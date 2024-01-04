Metro Marche 30 west 57
BREAKFAST.
Breakfast Sandwiches.
- 2 Egg Sandwich$3.95
Two Eggs Any Style Sandwich
- BEC$6.95
Breakfast Meat of your choice, 2 Eggs & Your Choice of Cheese
- Western$7.95
Eggs, Ham, Green Peppers & Onions on a Brioche
- Florentine$8.95
Egg Whites, Mushrooms, Spinach, Tomato, Provolone Cheese on Whole Wheat
- Jumbo Egg Muffin$8.95
Eggs, Smashed Avocado, Ham, Cheddar Cheese on Jumbo English Muffin
- Long Beach$8.95
Egg Whites, Turkey Bacon, Mozzarella & Avocado on Whole Wheat Wrap
- Spicy Chick$8.95
Eggs, Spicy Chicken, Smashed Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese & Pico de Gallo on Brioche
- Breakfast Burrito$9.95
Scrambled Eggs, Avocado, Refried Beans, Pickled Onions, Queso Fresco, Cream & Salsa on Whole Wheat
Egg Platters.
- 2 Eggs Any Style Platter$7.95
Served with Potatoes & Toast
- CYO Omelette 3 Fillings$9.95
Choose 3 Complementary Toppings
- Greek$9.95
Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Fresh Basil, Tomato
- High Protein/Low Carb$10.95
Egg Whites, Grilled Chicken, Spinach
- Hungry Bear$11.95
Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Pepper Jack Cheese
- Smoked Salmon Scramble$14.95
Smoked Salmon, Caramelized Onions, Tomatoes
Griddle Originals.
- Buttermilk Pancakes$8.95
Buttermilk Classic Stack with Powdered Sugar
- Chocolate Chip Pancakes$9.95
Stack of Buttermilk Pancakes with Chocolate Chunks, Chocolate Syrup & Powdered Sugar
- Strawberry Pancakes$9.95
Stack of Buttermilk Pancakes with Strawberries & Powdered Sugar
- Blueberry Pancakes$9.95
Stack of Buttermilk Pancakes with Blueberries & Powdered Sugar
- Banana Pancakes$9.95
Stack of Buttermilk Pancakes with Bananas & Powdered Sugar
- Banana Walnut Pancakes$10.95
Stack of Buttermilk Pancakes with Bananas, Walnuts & Powdered Sugar
- Almond Challah French Toast$10.95
Sliced Challah Encrusted with Sliced Almonds, Powdered Sugar & Fruit Garnish
Avocado Toast.
- Classic Toast$8.95
Smashed Avocado, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Chili Flakes & Sea Salt
- Pico de Gallo$9.95
Smashed Avocado, Homemade Spicy Pico de Gallo
- Everything Spice$9.95
Smashed Avocado, Everything Bagel Spice & Hard Boiled Egg
- BAE Toast$12.95
Smashed Avocado, Bacon, Sunnyside Egg
- Smoked Salmon$13.95
Smashed Avocado, Sliced Cucumbers, Smoked Salmon, Black Sesame Seeds
NY Bagels.
Greek Yogurt Parfaits.
- Bircher Muesli$6.95
Granola, Honey, Apples, Almonds, Dried Cranberries, Pomegranate Seeds, Greek Yogurt
- Mixed Berry Compote$6.95
Greek Yogurt, Granola, Mixed Berry Compote, Fresh Seasonal Berries
- Honey Banana Compote$6.95
Greek Yogurt, Honey, Bananas, Granola
- Tropical Greek Yogurt$7.25Out of stock
Greek Yogurt, Pineapple, Mango, Coconut Flakes
- Classic Greek Yogurt$7.25
Greek Yogurt, Chopped Walnuts, Fresh Blueberries, Honey
- Apple Pie Greek Yogurt$6.95
Greek Yogurt, Apples, Granola, Cinnamon, Honey
Overnight Oats.
- PB Banana$6.95
Bananas, Chia Seeds, Chocolate Chips, Maple Syrup, Oat Milk, Peanut Butter, Rolled Oats, Walnuts
- Strawberry Cheesecake$6.95
Chia Seeds, Granola, Greek Yogurt, Oat Milk, Rolled Oats, Strawberries
- Spicy Apple$6.95Out of stock
Apples, Chia Seeds, Cinnamon, Maple Syrup, Oat Milk, Rolled Oats
- Blueberry Lemon$6.95
Chia Seeds, Greek Yogurt, Maple Syrup, Rolled Oats with Lemon Zest
Bakery.
