Metropolis
Lunch | Dinner
Start or Share
- 1 Cheese Selection Cheese Board$11.95
Chef's cheese selection, fruit, vegetable, nuts & meats
- Baked Brie$13.95
With small strawberry salad
- Chicken Fingers$11.95
5 pcs. Organic hand breaded with ranch & buffalo sauce
- Cross-Cut Fries Big$8.95
Large bowl. Choice of wasabi, garlic & herb, or S&P
- Drum Tower Dumplings$12.95
6 pcs. Savory shrimp & pork steamed dumplings with ponzu & sriracha
- Full Taco Order$13.95
- HH Cheese Board$8.00
- Hummus Tripoli Full Order$12.95
Coriander hummus with carrots, cucumbers, celery & naan bread
- Hummus Tripoli Half Order$8.95
Coriander hummus with carrots, cucumbers, celery & naan bread
- KC Pulled Pork Sliders$13.95
Pulled pork shoulder in a golden BBQ sauce on a sweet roll
- Met Lettuce Wraps$13.95
5 pcs. Diced rosemary chicken, dried apple, dried corn, shredded carrot, quinoa, dried strawberries, goat cheese & huckleberry vinaigrette served with Romaine cups
- Milano Meatballs$12.95
5 pcs. Delicious beef meatballs in a rosy tomato sauce with Parmesan & herbs
- Old Town Cheese Board Full$17.95
Chef's cheese selection, fruit, vegetable, nuts & meats
- Quesadilla$13.95
4 cheese, Cheddar, corn, red peppers, beans. With chicken, pork, beef, or shrimp
- Rancho Vista Bruschetta$12.95
5 pcs. Grilled sourdough with fresh buffalo mozzarella, sun-dried tomato, basil pesto, garlic oil & balsamic reduction drizzle
- Street Tacos$13.95
4 pcs. Beef, shrimp, shredded pork, or chicken with cabbage, marinated onions, cilantro, avocado, jalapeños, tangy feta & salsa
- Wings$13.95
Organic convection roasted chicken wings. Regular buffalo, hot buffalo, BBQ, sweet Thai chili, teriyaki, or salt & pepper
Salad / Soup
- Tomato Cream Basil Soup CUP$5.00
- Caprese Salad$11.95
Lemony arugula salad with pesto, mozzarella, sliced tomato, & balsamic glaze
- Bangkok Asian Salad$12.95
Chopped greens, oranges, bell peppers, green onion, cilantro, carrot, sesame seeds, wontons, Asian vinaigrette & avocado
- Scottsdale Chop$13.95
Tomato, pintos, corn, radish, Romaine, arugula, carrot, red onion, goat cheese & diced rosemary chicken with chipotle ranch dressing
- The Met Salad$12.95
Field greens, dried corn, pecans, dried apple, red onion, carrot, strawberries, zucchini, feta & huckleberry vinaigrette
- Caesar 4 Ways$10.95
Choose from following selections
- Tomato Cream Basil Soup BOWL$7.00
Sandwiches
- BLTAC$12.95
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado spread, chipotle aioli on toasted focaccia
- Chicken BLT$14.95
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado spread, chipotle aioli on toasted focaccia
- Havana Pork$13.95
Shredded pork, ham, pickles, spicy dijon, paprika aioli & gruyere on telera
- Lyon Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Rosemary chicken, brie, aioli, sliced apples, dried strawberry, orange marmalade on focaccia
- Meatball Maroni Sandwich$12.95
Meatballs with mozzarella, tomato on telera, tomato sauce to dip
- Napoli Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Rosemary chicken, prosciutto, parmesan, pesto, arugula, bell pepper, tomato, aioli on focaccia
- Parisian Ham & Gruyere$12.95
Smokey ham, gruyere, tomato, caramelized onion & honey dijon on 9 grain bread
- Torta De Parma$13.95
Prosciutto, mascarpone, figs, honey and arugula
- Waldorf Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Rosemary chicken salad with walnuts, grapes, apples & garlic aioli on focaccia
- Salmon BLT$15.95
