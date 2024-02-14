MEXIMART
Aloes
- Aloevine Watermelon 16.9 Oz$2.19Out of stock
This is a large, juicy fruit known for its sweet, red flesh and green rind. Watermelon is perfect for hydrating and refreshing on a hot summer day.
- Aloevine Aloe Refreshing Aloe Vera Drink, 16.9 Fl Oz$2.19
The Aloevine Aloe Refreshing Drink is a 16.9 Fl Oz beverage made with real aloe vera. Ideal for a refreshing pick-me-up, this aloe drink is both hydrating and satisfying with a unique, smooth taste.
- Kiwi Aloe Vera Drink$2.19
The Kiwi Aloe Vera Drink is a refreshing beverage with a delightful kiwi flavor. Made with a blend of aloe vera and real kiwi, it's the perfect drink for those looking for a healthy and tasty option.
Sodas
- Mini Soda, Fruit Punch$0.59
The Mini Soda in Fruit Punch flavor is a delicious, small canned beverage that offers a sweet fruit sensation. It's great to pack in lunches, for picnics, or just for a refreshing drink on a hot day.
Groceries
Groceries
- LA VISITA CUERITOS 2 LB$10.99
- LA VISITA CUERITOS EN VINAGRE 15 OZ$6.99
- Pamex Honey Pure 16 oz$5.99
- Goya Goya Brown Sugar Cane, 8 Oz$1.29
The Goya Brown Sugar Cane is an 8 oz package of unrefined sweetener, great for adding a rich depth of flavor to your dishes. You can use this robust and flavorful sugar in your favorite beverages, baking recipes, and more.
- Fela Piloncillo 8 Oz$1.19
- Molina Original Vanilla Blend 8.1oz$1.99
The Molina Original Vanilla Blend is a 8.1 oz bottle of high-quality vanilla extract. Perfect for baking or enhancing the flavor of dessert recipes, it delivers a classic, robust vanilla taste.
- Pamex Pan Molido 14 Oz$3.49
- El Tio Flor de Calabaza 32 OZ$6.99
- Gro Mex Poche Navideño 32 OZ$6.99
- Pineapple Tidbits$4.99
Pineapple Tidbits are small chunks of pineapple perfect for snacking or adding to recipes. They are sweet, tangy, and conveniently bite-sized.
- Nestle Coffee Mate Original Coffee Creamer - 16oz$5.99
The Nestle Coffee Mate Original Creamer is a 16oz creamer perfect for your daily coffee. It adds a smooth, rich flavor to your cup and enhances the overall coffee drinking experience.
- Zulka Morena Pure Cane Sugar - 4lbs$5.99
Zulka Morena Pure Cane Sugar is a 4lb bag of all-natural, unrefined and non-GMO sugar. It's perfect for baking, cooking, and adding a sweet touch to your beverages.
- SUGAR CANE-2 LB -Pack of 10$3.49
This pack contains 10 bags of 2-pound sugar cane. It's great for sweetening drinks, recipes, or just for snacking.
- Domino Premium Pure Cane Sugar - 64.0 Oz$4.49
This is a large 64 oz bag of Domino Premium Pure Cane Sugar, perfect for all your baking and sweetening needs. Made from high-quality sugar cane, it's sure to enhance the taste of your favorite beverages and desserts.
- Choco Milk Chocolate Drink Mix 14.1 Oz$5.99
The Choco Milk Chocolate Drink Mix is a delicious powder, perfect for making a satisfying, creamy chocolate beverage. Coming in a 14.1 Oz container, it ensures you have enough to enjoy many cups of a delightful chocolate treat.
- Nesquik Powdered Mix Chocolate - 9.38 Oz$3.49
Enjoy a glass of Nesquik powdered mix in classic chocolate flavor. Just add milk to this 9.38 oz package to create a delicious beverage that both kids and adults will love.
- Nestle Nesquik Strawberry Flavor Powder Drink Mix 9.38 Oz$3.49
The Nestle Nesquik Strawberry Flavor Powder Drink Mix is a 9.38 oz powder that you mix with milk to create a sweet, strawberry-flavored beverage. It's a delicious treat that can be enjoyed at any time of the day.
