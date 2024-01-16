Mezcali Mexican Restaurant- Sardis Rd 1640 Sardis Rd
Drinks
Pepsi product
Draft beer
- Xx amber 32$9.25
- Xx lager 32$9.25
- Pacifico 32$9.25
- Modelo 32$9.25
- Negra modelo 32$9.25
- Juicy jay 32$9.25
- Mountain candy 32$9.25
- Xx amber 16$4.94
- Xx lager 16$4.94
- Pacifico 16$4.94
- Modelo 16$4.94
- Negra Modelo 16$4.94
- Juicy jay 16$4.94
- Mountain candy 16$4.94
- Xx amber$6.99
- Xx lager$6.99
- Pacifico$6.99
- Modelo especial$6.99
- Negra modelo$6.99
- Millerlite$6.99
- Juicy jay$6.99
- Mountain candy$6.99
Margaritas
- House margarita small$9.00
- House margarita jumbo$10.49
- House margarita monster$13.00
- House margarita fishbowl$18.99
- House margarita pitcher$23.00
- Topshelf small marg$10.00
- Topshelf jumbo marg$13.00
- Topshelf monster marg$21.49
- Topshelf fishbowl marg$28.00
- Coronarita house$12.99
- Coronarita topshelf$16.50
- Small Jalapeño margarita$9.50
- Jumbo jalapeño margarita$11.50
- Monster jalapeño margarita$13.50
- Fishbowl jalapeño margarita$19.50
- Jumbo sangria margarita$11.25
- Monster sangria margarita$14.00
- Margarita flight$14.00
- Cadillac margarita$19.00
- Azul margarita$12.49
- Skinny margarita$15.00
Drink Specials
Food
Appetizers
Nachos
Lunch Menu
- Lunch Special, No. 1$8.99
- Lunch Special, No. 2$8.99
- Lunch Special, No. 3$8.99
- Lunch Special, No. 4$8.99
- Lunch Special, No. 5$9.49
- Lunch Special, No. 6$8.75
- Lunch Special, No. 7$8.99
- Speedy Gonzales Beef Taco$8.99
- Lunch Chimichanga$10.25
- Lunch Quesadilla Mexicana$10.25
- Lunch Chicken Soup With Cheese Quesadilla$9.75
- Lunch Shrimp Fajitas$12.99
- Lunch Steak And Chicken Fajitas$12.99
- Lunch Steak Fajitas$11.50
- Lunch Chicken Fajitas$10.50
- Lunch Tacos Asada$9.50
- Lunch Burrito Cheese Steak$11.40
- Burrito Cubierto$9.90
- Lunch Burrito Deluxe$9.39
- Lunch Taco Salad$8.75
- Lunch Carnitas$11.99
- Lunch A.C.P$9.50
- Lunch Choripollo$11.00
- Lunch Arroz Con Pollo$11.00
- Lunch Flautas$9.25
- Lunch Mexican Pork Chops$11.99
- Messy burrito LUNCH$8.75
- Lunch chicken California burrito$10.49
- Lunch steak California burrito$11.49
Kids Menu
- Taco, Rice And Beans Cup(Kids)$6.25
- Enchilada, Rice And Beans Cup$6.25
- One Burrito, One Order Of Rice Cup$6.25
- Cheese Quesadilla And Order Of Rice Cup$6.25
- Cheeseburger And Fries Cup$6.99
- Grilled Sliced Chicken And Fries Cup$7.25
- Grilled, Sliced Steak And Fries$8.25
- Grilled Shrimp And Fries$9.75
- Chicken Fingers And Fries$6.99
- Octopus shaped fried sausage and fries$5.99
Favorites
- Chori Pollo$15.95
- Carne Asada$17.79
- Peluza$13.99
- ACP$13.99
- AC Texano$18.99
- Aroz Con Pollo$15.99
- Pollo Fundido$14.99
- Chimichanga Dinner$12.75
- Super Chimichanga Platter$13.99
- Flautas Dinner$12.49
- Enchiladas Verdes$12.99
- Carne Con Nopales$19.00
- Carne Encebollada$18.50
- Poblano Dinner$14.25
- Messy burrito Dinner$10.50
- Asada burrito dinner$12.69
- Tamales Dinner$12.99
- Pollo Asado$14.99
- Flautas Fundidas$12.50
- Mezcalis Best$16.99
- Enchilada Trio$13.95
- Acp Mixto Chicken And Steak$16.00
- Cowboy Steak$18.65
- Mexican Pork Chops$16.50
Super Plates
- Pollo Mezcali$15.94
- Guacamole Chicken$15.94
- Pollo Con Crema$14.99
- Ultimate Dinner$16.99
- Las Marias$11.99
- Ranchero Enchiladas$13.00
- Carnitas Dinner$13.59
- Mole Carnitas$14.25
- Pollo Con Mole$14.99
- Puerco Con Mole$14.99
- Beef Steak Ranchero$14.99
- El Guisado$16.95
- Chilaquiles Mexicanos$10.99
- Tijuana Combo$10.99
- Mezcali Especial$25.99
- Milanesa Dinner$14.25
- House Special$16.50
- Pollo Chipotle$14.99
- Slim Chicken Pollo Slim$13.89
- Ultimate Acp$15.49
- Ultimate Acp Texano$19.50
- Steak And Eggs$17.50
- Acp Mexicano$16.00
- Mole Enchiladas$14.50
Quesadilla
Fajitas
Burritos
Vegetarian Plates
Salads
Soups
Seafood Plates
- Filete Empanizado Con Camarones$14.99
- Breaded Shrimp$15.99
- Diabla Shrimp(Camarones)$15.99
- Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo$15.99
- Camarones Con Champinones$16.75
- Camarones Mexicanos$15.75
- Chipotle Shrimp$15.75
- Mojarra Frita$14.99
- A/C Shrimp$15.99
- Fish Tacos$13.49
- Ceviche Regular$8.00
- Filete A La Plancha Fish Fillet$16.49
- Cocteles$13.99
Mezcali Mexican Restaurant- Sardis Rd 1640 Sardis Rd Location and Ordering Hours
(713) 502-3866
Closed