- Corn Muffin$3.95
- Blueberry Blossom Muffin$3.95
- Chocolate Hazelnut Muffin$3.95
- Cheese Danish$5.95
- Plain Croissant$4.95
Hand Rolled with Butter
- Chocolate Croissant$5.95
Hand Rolled with Chocolate Chunks
- Almond Croissant$5.95
Hand Rolled Croissant with Almond Paste & Toasted Almonds
- Everything Croissant$5.95
- Ham & Cheese Croissant$7.25
- Turkey & Cheese Croissant$7.25
LUNCH/DINNER MENU.
The Grill.
Chef Designed Salads.
- Create Your Own Salad$9.95
Select Your Base, Four Complementary Toppings, Favorite Dressing
- Metro Kale Caesar$8.95
Croutons, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomatoes, Parmesan Cheese, Crisp Romaine, Kale
- Greek Salad$9.95
Bell Peppers, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Crisp Romaine.
- Santa Fe Salad$10.95
Red Onions, Roasted Corn, Tomatoes, Tortilla Chips, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Crisp Romaine
- Orchard Salad$10.95
Apples, Grapes, Blue Cheese, Craisins, Walnuts, Crisp Romaine, Organic Field Greens
- BBQ Chicken Cobb$14.95
Crispy Onions, Roasted Corn, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Avocado, BBQ Chicken, Crisp Romaine
- Chef's Salad$11.95Out of stock
Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Hard Boiled Egg, Smoked Turkey, Crisp Romaine
- Spicy Asian Chicken Salad$14.95
Cucumbers, Homemade Spicy Pico de Gallo, Red Cabbage, Red Radishes, Avocado, Market Table Lemon Herb Salmon, Baby Spinach
- Salmon Avocado Salad$16.95
Cucumbers, Homemade Spicy Pico de Gallo, Red Cabbage. Red Radishes, Avocado, Market Table Lemon Herb Salmon, Baby Spinach
- Adobo Grilled Steak Salad$18.95
Crisp Romaine, Arugula, Crispy Onions, Home made Spicy Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Steak
Side Salads.
- Marche Chicken Salad$6.95
Chicken, Mayo, Tarragon, Cranberries, Apples
- Tuna Salad$6.95
White Tuna, Greek Yogurt, Mayo, Celery
- Basil Egg Salad$6.95
Fresh Boiled Eggs, Mayo, Dijon Mustard, Black Pepper, Dill
- Organic Lemon Chickpea Salad$4.95
Chickpeas, Bell Peppers, Red onions, Parsley, Cilantro, Dijon Mustard, Lime, Agave, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Paprika
- Greek Lentil Salad$4.95Out of stock
Beluga Black Lentils, Feta Cheese, Red onions, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes, Cucumbers with Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Red Wine Vinegar
Melts.
- Caprese Mozzarella Melt$9.95
Buffalo Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Tomatoes, Pesto Aioli on Focaccia
- Smoked Turkey Cheddar Melt$11.95
Smoked Turkey, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Chipotle Aioli on Focaccia
- Turkey Cuban Melt$11.95
Smoked Turkey, Deli Ham, Sliced Pickles, Swiss Cheese, Yellow Mustard on a Hero
- Chicken Parm Melt$12.95
Housemade Chicken Cutlet, Buffalo Mozzarella, Parmesan Cheese, Homemade Marinara Sauce on a Hero
- Fiesta Chicken Melt$12.95
Housemade Chicken Cutlet, Bacon, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Chipotle Aioli on a Hero
- Chicken Fresco Melt$12.95
Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Queso Fresco, Avocado, Tomatillo Salsa on Ciabatta
- Buffalo Chicken Melt$10.95
Homemade Chicken Cutlet, Scallions, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Buffalo Sauce on Ciabatta.
- Prosciutto Mozzarella Melt$11.95
Buffalo Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Roasted Red Peppers, Homemade Romesco Sauce
Cold Sandwiches.
- Create Your Own Sandwich$11.50
Choose Your Bread, 1 Protein, 1 Cheese, 3 Vegetable Toppings, 1 Spread.