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado spread, chipotle aioli on toasted focaccia
Burgers
- Sonoran Burger$13.95
8 oz beef patty, bacon, crispy onions, chipotle lime cream cheese, roasted fresh chiles on ciabatta bun
- BBQ Bacon Burger$13.95
Pico de gallo, bacon, Cheddar, and our homemade BBQ sauce
- Provençal Burger$13.95
Crimini mushrooms, blue cheese and caramelized onions
- Met Burger$12.95
8 oz beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle on ciabatta bun
Wraps / Burritos
- Santorini Wrap$10.95
Whole wheat wrap with garlic hummus, quinoa, bell peppers, cucumber, olives, greens, sun-dried tomato, red onion & feta
- Del Sol Burrito$9.95
Whole wheat burrito with pintos, Cheddar, rice, salsa & sour cream
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.95
Whole wheat wrap with blue cheese crumbles, Romaine lettuce & organic crispy chicken tossed in housemade buffalo sauce
- Valley Veggie Wrap$9.95
Whole wheat wrap with chickpeas & curry sauce, rice & roasted veggies
Pizzettes
- Prosciutto$11.95
With arugula, goat cheese, tomato & mushroom
- Pepperoni$10.95
Our house made red sauce topped with pepperoni and 5 cheese blend
- BBQ Chicken$11.95
Cilantro, peppers, onion, and 5 cheese blend
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza$11.95
Housemade buffalo sauce, organic chicken, 5 cheese, and blue cheese crumbles
- Naxos$11.95
With Caesar sauce & garlic oil, roasted chicken, feta, red onion, olives, parsley
- Margherita$10.95
With sliced tomato, mozzarella & basil
- Pizza Special$8.00
Entrées
- NYC Parmesan Mac & Cheese$14.95
- Arthur Avenue Pasta & Meatballs$15.95
Pasta, tomato cream sauce, Parmesan, basil & housemade meatballs served with focaccia
- Mykonos Salmon & Rice$19.95
Lemony garlic & parsley rice with roasted zucchini squash, tomato, peppers, feta & oven-roasted salmon filet
- Jade Honey Ginger Shrimp$18.95
Honey & ginger seared shrimp over green garlic rice, sesame vegetables & toasted cashews served with Asian slaw salad
- Kolkata Chicken Curry$17.95
Savory, sweet & creamy chickpea & tomato curry served with basmati rice, oven-roasted chicken & naan bread
- Palacio Braised Pork Bowl$17.95
Jalapeño garlic rice, pintos, salsa, avocado, shredded cabbage, cilantro, avocado, feta cheese, marinated onions & braised pork
- Pork Chile Verde$17.95
Pasilla & poblano braised organic pork shoulder with rice, pintos, and tortillas
- Gnochi$17.95
Pancetta, caramelized onions, mushrooms, garlic butter, Parmesan cheese, fresh parsley
- Chef's Pasta$14.95
- The Viking Bowl with Cajun Chicken, Avocado, Veggies, & Rice$18.95
Small Sides
Kids Selections
Brunch
Espresso / Coffee / Tea
- Americano Regular$3.75
- Americano Large$4.50
- Cappuccino Regular$3.50
- Cappucino Large$4.25
- Espresso Double$1.95
- Espresso Single$1.25
- Frappe$4.95
Blended frozen coffee; choice of caramel, vanilla or mocha
- Hot Chocolate$2.25
- Hot Tea$2.25
- Iced Tea$2.25
- Latte Large$4.50
- Latte Regular$3.75
- Metro Blend Decaf$2.25
Indonesian, African & French beans
- Metro Blend Regular$2.25
Indonesian, African & French beans
- Mocha Large$4.50
- Mocha Regular$3.75
Smoothies
Weekend Brunch
- Big City Breakfast$8.95
Two eggs any style, homestyle potatoes, choice of bacon, ham or sausage and wheat, white or English muffin
- Bagel with Smoked Salmon$8.95
Fresh-baked plain bagel with salmon, cream cheese, tomato, caper & onion
- Rocky Mountain French Toast$8.95
Thick tender-battered toast with huckleberry syrup & choice of ham, bacon or sausage
- Met Benedict$8.95
