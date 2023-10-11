Cupcake and Cake

Castella Cupcakes

$2.00+

Crepe Cake

$4.00+

Cotton Cake

$4.50+

Roll Cake

$25.00+

Japanese Konfections

Mochi donut

$2.25+

Pastries

Tarts

$2.25+

Sweet Buns

$3.50+

Cream Puffs

$3.50+