- Avocado Veggie Sandwich$9.95
Mixed Greens, Beets, Carrots, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomatoes, Avocado, Hummus on Pumpernickel
- California Turkey Pita Sandwich$11.95
Alfalfa Sprouts, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Avocado, Smoked Turkey, Homemade Lemon Vinaigrette on Whole Wheat
- Italian Submarine Sandwich$13.95Out of stock
Prosciutto, Ham Genoa Salami, Provolone Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Red Onions, Pepperoncini, Lettuce, Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Red Wine Vinegar on Hero
- Chicken Veracruz Sandwich$11.95
Black Beans, Lettuce, Roasted Corn, Roasted Peppers, Avocado, Grilled Chicken, Chipotle Black Bean Salsa on a Spinach Wrap
NY Deli Sandwiches.
- Ham & Swiss Sandwich$8.95
Lettuce, Dijon Mustard on Rye
- Basil Egg Salad Sandwich$8.95
Basil Egg Salad (Boiled Egg, Mayo, Dijon Mustard, Black Pepper, Dill) Cucumber on Rye
- Marche Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.95
Chicken Salad (Chicken Breast, Mayo, Greek Yogurt, Apples, Cranberries), Lettuce, Tomato on Sliced White Bread
- Avocado Tuna Salad Sandwich$10.95
Avocado Tuna Salad, Tomato on Pumpernickel
House Made Soups.
Fruit Salads.
- Seasonal Fruit Salad$5.95
Seasonal Fruit Medley
- Mixed Berries Fruit Salad$5.95
Fresh Blueberries, Blackberries, Strawberries.
- Red Grapes Fruit Salad$5.50
- Orange Slices Fruit Salad$5.50Out of stock
- Pineapple Fruit Salad$5.50
- Cantaloupe Fruit Salad$5.50
- Honeydew Fruit Salad$5.50
- Watermelon Fruit Salad$5.50Out of stock
- Spicy Mango Fruit Salad$6.25Out of stock
Whole Fruit.
Healthy Treats & Snacks.
- Crispy Rice Chex$4.95
Rice Chex, Marshmallow, Agave, Butter, Vanilla
- Almond Coconut Macaroon$5.25
Coconut, Almond Flour, Agave, Vanilla, Sea Salt
- Chocolate Coconut Macaroon$5.25
Unsweetened Coconut, Almond Flour, Coconut Oil, Agave, Cocoa Powder, Vanilla, Sea salt
- Raw Chocolate Dates Energy Bites$5.25
Dates, Almonds, Walnuts, Cocoa Powder, Bananas, Cashew Butter, Organic Agave, Semi-Sweet Chocolate, Toasted Coconut
- Peanut Butter Chia Energy Bites$5.25
Chia Seeds, Peanut Butter, Oats, Flax Meal, Puffed Rice, Coconut Oil, Dates, Peanuts, Bananas, Chocolate Chips, Calma Honey
- Hemp Brownie Bites$5.25
Agave, Coconut Powder, Brown Sugar, Eggs, Vanilla, Hemp Protein, Baking Powder, Sea Salt
- Large Cookie$4.25Out of stock
- Mini Brownie$2.25
- Hal's Chips$2.25
- Protein Snack Box$5.95
- Fruit Loop Cereal Bar$4.95Out of stock
- Bars$4.95Out of stock
COLD BEVERAGES.
Beverages.
Fresh Juices.
- Green Glow$9.95
Kale, Spinach, Pineapple, Orange Juice
- Heart Beet$9.95
Carrots, Apples, Beets, Lemon
- Blast of C$9.95
Carrots, Oranges, Apples, Ginger
- Fresh OJ$5.95
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice
- Spicy Pear$10.50
Pear, Pink Grapefruit & Cayenne Pepper
- Watermelon Mint$10.50Out of stock
Watermelon, Cucumber, Lemon & Mint
- Golden Elixir$10.50
Pineapple, Pear, Lemon & Turmeric
Fresh Fruit Smoothies.