Poached eggs over English muffin with roasted garlic, cream cheese & hollandaise sauce with potatoes
- Met Fit Frit$9.95
Egg white fritatta with chicken, mushroom, berbere spice, tomato, green onion & avocado served with field salad
- Capitol Potato Bake$9.95
Homestyle potatoes baked with Cheddar, onions, tomato, sausage, bacon & topped with choice of poached, scrambled, fried eggs or egg whites with white or wheat toast
- Zona Rosa$9.95
Whole wheat tortilla, egg, potato & cheese burrito & enchilada sauce, topped with spicy chicken or pork, salsa, cilantro, jalapeños, green onion, tomato, sour cream & cheese
- Crepe a La Met$5.95
With powdered sugar & jam
- Bagel, Egg, Tomato & Cheddar Sandwich$5.95
- Egg, Potato & Cheese Whole Wheat Burrito$5.95
- Homemade Cinnamon Pecan Flax Granola$5.95
With almond milk, apples & berries served with choice of toast or English muffin
- Organic Whole Grain$5.95
With brown sugar, apples, berries served with choice of toast or English muffin
- Oatmeal Hot Cereal$5.95
With brown sugar, apples, berries served with choice of toast or English muffin
- Yoghurt, Fruit & Toast$5.95
Greek yoghurt, fresh cut fruit & choice of toast or English muffin
On the Side
Beer & Wine
Whites
- GLS House White$7.00
- GLS Selbach "Incline" Riesling$10.00
Mosel, Germany '13
- GLS Vino Pinot Grigio$9.00
Columbia Valley, Washington. Characteristics of lychee and passion fruit which complement the rich mineral palate
- GLS Mohua Sauvignon Blanc$10.00
Marlborough. Aromas of guava & lime combined with an exp palate of nectarine & grapefruit; long refreshing finish; a great pair with spicy food
- GLS Chimney Rock Sauvignon Blanc$15.00
Napa, California '12
- GLS Pine Ridge Chenin Viognier$10.00
California '13
- GLS Kung Fu Girl Riesling$10.00
Columbia Valley, Washington. Notes of white peach, focused acidity, finishing very long with mandarin orange and great minerality
- GLS Pinot Grigio$18.00
Santa Margherita '13
- GLS Chardonnay$11.00
William Hill Central Coast
- GLS True Myth Chardonnay$9.00
Edna Valley, California. Loaded with ripe flavors of pear, pineapple, light citrus, vanilla bean & sweet oak
- BTL Chardonnay$42.00
William Hill Central Coast
- BTL Mohua Sauvignon Blanc$35.00
Marlborough. Aromas of guava & lime combined with an exp palate of nectarine & grapefruit; long refreshing finish; a great pair with spicy food
- BTL Chimney Rock Sauvignon Blanc$54.00
Napa, California '12
- BTL House White$23.00
- BTL Jordan Chardonnay$72.00
Russian River Sonoma '16
- BTL Kung Fu Girl Riesling$27.00
Columbia Valley, Washington. Notes of white peach, focused acidity, finishing very long with mandarin orange and great minerality
- BTL Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc$36.00
California '13
- GLS Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc$10.00
California '13
- BTL Pine Ridge Chenin Viognier$36.00
California '13
- BTL Pinot Grigio$65.00
Santa Margherita '13
- BTL Selbach "Incline" Riesling$36.00
Mosel, Germany '13
- BTL True Myth Chardonnay$31.00
Edna Valley, California. Loaded with ripe flavors of pear, pineapple, light citrus, vanilla bean & sweet oak
- BTL Vino Pinot Grigio$31.00
Columbia Valley, Washington. Characteristics of lychee and passion fruit which complement the rich mineral palate
Reds
- GLS House Red$7.00
- GLS Cline Mourvedre "Ancient Vines"$12.00
Contra Costa County, California '12
- GLS Cannonball Merlot$10.00
Sonoma County, California. Juicy flavors of ripe plum and baking spices; velvety texture with a long, smooth finish
