Masbia 1404- A E Las Olas Blvd
Masbia 1404- A E Las Olas Blvd
Main Menu
Drinks
Sandwiches
Bowl
Plates
Burger
Soups
Sides
Hummus Plate
Hummus shchitut combo plater
Sandwiches
Shawarma
Shawarma
Shnizel
Chicken Breast
Kabab
Bowl
Shawarma
$24.99
Chicken Breast
$24.99
Shnizel
$24.99
Kabab
$24.99
Falafel Bowl
$22.99
Plates
Shawarma
$29.99
Chicken Breast
$29.99
Shnizel
$29.99
Kabab
$29.99
Falafel Plate
$22.99
Burger
Impossible Buger
$24.99
Soups
Bean soup
$12.99
Soup of the day
$12.99
Sides
Kuba Burgul 4 Pieces
$9.99
Beef Cigar 4 Pieces
$9.99
Falafel
$9.27
French Fries
$6.19
Truffles French Fries
$8.99
Sweet Potato Fries
$6.99
Rice And Beans
$8.99
Extra Pita
$1.50
Extra Baguette
$3.99
Hummus Plate
Hummas Plate
$12.99
Hummas Plate with Shawarma
$22.99
Hummas Plate with Ground Beef
$22.99
Hummas Plate with Mashrooms
$15.99
Hummas Plate with Falafel
$16.99
Hummas Plate Fulll (fava Beans)
$15.99
Hummas Plate with full and falafel
$21.99
Hummus shchitut combo plater
Hummas combo plater - Kuba Burgal
$9.99
Hummas platter - Beef Cigar
$9.99
Hummas Platter - Falafel
$9.27
Hummas Platter - french fries
$6.19
Hummas Platter - Truffel Fries
$8.99
Hummas platter - sweet fries
$6.99
Hummas Platter - rice and beans
$9.99
Drinks
Water
$3.80
Coke
$3.80
Diet Coke
$3.80
Sprite
$3.80
Sprite Zero
$3.80
Soda
$4.12
Special Drinks
$4.65
Masbia 1404- A E Las Olas Blvd Location and Ordering Hours
(954) 397-2414
1404- A E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Closed
All hours
