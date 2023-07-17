Food

Mestizo Bakery

Cachito Ham

$4.50

Croissant Plain

$4.50

Croissant Almond

$5.95

Croissant Chocolate

$5.95

Pandebono

$2.50

Golfeado

$5.95

With Cheese $1.99

Tequeño Queso

$2.49

Tequeño Guava Queso

$2.49

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$11.95

Toast, Avocado spread and Egg. Add Smoked Salmon $3.99 or Bacon $3.19

Omelette

$14.95

Choice of Ham, Bacon or Turkey, Cheese and 3 Vegies. Served with Toast

Complete Breakfast

$12.95

2 Eggs your way, Choice of Ham, Bacon or Turkey. Served with Toast

Mestizo Breakfast

$17.95

2 Eggs your way, Shredded Beef, Black Beans, Sweet Plantain, Cheese. Served with Arepa

Breakfast Sandwich

$11.95

Eggs, Choice of Ham, Bacon or Turkey, Cheese on Baguette or Croissant

Appetizers

Mini Tequeños x 6

$8.95

6 tequeños, side of garlic sauce

Mini Empanadas x 6

$11.95

6 mini empanadas. Choice of beef or cheese

Tostones x 3

$10.95Out of stock

3 tostones. Choice of beef, chicken or Reina Pepiada

Arepita Sampler x 3

$11.95

3 arepitas. Choice of beef, cheese or Reina Pepiada

Empanadas Colombianas x 4

$9.95

4 empanadas colombianas

Mestizo Sampler

$16.95

2 tequeños, 2 empanadas venezolanas, 2 arepitas and 2 empanadas colombianas

Empanadas

Empanada Venezolana Cheese

$4.25

Empanada Venezolana Shredded Beef

$4.25

Empanada Venezolana Shredded Chicken

$4.25

Empanada Venezolana Ground Beef

$4.25

Empanada Venezolana Pabellon

$4.25

Shredded beef, black beans, sweet plantain, paisa cheese

Empanada Argentina Beef

$3.95Out of stock

Empanada Argentina Chicken

$3.95

Empanada Venezolana Ham & Cheese

$4.25

Arepas

Arepa Carne Asada

$11.95

Grilled steak, cabbage, paisa cheese, pico de gallo and our mestizo sauce

Arepa Pabellon

$11.95

Shredded beef, black beans, sweet plantain, paisa cheese

Arepa Pelua

$10.95

Shredded beef and gouda cheese

Arepa La Islena

$11.95

Cheese, sweet plantains, avocado and our mestizo sauce

Arepa Reina Pepiada

$10.95

Shredded chicken, mayonnaise and avocado

Arepa Ham & Cheese

$10.95

Arepa Perico

$9.95

Scrambled eggs, tomatoes and onions

Arepa Catira

$10.95

Shredded chicken and gouda cheese

Arepa Queso

$9.95

Choice of guayanes, de mano, paisa or gouda Cheese

Arepa Pernil

$10.95

Shredded pork, tomatoes and mayonnaise

Cachapas

Cachapa Original

$13.50

Sweet corn pancakes served with de mano cheese and nata

Cachapa Pabellon

$17.50

Served with de mano and paisa cheese, sweet plantains, black beans, shredded beef and nata

Cachapa Picanha

$18.50

Served with Picanha, de mano and paisa cheese and nata

Cachapa Pelua

$16.95

Served with de mano and paisa cheese, shredded beef and nata

Cachapa Catira

$15.95

Served with de mano and paisa cheese, shredded Chicken and nata

Cachapa Pernil

$15.95

Served with de mano and paisa cheese, Shredded pork and nata

Salads

Cobb Salad

$16.95

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, bacon, blue cheese, tomatoes, hardboiled egg. Served with vinaigrette dressing.

Quinoa Salad

$12.50Out of stock

Mixed greens, quinoa, carrots, avocado, parmesan cheese. Choice of vinaigrette, raspberry or Caesar dressing

Caesar Salad

$11.50

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons. Served with Caesar dressing.

Mestizo Garden Salad

$11.50Out of stock

Mixed Greens, tomatoes, cucumber, carrots, avocado, almonds with choice of vinaigrette, raspberry or Caesar dressing

Burgers & Sandwhiches

Cheese Burger 1/2lb

$16.95

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, mayonnaise, mustard and Ketchup

Mestizo Burger1/2lb

$18.95

Topped with Ham, Egg and Cheese with lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions with our special mestizo sauce

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.95

Served with bacon, avocado, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and mustard.