- GLS Chasing Lions Cabernet$10.00
North Coast, California. Rich in structure with dark fruit aromas of blackberries, violets, raspberry and cassis
- GLS Hedges Cabernet$15.00
Red Mountain, Washington. Blend of fruit & savory character, like that of fennel and dark berries, finishing with highly integrated tannins and dusty characteristics; balanced by bright acidity
- GLS Zolo Malbec$9.00
Argentina. Medium-bodied with soft tannins, fresh fruit like zesty black currants, figs and strawberry notes with a vibrant and elegant finish
- GLS Murphy Goode "Liars Dice" Zinfandel$12.00
North Coast, California '14
- GLS Kenwood Jack London Vineyard Merlot$16.00
Sonoma Mt CA '13
- GLS W. Hill CC Cabernet Sauvignon$16.00
Central Coast, California '14
- GLS Simple Life Pinot Noir$9.00
Clarksburg, California. Rich, earthy aromas of cherry, wild strawberry, & forest floor; bright and fruit-forward with a juicy & vibrant feel
- BTL Alexandar Valley Silver Oak Cabernet Sauvignon$220.00
Alexander Valley, California '09
- BTL Cannonball Merlot$35.00
Sonoma County, California. Juicy flavors of ripe plum and baking spices; velvety texture with a long, smooth finish
- GLS Ridge "Three Valleys" Zinfandel Blend$15.00
Sonoma, California '13
- BTL Chasing Lions Cabernet$35.00
North Coast, California. Rich in structure with dark fruit aromas of blackberries, violets, raspberry and cassis
- BTL Cline Mourvedre "Ancient Vines"$44.00
Contra Costa County, California '12
- BTL Coudoulet Du Beaucastel Rouge$90.00
Châteauneuf-du-Pape, France '11
- BTL Duckhorn Goldeneye Pinot Noir$90.00
Anderson Valley Napa, CA '12
- BTL Faust Cabernet Sauvignon$190.00
Napa, California '11
- BTL Felino Malbec by Paul Hobbs$49.00
Mendoza, Argentina '17
- BTL Frog's Leap Zinfandel$69.00
Napa, California '16
- BTL Hedges Cabernet$55.00
Red Mountain, Washington. Blend of fruit & savory character, like that of fennel and dark berries, finishing with highly integrated tannins and dusty characteristics; balanced by bright acidity
- BTL House Red$23.00
- BTL Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon$135.00
Alexander Valley, California '10
- BTL Kenwood Jack London Vineyard Merlot$60.00
Sonoma Mt CA '13
- BTL Murphy Goode "Liars Dice" Zinfandel$44.00
North Coast, California '14
- BTL Napa Silver Oak Cabernet Sauvignon$380.00
Napa, California '10
- BTL Quintessa Cabernet Blend$390.00
Rutherford Napa, California '11
- BTL Ridge "Three Valleys" Zinfandel Blend$56.00
Sonoma, California '13
- BTL Robert Craig "Affinity" Cabernet Sauvignon$176.00
Napa, California '11
- BTL Rombauer Zinfandel$89.00
Napa, California '12
- BTL Simple Life Pinot$31.00
Clarksburg, California. Rich, earthy aromas of cherry, wild strawberry, & forest floor; bright and fruit-forward with a juicy & vibrant feel
- BTL W. Hill CC Cabernet Sauvignon$60.00
Central Coast, California '14
- BTL Zolo Malbec$31.00
Argentina. Medium-bodied with soft tannins, fresh fruit like zesty black currants, figs and strawberry notes with a vibrant and elegant finish
Sparkling Wine
Bottles / Cans
Spirits & Cocktails
Classic Cocktails
- 1935$8.00
The original champagne cocktail from the Metropolitan hotel
- 36th Vote Manhattan$13.00
- 40° North$10.00
Hendricks gin, campari, combier, rosemary
- Cable Car$9.00
Captain Morgan, gosling's dark rum, agave, lemon juice, combier
- Classic - Vodka Martini Dirty$9.00
- Classic - Gin Martini Dirty$9.00
- Classic - Vodka Martini Dry$9.00
- Classic - Gin Martini Dry$9.00
- Classic - Margarita$7.00
- Classic - Vodka Martini Up$9.00