- Nestle Abuelita Authentic Mexican Chocolate Drink Mix Tablets 6 Pack - 3.16 Ounces$3.99
The Nestle Abuelita Authentic Mexican Chocolate Drink Mix is a popular hot chocolate option flavored with a unique blend of cocoa, sugar, and cinnamon. Available in a pack of six 3.16-ounce tablets, each one can easily be dissolved in milk to create rich and comforting cups of hot chocolate.
- Mirasol Jasmine Rice 5 lb$7.99
- Mirasol Jasmine Rice 2 lb$4.49
- Pamex Jasmine Rice 2 Lb$4.49
- Pamex Mayo Coba Beans 2 lb$3.99
- Pamex Small Red Beans 2 LB$4.99
- Incas Food Mote Pelado 3 lb$6.99
- White Hominy$2.99
White hominy is a versatile ingredient often used in Mexican and Southern cuisines. This product is essentially dried corn kernels that have been treated to remove their hard outer layer.
- Morton 26 Oz Plain Table Salt$1.79
The Morton 26 Oz Plain Table Salt is a pantry staple, perfect for everyday seasoning. It comes in a 26 ounce capacity canister for easy use and storage.
- McCormick Mayonesa (Mayonnaise) with Lime Juice 28 Fl Oz$7.99
McCormick Mayonesa is a unique mayo infused with the tangy taste of lime juice. Perfectly sized at 28 fluid ounces, it's a great condiment to add a zing to your salads, sandwiches, and other meals.
- La Fina Lodized Salt$1.99
La Fina Iodized Salt is a kitchen staple used for flavoring and preserving food. It's iodized to provide necessary dietary nutrients.
- GOYA Adobo All Purpose Seasoning Without Pepper 16.5 Oz$4.49
Goya Adobo is an all-purpose seasoning without pepper, perfect for adding flavor to any dish. This 16.5 oz bottle ensures your spice rack remains well-stocked for a good while.
- GOYA Adobo with Pepper 16.5 Oz$4.49
Adobo with Pepper from Goya is a 16.5 oz container of flavorful seasoning. It's great for adding a spicy kick and Latin flair to your cooking.
- Malher Shrimp Bouillon 7 Oz - Consome De Camaron$2.99
Malher's Shrimp Bouillon is a 7 oz pack that's sure to add a depth of seafood flavor to your soups and stews. It's an essential ingredient for making Consome De Camaron (shrimp broth), or you can use it to enhance other shrimp-based recipes.
- Charras Tostadas Orig Yllw$2.99
Charras Tostadas Orig Yllw are authentic, crunchy corn tostadas perfect for your Mexican-inspired dishes. They're great as a base for limitless toppings like ceviche, beans, cheese, or avocado.
- Don Victor Chicken Bouillon 16 Ounce$4.99
The Don Victor Chicken Bouillon is a classic stock concentrate that's used to enhance the flavor of your dishes. This 16-ounce jar is perfect for creating flavorful stews, soups, or just for adding a little extra savory touch to your meals.
- GOYA Adobo All Purpose Seasoning Without Pepper 8 Oz$2.99
The GOYA Adobo All Purpose Seasoning without pepper is an 8 ounce container of versatile spice blend. It's perfect to enhance the flavor of your meals, offering a balanced mix of various seasonings without the heat of pepper.
- Badia Ginger Ground Bottle$1.99
The Badia Ginger Ground is a powdered spice packaged in a bottle for easy use and storage. It's perfect for adding a warm, spicy flavor to your favorite dishes and baked goods.
- Mole$2.99
"Mole" is a classic Mexican sauce, often used in traditional cooking. It's a unique blend of spices, chilies, and chocolate, providing a rich, complex flavor that's both spicy and subtly sweet.
- Instant Yeast$2.99
Instant Yeast is a baking ingredient that helps your dough rise quickly without needing a long proofing time. It's perfect for making homemade bread, pizza dough, and other yeast-based recipes.
