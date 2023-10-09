Mexicali Street Tacos 4325 Apex Highway
Menu
Tacos
Especial Taco
Burritos
Cali-Birria Burrito
Tujuana birria-style
Chon-cho Burrito
Bacon wrapped burrito. Carne asada or pastor
Pancho Villa Burrito
Carne asada, pastor, and chorizo
Zapata Burrito
Arrachera-diabla shrimp
El Matador Burrito
Skirt steak, grilled chicken, and chorizo
Frida's Burrito
Grilled chicken, bacon, and pineapple
5 De Mayo Burrito
Ground beef or shredded chicken
El Filemon Burrito
Shredded chicken and Chile relleno
Chile Verde Burrito
Pork meat in green sauce
Burrito Bowl
Sheared chicken, ground beef, carne asada, grilled chicken, or shrimp. Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, carrot, corn, black beans, refried beans, or rice
Nachos
Quesadillas
Especialidades
Flautas Ahogadas
3 chicken flautas, rice, lettuce, Pico, and queso fresco
Entomatadas Chicken
Gorditas
Pastor and tinga de pollo
Sopes
Carnitas en salsa Verde, birria and carne asada
Loaded Fries Birria
Pico sour cream avocado sauce and smothered in cheese
Loaded Fries Carnitas
Pico sour cream avocado sauce and smothered in cheese
Loaded Fries Grilled Chicken
Pico sour cream, avocado sauce and smothered in cheese
Mexicali Chicken Taquitos
3 flour chicken, fried taquitos, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole sauce
El Chile Relleno
Chicken or cheese, Chile relleno and rice or beans
Mexicali
U'r Tacos
3 crispy tacos or soft tacos. Ground beef or shredded chicken and rice or beans
Speedy Gonzales
Beef enchilada, crispy beef taco, and rice or beans
3 Compas
Burrito pollo, crispy beef taco, and cheese quesadilla
EL 11
Burrito deluxe, 1 ground beef, 1 shredded chicken, ranchero sauce, lettuce, Pico, sour cream, and cheese
EL 10
Chicken quesadilla and beef burrito with ranchera sauce and rice