- Classic - Gin Martini Up$9.00
- Daiquiri$7.00
Rum, housemade sweet n sour, combier on the rocks
- Dark & Stormy$7.00
Gosling's dark rum, ginger beer, lime juice
- Diamond Gimlet$9.00
Hendrick's gin, lime juice, simple syrup
- Hollywood Hills$9.00
Graham beck rose, combier, fresh strawberries
- Kir Royale$9.00
Graham beck demi-sec, chambord
- Kirk's Manhattan$8.00
- Margaritas$7.00
- Mojito$8.00
Light rum, fresh lime, mint, simple syrup & soda
- Moscow Mule$8.00
Tito's handmade vodka, ginger beer, fresh-squeezed lime
- Mykonos - Tito's Handmade Vodka, Fresh Mint, Simple Syrup, Lime, Fresh Basil$9.00
- Negroni$7.00
Gin, campari, sweet vermouth
- Old Fashioned$10.00
- Old Town Tea$8.00
Our version of a long Island with peach vodka & cranberry
- Platinum Cosmo - Premium Vodka, Combier, Cranberry, Lime Juice$10.00
- Rusty Nail
- Salty Dog$7.00
Tito's handmade vodka, grapefruit juice, pink himalayan sea salt
- Shanghai Lemon Drop - Tito's Vodka, Lemon Juice, Fresh Ginger$10.00
- Skinny - Margarita$7.00
- Sri-Lanka - Tito's Handmade Vodka, Cucumber, Honey, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup$9.00
- St Thomas$8.00
Tequila, grapefruit, lime juice, agave nectar
- Strawberry Basil Crush$8.00
Fresh-muddled strawberry & basil, lemon juice, simple syrup
- Strawberry Habeñero - Tequila, Sweet & Sour, Strawberries, Habeñero Pepper$8.00
- Tokyo Sidecar$10.00
Kai lemon grass vodka, lemon juice, ginger, basil, simple syrup
- Tom Collins$7.00
Gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, club soda
- Whiskey Sour$7.00
- Yucatan$8.00
Sauza silver tequila, triple sec, lemon & orange juice, agave, mint
- Bloody Mary$9.00
- Mimosa GLS$9.00
- Mimosa PITCHER$15.00
- Specialty Cocktail$14.00
Vodka
- Titos$9.00
- Absolut$11.00
- Ultimat$11.00
- Belvedere$15.00
- Crater Lake$14.00
- Deep Eddy Vodka$10.00
- Deep Eddy Grapefruit$10.00
- Deep Eddy Lemon$10.00
- Deep Eddy Peach$10.00
- Grey Goose Vodka$15.00
- Grey Goose Pear$15.00
- Ketel One Vodka$16.00
- Ketel Citron$16.00
- Ketel Orange$16.00
- Stoli Vodka$11.50
- Stoli Citron$11.50
- Stoli Orange$11.50
- Stoli Blueberry$11.50
- Stoli Raspberry$11.50
- Stoli Vanilla$11.50
- Well Vodka$7.50
- Wheatley Vodka$14.50
- DBL Titos$19.00
Gin
Rum
Tequila
- Avion Anejo$20.50
- Avion Blanco$19.50
- Avion Reposado$19.50
- Carreno Ensamble Mezcal$19.50
- Carreno Espodin Joven$23.50
- Carreno Tobasiche Mezcal$18.50
- Casa Amigos Anejo$19.50
- Casa Amigos Blanco$15.00
- Casa Amigos Repo$15.00
- Cazadores Anejo$19.50
- Cazadores Blanco$12.00
- Cazadores Repo$12.00
- Clase Azul Repo$26.50
- Don Julio Anejo$26.50
- Don Julio Blanco$20.50
- Don Julio Repo$20.50
- Patron Silver$14.00
- Well Tequila$8.00
Whiskey / Bourbon
- Basil Hayden$15.50
- Bulleit Bourbon$15.00
- Bulleit Rye$15.00
- Canadian Club$12.00
- Crown Royal$12.00
- DOUBLE Jameson$23.00
- Elijah Craig Bourbon$17.50
- High West Bourye$16.50
- Jack Daniels$13.00
- Jameson Black Reserve$18.50
- Jameson Caskmates$17.50
- Jameson Gold Reserve$18.50
- Jameson Standard$13.50
- Jim Beam$13.50
- Knob Creek Bourbon$18.50
- Knob Creek Rye$18.50
- Knob Creek Single Barrel$20.00
- Maker's 46$17.50
- Maker's Mark$13.00
- Proper 12 Whiskey$17.50
- Ram's Point PB$10.00
- Red Stag$14.00
- Seagram's 7$11.00
- Well Whiskey$8.00
- Woodford Reserve Bourbon$20.50
- Woodford Reserve Rye$20.50
- DBL Maker's Mark
Liqueurs/Cordials
Scotch
Events
Hors Duerves Party
- Hors Duerves Party 21+ Guests$24.00
12 guest minimum. Select up to 6 metropolis appetizers. 24 pieces minimum per item selected