- Pico De Gallo Sal y Limon$2.49
- Peru Pico Piquin Ground Seasoning$2.49
The Peru Pico Piquin Ground Seasoning is a vibrant, spicy blend that originates from Peru. This seasoning adds a punch of flavor to any dish, perfect for those who love to experiment with international spices.
- Whole Black Beans$3.99
Whole Black Beans are a versatile cooking ingredient for a wide range of dishes, especially Mexican and Southwestern cuisine. These nutrient-rich beans are perfect for burritos, salads, soups, or even as a healthy side dish.
- Whole Pinot Beans$3.99
Whole Pinot Beans are a versatile kitchen essential, perfect for a variety of dishes. They offer nutritious value and a delicious flavor that can enhance any meal.
- Refried Black Beans$3.99
These refried black beans are sure to add hearty flavor to your favorite Mexican dishes. They're easy to heat and serve, making them perfect for quickly crafting burritos, nachos, or just enjoying as a side.
- Refried Pinto Beans$3.99
These are canned pinto beans that have been cooked and mashed for a smooth, flavorful side dish. Perfect for making dips, burritos, and other Mexican-style dishes.
- La Costena Pinto Beans - 20.5 Oz$2.99
La Costena's Pinto Beans come in a 20.5 oz can for easy storage and quick meal prep. These beans are perfect for making your favorite dishes like chili or refried beans.
- La Costena: Refried Black Beans, 20.5 Oz (2642319)$2.99
La Costena Refried Black Beans is a 20.5 oz can of ready-to-eat beans. These beans have been cooked and seasoned, making them perfect for quick meals or adding to your favorite recipes.
- Chipotle Peppers in Adobo Sauce$5.49
These are smoky Chipotle peppers which have been stewed in a tangy Adobo Sauce. Great for adding a kick of flavor to your stews, marinades, or barbecued dishes.
- Sliced Green Pickled Jalapeno Peppers$5.49
These are jalapeno peppers that have been pickled and conveniently sliced, perfect for adding a tangy kick to your dishes. They come in a jar, ready to use, and are ideal for making nachos, sandwiches, or serving as a garnish.
- BEAN BLACK WHOLE-19.75 OZ -Pack of 12$2.99
This is a pack of 12 cans, each containing 19.75 ounces of whole black beans. They're excellent for creating a variety of hearty meals from soups to salads.
- La Costena, Whole Black Beans$5.49
La Costena Whole Black Beans are a pantry staple that can be used in a wide range of dishes. They're preserved in a can for a long shelf life, making them a convenient addition to your meals.
- Whole Pinto Beans$5.49
The Whole Pinto Beans are a pantry staple that can be used in a variety of dishes such as soups, stews, or dips. Easy to prepare, they offer a great source of protein and are a classic ingredient in many Mexican and Southwestern recipes.
- Juanita’s Foods Mexican Style Hominy 110 Oz Can$9.99
Juanita's Foods Mexican Style Hominy is a large 110 oz can of traditional Mexican-style corn. This hominy is perfect for adding a hearty touch to your soups or preparing classic Mexican dishes.
- LC White Hominy Mexican Style 6.6 Lb$9.99
- PEPPER CHIPOTLE-12 OZ -Pack of 12$2.49
This is a pack of 12, 12-oz jars filled with spicy and smoky chipotle peppers. Perfect for anyone who loves to add a hot kick to their cooking.
- B75308 Sliced Jalapeno Peppers -12x12oz$2.49
These B75308 sliced jalapeno peppers come in a set of twelve 12 oz jars, perfect for stocking up. Add a spicy kick to your dishes with these convenient and ready-to-use peppers.
- PEPPER JALAPENO WHOLE-12 OZ -Pack of 12$2.49
These are whole jalapeno peppers packed in a 12 oz jar. The pack contains 12 jars, perfect for those who love adding a spicy kick to their meals.
- 606145 13.3 Oz. Jalapeno Sliced$2.99
This 13.3 oz. jar is filled with slices of tangy jalapenos, packed for preservation. Perfect for adding a bit of a kick to your sandwiches, nachos or any meal that needs a little extra spice.
