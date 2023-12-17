Visitanos Hoy -:- Visit Us Today
Mezcalito Henderson
Food
ACP's
Appetizers
- Cheese Dip$4.99
- 8oz Cheese Dip$7.99
- Chori-Queso$6.99
chorizo / cheese dip / pico de gallo
- Steak con Queso$11.99
steak strips / spicy sauce / cheese dip / pico de gallo
- Bean Dip$4.99
refried beans / cheese dip / chipotle cream
- Fresh Guacamole$10.99
avocado / red onion / tomato / jalapeno / cilantro / lime / salt / garlic
- Chicken Rolls$9.99
fried flour tortilla / shredded chicken / cheese / pico de gallo / lettuce / chipotle-mayo
- Birria Rolls$9.99
- Dip Sampler$9.99
guacamole / cheese dip / bean dip
- Ultimate Nachos$16.99
Corn tortilla chips / refried beans / pico de gallo / cheese / guacamole / crema mexicana / agave-chipotle / chipotle-mayo / Steak / Grilled Chicken / Shrimp
- Nachos$9.99
- Corn on the Cob$4.99
mayonnaise / queso fresco / chili powder
- Cocktail de Camaron$18.99
fully cooked shrimp / Mezcalito cocktail sauce / avocado / pico de Gallo
- Shrimp Lime Ceviche$19.99
Shrimp / lime juice / red onion / tomato / cilantro / avocado / jalapeno
- Steak Fries$12.99
fries / steak / spicy sauce / cheese / black beans / pico de gallo / crema mexicana / guacamole
- Birria Fries$10.99
fries / birria style pork / spicy sauce / cheese / black beans / pico de gallo / crema mexicana / guacamole
- Pastor Fries$10.99
fries / adobo marinated pork / spicy sauce / cheese / black beans / pico de gallo / crema mexicana / guacamole
- 8PC Wings & Fries$13.99
- 15PC Wings & Fries$26.99
- 30PC Wings & Fries$45.99
Bto/Quesa/Torta
- El Regio Bto$16.99
Steak / carnitas / rice / black beans / cheese / tomatillo sauce / pico de Gallo / cebollita / chile toreado / avocado / beets
- Buffalo Bto$15.99
boneless bufalo chicken / rice / beans / lettuce / ranch / crema mexicana / bone in chicken wing / bufalo sauce / cilantro / cheese
- King Bto$17.99
Steak / grilled chicken / shrimp / bacon / chorizo / refried beans / cheese dip / pico de gallo / chipotle-cream / guacamole
- Burrito Al Pastor$12.99
flour tortilla / adobo marinated pork / cheese / tomatillo sauce / crema mexicana / pineapple / cilantro / rice / refried beans
- Mezcalito Bto$14.99
grilled chicken / poblano peppers / onion / chorizo / cheese / creamy tomatillo sauce / chipotle-mayo / rice / avocado slices
- Fajita Bto$12.99
choice of meat / peppers / onion / refried beans / rice / cheese / red sauce / crema mexicana / cilantro
- Cali Burrito$13.99
- Gringa-Birria Quesa$12.99
flour tortilla / birria (pork) / cheese / onions / avocado / cilantro / consome (pork) broth)
- Fajita Quesadilla$10.99
choice of meat / Cheese / bell peppers / onions / mushrooms / rice / lettuce / pico de gallo / crema mexicana
- Mezcalita Quesadilla$10.99
choice of meat / flour tortilla / cheese / chipotle-mayo / pico de gallo / cilantro / fries
- Pastor Quesadilla$11.99
marinated pork / cheese / pico de gallo / pienapple / habanero glaze / cilantro / fries
- Tortas$12.99
choice of meat / mexican bread / refried beans / chipotle-mayo / lettuce / cheese / tomato / avocado / pickled jalapeno / onions / fries
Chicken Dishes
- Chicken Flautas$12.99
crispy rolled corn tortillas / shredded chicken / chipotle-mayo / queso fresco / lettuce / rice / pico de gallo / salsa verde / cheese dip
- Chicken & Shrimp$15.99