Pepito Steak & Chicken

$16.95

Grilled steak and Chicken with grilled onions, peppers, cheese, potato sticks on a baguette

Pepito Chicken

$15.95

Grilled steak and Chicken with grilled onions, peppers, cheese, potato sticks on a baguette

Pepito Steak

$16.95

Grilled steak and Chicken with grilled onions, peppers, cheese, potato sticks on a baguette

French Fries

$3.75

Grill & Specialties

Grilled Chicken

$15.95

All Grilled Dishes are served with 3 sides (Rice, Black Beans, Sweet Plantain, Tostones, Fries, Caesar Salad, Side Salad or Arepa)

Chicken/Steak

$16.95

All Grilled Dishes are served with 3 sides (Rice, Black Beans, Sweet Plantain, Tostones, Fries, Caesar Salad, Side Salad or Arepa)

Picanha

$18.95

All Grilled Dishes are served with 3 sides (Rice, Black Beans, Sweet Plantain, Tostones, Fries, Caesar Salad, Side Salad or Arepa)

Salmon

$20.95

All Grilled Dishes are served with 3 sides (Rice, Black Beans, Sweet Plantain, Tostones, Fries, Caesar Salad, Side Salad or Arepa)

Pernil

$15.50

All Grilled Dishes are served with 3 sides (Rice, Black Beans, Sweet Plantain, Tostones, Fries, Caesar Salad, Side Salad or Arepa)

Pabellon Venezolano

$15.95

Shredded Beef or Chicken, Rice, Black Beans and Sweet Plantain

Parrilla Mestizo

$49.95Out of stock

Picanha, chicken, chorizo, morcilla, tostones, french fries, mix salad and chimichurri

Kids

Chicken Tenders

$10.95Out of stock

Served with fries

Arepitasx2

$8.95

2 arepitas choice of beef, cheese or Reina Pepiada

Tequeños x 2

$4.95

3 tequeños

Cachapita con Queso

$6.25

Party Platters

Mixed Small

$55.75

6 mini tequeños, 6 mini Venezuelan empanadas, 6 Colombian Empanadas, 6 mixed arepitas

Mixed Large

$92.75

12 tequeños, 12 mini Venezuelan empanadas, 8 Colombian Empanadas, 8 mixed arepitas

Arepa Platter Small

$89.95

6 mini arepitas Catira, 6 mini shredded beef, 6 mini arepitas Cheese, 6 mini arepitas Reina Pepiada

Arepa Platter Large

$131.95

9 mini arepitas Catira, 9 mini shredded beef, 9 mini arepitas Cheese, 9 mini arepitas Reina Pepiada

Beverage

Juices

Orange

$6.95

Passion Fruit

$6.95

Mango

$6.95

Guanabana

$6.95

Cocada

$6.95

Strawberry

$6.95

Blackberry

$6.95

Pineapple

$6.95

lemonade

$5.95Out of stock

Papaya

$6.95

Protein Shake

$9.95Out of stock

Coffee

Espresso

$2.25

Cortadito

$2.75

Latte

$3.95

Iced Latte

$4.95

American

$3.50

Iced American

$3.75

Cappuccino

$4.25

Colada

$2.95

Hot Tea

$3.95

Hot Chocolate

$3.95Out of stock

Soft Drinks

Frescolita zero

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Malta

$2.75

Frescolita

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Water

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Coca Cola Zero

$2.75

Beer & Wine

Corona

$4.95

Modelo Especial

$4.95

Stella

$4.95

Presidente

$4.95

Bud Lite

$4.95

Michelob Ultra

$4.95

Pinot Grigio

$7.95

Chardonnay

$7.95

Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.95

Malbec

$7.95

Espumante

$7.95Out of stock

Extras

Vegetables

Black Beans

$2.50

Sweet Plantains

$2.25

Rice

$1.95

Mixed Salad

$4.95

Caesar Salad

$3.95

Tostones x 2

$3.50Out of stock

French Fries

$3.75

Proteins

Grilled Chicken

$5.95

Shredded Chicken

$5.95

Shredded Beef

$6.95

Grilled Picanha

$6.95

Salmon

$7.95

Pernil

$5.95

Eggs x 2

$2.95

Bacon x 4

$3.95

Queso

Guayanes

$1.75

De Mano

$1.95

Paisa

$1.75

Gouda

$1.75