- La Morena: Chipotle Peppers in Adobo , 13.13 Oz (2640757)$2.99
The La Morena Chipotle Peppers in Adobo have a robust, smoky flavor that is perfect for spicing up any dish. Available in a 13.13 Oz can, they're convenient for stocking in your pantry for a wide variety of recipes.
- La Morena Cheese Stf Jalapeño 13.13 Oz$2.99
- San Marcos Peppers Chipolte 7.5 Oz$1.99
The San Marcos Chipotle Peppers are bursting with rich, smoky flavor in every 7.5-ounce can. They're perfect for adding a kick to your favorite recipes or as a spicy garnish on dishes.
- Sliced Jalapeno Peppers$1.99
These are Sliced Jalapeno Peppers that give a quick and easy way to add a spicy kick to any meal. They're great for topping off nachos, sprinkling into sandwiches, or stirring into your favorite recipes.
- SAUCE HOT RED-12.5 OZ -Pack of 12$2.99
This is a pack of twelve 12.5 oz bottles of vibrant red hot sauce. Perfect for adding a spicy kick to any meal.
- SAUCE BLACK HOT-12.5 OZ -Pack of 12$2.99
This spicy black sauce, sold in 12.5 oz bottles, comes in a pack of 12. Perfect for adding some kick to your meals, whether you're grilling, roasting, or just whipping up a quick stir-fry.
- SAUCE HOT HABANERO CARIBB-4 OZ -Pack of 12$2.49
This pack of 12 comes with individual 4-ounce bottles of Caribb Sauce, each packed with flavorful habanero heat. Perfect for adding a spicy kick to your dishes when you need it.
- El Yucateco Salsa Picante De Chile Habanero Red Hot Sauce 4 Fl Oz$2.49
El Yucateco Salsa Picante De Chile Habanero Red is a spicy hot sauce made from red habanero peppers. It's 4 Fl Oz, perfect for adding a kick to your meals.
- El Yucateco Black Label Reserve Chile Habanero Hot Sauce 4 Oz$2.49
The El Yucateco Black Label Reserve Chile Habanero Hot Sauce packs a punch of heat in a 4 oz bottle. Made from quality black chile habanero, this sauce is perfect for adding a spicy kick to your meals.
- EL YUCATECO SAUCE CHIPOTLE-5 OZ -Pack of 12$2.99
The El Yucateco Sauce Chipotle is a 5 oz bottle of smoky, medium-heat sauce perfect for spicing up your favorite dishes. This offer includes a pack of 12 bottles, ensuring you'll never run out.
- EL YUCATECO SAUCE HABANERO GRN HOT-4 OZ -Pack of 12$2.49
El Yucateco Habanero Green Hot Sauce is a deliciously spicy condiment, sold in 4 oz bottles in a pack of 12. This Mexican-style hot sauce delivers a robust, tangy flavor perfect for adding a kick to your favorite dishes.
- El Yucateco Salsas Y Condimentos El Yucateco Hot Sauce, 8 Oz$3.79
The El Yucateco hot sauce is a flavorful, 8-ounce bottle of spicy condiments that enriches your meals. Originating from Yucatan, Mexico, this sauce packs a punch and is ideal for those who enjoy a bit of heat.
- El Yucateco Chile Habanero Hot Sauce, 8.0 FL OZ$3.49
The El Yucateco Chile Habanero Hot Sauce is a spicy condiment with a powerful kick, ideal for those who love adding a hint of heat to their meals. Packaged in an 8.0 fluid ounce bottle, it has a robust flavor that enhances various dishes.
- Sliced Habanero Chili Peppers$2.99
These Sliced Habanero Chili Peppers are perfect for adding a spicy kick to any dish. Conveniently pre-sliced, they save prep time and help to ensure consistent heat in your food.
- La Costena Homestyle Mexican Salsa$4.99
La Costena Homestyle Mexican Salsa brings authentic Mexican flavor to your kitchen. It is a perfect blend of fresh tomatoes, onions, and peppers making it a great addition to your favorite dishes.
- La Costena Salsa Taquera 16 Oz$4.99
The La Costena Salsa Taquera is a flavorful Mexican sauce that’s perfect for taco night. At 16 oz, it offers plenty of spicy, savory flavor to enhance your favorite dishes.
