Mexicano Grill and Bar Midway Dr
Tacos (Copy)
- Taco Ground Beef$2.99
With lettuce, tomato, cilantro, onions
- Taco Pollo Guisado$2.99
With lettuce, tomato, cilantro, onions
- Taco Chicken Fajita$2.99
With lettuce, tomato, cilantro, onions
- Taco Beef Fajita$2.99
With lettuce, tomato, cilantro, onions
- Taco Aguacate$2.99
With lettuce, tomato, cilantro, onions
- Taco Carne Guisada$2.99
With lettuce, tomato, cilantro, onions
- Taco Chicharron$2.99
With lettuce, tomato, cilantro, onions
- Taco Al Pastor$2.99
With lettuce, tomato, cilantro, onions
- Taco Nopales$2.99
With lettuce, tomato, cilantro, onions
- Taco Barbacoa$2.99
With lettuce, tomato, cilantro, onions
- Taco Shrimp$2.99
With lettuce, tomato, cilantro, onions
- Taco Bistec Ranchero$3.99
With pico de gallo
- Taco Tripas$3.99
With pico de gallo
- Taco Al Carbon$3.99
With pico de gallo
- Taco Carnitas$3.99
With pico de gallo
- Crispy Taco (1)$1.99
- 1 Single quesabirria$3.99
- 1 MINI TACO$1.99
Gordita
Tortas
Tostada
Breakfast
Breakfast Mexicano Plates
- Pork Chop Plate$10.99
- Huevos a La Mexicana$6.99
Served with onions, cilantro and jalapeño
- Huevos Divorciados$7.99
- Mexican Omelette$9.99
- Migas Plate$7.99
- Chilaquiles Verdes$7.99
- Green Chicken Chilaquiles$10.99
Your choice of cheese, fresco or Monterrey
- Chilaquiles Rojos$7.99
- Steak Fajita Chilaquiles Rojos$13.99
Your choice of cheese, fresco or Monterrey
- Spicy Chilaquiles$9.99
Your choice of cheese fresco er monterey. Shredded chicken with queso fresco or Monterrey cheese
- Country Sausage$8.99
- Huevos Rancheros$5.99
- Bacon & Eggs$6.99
- Ham & Eggs$6.99
- Chorizo & Eggs$6.99
- Sausage & Eggs$6.99
- Pork Chop Ranchero$11.99
- Cactus with Eggs$7.99
- Papas Rancheras$7.99
Breakfast American Plates
- Egg White Omelette$8.99
Spinach onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, and cheese
- Denver Omelette$8.99
Ham, bell peppers, cheese and onions
- Ham Omelette$8.99
- Sausage Omelette$8.99
- Bacon Omelette$8.99
- Plain Omelette$5.99
- Cheese Omelette$5.99
- Grilled Eggs$9.99
Hash brown, ranchero sauce, cheese & tortillas
- Steak & Eggs$12.99
- Light Breakfast Sandwich$5.99
Boiled eggs, panela cheese, spinach, tomatoes, avocado & grilled jalapenos
- Breakfast Plate$8.99
Ham, bacon or sausage. With toast or biscuit
- Light Plate$7.99
- Strawberry Pancakes$6.99
- 2X4$9.99
Choice of eggs
- Biscuit Plate$8.99
- Biscuit & Sausage Sandwich$6.99
- (1) Pancake$2.15
- Short Stack Pancakes (2)$4.23
- Pancakes Stack (3)$5.25
- Oatmeal with Toast$6.99
- Pancake Plate$6.99
- Kids Pancake$4.99
- Oatmeal with Fruit$7.99
- 1/2 Biscuit and Sausage Sandwich$3.99
BKF Burritos & Tacos
Breakfast Sides
- Order Bacon$2.50
- Order White Toast$1.99
- Order Chorizo$2.99
- Order Grits$2.50
