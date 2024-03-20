2x points now for loyalty members
METZTLI 2705 West Hwy
**Main Menu**
BREAKFAST
ANTOJITOS TRADICIONALES
- Enchiladas Mineras$16.99
Traditional delicacy from the Mexican bajio with four tortillas dipped in guajillo chili and sautéed in oil, accompanied with potatoes and carrots; lettuce, onion, cream and fresh cheese.
- Enchiladas Suizas$16.99
Known for their soft and creamy texture, these four corn tortillas filled with delicious chicken covered with our special green sauce made with tomatillo, cheese and cream, baked in the oven will delight your senses.
- Enmoladas$16.99
Delight yourself with this traditional dish consisting of four soft tortillas bathed in a thick sauce where the flavors of dried chilies, chocolate and our secret spices mix, accompanied by delicious chicken, with a final touch of onion.
- 4 Tacos Dorados$9.99
Taste our popular and authentic "Golden Tacos", four tacos filled with shredded beef or juicy chicken rolled in corn tortillas, golden brown and topped with lettuce, cheese, cream and avocado.
- Tostadas de Tinga$3.99
Pamper your palate with three crunchy toasts with delicious meat or chicken seasoned in a juicy chipotle chili and onion sauce, seasoned with cheese and cream.
- Pambazo del Bajo$15.99
Delicious stale bread dipped in a guajillo sauce, filled with shredded meat or chorizo with potatoes, served with lettuce, fresh cheese, cream, potatoes and carrots sautéed in oil.
- Enchiladas verdes$15.99
- Enchiladas rojas$15.99
- Tamales$3.25
- Tlacoyo$5.49
- Mole de la casa$19.99
- quesadilla de comal$12.99
TACOS Y MAS
- Tacos$3.50
Elegance lies in its simplicity… Tortillas with the meat of your choice seasoned with onion, cilantro and our delicious sauces
- Sopes$4.50
Soft in its center and consistent on the edges, this tortilla will delight your palate... accompanied with beans, the meat of your choice, onion, cream and fresh cheese.
- Gordita chicharron prensado$6.99
With its golden and crunchy exterior and its incomparable aroma, discover the delicious secret hidden inside with a filling that harmonizes the exquisite meats, cheese, onion and cilantro.
- Quesadilla$12.99
With any of our meats please your palate by savoring this delight with a generous filling of melted cheese that you can accompany with onion and cilantro., accompamied by guacamole and cucumber salad
- Burrito$13.99
In this symphony of colors and flavors you can delight your senses with a delicious filling of rice, beans, and melted cheese that will harmonize perfectly with any of our meats.
- Torta$15.99
A feast for the palate, garnished between the two halves of a delicious and crunchy telera, you will find an exquisite chicken milanese, complemented with beans, cheese, avocado, tomato and pickled chilies or chipotles.
- Gordita natural$5.99
Parrilladas y Fajitas
BEVERAGES
- Coca cola mexicana$3.00
- Mundet$3.00
- Fanta$3.00
- Jarrito mandarin$3.00
- Jarrito lime$3.00
- Jarrito tamarind$3.00
- Jarrito watermelon$3.00
- Jarrito fruit punch$3.00
- Jarrito Pina$3.00
- Jarrito Guayaba$3.00
- Sangria senorial$2.00
- Diet coke can$1.50
- Sprite can$1.50
- Fruit punch juice$1.50
- Apple juice$1.50
- Agua mineral topochico$3.00
- Water bottle$1.50
- Coffe$1.50