- La Costena Ranchera Salsa$4.99
The La Costena Ranchera Salsa is a flavorful Mexican sauce with a spicy kick. It's perfect for dipping chips, topping tacos, or adding a burst of flavor to your favorite dishes.
- Green Salsa$4.99
This green salsa is a tangy and slightly spicy condiment that pairs well with a variety of dishes. Made from fresh, ripe tomatillos and jalapenos, it adds a vibrant kick to your meals.
- RedHot Sauce$6.99
RedHot Sauce is a tangy and spicy, traditional hot sauce made from a blend of red peppers. It's the perfect additional condiment that will spice up your meals and snacks by adding a burst of heat.
- VALENTINA SAUCE BLACK LABEL HOT34 OZ Pack of 12$6.99
The Valentina Sauce Black Label Hot is a spicy, flavorful addition to any dish that comes in a 34 oz bottle. You'll receive a pack of 12 bottles, so you'll have plenty on hand for all your cooking needs.
- SAUCE PICANTE RED HOT-34 OZ -Pack of 12$6.99
This pack includes 12 bottles of Red Hot Sauce Picante, each containing 34 oz. of sauce. Perfect for adding a spicy kick to your meals, this sauce is all you need to turn up the heat in your dishes.
- Salsa Huichol Hot Sauce 6.5oz / 190ml$1.99
The "Salsa Huichol Hot Sauce" is a spicy, yet flavorful condiment perfect for adding a kick to your meals. With its satisfying 6.5 oz / 190 ml size, it's sure to last for plenty of dishes.
- Salsa Huichol HABANERA 6.5 Oz. (5 Pack)$1.99
Salsa Huichol Habanera is a spicy sauce perfect for adding a kick to your dishes. In this deal, you're getting five 6.5 oz bottles, so you'll have plenty to go around.
- Salsa$1.99
Salsa is a zesty and flavorful condiment perfect for dipping chips or topping off your favorite Mexican dishes. Made from a blend of tomatoes, onions, peppers, and spices, it adds a kick to any meal.
- Ragu Chunky Tomato, Garlic & Onion Pasta Sauce - 45oz$5.99
This Ragu Chunky Tomato, Garlic, & Onion Pasta Sauce is a hearty and flavorful choice for your pasta dishes. The generous 45 oz jar ensures you'll have enough sauce for multiple meals.
- Chamoy$3.29
Chamoy is a type of savory sauce and condiment in Mexican cuisine. It’s made from fruit, such as apricot, mango, or plum, mixed with chili peppers and lime.
- Salsa Clásica$3.99
"Salsa Clásica" is a traditional-style salsa that's perfect for any Mexican dish. It's spicy with a rich tomato base, making it a great dip, topping, or ingredient in your favorite recipes.
- Chilera Tapatia SA De CV El Chilerito Flavor Sauce, 33.8 Oz$3.99
The El Chilerito Flavor Sauce is a Mexican condiment made by Chilera Tapatia. This versatile 33.8 oz sauce is perfect for adding a bit of spice to any dish.
Tes
- Tadin Chamomile Herbal Dietary Supplement Tea Bags - 0.04 Oz X 24 Pack$2.99
Tadin Chamomile Herbal Tea is a dietary supplement that comes in a pack of 24 bags, each weighing 0.04 oz. It's perfect for a relaxing cup of tea to end your day, and it supports your overall health.
- Tadin Pineapple Herbal Tea Blend, 1.1 OZ$2.99
Tadin's Pineapple Herbal Tea is a delicious blend that offers a tropical twist to your usual brew. Each pack contains 1.1 oz of the tea, perfect for enjoying multiple cups.
- Tadin Tea Manzanillaanis Tea$2.99
The Tadin Manzanilla Anis Tea is a soothing herbal blend featuring chamomile and anise. It's perfect for unwinding after a long day or enjoying as a calming cup throughout the day.
- Tadin: Lemongrass Tea, 24 Bg (2634003)$2.99
Tadin Lemongrass Tea comes in a pack with 24 tea bags for your convenience. Enjoy the soothing qualities and refreshing taste of natural lemongrass in each cup.
