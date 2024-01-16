Meta & Rose
Night Menu
Night Menu - Starters, Soups, & Salads
- Arti-Peno Dip$18.00
Marinated artichoke hearts, jalapeños, cream cheese, and mozzarella. Served with crostini
- French Onion Soup$10.00
Ask your server about the housemade soup of the day
- Caprese Skewers$14.00
Marinated mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes, fresh basil leaves, artichoke hearts, balsamic, pesto aioli
- Charcuterie Board$16.00
Rotating selections of cheese, meats, fruits, and nuts
- Tomato Bisque Cup$6.00
- French Onion Soup$10.00
House made, herb infused french onion soup
- Green Chile Sliders$18.00
House ground filet burger, green chiles, chipotle aioli, gruyere & greens on a brioche bun
- Korean Pork Belly$19.00
Glazed and seared pork belly, chipotle, aioli, pickled vegetables
- Wing Roulette$13.00
6 house dressed Szechuan chicken wings, one is dusted in ghost pepper!
- House Salad$9.00
Romaine, arugula, red cabbage, carrot, grape tomato, croutons, shaved Parmesan
- Chipotle Caesar$10.00
Romaine, chipotle Caesar dressing, shaved Parmesan, croutons, grape tomato, lemon
- Meta Brie and Pear Salad$22.00
- Chipotle Caesar Entree$16.00
- Chopped Wedge & Steak Salad$32.00
- Langostino Lobster Deviled Eggs$14.00
- Tomato Bisque Bowl$10.00
Night Menu - Entrees
- Chicken Fried Chicken$23.00
Pan fried breaded chicken breast served with house country gravy, mashed potatoes and seasonal veg
- Chicken Marsala$34.00
Airline chicken breast served on top of mashed potatoes topped with a marsala mushroom sauce
- Chopped Wedge & Steak$32.00
7 oz citrus marinated flank steak, iceberg lettuce, grape tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, candied pecans, with blue cheese vinaigrette finished with a balsamic reduction
- Classic Burger$19.00
House ground filet burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, your choice of cheese, garlic aioli, brioche roll. Served with fries. Cheddar, provolone, or gruyere
- Dirty Chicken Alfredo$29.00
Chicken sautéed in compound butter, white wine, garlic Parmesan cream sauce, crostini
- Kodiak Scallops & Porkbelly Risotto$39.00
Sweet pea risotto, pan seared kodiak weathervane scallops, pork belly, pickled red onion
- Lemon Garlic Rockfish$37.00
Pan seared rockfish, lemon garlic cream sauce & arugula oil. Served with asparagus & fried fingerling potatoes
- Mushroom Risotto$19.00
Mushroom risotto. Vegan, vegetarian & gluten free. Ask your server about adding protein or dairy options
- Reverse Seared Filet$42.00
6 oz reversed seared filet, peppercorn sauce, asparagus, mashed potatoes
- Ribeye Steak$49.00
16 oz certified angus beef ribeye, compound butter, asparagus, mashed potatoes
- The Grilled Cheese$17.00
Mozzarella, gruyere, cheddar & Parmesan served with fries and tomato bisque
- Tuscan Seafood Pasta$39.00
Sauteed prawns, scallops, spinach, tomato, creamy garlic sauce
- Welly Sandwich$23.00
Beef tenderloin, mushrooms, brie, bacon, french bread, garlic aioli, rosemary au jus. Served with fries
- King Crab with Lemon Risotto$129.00
- Prime Rib 16 oz.$39.00
- 8 oz. Prime Rib Dinner$19.50
Night Menu - Dessert
Sides and Extra's
Day Menu
Day Menu - Brunch
- BLT Eggwich$16.00
Crispy bacon, fried eggs, tomato, lettuce, garlic aioli on toasted white bread served with truffled potatoes
- Chicken Fried Chicken$21.00
Pan fried breaded chicken breast served with house sausage gravy, eggs of your choice and truffled potatoes
- Classic Burger$19.00
House ground filet burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, garlic aioli, toasted ciabatta roll and french fries
- Double Biscuits & Gravy$14.00
Comforting biscuits & country sausage gravy made all in house, a single order or treat yourself to a double
- Eggs Benedict$19.00
Classic eggs benedict with 2 poached eggs topped with ham and our rich hollandaise sauce served with truffled potatoes
- French Wellington$23.00
Beef tenderloin, mushroom, brie, bacon, french bread, garlic aioli, rosemary au jus and french fries
- Single Biscuits & Gravy$7.00
Comforting biscuits & country sausage gravy made all in house, a single order or treat yourself to a double
- Stuffed French Toast$16.00
Rotating weekly. A twist on classic french toast
- The Grilled Cheese$16.00
Mozzarella, gruyere, cheddar, parmesan toasted bread, french fries and a cup of house made tomato bisque
- Crab Cake Eggs Benedict$24.00
Day Menu - Sides & Extras
Day Menu - Appetizers
- Arti-Peno Dip$18.00
Jalapeno, artichoke hearts, cream cheese, mozzarella. Served with crostini
- Charcuterie Board$14.00
Rotating selections of cheese, meats, fruits, and nuts
- Green Chili Sliders$17.00
House ground filet burger, green chiles, chipotle aioli, gruyere, greens, house made brioche slider bun
- Korean Pork Belly$19.00
Sesame-umami glazed and seared pork belly, chipotle aioli, pickled radish, carrot and red onion
- Wing Roulette$10.00
6 house dressed Szechuan chicken wings, one is very hot. Will you be the one to get the hot one?
- Caprese Skewers$14.00
- French Onion Soup$10.00
- Tomato Bisque Cup$6.00
- Tomato Bisque Bowl$10.00