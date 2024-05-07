MEXcelente
Taste of Mexico
- Burritos$9.49
Protein of choice wrapped in a fresh and tasty flour tortilla with rice and pinto beans
- Nachos$9.39
Crunchy tortilla chips served with protein of your choice and topped with pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese
- The Bowl$10.79
Choice of protein on a bed of greens. Do not forget to add your favorite toppings.
- Quesadilla$9.29
Choice of protein sandwiched between two tortillas filled with cheese
- Toastada$4.29
Crunchy corn tortilla topped with a protein of your choice piled high with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and queso fresco
- Kids Menu$4.59
- Chips & Salsa$3.19
- Bean & Cheese Burrito$4.89
- Extra Protein$4.19
- Chips & Guacamole$4.29
- Shrimp Fajita Plate$10.29
- Steak Fajita Plate$10.39
- Chicken Fajita Plate$10.29
- Vegetarian Fajita Plate$10.59
- Green Chile Chicken Enchiladas$13.59
- Carne Asada Fries$12.19
- French Fries$6.49
- Tilapia$14.69
Fresh Tilapia Filet cooked with garlic butter and topped with sauté onions and bell peppers. The Tilapia Filet is laid on spanish rice and is served with lettuce, pico de gallo and three corn tortillas.
- Shrimp Cocktail$15.89
- California Burrito$15.39
Wrapped with a pile of French Fries, guacamole, load of cheese, sour cream and steak.
- Taco Plate$12.79
- PInaDilla$9.89
Desserts
Drinks
Gift Certificate
Crunchy Tacos
- Three Chicken Rolled Tacos$12.19
Three crunchy rolled tacos served with guacamole, cheese and favorite salsa.
- Three Shredded Beef Tacos$12.19
Three crunchy rolled tacos served with guacamole, cheese and favorite salsa.
- Rolled Chicken Taco Plate$15.89
Three crunchy tacos served with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and with the side of rice and beans.
- Rolled Shredded Beef Taco Plate$15.89
Three crunchy tacos served with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and with the side of rice and beans.
- Mini Changas Plate$15.99
Three shredded beef Mini Changas served with a side of rice and bean. Topped with cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Catering
Breakfast
- Verde Chilaquiles Burrito$15.29
Wrap in a 14" flour tortilla filled with verde chilaquiles, rice, cheese, sour cream and scramble eggs.
- Diablo Chilaquiles Burrito$15.69
Wrap in a 14" flour tortilla filled with scramble eggs, shredded chipotle chicken, rice, pico, sour cream and cheese.
- Jefe Burrito$12.99
- Hammy Burrito$12.99
- Moorrito$12.99
- Vaquero Burrito$12.99
- Baconito Burrito$12.99
- Vegetarian Burrito$12.99
- Traditional Burrito$10.79
- Huevos Rancheros$14.79
Two over easy eggs on-top of two fried tortillas topped salsa guacamole and queso fresco. Serve with beans!
- Huevos A La Diabla$14.79
Two over easy eggs on-top of two fried tortillas topped with Diablo Salsa and queso fresco. Serve with beans.