- Therbal Valerian Root Tea 25 Ct Te Valeriana Therbal 25 Bolsas$2.99
The Therbal Valerian Root Tea comes in a pack of 25 bags, making it perfect for regular tea drinkers. Known for its calming effects, this tea can help improve your sleep and reduce anxiety.
- Tadin Herb & Tea Tadin Herbal Tea$2.99
The Tadin Herb & Tea is a refreshing herbal tea with 25 individual bags per pack. Perfect for winding down after a long day, this tea delivers a soothing taste and invigorating aroma.
- Tadin Rinosan Tea 25 Count 1.2 Oz$2.99
Tadin Rinosan Tea is a comforting herbal tea that comes in a pack of 25 individual servings. Each bag weighs 1.2 oz, perfect for steeping a soothing cup anytime.
- Tadin Herb & Tea Tadin Herbal Tea, 25 Ea$2.99
The Tadin Herb & Tea offers a pack of 25 Herbal Tea bags for all the tea lovers. Easily brewed, it creates a soothing, aromatic beverage to relax and rejuvenate your senses.
- Tea Azahares Case of 6 X 24 Bags by Tadin$2.99
This is a bulk pack of six boxes, each containing 24 bags of Tadin's Azahares tea. Made from azahar flower, it's a soothing and aromatic herbal blend that's great for relaxation.
- Tadin Peppermint Herbal Tea Bags, 24 Count, 0.76 Oz$2.99
The Tadin Peppermint Herbal Tea is a refreshing option perfect for any time of day. Each box contains 24 individual tea bags, with a total weight of 0.76 oz.
- Tadin Herbal Tea Chamomile Honey$2.99
Tadin Herbal Tea Chamomile Honey is a soothing blend of chamomile and honey. It's perfect for winding down after a long day or before bedtime.
- Tadin Herb & Tea Tadin Herbal Tea 25 Ea$2.99
The Tadin Herb & Tea is a comforting and delicious herbal blend, perfect for winding down after a long day. Coming in a pack of 25, it's convenient for everyday use and maintaining consistent tea-drinking habits.
- Tadin: Ginger Tea, 24 Bags (2637900)$2.99
Tadin's Ginger Tea is a pack of 24 soothing tea bags infused with the warming spice of ginger. Perfect for those who enjoy a kick to their tea or need a comforting cup on a cold day.
- BroncoMiel Herbal Tea, Box of 20 Tea Bag 1,2 or 3 Box,Herbal Supplement,Honey Flavor (1)$3.29
The BroncoMiel Herbal Tea is a box of 20 honey-flavored tea bags that double as an herbal supplement. Enjoy a gentle blend that supports overall health while delivering a delightful sweet taste.
- Instant Honey Ginger Tea$5.99
This Instant Honey Ginger Tea is a soothing and refreshing blend of honey and ginger. Just add hot water to enjoy its warming, natural flavor whenever you want.
Coffees
- Nescafé Decaf Clasico Dark Roast Instant Coffee Jar 7 Oz$8.99
The Nescafé Decaf Clasico Dark Roast is an instant coffee that comes in a 7-ounce jar. It gives you the satisfying taste of a dark roast coffee, without the caffeine.
- Clasico$8.99
The Clasico is a timeless and versatile item that can serve many purposes in your home. It boasts a classic design that blends well with any type of interior decor.
- Cafe De Grano Legal$7.99
Cafe De Grano Legal is a rich, flavorful coffee with aromas of sweet cocoa and vanilla. It features a full body and smooth finish, making it perfect for your daily morning brew.
- Cafe De Olla$8.99
Café De Olla is a traditional Mexican coffee preparation typically served in an earthen clay pot. It's a sweet, rich coffee blend infused with spices like cinnamon and cloves for a warming, aromatic flavor.
- Instan Coffee with Caramelized Sugar$8.99
This is a rich, instant coffee pre-mixed with caramelized sugar for a sweet, velvety cup. It's ideal for those mornings when you're in a rush but still crave a vibrant and flavorful boost.
