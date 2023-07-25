Mezcal Detroit 51 West Forest Avenue
Bar Menu
Cocktails
HOUSE MARGARITA TEQUILA
Tequila /Triple Sec/ Lime /Simple Syrup
HOUSE MARGARITA MEZCAL
Mezcal/Triple Sec/ Lime /Simple Syrup
PREMIUM MARGARITA TEQUILA
Premium Tequila / Cointreu / Lemon / Worm Salt Rim
PREMIUM MARGARITA MEZCAL
Premium Mezcal / Cointreu / Lemon / Worm Salt Rim
PALOMA
Grapefruit Soda/ Tequila/ Lime/ Salt Rim
SPICY PALOMA
Premium Mezcal/Grapefruit/ Serrano Pepper/ Agave/ Squirt
OAXACAN OLD FASHIONED
Mezcal/Tequila/ Azteca and Angostura Bitters/ Agave
MEZCAL MOJITO
Mezcal/ Cucumber/ Lime/ Mint/ Simple Syrup/ Squirt
CANTARITO
Fest Mexican Jarrito/Tequila/ Citrus / Chili Lime Rim
TITNTO DE VERANO
Red Wine/ Lemon-Lime Soda
MEXICO LINDO SHOT
Sangrita/Hornitos Tequila/Lime (Traditional Drink) | *Extra Sangrita Shot for $3.00
LA MEZCLA PERFECTA
1 Bottle of Tequila (75oml) / Grapefruit, Lemon, Orange Juice/Soda (For 4 People)
CARAJILLO
Expresso Coffee/ Liquor 43 (Very Famous In Mexico)
MIMOSA
BLOODY MARY
NARANJADA MEZCAL
SANGRIA
HORCHATA MACCHIATO
MICHELADA
Italiana margarita
Ella baila sola
Mariposa
Mezcal negroni
Rebelde
Mezcal carajillo
Mezcal rumchata
Dead Sea Mule
Siesta
Carajillo w/ vanilla ice cream
Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
Soda
Fountain drinks
Opening day margs
Food Menu
Appetizers
Chips & Salsa
Queso Dip
Mix of cheeses, red and green bell pepper, onion, garlic and jalapeno peppers.
Chips & Guac
Chips Trio
Salsa, guacamole and queso dip.
Nachos
Chips, nacho cheese, queso mix, refried beans, jalapeno, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream and your choice of chicken or ground beef.
Esquites
House special corn recipe, mayonnaise, cotija cheese, lime and chili powder.
Pork Belly
Potstickers
Empanada de tinga
Pesto de aguacate
Ceviche
Chicharron Ribeye
Birria roll
Soups & Salads
Taco Salad
Crispy flour shell tortilla, lettuce, rice, corn, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese and guacamole. With your choice of grilled chicken, ground beef or asada meat.
Southwest Salad
Lettuce, jalamo, avocado, black beans, corn, sour cream, pico de gallo, garnished with tortlla strips, with your choice of grilled chicken or asada meat.
Mezcal Soup
Chicken creamy chipotle soup, garnished with house special dressing, tortilla strips, sour cream and avocado.
Sopa Azteca
Sopa Lima
Kids Menu
Single tacos
House Special Tacos
Taco Birria Order (3)
Corn tortilla, shredded beef marinated, melted cheese, onion and cilantro | 3 for $15.00 come with consomme.
Alambre (3)
Corn tortilla, peppers, onions, bacon, chorizo, melted cheese, cilantro and choice of chick. or asada meat
Taco Gobernador (3)
Fish taco (3)
Torta
Burrito
Dessert
Side Items
Dinner
Happy Hour
Appetizers
Nachos HH
Chips, mexican shredded cheese, nacho cheese, black beans, meat, pico de gallo, sour cream and sliced jalapenos
Mezcal fries
fries, mexican shredded cheese, meat, ranch, valentina sauce
Jalapenos Cheese Balls
Cheese balls, chipotle sauce, sour cream, garnish with lettuce and pico de gallo and cilantro
Duo Street Tacos HH
2 street tacos with onion and cilantro
cocktails and beer
Brunch Menu
Brunch
Lunch menu
Appetizers (Copy)
Chips & Salsa
Queso Dip
Mix of cheeses, red and green bell pepper, onion, garlic and jalapeno peppers.
Chips & Guac
Chips Trio
Salsa, guacamole and queso dip.
Nachos
Chips, nacho cheese, queso mix, refried beans, jalapeno, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream and your choice of chicken or ground beef.
Esquites
House special corn recipe, mayonnaise, cotija cheese, lime and chili powder.
Pork Belly
Potstickers
Empanada de tinga
Pesto de aguacate
Ceviche
Chicharron Ribeye
Burrito
House Special Tacos
Taco Birria Order (3)
Corn tortilla, shredded beef marinated, melted cheese, onion and cilantro | 3 for $15.00 come with consomme.
Alambre (3)
Corn tortilla, peppers, onions, bacon, chorizo, melted cheese, cilantro and choice of chick. or asada meat
Taco Gobernador (3)
Fish taco (3)
Single tacos
Soups & Salads
Taco Salad
Crispy flour shell tortilla, lettuce, rice, corn, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese and guacamole. With your choice of grilled chicken, ground beef or asada meat.
Southwest Salad
Lettuce, jalamo, avocado, black beans, corn, sour cream, pico de gallo, garnished with tortlla strips, with your choice of grilled chicken or asada meat.
Mezcal Soup
Chicken creamy chipotle soup, garnished with house special dressing, tortilla strips, sour cream and avocado.