- Order Hashbrowns$2.50
- Order Ham$1.99
- Order Papas Racheras$2.99
- Order Papas$1.99
- Order Queso$1.99
- Order White Gravy$2.75
- (1) Pork Chop$3.99
- (1) Bacon Slice$0.50
- (1) Biscuit$0.99
- (1) Huevos$1.25
- (2) Order Sausage$2.50
- W/ Barbacoa$3.99
- S/O Chicharron$3.99
- S/O Guisada$3.99
- French Toast$4.99
- Fruit$3.99
- Order Wheat Toast$1.99
Desserts and Drinks
Desserts
Sodas
Drinks
- Iced Tea Lrg$2.75
- Iced Tea Sm$1.75
- Coffee$1.99
- Hot Tea$2.99
- Hot Chocolate$2.50
- Milk Med$2.25
- Milk Lrg$3.25
- Jarrito$2.99
- Mexican Coke$3.50
- Sidral$3.50
- Sangria$3.50
- Agua Mineral$3.25
- Apple Juice$2.99
- Orange Juice Sm$2.99
- Fresh Orange Juice Med$7.99
- Fresh Orange Juice Lrg$12.99
- Agua Mineral Preparada$3.99
- Chocolate Milk 16oz$2.25
- Chocolate Milk 32oz$4.25
- Grapefruit Juice Lrg$12.99
- Grapefruit Juice Med$7.99
- Agua Fresca Med$2.99
- Agua Fresca Lrg$3.99
- Botella De Agua$1.50
- Redbull$2.50
- To Go Water Cup$0.69
- Fresh Orange Juice Sm$4.99
- WATER
- Orange Juice Lg$5.99
Appetizer
Apps
- Guacamole Live!$8.99
- Super Nacho$11.99
- 1/2 Super Nachos$7.99
- Fajita Nachos$9.99
- 1/2 Fajita Nachos$6.99
- Chile C/Queso Nachos$9.99
- 1/2 Chile C/ Queso Nachos$6.99
- Bean & Cheese Nacho$5.99
- 1/2 Bean & Cheese Nachos$3.99
- Carne Asade Fries$12.99
- Chile Con Queso 6oz$3.99
- Chile Con Queso 16oz$7.99
- Chile Con Queso 32oz$12.99
- Queso Flameado$9.99
- Queso Grill$12.99
- The Queso Compuesto$7.99
- Wings (5)$7.99
- Wings (10)$12.99
- MIX SAMPLER FOR TWO$29.99
- MIX SAMPLER FOR ONE$16.99
Parrilladas
Quesadilla
- BF Fajita Mex Quesadilla$10.99
- Chk Faj Mexican Quesadilla$10.99
- Cheese Mex Quesadilla$7.99
- Mushroom Mex Quesadilla$9.99
- Shrimp Mex Quesadilla$10.99
- Carbon Mex Quesadilla$13.99
- Vegetarian Mex Quesadilla$9.99
- 1/2 Cheese Mex Quesadilla$5.99
- 1/2 Mushroom Mex Quesadilla$7.99
- 1/2 Veggie Mex Quesadilla$7.99
- 1/2 BF Faj Mex Quesadilla$8.99
- 1/2 Chk Faj Mex Quesadilla$8.99
- 1/2 Shrimp Mex Quesadilla$8.99
- 1/2 Carbon Mex Quesadilla$8.99
- Carnitas Mex Quesadilla$13.99
A La Carte
- Dozen Tortillas$3.99
- S/O Tortilla$0.75
- Chips & Salsa 8oz$4.99
- S/O Bean 8oz$1.99
- S/O Rice 8oz$1.99
- S/O French Fries$3.99
- S/O Pico De Gallo$1.99
- S/O Chiles Toreados$1.99
- S/O Yellow Cheese$1.99
- S/O White Cheese$1.99
- S/O Sour Cream$1.99
- S/O Guacamole 4oz$2.99
- S/O Avocado$3.99
- Chips & Salsa 8oz$5.95
- Chips & Salsa 16oz$8.99
- Chips & Salsa 32oz$12.99
- Chips & Queso To Go 8oz$4.99
- Chips & Queso To Go 16oz$7.99
- Chips & Queso To Go 32oz$13.99
- Pound CHK Fajita$13.99
- Pound Barbacoa$12.99
- Pound Carbon$18.99
- Pound Pastor$13.99
- S/O Guacamole 8oz$5.99
- S/O Guacamole 16oz$10.99
- S/O Guacamole 32oz$16.99
- Dozen Tamales$16.99
- S/O Charros 8oz$2.50
- S/O Charros 16oz$4.99
