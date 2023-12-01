Metro Taquero - Skywest 1199 W A St
FOOD
Tacos
- Traditional Tacos$3.49
Corn tortilla, choice of meat, onion & cilantro.
- Ranchero Taco$5.99
Choice of meat, melted cheese, whole beans, pico de gallo & avocado slices.
- Shrimp Taco$5.99
Grilled shrimp, cabbage, tomato, avocado slices & Metro's tartar sauce.
- Beer Battered Fish Taco$5.99
Fried fish topped with cabbage, Metro's tartar sauce & sweet habanero salsa.
- Grileld Fish Taco$5.99
Grilled fish topped with cabbage, tomato, red onion, Metro's tartar sauce & avocado slices
Burritos
- Breakfast Burrito$9.99
Ham or chorizo, choice of beans, cheese, potatoes and eggs
- Haystack Burrito$13.99
Choice of meat, choice of beans, rice, cheese, sour cream, salsa, nacho cheese & french fries.
- Regular Burrito$12.99
Choice of meat, choice of beans, rice, cheese, sour cream & salsa.
- Shrimp Burrito$15.99
Grilled Shrimp, choice of beans, rice, cheese, spicy salsa & avocado slices.
- Simple Burrito$11.99
Choice of meat, choice of beans, rice & pico de gallo.
- Steak & Shrimp Burrito$17.99
Grilled shrimp & asada, choice of beans, rice, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo & avocado slices
- Supreme Burrito$13.99
Choice of meat, choice of beans, rice, cheese, sour cream, salsa & guacamole.
- Vegeterian Burrito$11.99
Choice of beans, rice, pico de gallo & guacamole.
- Bean & Cheese Burrito$7.49
Tortas
- Torta Suprema$15.49
Choice of meat, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapenos, avocado slices, queso fresco y cream on a telera roll
- Torta Hawiiana$14.49
Ham, pineapple, lettuce, tomato, onion, melted cheese, avocado, jalapenos & mayonnaise on a telera roll.
- Torta Acapulco$15.49
Milanesa, ham, chorizo, refried beans, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapenos, avocado slices & mayonnaise on a telera roll.
- Traditional Torta w/Fries$13.99
Choice of meat, lettuce, avocado slices, tomato, onion & mayonnaise on a telera roll. Served with french fries.
- Traditional Torta$13.99
Choice of meat, lettuce, avocado slices, tomato, onion & mayonnaise on a telera roll.
Quesadillas
Nachos
- Supreme Nachos with Meat$13.99
Corn tortilla chips, topped with refried beans, melted nacho cheese, sour cream, jalapenos, tomatoes, lettuce and choice of meat.
- Supreme Nachos$11.99
Corn tortilla chips, topped with refried beans, melted nacho cheese, sour cream, jalapenos, tomatoes & lettuce.
- Traditional Nachos$8.99
Corn tortilla chips, topped with melted nacho cheese.
Bowls
Steak Fries
Flautas
Kids
Sides
- Flan$5.99
- Side Avocado$2.50
- Side Beans$3.99
- Side Cebolla Asada$1.00
- Side Chips$1.50
- Side Chips & Guac$3.99
- Side Chips & Salsa$2.99
- Side French Fries$2.49
- Side Grilled Veggies$3.99
- Side Guacamole$2.99
- Side Jalapenos Asados$1.50
- Side Sweet Habanero Salsa$2.00
- Side Monterrey Jack Cheese$2.00
- Side Nacho Cheese$2.00
- Side Pico de Gallo$1.00
- Side Queso Fresco$3.00
- Side Rice$3.99
- Side Rice & Beans$3.99
- Side Sour Cream$2.00
- Side Tartar Sauce$1.49