- Hors Duerves Party up to 20 Guests$29.00
12 guest minimum. Select up to 6 metropolis appetizers. 24 pieces minimum per item selected
- $15 Premium Cocktail or Select Wine$15.00
- $8 Drinks Well Cocktail or Draft$8.00
- $3 N/A Bev$3.00
Dinner Party
Facility Rental Fees - Patio
Facility Rental Fees - Entire Restaurant
Catering/Boxed Lunch
Boxed Lunches
Salad Platters
- Small Optima Field Green$39.95
Field green field salad with tomato, red onion & bell pepper, carrot
- Small Classic Caesar$29.95
- Small Scottsdale Chop$39.95
Tomato, pintos, corn, radish, Romaine, arugula, carrot, red onion, goat cheese & diced rosemary chicken with chipotle ranch dressing
- Small Bangkok Asian$29.95
Chopped greens, oranges, bell peppers, green onion, cilantro, carrot, sesame seeds, wontons, Asian vinaigrette & avocado lime crema
- Small Met Salad$39.95
Field greens, dried corn, pecans, dried apple, red onion, carrot, strawberries, zucchini, feta & huckleberry vinaigrette
- Large Optima Field Green$55.95
- Large Classic Caesar$39.95
- Large Scottsdale Chop$55.95
- Large Bangkok Asian$55.95
- Large Met Salad$55.95
Sandwich Platters
Variety Platters
- Small Veggies & Hummus Platter$35.95
Fresh cut veggies, naan bread with coriander hummus
- Small Fruit & Veggie Platter$29.95
Selection of fresh fruit & sliced veggies with dipping sauces
- Small Cheese Platter$49.95
Selection of cheeses, fruit, nuts & asst meats with bread
- Small Sweets Platter$29.95
Assorted housemade sweets & baked goods
- Large Veggies & Hummus Platter$55.95
- Large Cheese Platter$69.95
- Large Sweets Platter$49.95
To-Go Party Platters
- Bacon$12.00
1 lb serving
- Bagel Plain$29.00
12 servings
- Breakfast Bagels with Egg, Tomato, Cheddar$49.00
12 servings
- Breakfast Burritos$49.00
12 servings
- Burritos Wraps$79.00
12 servings. Choose beef, pork, chicken or veggie
- Chicken Breast$59.00
1 lb serving
- Cuidad Tacos$59.00
24 servings
- Curry Sauce$39.00
Quart serving
- Flatbread Pizzettes$59.00
24 pcs servings. Choose from proscuitto or margherita
- Fresh Baked Pastries$29.00
12 servings
- Fresh Cut, Mixed Fruit$15.00
Quart serving
- Granola$15.00
Quart serving
- Greek Yoghurt$15.00
Quart serving
- Ham$12.00
1 lb serving
- KC BBQ Pork Sliders with Coleslaw$79.00
24 servings
- Large Desserts$59.00
- Mac N Cheese$39.00
Quart serving
- Mashed Potatoes$29.00
Quart serving
- Met Lettuce Wraps$59.00
Quart serving. 24 lettuce cups
- Metropolis Salad$59.00
12 servings. Choose from the met, Caesar 5 ways, optima greens, Scottsdale chop or caprese
- Metropolis Sandwich$79.00
18 halves servings. Choose or mixed from napoli chicken, lyon chicken, havana pork, Montana BBQ, bon braise burger, meatball or BLTAC
- Milano Meatballs$59.00
24 servings
- Old Town Cheese Board$69.00
24 servings
- Organic Roasted Chicken Strips$59.00
36 pcs servings
- Pinto Beans$29.00
Quart serving
- Pork$59.00
Quart serving
- Rancho Vista Bruschetta$69.00
36 pcs servings
- Red Pasta$39.00
Quart serving
- Rice$19.00
Quart serving
- Roasted Breakfast Potatoes$15.00
Quart serving
- Roasted Veggies$29.00
Quart serving
- Roquefort Beef Canapes$69.00
24 servings
- Salmon$59.00
4 lb serving
- Sausage$12.00
1 lb serving
- Scrambled Eggs$15.00
Quart serving
- Shrimp$59.00
4 lb serving
- Small Desserts$39.00
12 servings
- Soups$19.00
Quart serving. Tomato cream basil or cauliflower potato leek
- Tripoli Hummus with Bread & Veggies$59.00
Quart serving
- Veg Wraps$79.00
12 servings. Choose beef, pork, chicken or veggie
N/A Beverages