- S/O Charros 32oz$9.99
- S/O Rice 16oz$3.99
- S/O Rice 32oz$7.99
- S/O Bean Dip 8oz$4.49
- S/O Bean Dip 16oz$8.99
- Charola Arroz Lrg$45.00
- Enchilada Carbon (1)$2.99
- Enchilada (1)$1.99
- Flauta (1)$2.50
- S/O Beans 16oz$3.99
- S/O Beans 32oz$7.99
- S/O Nopales$3.25
- S/O Jalapeno Vinagre$1.99
- S/O Carbon$9.99
- S/O Chk Fajita$7.99
- S/O BF Fajita$8.99
- (1) Cheese Quesadilla$1.99
- (1) Chk Quesadilla$2.99
- (1) BF Fajita Quesadilla$2.99
- (1) Carbon Quesadilla$3.50
- (1) Shrimp Quesadilla$3.50
- (1) Chile Relleno$8.99
- (1) Chimichanga$8.99
- (1) Tamal$2.25
- S/O Camaron$1.00
- Chips 4oz$1.99
- Chips 16oz$5.25
- Chips 32oz$7.50
- Salsa 4oz$1.75
- Salsa 8oz$3.25
- Salsa 16oz$4.95
- Salsa 32oz$8.99
- SD Rice & Beans$3.99
- Hamburger Patty$2.00
- S/O Country Sausage$4.99
- Charola Pico De Gallo Lrg$55.00
- Charola Charro Beans SM$35.00
- Charola Charro Beans Lrg$55.00
- S/O Jalapeños Frescos$1.99
- S/O Queso Fresco$2.99
- Chips & Salsa 4oz$3.99
- Chips & Queso 4oz$3.99
- S/O Broccoli$3.99
- CONSOME DE BIRRIA$2.99
- 1 CAMARON$0.99
- S/O BEANS$1.99
- (3) Tostadas$0.99
- S/O Onions$1.99
- S/O Tomate$1.99
- S/O Lettuce$0.99
- S/O Cilantro$0.99
- S/O STEAK$5.99
- S/O Grilled Onions$1.99
- Charola Beans SM$25.00
- Charola SM Rice$25.00
- Sour Cream 32oz$16.99
- Sour Cream 16oz$10.99
- Sour Cream 8oz$5.99
- Cheese 32oz$16.99
- Cheese 16oz$10.99
- Cheese 8oz$5.99
- Ice Cream$2.00
Tex-Mex
- #13 Flautas De Pollo$12.99
- #16 Three Quesadillas Plate$12.99
- #18 Burrito Jalisco$10.99
- #23 Taco Salad$8.99
- Mexicano Salad$10.99
- #49 Chimichanga Plate$12.99
- #7 El Tampiqueño$15.99
- Abuelitas Plate$12.99
- Birria Plate$12.99
- Birria Mexican Quesadilla$12.99
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.99
- Burrito San Jose$12.99
With chicken fajita and chorizo
- Chicken Fajitas Salad$8.99
- Quesabirrias$12.99
- Monterrey CK & Bacon plate$12.99
- #50 TAMALES PL$11.99
- MEXICAN BURGER$8.99
- Chicken Chipotle$12.99
Bar menu
Alcohols (Copy)
- AMARETTO SOUR$6.99
- BOMBAY LONDON GIN$6.99
- BUTTERY NIPPLE SHOT$4.99
- DRINK MEXICAN CANDY$12.99
- GIN TANQUERAY$6.99
- GREEN TEA SHOT$4.99
- HOUSE GIN$4.99
- JOLLY RANEGER SHOT$4.99
- LEMON DROP SHOT$4.99
- PALOMA$8.99
- Remy Martin$5.99
- SCOOBY SNAEK$4.99
- Shot cointreau$5.99
- SHOT MEXICAN CANDY$4.99
- THE BROOK$8.99
- VEGAS BOMB SHOT$5.99
- WHISKEY SOUR$6.99
- WHITE RUSSIAN$8.99
- RANCH WATER$8.99
- AMARETTO SHOT$3.99
- TEQUILA ROSE SHOT$4.99
- Frangelico liquer$5.99
- Licorc 43$5.99
Margaritas
Mixed Drinks
- Cantarito$1.00
- DAIQUIRI$7.99
- Piña Colada$7.99
- Piña Colada Virgen$7.99
- Tequila Sunrise$8.99
- Liquid Marijuana$8.99
- Apple Sangria$8.99
- Long Island$8.99
- Mojito$9.99
- Blue Hawaiian$9.99
- Mexican Martini$9.99
- Mezcalito$5.99
- Old Fashioned$6.99