grilled chicken / shrimp / pineapple/ pico de gallo / agave-chipotle glaze / guacamole
- Choripollo$15.99
chicken breast / mushrooms / chorizo / rice / refried beans / cheese / lettuce / pico de gallo / crema mexicana / flour tortillas
- Tiras De Pollo$15.99
Grilled chicken / cheese / chipotle cream / cilantro / pico de gallo / rice / refried beans / flour tortillas
Desserts
Favoritos
- Make Your Own Combo$9.99
Served with Mexican rice and refried beans- filling choices: shredded chicken / cheese. Choose any two: Burrito / Enchilada / quesadilla / Taco (hard or soft)
- Chimichanga$12.99
choice of meat / crispy flour tortillas / lettuce / cheese dip / refried beans / crema mexicana / guacamole / pico de gallo
- Carnitas Platter$14.99
Slow braised pork / pickled red onions / rice / refried beans / tomatillo sauce / guacamole / flour tortillas
- Platano Relleno$16.99
plantain / premium steak / black beans / cheese / crema mexicana / agave-chipotle glaze / guacamole
- Chilaquiles Machos$13.99
choice of meat / tortilla chips / chile-salsa macha / cheese dip / crema mexicana / onions / cilantro / queso fresco / black beans
Kids Zone
- K: Acp Junior$8.99
grilled chicken / rice / cheese dip
- K: Cheese Quesa$5.99
one side: fries - fruit - rice - beans
- K: Tenders$6.99
one side: fries - fruit - rice - beans
- K: Grilled Chicken$6.99
one side: fries - fruit - rice - beans
- K: Grilled Shrimp$7.99
one side: fries - fruit - rice - beans
- K: Grilled Steak$7.99
one side: fries - fruit - rice - beans
- K: Taco$5.99
one side: fries - fruit - rice - beans
- Adult Tenders$9.99
La Parrilla
- Fajita$13.99
choice of meat / bell peppers / onions / rice / refried beans / pico de gallo / lettuce / crema mexicana / guacamole / flour tortillas
- Chicken Fajitas for 2$26.99
- Steak Fajitas for 2$32.99
- Shrimp Fajitas for 2$32.99
- Veggie Fajitas for 2$29.99
- Mixed Fajitas$18.99
- Mixed Fajitas for 2$33.99
- Mezcalito Fajita$19.99
Premium steak / grilled chicken / shrimp / onions / poblano peppers / zucchini / flour tortillas
- Mezcalito Fajitas for 2$34.99
- Parrillada Meat Platter$24.99
carnitas / chicken / premium steak / shrimp / chorizo / bacon / sausages / onions / esquite / rice / refried beans / hot pepper / flour tortilla
- Parrillada For 2$42.99
- El Mas Chingon$31.99
Ribeye steak / shrimp / two shredded chicken enchiladas / tomatillo sauce / grilled onions / crema-mexicana / cheese / rice / refried beans / hot pepper / guacamole
- La Jefa Carne Asada$31.99
steak / shrimp with shell / rice / refried beans / onions / pico de gallo / guacamole / corn on the cob / pico de gallo / hot pepper / flour tortillas
- Lime Carne Asada$22.99
Steak / rice / refried beans / onions / pico de gallo / avocado / hot pepper / flour tortillas
- Ribeye con Queso$22.99
8 oz Grilled ribeye / cheese / onions / mushrooms / chorizo / pico de gallo / rice / refried beans/ flour tortillas
- Mariscada$31.99
- Lemon Fish Filet$19.99
- Garden Steak$22.99
- Molcajete$31.99
Grilled chicken / steak / shrimp / chorizo / onions / jalapeno / nopal asado / queso fresco / salsa roja / shrimp with shell/ rice / refried beans / flour totillas
Seafood Dishes
- Camarones Al Ajo$21.99
saurteed shrimp / garlic sauce / onions / avocado / rice / pico de gallo / lettuce / flour tortillas
- Camarones a la Diabla$18.99
- Camarones Machos$18.99