- Strawberry Banana Blast$10.95
Strawberries, Banana & Vanilla Greek Yogurt
- Tropical Breeze$10.95
Mango, Pineapple, Orange Slices, Oat Milk, Vanilla Greek Yogurt & Coconut Flakes
- PB Protein (Vegan)$10.95
Bananas, Peanut Butter, Almond Milk, Cacao Nibs & Vegan Protein Powder
- Green Energy$10.95
Kale, Spinach, Ginger, Cucumbers, Bananas & Vanilla Greek Yogurt
Home made Iced Teas.
- Unsweetened Black Tea$4.45
- Hibiscus Pomegranate Iced Tea$4.45
Green Rooibos, Hibiscus, Pomegranate, Raspberries & Lemon Peel
- Hurricane Island Iced Tea$4.45
Green Tea, Organic Lemon Peel, Mango, Organic Orange Peel & Rose Petals
- Organic Green Spring Iced Tea$4.45
Green Tea, Lemongrass & Peppermint
- Pineapple, Lychee Hibiscus Iced Tea$4.45Out of stock
- Rosemary Mint Iced Tea$4.45
- Organic Blueberry Lavender Iced Tea$4.45
Green Rooibos, Hibiscus, Butterfly Pea Flower, Lemongrass, Rosehips, Apple Bits, Lavender, Blackberry Leaves, Lemon, Blueberries
- Earl Gray Iced Tea$4.45
Fine Black Tea with Bergamot Oil
- Arnold Palmer$4.45
Fresh Lemonade & Unsweetened Black Tea
Homemade Iced Tea Refreshers.
- Mango Refresher$4.95
Green Tea, Organic Lemon Peel, Mango, Orange Peel & Rose Petals Sweetened with Mango Puree
- Pineapple Lychee Hibiscus Refresher$4.95Out of stock
Hibiscus, Rosehips, Apple Bits, Stevia Leaf, Natural Pineapple, Lychee Flavor, Pineapple Bits
- Blackberry Refresher$4.95
Green Rooibos, Hibiscus, Pomegranate, Raspberries, Lemon Peel & Blackberry Puree
- Peach Refresher$4.95
Green Tea, Organic Lemon Peel, Mango, Orange Peel & Rose Petals Sweetened with Peach Puree
- Passion Fruit Refresher$4.95
Green Tea, Organic Lemon Peel, Mango, Orange Peel & Rose Petals Sweetened with Passion Fruit Puree
- Blood Orange Refresher$4.95
Green Tea, Organic Lemon Peel, Mango, Orange Peel & Rose Petals Sweetened with Blood Orange Puree
- Lavender Blueberry Yuzu Refresher$4.95
Green Rooibos, Hibiscus, Butterfly Pea Flower, Lemongrass, Rosehips, Apple Bits, Lavender, Blackberry Leaves, Lemon, Blueberries, Yuzu Puree
MARKET TABLE MENU.
Market Table.
- Sweet Baked Tofu$12.95
Garlic, Butter, Pepper Flakes, Agave
- Sticky Garlic Spicy Chicken Thighs$14.95
Garlic, Butter, Pepper Flakes, Agave
- Lemon Herb Chicken$14.95
Mayo, Garlic, Lemon Juice, Herbs, Salt & Black Pepper
- Lemon Herb Salmon$16.95
Mayo, Garlic, Lemon Juice, Herbs, Salt & Black Pepper
- Homemade Crispy Chicken Cutlet$14.95
Corn Flakes, Garlic, Flour, Salt, Black Pepper
- Adobo Grilled Flank Steak$17.95
Mixed Herbs, Paprika, Chipotle Powder, Garlic
- Herb Lime Shrimp$15.95
Herbs, Lime, Olive Oil, Garlic, Salt, Black Pepper
- Greek Chicken Kebabs$14.95
Herbs , Olive Oil, Salt, Black Pepper
- Build Your Veggie Market Table$12.95
Choose a Base, Three Sides and a Sauce
- One Side$5.50
Choose Your Side
- Protein Side
Choose a Protein
Marche Market Dressings.
- Avocado Chimichurri Dressing$5.95
- Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing$5.95
- Beet Yogurt Dressing$5.95
- Caesar Dressing Dressing$5.95
- Chipotle Ranch Dressing$5.95
- Chipotle Vinaigrette Dressing$5.95
- Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing$5.95
- Housemade Hot Sauce Dressing$5.95
- Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette Dressing$5.95
- Gochujang Miso Dressing$5.95