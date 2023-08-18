Mexi kings Grill 801 Green Springs Highway
Appetizers
Salads
Triple Berry Salad
Mix lettuce, dried cranberries, blueberries, strawberries, feta cheese, candied walnuts, and cherry tomatoes
Nina's Salad
Mix lettuce, sliced mango, sliced avocado, red onions, cherry tomatoes, toasted almonds, and mozzarella
Caesar Salad
Mix lettuce, croutons, and Parmesan cheese
Mexi Salad
Mix lettuce, beans, avocado, mozzarella, cilantro, cherry tomatoes, and chipotle ranch
The Healthy Plate
House salad, on your choice of meat with a side
House Salad
Tacos
Street Tacos
Three tacos served with a side in a corn tortilla. Served with cilantro and onions on your choice of meat
Fish Tacos (3)
Three fried tilapia fish served with a side, with crunchy slaw, mango pico de gallo, and chipotle sauce, in a flour tortilla
Shrimp Tacos (3)
Three shrimp tacos served with a side with crunchy slaw, mango pico de gallo, and chipotle sauce, in a flour tortilla
Gringo Tacos (3)
Tree tacos served with a side. In a flour tortilla, lettuce, corn pico de gallo, mozzarella cheese, and sour cream, on your choice of meat
Vegetarian Tacos (3)
Three tacos served with a side in a flour tortilla, lettuce, corn pico de gallo, mozzarella cheese, and sour cream
Burritos
Fajita Quesadilla
On your choice of meat. Mozzarella cheese, grilled onion and bell peppers, served with sour cream and cucumbers with Mexican sauce on the side
Hulk Burrito
Served with a side in spinach tortilla, lettuce mix, avocado, cheese dip, rice, and beans. Mexican sauce and cucumber on the side
Amigo Burrito
Served with a side, lime rice, pinto beans, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, corn pico de gallo, sour cream, Mexican sauce, and cucumbers on the side
Bowl
On your choice of meat, lime rice, pinto beans, mozzarella cheese, grilled onions, and bell peppers, lettuce, corn pico de gallo and sour cream. With Mexican sauce on the side
Nachos
On your choice of meat cheese dip, lime rice, pinto beans, lettuce, corn pico de gallo and sour cream. With Mexican sauce on the side
Sandwiches
Steak Sandwich
Marinated steak, grilled onions and pepper, mozzarella cheese, chipotle sauce served in a French baguette. Served with a side
Ciabatta Sandwich
Smoked turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and aioli pesto served in a ciabatta bread. Served with a side
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken, avocado, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle sauce on toasted white bread. Served with a side
Fried Tilapia Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce on a French baguette. Served with a side
Burgers
Classic Burger
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, ketchup, and mayo
Triple Cheese Burger
Cheddar cheese, Monterey Jack, provolone, onions, mayo, mustard, pickles, lettuce, and tomatoes
Mexi Burger
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado, jalapeños, and chipotle ranch
El Gato Burger
Cheddar cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, onions, and bacon