- Tostadas de Ceviche$14.99
- Mojarra Frita$18.99
- Mojarra w/ Shrimp$24.99
- Camarones Cucaracha$19.99
- Side Camarones Cucaracha$12.99
- Aguachile Verde$16.99
- Aguachile Rojo$16.99
- Aguachile Negro$16.99
Sides
- Mexican Rice$2.99
- Refried Beans$2.75
- Side Black Beans$2.99
- Side Rice & Beans$4.99
- Side Guaca$2.50
- Soft Taco$2.99
- Hard Taco$2.99
- Side Quesadilla$4.99
- Side Enchi$3.99
- Side Burrito$3.99
- Side Crema Mex$1.50
- Side Chipotle-Mayo$1.50
- Side Agave-Chipotle$1.50
- Side Salsa Verde$1.50
- Side Cheese Dip$1.99
- Side Plantains$4.99
- Side Grilled Veggies$4.99
- Side Grilled Onion$2.99
- Side Fries$4.99
- Side Fruta Nino$3.99
- Side Onion$1.50
- Side Tomato$1.50
- Side Cilantro$1.50
- Side Pico de Gallo$1.50
- Side Queso Fresco$1.99
- Side Shredded Cheese$1.00
- Side Pineapple$1.50
- Side Lettuce$1.99
- Side Avocado Slices$3.99
- Side Jalapenos$1.50
- Jalapenos Toreados$2.99
- Corn Tortilla$1.00
- Flour Tortillas$0.99
- Ranch$1.50
- Side Fruta Preparada$7.99
- Tamarindo Stick$1.50
- Side Grill Chicken$5.99
- Side Steak$5.99
- Side Shrimp$7.99
- Side Corizo$3.99
- Rib-Eye$13.99
- Side Flautas (2)$3.99
- Side Chimi$4.99
- Single Spicy Steak Taco$5.99
- Single Shrimp & Chori Taco$5.99
- Single Pastor Taco$4.99
- Single Carnitas Taco$3.99
- Single Campechano Taco$5.99
- Single Mahi Taco$4.99
- Single Fish Taco$5.99
- Single Agave Chicken Taco$3.99
- Single Birria Taco$4.99
- Single Steak Taco$5.99
- Single Veggie Taco$4.99
- Make It Ultimate$1.99
- To-go$0.25
- Side Chile Relleno$5.99
Soups, Salads & Bowls
- Mezcalito Bowl$11.99
choice of meat / black beans / rice / lettuce / pico de gallo / cheese / guacamole / crema mexicana / flour tortilla
- Chicken Soup$7.99
rice / shredded chicken / pico de gallo / avocado / cilantro / tortilla strips
- Consome De Birria$9.99
delicios meat broth (pork) / cilantro / lime / avocado / onion
- Fiesta Salad$8.99
choice of meat / mixed greens / seasonal dressing / tomato / guacamole / corn / queso fresco
- Guaca Salad$5.99
- Quesadilla Bowl$16.99
steak / shrimp / grilled chicken / black beans / rice / lettuce / pico de gallo / cheese / guacamole / crema mexicana / agave-chipotle / chipotle-mayo
- Small Chicken Soup$5.99
rice / shredded chicken / pico de gallo / cilantro / tortilla strips
- Small Consome$5.99
- House Salad$5.99
- Crema Salad$4.99
Tacos & Enchi
- Agave-chipotle Tacos$12.99
Agave-chipotle grilled chicken / cheese / crema mexicana / pico de gallo / corn
- Baja Mahi Tacos$14.99
Mahi Mahi / chipotle cream / slaw / corn / queso fresco / flour tortillas
- Shrimp & Chorizo Tacos$13.99
shrimp / chorizo / pico de gallo / lettuce / pineapple / chipotle-mayo /
- Grilled Steak Tacos$15.99
steak / cheese / pico de gallo / guacamole
- Gringa Alpastor Tacos$12.99
Pineapple / adobo marinated pork / onions / cilantro / cheese
- Asada Campechanos Tacos$15.99
steak / chorizo / grilled onions / cilantro / spicy toreado pepper
- Birria Tacos$14.99
birria(pork) / dried pepper sauce / cheese / onions / cilantro / corn tortilla
- Carnitas Tacos$13.99
slow-braised pork / pickled onions / cilantro
- Spicy Steak Tacos$15.99
thinly sliced steak / spicy sauce / onions / cilantro
- Vegetarian Tacos$11.99
Grilled veggies / agave-chipotle / cheese / guacamole / corn / sesame seeds
- Mix & Match Tacos$19.99
Choose any 3 tacos and a side.
- Taco Tray$44.99
Our 10 Diferent Tacos i