- Cafe Soluble Legal Instant Coffee, 3.5 OZ$4.99
This is Legal Instant Coffee, a popular choice for a quick and easy caffeine fix. Just add a spoonful of this 3.5oz pack to hot water and enjoy a delicious cup anywhere, any time.
Powder Drinks
- 233259 14.1 Oz. Jamaica Sweetened Beverage Mix$3.49
The Jamaica Sweetened Beverage Mix is a 14.1 oz packet that lets you make a refreshing, tropical drink. It's got a great Jamaica flavor and it's easy to prepare - just mix with water and serve chilled.
- Klass Horchata Strawberry Mix 14.1 Oz$3.49
Klass Horchata Strawberry Mix is a 14.1 oz packet full of delicious, easy-to-prepare beverage powder. Perfect for a sweet, refreshing drink, just mix the powder with water and enjoy the unique blend of horchata and strawberry.
- KHCH00115120 14.1 Oz Tamarindo Sweetened Beverage Mix$3.49
The KHCH00115120 is a 14.1 oz packet of tamarind-flavored sweetened beverage mix. Simply add water and stir to enjoy this tangy and sweet Latin-inspired drink.
- Aguas Frescas Maracugá$3.49
The Aguas Frescas Maracugá is a refreshing drink with a unique passionfruit flavor. It's ideal for hydrating on hot days or enjoying with meals as a non-alcoholic beverage.
- Klass Watermelon Naturally Flavored Drink Mix$3.49
The Klass Watermelon Drink Mix is naturally flavored to bring you the sweet taste of ripe watermelon. Simply mix it with water and serve chilled for a refreshing drink perfect for hot summer days.
- KLASS Aguas Frescas Cucumber Limeade - 14.1oz$3.49
The KLASS Aguas Frescas Cucumber Limeade is a refreshing 14.1oz drink with a unique combination of cucumber and lime flavors. Perfect for picnics, barbeques, or just sipping on a sunny afternoon.
- Guanabana Mix$3.49
Guanabana Mix is a flavorful blend used to make beverages or desserts. It captures the sweet and tangy taste of guanabana fruit, making it a perfect addition for a tropical vibe.
- Gelatin Dessert Coconut$1.49
This Gelatin Dessert is a sweet, wobbly treat perfect for after dinner. Easy to prepare and serve, it's a fun dessert loved by kids and adults alike.
- DGARI Cherry (Cereza) W/Water 4.2oz$1.49
The DGARI Cherry is a tasty gelatin dessert that comes in a convenient 4.2oz portion size. It's packed with sweet, fruity cherry taste, and is perfect for those on-the-go sweet cravings.
- 6-Pk Maizena Fresa ???????? Straw ????flavored Corn Beverage Mix Makes 5☕ 47gr/1.6oz$1.99
The Maizena Fresa is a pack of six, strawberry flavored corn beverage mixes. Each packet is about 47 grams or 1.6oz, and can make up to five servings.
- Zuko Atole Chocolate Instant Corn Starch Mix | Fortified with Vitamins | Just Add Hot Water | Microwaveable in Only 2 Minutes | 1.6 Ounce (Pack of 24)$1.99
The Zuko Atole Chocolate Instant Corn Starch Mix is an easy-to-make drink that just requires hot water. It's fortified with vitamins and takes just 2 minutes to microwave, making it perfect for a quick, nutritious beverage.
- Atole$1.99
Atole is a traditional Mexican hot drink made from masa or cornmeal. It's perfect for cold winter evenings or as a comforting breakfast beverage.
- Zuko Atole Vanilla Instant Corn Starch Mix | Fortified with Vitamins | Just Add Hot Water | Microwaveable in Only 2 Minutes | 1.6 Ounce (Pack of 24)$1.99
The Zuko Atole Vanilla Instant Corn Starch Mix is a convenient, microwaveable mix that gives you a delicious vanilla-flavored drink in just 2 minutes. This 1.6-ounce mix is fortified with vitamins for extra nutritional value and comes in a pack of 24.
- Family Size Gelatin$1.99
This is a large pack of gelatin perfect for families or gatherings. It's incredibly versatile, suitable for use in both sweet desserts and savory dishes.