- B52$5.99
- Paloma con Mezcal$10.99
- Lemon Drop Martini$9.99
- Bloody Mary$8.99
- Mimosa$6.99
TEQUILA
WHISKEY
VODKA
WINE
BEER
- Blue Moon 16oz$5.99
- Blue Moon 22oz$7.99
- Blue Moon 32oz$8.99
- Bud Light$3.99
- Bud Light 16oz$4.99
- Bud Light 22oz$6.99
- Bud Light 32oz$7.99
- Budweiser$3.99
- Budweiser 16oz$4.99
- Budweiser 22oz$6.99
- Budweiser 34oz$7.99
- Coors Light$3.99
- Coors Light 16oz$4.99
- Coors Light 22oz$6.99
- Coors Light 32oz$7.99
- Corona$4.99
- Corona 16oz$5.99
- Corona 22oz$7.99
- Corona 32oz$8.99
- Dos X*$4.99
- Dos X* 16oz$5.99
- Dos X* 32oz$8.99
- Estrella Jalisco$4.99
- Michelob 22oz$5.99
- Michelob Ultra 16oz$4.99
- Michelob Ultra 32oz$7.99
- Miller Lite$3.99
- Miller Lite 16oz$4.99
- Miller Lite 22oz$6.99
- Miller Lite 32oz$7.99
- Modelo Especial$4.99
- Modelo Especial 16oz$5.99
- Modelo Especial 32oz$8.99
- MODELO NEGRA 22oz$7.99
- MODELO SPECIAL 22oz$7.99
- Models Especial 22oz$7.99
- Negra Modelo$4.99
- Negra Modelo 16oz$5.99
- Negra Modelo 32oz$8.99
- Negra Models 22oz$7.99
- XX 22oz$6.99
- Hopadillo 16oz$4.99
- Hopadillo 22oz$6.99
- Hopadillo 34oz$7.99
- Shiner bock 34oz$7.99
- Shiner bock 22oz$6.99
- Ziegenbock 22oz$6.99
- Ziegenbock 32oz$7.99
- Michelob bottle$3.99
- MICHELADA BEER$7.99
Soups
- TORTILLA SOUP MD$9.99
- TORTILLA SOUP LG$10.99
- BEEF SOUP LG$10.99
- BEEF SOUP MD$9.99
- CALDO DE PESCADO MD$9.99
- CALDO DE PESCADO LG$13.99
- CALDO PESCADO Y CAMARON LG$13.99
- CALDO DE PESCADO Y CAMARON MD$9.99
- VUELVE A LA VIDA MD$9.99
- VUELVE A LA VIDA LG$13.99
- CALDO DE CAMARON MD$9.99
- CALDO DE CAMARON LG$13.99
- MENUDO LG$10.99
- MENUDO MD$9.99
- POZOLE LG$10.99
- POZOLE MD$9.99
- CALDO DE POLLO MD$9.99
- CALDO DE POLLO LG$10.99
Lunch Specials (M-F)
- El Gringo Burrito$8.99
Ground beef, chicken fajita or beef fajita
- La Mexicana$8.99
Gound beef
- Chile Relleno Pl$8.99
- Enchiladas Al Carbon PL$8.99
Choice of chicken fajita or carbon
- Tex-mex Plate$8.99
Gound beef
- Light Grilled Chicken Breast$8.99
- Lunch Quesadilla$8.99
Ground beef, chicken fajita or beef fajita
- #20 Crispy Tacos Plate$8.99
- Burger$5.99
- Cheeseburger$6.99
- Bacon Cheeseburger$8.99
- Mexican Kingburger$9.99
Onions, avocado and mushrooms
- Potato Asadas$12.99
Lunch Specials (Sat & Sun)
- El Gringo Burrito*$11.99
Ground beef chicken fajita or beef fajita
- La Mexicana*$11.99
Ground beef
- Chile Relleno Pl*$11.99
- #44 Enchiladas Al Carbon PL$11.99
Choice of chicken fajita or carbon
- Tex-mex Plate*$11.99
Gound beef
- Light Grilled Chicken Breast*$11.99
- Lunch Quesadilla*$11.99
Ground beef, chicken fajita or beef fajita
- #20 Crispy Tacos Plate$11.99
- Burger*$5.99
- Cheeseburger*$8.99
- Bacon Cheeseburger*$8.99
- Mexican Kingburger*$9.99
Onions, avocado and mushrooms
- Potato Asadás$12.99