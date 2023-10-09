Menu

Botanas

Cheese Dip

$6.88

Chips & Salsa

$5.88

Chori Queso

$7.88

Guacamole

$7.88

Tacos

Tacos Calle

$3.88

Tacos De Birria

$15.88

3 tacos of our famous Tijuana red birria

Sonora Taco

$15.88

3 carne asada tacos

Grilled Chicken Taco

$4.88

Shredded Chicken Taco

$3.88

Especial Taco

Ensenada Fish Taco

$4.88

Baja Shrimp Taco

$4.88

El Guero Taco

$3.50

Soft or crispy tacos ground beef or shredded chicken

El Jefe Taco

$5.55

Spicy arrachera, cebolla, and jalapeño

Chiludo Taco

$6.88

Bacon wrapped pepper stuffed with cheese and shrimp

Taco Madre

$5.88

Steak with cluster of cheese

Burritos

Cali-Birria Burrito

$16.88

Tujuana birria-style

Chon-cho Burrito

$15.88

Bacon wrapped burrito. Carne asada or pastor

Pancho Villa Burrito

$15.88

Carne asada, pastor, and chorizo

Zapata Burrito

$16.88

Arrachera-diabla shrimp

El Matador Burrito

$15.88

Skirt steak, grilled chicken, and chorizo

Frida's Burrito

$13.88

Grilled chicken, bacon, and pineapple

5 De Mayo Burrito

$12.88

Ground beef or shredded chicken

El Filemon Burrito

$15.88

Shredded chicken and Chile relleno

Chile Verde Burrito

$13.88

Pork meat in green sauce

Burrito Bowl

$15.88

Sheared chicken, ground beef, carne asada, grilled chicken, or shrimp. Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, carrot, corn, black beans, refried beans, or rice

Nachos

Carne Asada Nacho's

$15.88

Carne asada

Nacho's Supremo

$15.88

Ground beef or shredded chicken

Fajita Nachos

$15.88

Skirt steak, shrimp, or grilled chicken

Cantina Nacho's

$13.88

Pastor

Mexicali ACP

$13.88

Carne asada, shrimp, or chicken

Quesadillas

Quesa Birria

$15.88

With consome

Asada Quesadilla

$15.88

Skirt steak

Grilled Chicken Quesad

$13.88

Sheared Chicken Quesad

$12.88

O' Maria Quesadi

$11.88

Southwest veggie

Yucatan Quesad

$15.88

Grilled shrimp

Don Pastor Quesad

$14.88

Pastor

Chori-Quesad

$14.88

Mexican chorizo

Especialidades

Flautas Ahogadas

$12.88

3 chicken flautas, rice, lettuce, Pico, and queso fresco

Entomatadas Chicken

$13.88

Gorditas

$5.50

Pastor and tinga de pollo

Sopes

$5.50

Carnitas en salsa Verde, birria and carne asada

Loaded Fries Birria

$13.88

Pico sour cream avocado sauce and smothered in cheese

Loaded Fries Carnitas

$12.88

Pico sour cream avocado sauce and smothered in cheese

Loaded Fries Grilled Chicken

$12.88

Pico sour cream, avocado sauce and smothered in cheese

Mexicali Chicken Taquitos

$12.88

3 flour chicken, fried taquitos, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole sauce

El Chile Relleno

$15.88

Chicken or cheese, Chile relleno and rice or beans

Mexicali

U'r Tacos

$12.88

3 crispy tacos or soft tacos. Ground beef or shredded chicken and rice or beans

Speedy Gonzales

$12.88

Beef enchilada, crispy beef taco, and rice or beans

3 Compas

$14.88

Burrito pollo, crispy beef taco, and cheese quesadilla

EL 11

$13.88

Burrito deluxe, 1 ground beef, 1 shredded chicken, ranchero sauce, lettuce, Pico, sour cream, and cheese

EL 10

$13.88

Chicken quesadilla and beef burrito with ranchera sauce and rice

Fajitas

Pacifico

$28.88

Steak Fajitas

$23.88

Shrimp Fajitas

$22.88

Chicken Fajitas

$18.88

Vegetable Fajitas

$15.88

Parrilla

Carne Asada

$23.88

Ribeye

$28.99

Pollo A La Feria

$17.88

Mexicali Enchiladas

Mexicali Enchiladas

$10.88

Enchiladas Verdes, Rojas, suizas, chipotle. Ground beef or shredded chicken, cheese, and rice or beans

Enchiladas Supremas

$14.88

Chipotle Enchiladas*

$10.88

2 shredded chicken chipotle, enchiladas, sour cream and rice or beans

Side Items

Re-Fried Beans

$2.88

Rice

$2.88

Rice & Beans

$5.50

Side of Guacamole

$2.00

Side of Pico de Gallo

$0.75

Side of Queso Fresco

$1.77

Sour Cream

$0.75

Size of Mozzeralla

$1.75

Corn Tortilla

$2.88

Flower Tortilla

$2.50

Aguacape

$3.88

Bowls

Bowl El Sol Y La Luna

$13.88

Taco Salad

$12.88

Soups

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$12.88

Roman Birria Soup

$14.88

Beverage

Aguas Fresca

Horchata

$3.88+

Jamaica

$3.88+

Mango

$3.88+

Melon

$3.88+

Pina

$3.88+

Tamarindo

$3.88+

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$2.88+

Sprite

$2.88+

Diet Coke

$2.88+

Fanta

$2.88+

Hi-C

$2.88+

Lemonade

$2.88+

Dr.Pepper

$2.88+

Chescos

Coca-Cola

$3.88

Fanta

$3.88

Squirt

$3.25

Topo Chico

$3.50

Kids

Kid's Burger

$7.88

Kid's Burrito

$7.88

Kid's Enchilata

$7.88

Kid's Quesadilla

$7.88

Desserts

Churros

$7.50

Elote

$7.50

Tres Leches

$7.50

Chocolate Cake

$7.50