Blackened Chicken Breast | Smoked Beef Sausage | Bell Peppers | Celery | Onions | Tomatoes | Cajun-spiced broth | Rice Pilaf
- Shrimp & Grits$25.00
Blackened Shrimp | Smoke Gouda | Spinach | Brussel Sprouts | Cherry Tomatoes | Creole Sauce
- Surf Duo$30.00
Atlantic Salmon | Shrimp | Caramelized Onions | Brussels Sprouts | Grapes Tomatoes | Herbed Roasted Potatoes | Lemon Butter Sauce
- Seafood Paella$34.00
Jasmine Rice| Saffron Broth | White fish | Scallops | Blue Mussels | Black Tiger Shrimp | Sweet Peas | Sofrito
- Griot$16.00
Bite Sizes Pork Shoulder | Black Mushroom Rice | Plantain | Spicy Cabbage Slaw
- Vegan Paella$25.00
Jasmine Rice | Saffron Broth | Squash | Baby Spinach | Brussels Sprouts | Sweet Peas | Sun-dried Tomatoes | Green Beans | Fennels | Sofrito
- Seafood Jambalaya$33.00
Shrimp | Mussels | Scallops | White Fish | Bell peppers | Onions | Celery |Tomatoes | Cajun-spiced Broth | Rice Pilaf
- 14oz Hand-Cut Strip Steak*$34.00
Mashed Potatoes | Cremini Mushrooms | Green Beans | Peppercorn Sherry Reduction
- Vegetarian Jambalaya$25.00
Long Grain Rice | Squash | Brussels Sprouts | Sweet Peas | Celery | Green Beans | Onions | Tomatoes | Bell Peppers | Cajun Spiced Broth
- Chef Special$38.00
Whole Fish Branzino | Artichokes | Kalamata Olives | Baby Bell peppers | Yuka | Cherry Tomatoes
Caribbean Sides
Dessert
- Oreo Bread Pudding$11.00
House-made bread pudding with layered oreo cookies, fresh strawberries macerated in aged Barbancout Rum topped vanilla ice cream
- Espresso Creme Brulee$9.00
Classic Creme, Brulee, Grind Espresso Rum, with Seasonal Berries
- Upside-down Pineapple Cake$8.00
House-made, red velvet Pineapple Upside-down Cake
Ethiopian Main Course
- Lamb Tibs$26.00
Boneless Lamb Sautéed in a Blend of House Spices, Clarified Herb Butter, Onions, Garlic, Jalapenos, and Tomatoes
- Goden Strip Steak$27.00
14 oz Black Angus Steak cook to perfection Topped with Sauteed Onions, Jalapenos, Bell Peppers in a Berbere Awaze Sauce Served with Ethiopian Salad and Injera
- Beef Tibs$21.00
Beef Tenderloin Sautéed in a Blend of House Spices, Onions, Garlic, Clarified Herb Butter, Tomatoes, and Jalapenos
- Salmon Tibs$25.00
Atlantic Salmon Slightly Sauteed with Fresh Garlic Ginger, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, Caramelized Onions, Berbere Spice
- Ingudai Tibs$18.00
Portobello Mushrooms Sautéed with Tomatoes, Onions, Jalapenos, Garlic, and Berbere Spice
- Shiro$16.00
Grounded Chickpeas with Tomatoes, Onions, Garlic, Olive Oil, and Spices
- Seafood Platter$70.00
Combination of Salmon Tibs, Tilapia Fillet Awaze, Shrimp Tibs
- Tilapia Tibs$21.00
Pan-seared Tilapia Spiced with Cardoman, Rosemary Onions, Garlic, Tomatoes, and Ginger.
- House Special Tibs$41.00
Combination of Lamb, Beef, and Chicken Tibs. Sauteed, Boneless Cubed Meat with Onions and Jalapenos Seasoned with House Spices
- Doro Tibs$19.00
Cubed Chicken Breast Sautéed in a Blend of House Spices, Onions, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, and Clarified Herb Butter
- Shrimp Tibs$24.00
Shrimp Sautéed with Berbere Carified Herb Butter, Onions, Garlic, Tomatoes, and Jalapeños
- Vegeterians Platter$26.00
Combination of Red Lentils, Yellow Lentils, Collard Greens, Potato Cabbage, and Salad
- Asmara Pasta$17.00
Portobello Mushroom Ragout Sossed in with spinach and Spaghetti
- Misor Wot$18.00
Lentils Stewed in a Rich Berbere Sauce, Onions, Garlic, and Ginger
- Meat and Seafood$80.00
Combination of Doro tibs, Beef Tibs, Salmon Tibs, Shrimp tibs
- Tofu Wot$18.00
Tofu sauteed in house-blend herb oil with onions, garlic, tomatoes, and fresh herbs.
Ethiopian Sides
Soup and Salad
- Smoked Butternut Bisque$11.00
Butternut Squash, Ayeb Cheese, Crostini
- Caesar Salad$10.00
Parmesan cheese, ciabatta croutons, cracked black pepper.
- Baby Spinach$11.00
Baby Spinach, Candied Walnut, Goat cheese, Raspberry vinaigrette
- Avocado Salad$14.00
Baby Arugula tossed in mango vinaigrette dressing with cherries, tomatoes, fresh avocado slices, candied walnuts, seasonal berries, and feta cheese.
- Ethiopian Salad$10.00
SUNDAY BRUNCH
- Shrimp & Grits$20.75
- Grilled Steak Medallions$20.75
- Mesob Burger$15.95
- Gabri en Sauce$22.99
- Salt Cod Cake$21.95
- Broadway Omelet$14.99
- Ethiopian Salmon Frittata$17.95
- Salmon Benedict$20.75
- The Scrambler$12.75
- Garden of Eden$17.99
- Fish Taco Trio$15.99
- Jerk Chicken and Waffles$22.00
- Buttermilk Pancakes$13.00
- French Toast$10.99
- Avocado Toast$14.99
- Belgian Waffle$10.99
- Fruit Bowl$11.00