- Gelatin Dessert Eggnog$1.99
The Gelatin Dessert Eggnog is a uniquely delicious treat that combines the familiar flavors of a classic eggnog with the fun texture of gelatin. It's a perfect festive dessert that introduces a new spin on traditional holiday tastes.
- Gelatin Dessert$1.99
This Gelatin Dessert is a light and wobbly sweet treat that's perfect for any occasion. It's easy to prepare and can be combined with fruits or cream for an extra touch of flavor.
- Gelatin Dessert Grape$1.99
This Gelatin Dessert is a sweet, jiggly treat that's perfect for any occasion. It comes in a variety of flavors and serves as a fun and refreshing dish for parties or just a regular dessert at home.
- Crystal Gelatin Dessert$1.99
The Crystal Gelatin Dessert is a light, refreshing treat that is easy and fun to make. It's both sweet and tangy, perfect for hot summer days or as a cool snack after a heavy meal.
- Gelatin Dessert Walnut$1.99
The Gelatin Dessert Walnut is a tasty and sweet treat that incorporates the crunchy texture of walnuts. It offers a perfect balance of nutty flavor with the sweetness of gelatin, making it a fantastic dessert or snack option.
- D Gari Blueberry Gelatin Dessert 4.2 Oz$1.99
The D Gari Blueberry Gelatin Dessert is a delicious treat that comes in a 4.2 ounce pack. It's super easy to make and offers a rich, fruity blueberry flavor that's sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.
- D Gari of Strawberry Milk Gelatin Prepare with$1.99
D'Gari Strawberry Milk Gelatin is a fruity, creamy dessert perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth. Simply mix with milk, chill, and enjoy this scrumptious treat!
Harinas
- Instant Corn Masa$3.99
Instant Corn Masa is a flour made from dried corn kernels, often used for making traditional Mexican dishes like tortillas. It's pre-cooked and provides a quicker option for your recipes than regular corn meal.
- MASECA Tamal Instant Corn Masa Flour 4 Lb$4.99
The Maseca Tamal Instant Corn Masa Flour is a 4 Lb bag of flour perfect for making your own tamales at home. It's made from 100% corn, offering a superior taste and texture for your homemade dishes.
Pastas
- La Moderna: Pasta Spaghetti, 7 Oz (2639630)$0.99
La Moderna's Pasta Spaghetti comes in a convenient 7 Oz packaging. This traditional style spaghetti is perfect for all your pasta needs, from simple meals at home to sophisticated dinner parties.
- La Moderna: Fideo Pasta, 7 Oz (2642330)$0.99
The La Moderna Fideo Pasta is a versatile, 7-oz package of thin, short cut noodles. A staple of many traditional dishes, it's ideal for creating soups, sides, or main courses.
- La Moderna Pasta Elbows Medium$0.99
La Moderna Pasta Elbows Medium is a versatile pasta shape that's just right for your favorite sauces and recipes. Its medium size provides a great bite and holds up well in everything from soups to macaroni and cheese.
- La Moderna: Pasta Alphabet, 7.05 Oz (2642310)$0.99
La Moderna's Alphabet Pasta is a fun way to transform your meals into exciting, edible lessons. This 7.05 oz pack is perfect for a single meal or sharing with loved ones.
- La Moderna: Melon Seed Pasta, 7 Oz (2642325)$0.99
The La Moderna Melon Seed Pasta is a unique, 7 oz package of pasta shaped like melon seeds. It's perfect for both traditional and creative dishes, adding a fun twist to your meals.
- La Moderna Star Pasta Has Been of Preference for Many Generations Made from 100% Durum Wheat with a 7 Oz Convenient Size. to Cook This Delicious Past$0.99
La Moderna Star Pasta is a delicious pasta shaped like stars, popular across generations. It's made from 100% durum wheat and comes in a convenient 7 Oz size - just perfect for cooking up a quick meal.
- Interamerican Foods La Moderna Macaroni Product 7.05 Oz$0.99
The Interamerican Foods La Moderna Macaroni is a 7.05 oz pack of authentic pasta made to delight your tastebuds. It's perfect for creating a variety of dishes, from mac and cheese to pasta salads.