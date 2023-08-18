Full Menu

Appetizers

Chips and Salsa

$5.50

Chips and Queso

$6.50

Chips and Guacamole

$7.50

Potato Skins

$6.50

Urbano Fries

$10.99

Fries, nacho cheese, and meat

Salads

Triple Berry Salad

$11.99

Mix lettuce, dried cranberries, blueberries, strawberries, feta cheese, candied walnuts, and cherry tomatoes

Nina's Salad

$11.99

Mix lettuce, sliced mango, sliced avocado, red onions, cherry tomatoes, toasted almonds, and mozzarella

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Mix lettuce, croutons, and Parmesan cheese

Mexi Salad

$11.99

Mix lettuce, beans, avocado, mozzarella, cilantro, cherry tomatoes, and chipotle ranch

The Healthy Plate

$8.00

House salad, on your choice of meat with a side

House Salad

$5.50

Tacos

Street Tacos

Three tacos served with a side in a corn tortilla. Served with cilantro and onions on your choice of meat

Fish Tacos (3)

$15.99

Three fried tilapia fish served with a side, with crunchy slaw, mango pico de gallo, and chipotle sauce, in a flour tortilla

Shrimp Tacos (3)

$15.99

Three shrimp tacos served with a side with crunchy slaw, mango pico de gallo, and chipotle sauce, in a flour tortilla

Gringo Tacos (3)

$14.99

Tree tacos served with a side. In a flour tortilla, lettuce, corn pico de gallo, mozzarella cheese, and sour cream, on your choice of meat

Vegetarian Tacos (3)

$13.99

Three tacos served with a side in a flour tortilla, lettuce, corn pico de gallo, mozzarella cheese, and sour cream

Fish Tacos

$4.00

Shrimp Tacos

$4.00

Gringo Taco

$4.00

Burritos

Fajita Quesadilla

$12.99

On your choice of meat. Mozzarella cheese, grilled onion and bell peppers, served with sour cream and cucumbers with Mexican sauce on the side

Hulk Burrito

$12.99

Served with a side in spinach tortilla, lettuce mix, avocado, cheese dip, rice, and beans. Mexican sauce and cucumber on the side

Amigo Burrito

$12.99

Served with a side, lime rice, pinto beans, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, corn pico de gallo, sour cream, Mexican sauce, and cucumbers on the side

Bowl

$11.99

On your choice of meat, lime rice, pinto beans, mozzarella cheese, grilled onions, and bell peppers, lettuce, corn pico de gallo and sour cream. With Mexican sauce on the side

Nachos

$11.99

On your choice of meat cheese dip, lime rice, pinto beans, lettuce, corn pico de gallo and sour cream. With Mexican sauce on the side

Sandwiches

Steak Sandwich

$13.99

Marinated steak, grilled onions and pepper, mozzarella cheese, chipotle sauce served in a French baguette. Served with a side

Ciabatta Sandwich

$13.99

Smoked turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and aioli pesto served in a ciabatta bread. Served with a side

Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled chicken, avocado, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle sauce on toasted white bread. Served with a side

Fried Tilapia Sandwich

$13.99

Lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce on a French baguette. Served with a side

Wings

6 Pieces (Combo)

$10.99

8 Pieces (Combo)

$12.99

10 Pieces (Combo)

$14.99

12 Pieces (Combo)

$16.99

Wings Only

6 Pieces Wings Only

$8.99

10 Pieces Wings Only

$12.99

15 Pieces Wings Only

$18.99

20 Pieces Wings Only

$23.99

30 Pieces Wings Only

$34.99

50 Pieces Wings Only

$54.99

100 Pieces Wings Only

$109.49

150 Pieces Wings Only

$163.99

Burgers

Classic Burger

$12.00

American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, ketchup, and mayo

Triple Cheese Burger

$13.99

Cheddar cheese, Monterey Jack, provolone, onions, mayo, mustard, pickles, lettuce, and tomatoes

Mexi Burger

$13.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado, jalapeños, and chipotle ranch

El Gato Burger

$12.99

Cheddar cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, onions, and bacon

Kids Menu

Amigo Taco

$6.00

Cheeseburger with Fries

$8.00

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kids Chicken Bowl

$6.00

Lime rice, beans, and chicken

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$6.00

Served with a side

Sides

Cheese Fries

$6.00

Fresh Fruit

$3.50

House Salad

$5.50

Mix lettuce, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onions, black olives, pepperoncini, and feta cheese (Cheddar cheese)

Lime Rice

$3.50

Pasta Salad

$3.50

Pinto Beans

$3.50

Ranch Fries

$6.00

Regular Fries

$4.50

Salsa

$3.50

Queso

$4.50

Guacamole

$5.50

Dressings

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Raspberry Dressing

$0.50

Avocado Dressing

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Salsa Verde

$0.50

Salsa Roja

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Dessert

French Silk Pie

$5.50

Cheese Cake

$5.50

Fried Ice cream

$5.50

Take Home Dinner (4 People)

Chicken Take Home Dinner

$42.99

Choice 1 side and garden salad

Steak Take Home Dinner

$53.00

Choice 1 side and garden salad

Shrimp Take Home Dinner

$55.00

Choice 1 side and garden salad

Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup Cup

$4.50

Chicken Tortilla Soup Bowl

$5.50

Beverage

Cocktails

Mojito

$9.00

Old Fashion

$12.00

Skinny Margarita

$9.00+

Bahama Mama

$9.00

S** on the Beach

$9.00

Absolute Stress

$9.00

Cadillac Margarita

$13.00

Imports Beer

Corona

$5.00

2 X*

$5.00

Modelo Special

$5.00

Modelo Negra

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Domestic Beer

Miller Lite

$4.00

Bud Lite

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Lite

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Local Beer

Blonde

$5.00

IPA

$5.00

Muchacho*

$5.00

Good People IPA

$5.00

Fat Tire

$5.00

Draft Beer

Blue Moon

$6.00

Blood Orange

$6.00

Cahaba Blonde

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Muchacho

$6.00

Drinks

Sodas

Coca Cola

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Fanta

$2.75

Lemonada

$2.75

Mello Yellow

$2.75

Mr Pibb

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75