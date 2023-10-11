Skip to Main content
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Mew Mew Konfectionaries 555 7th St NW #304
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Cupcake and Cake
Japanese Konfections
Pastries
Cupcake and Cake
Castella Cupcakes
$2.00+
Crepe Cake
$4.00+
Cotton Cake
$4.50+
Roll Cake
$25.00+
Japanese Konfections
Mochi donut
$2.25+
Pastries
Tarts
$2.25+
Sweet Buns
$3.50+
Cream Puffs
$3.50+
Mew Mew Konfectionaries 555 7th St NW #304 Location and Ordering Hours
(616) 334-0737
555 7th St NW #304, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Closed
• Opens Friday at 9AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement