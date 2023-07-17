Mestizo
Food
Mestizo Bakery
Breakfast
Avocado Toast
Toast, Avocado spread and Egg. Add Smoked Salmon $3.99 or Bacon $3.19
Omelette
Choice of Ham, Bacon or Turkey, Cheese and 3 Vegies. Served with Toast
Complete Breakfast
2 Eggs your way, Choice of Ham, Bacon or Turkey. Served with Toast
Mestizo Breakfast
2 Eggs your way, Shredded Beef, Black Beans, Sweet Plantain, Cheese. Served with Arepa
Breakfast Sandwich
Eggs, Choice of Ham, Bacon or Turkey, Cheese on Baguette or Croissant
Appetizers
Mini Tequeños x 6
6 tequeños, side of garlic sauce
Mini Empanadas x 6
6 mini empanadas. Choice of beef or cheese
Tostones x 3
3 tostones. Choice of beef, chicken or Reina Pepiada
Arepita Sampler x 3
3 arepitas. Choice of beef, cheese or Reina Pepiada
Empanadas Colombianas x 4
4 empanadas colombianas
Mestizo Sampler
2 tequeños, 2 empanadas venezolanas, 2 arepitas and 2 empanadas colombianas
Empanadas
Empanada Venezolana Cheese
Empanada Venezolana Shredded Beef
Empanada Venezolana Shredded Chicken
Empanada Venezolana Ground Beef
Empanada Venezolana Pabellon
Shredded beef, black beans, sweet plantain, paisa cheese
Empanada Argentina Beef
Empanada Argentina Chicken
Empanada Venezolana Ham & Cheese
Arepas
Arepa Carne Asada
Grilled steak, cabbage, paisa cheese, pico de gallo and our mestizo sauce
Arepa Pabellon
Shredded beef, black beans, sweet plantain, paisa cheese
Arepa Pelua
Shredded beef and gouda cheese
Arepa La Islena
Cheese, sweet plantains, avocado and our mestizo sauce
Arepa Reina Pepiada
Shredded chicken, mayonnaise and avocado
Arepa Ham & Cheese
Arepa Perico
Scrambled eggs, tomatoes and onions
Arepa Catira
Shredded chicken and gouda cheese
Arepa Queso
Choice of guayanes, de mano, paisa or gouda Cheese
Arepa Pernil
Shredded pork, tomatoes and mayonnaise
Cachapas
Cachapa Original
Sweet corn pancakes served with de mano cheese and nata
Cachapa Pabellon
Served with de mano and paisa cheese, sweet plantains, black beans, shredded beef and nata
Cachapa Picanha
Served with Picanha, de mano and paisa cheese and nata
Cachapa Pelua
Served with de mano and paisa cheese, shredded beef and nata
Cachapa Catira
Served with de mano and paisa cheese, shredded Chicken and nata
Cachapa Pernil
Served with de mano and paisa cheese, Shredded pork and nata
Salads
Cobb Salad
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, bacon, blue cheese, tomatoes, hardboiled egg. Served with vinaigrette dressing.
Quinoa Salad
Mixed greens, quinoa, carrots, avocado, parmesan cheese. Choice of vinaigrette, raspberry or Caesar dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons. Served with Caesar dressing.
Mestizo Garden Salad
Mixed Greens, tomatoes, cucumber, carrots, avocado, almonds with choice of vinaigrette, raspberry or Caesar dressing
Burgers & Sandwhiches
Cheese Burger 1/2lb
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, mayonnaise, mustard and Ketchup
Mestizo Burger1/2lb
Topped with Ham, Egg and Cheese with lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions with our special mestizo sauce
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Served with bacon, avocado, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and mustard.
Pepito Steak & Chicken
Grilled steak and Chicken with grilled onions, peppers, cheese, potato sticks on a baguette
Pepito Chicken
Pepito Steak
French Fries
Grill & Specialties
Grilled Chicken
All Grilled Dishes are served with 3 sides (Rice, Black Beans, Sweet Plantain, Tostones, Fries, Caesar Salad, Side Salad or Arepa)
Chicken/Steak
Picanha
Salmon
Pernil
Pabellon Venezolano
Shredded Beef or Chicken, Rice, Black Beans and Sweet Plantain
Parrilla Mestizo
Picanha, chicken, chorizo, morcilla, tostones, french fries, mix salad and chimichurri
Kids
Party Platters
Mixed Small
6 mini tequeños, 6 mini Venezuelan empanadas, 6 Colombian Empanadas, 6 mixed arepitas
Mixed Large
12 tequeños, 12 mini Venezuelan empanadas, 8 Colombian Empanadas, 8 mixed arepitas
Arepa Platter Small
6 mini arepitas Catira, 6 mini shredded beef, 6 mini arepitas Cheese, 6 mini arepitas Reina Pepiada
Arepa Platter Large
9 mini arepitas Catira, 9 mini shredded beef, 9 mini arepitas Cheese, 9 mini arepitas Reina Pepiada