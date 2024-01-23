Mezcalitos
Appetizer
- Mexican Egg Rolls$14.00
Chicken mixed with green bell pepper, Jack cheese, cabbage, & black beans, deep fried in a rolled tortilla, with chipotle on the side.
- Ceviche Shrimp$16.00
Shrimp in fresh lime juice, pico de gallo, avocado, lime wedges, & three flat corn tostadas
- Chicken Taquitos$15.00
Chicken, Jack cheese, & tortillas, deep fried and topped with sour cream & guacamole
- Bacon-Wrapped Jalapenos$13.00
- Elote$9.00
Grilled corn, cotija cheese, & chile powder with crema
- Tostaditas De Scallops$16.00
Chicken, Jack cheese, chipotle, cabbage, & black beans, deep fried in a rolled tortilla, with chipotle ranch on the side
- Carne Asada Fries$20.00
Wings, nachos, quesadillas, refried beans, flautas, chicken taquitos, taquitos rancheros, green onions, tomato, jalapeños, sour cream, & guacamole
- Nachos$14.00
House chips, choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, picadillo, black beans, jalapeños, house queso, cheddar & Jack cheeses, pico de gallo, guacamole, & sour cream
- Quesadilla$15.00
Cheddar cheese, Monterey Jack, onions, tomato, guacamole, & sour cream
- Queso Dip$10.50
A warm blend of selected cheeses, spinach, & chiles
- Pork Belly Bites$12.00
Three large scallops, garlic butter, caper cream, avocado, & bacon bits, baked in a corn tortilla shell
- Taquitos Tinga$11.00
- Camarones Al Mojo 1/2 pound App$20.00
- Chicharones Con Queso$15.00
- Camarones Al Mojo 1 pound App$30.00
Soups y Salads
- Carne Asada Salad$21.50
Arcadian lettuce mix, cherry tomatoes, bacon, strawberries, blue cheese crumbles, raspberry dressing, balsamic dressing, marinated skirt steak, & grilled red onion rings
- Pozole$15.50
Grilled chicken, black beans, rice, Arcadian lettuce mix, bell peppers, grilled onions, diced tomatoes, Jack cheese, cheddar cheese, guacamole & sour cream
- Sopa Tortilla *Bowl$13.00
Tortilla strips, Monterey Jack, chicken broth, diced chicken breast, & diced avocado
- Sopa Tortilla *Cup$10.00
Tortilla strips, Monterey Jack, chicken broth, diced chicken breast, & diced avocado
- Taco Salad$15.00
Baked flour taco shell, iceberg lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, & choice of beans
- Menudo$15.50
Scallops, mussels, shrimp, clams, mahi mahi, octopus, & lime in a homemade seafood broth. Onion & cilantro mix, with fresh diced jalapeño on the side
- House Salad$12.00
Fajitas
- Chicken / Pork Fajitas$22.00
Includes bell peppers and onions, corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice, choice of beans, pico de gallo, cheese, & lettuce with sour cream & guacamole
- Chicken Fajitas$22.00
Grilled Chicken Fajitas,Includes bell peppers and onions, corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice, choice of beans, pico de gallo, cheese, & lettuce with sour cream & guacamole
- Chicken/Shrimp Fajitas$26.00
- Fajitas For Two$43.00
A max of 2 meats to choose from, including bell peppers and onions, corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice, choice of beans, pico de gallo, cheese, & lettuce with sour cream & guacamole
- Pork Fajitas$22.00
Pork Fajitas, Includes bell peppers and onions, corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice, choice of beans, pico de gallo, cheese, & lettuce with sour cream & guacamole
- Sampler Fajita$26.00
A mix of Grilled Chicken, Grilled Steak, and Shrimp , Includes bell peppers and onions, corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice, choice of beans, pico de gallo, cheese, & lettuce with sour cream & guacamole
- Scallop Fajita$27.00
Scallops, mushrooms, caper sauce, the traditional red and green peppers, & onions. Corn or flour tortillas
- Shrimp Fajitas$24.00
Shrimp Fajitas, Includes bell peppers and onions, corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice, choice of beans, pico de gallo, cheese, & lettuce with sour cream & guacamole
- Steak / Chicken Fajitas$26.00
Includes bell peppers and onions, corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice, choice of beans, pico de gallo, cheese, & lettuce with sour cream & guacamole
- Steak / Pork Fajitas$26.00
Includes bell peppers and onions, corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice, choice of beans, pico de gallo, cheese, & lettuce with sour cream & guacamole
- Steak / Shrimp Fajitas$26.00
Includes bell peppers and onions, corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice, choice of beans, pico de gallo, cheese, & lettuce with sour cream & guacamole
- Steak Fajitas$24.00
Grilled Steak Fajitas, Includes bell peppers and onions, corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice, choice of beans, pico de gallo, cheese, & lettuce with sour cream & guacamole
- Veggie Fajitas$18.00
Steamed mixed veggies, Includes bell peppers and onions, corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice, choice of beans, pico de gallo, cheese, & lettuce with sour cream & guacamole
- Fajita Set Up Plate$9.50
Tacos
- Al Pastor Tacos$18.00
Marinated pork, grilled onions, & cilantro
- Carnitas Tacos$18.00
Carnitas, onions, & cilantro
- Chicken Tacos$18.00
Grilled chicken, grilled onions, & cilantro
- Mahi Mahi Tacos$23.00
Pico de gallo, cabbage, cilantro-lime dressing, rancho beans, & white rice
- Ribeye Tacos$24.00
Oaxaca cheese, ribeye, grilled onion, poblano peppers, & avocado
- Shrimp Tacos$21.00
Pico de gallo, cabbage, cilantro-lime dressing, rancho beans, & white rice
- Steak Tacos$21.00
Grilled steak, green peppers, grilled onions, & cilantro
- Quesa-Birria Tacos$15.00
Tofu, pico de gallo, cabbage, cilantro lime dressing, rancho beans, & white rice
- Tacos De Alambre$25.00
- Pork Belly Tacos$18.00
- Mezcalitos Tacos$18.00
Combinations
- SM Pick 1 Item$12.00
Enchilada, Taco, Tostada, or Tamale (Picadillo or Chicken)
- LG Pick 1 Item$15.00
Chimichanga, Burrito, or Chile Relleno
- Pick 2 SM Items$15.50
Enchilada, Taco, Tostada, or Tamale (Picadillo or Chicken). Two item combination
- Mix and Match$18.50
Enchilada, Taco, Tostada, or Tamale (Picadillo or Chicken), Chimichanga, Burrito, or Chile Relleno. Two item combination
Enchiladas
- Crema Enchiladas$16.00
Crema sauce, cheddar, Mexican rice, & black beans Choose: Cheese, picadillo, shredded chicken, or ground beef, grilled chicken $2.00, grilled steak $2.00
- Enchilada Suizas$18.00
Grilled chicken, chipotle sauce, Monterey Jack, cheddar cheese, salsa verde, refried beans, & Mexican rice
- Mole Enchiladas$16.00
Crema sauce, cheddar, Mexican rice, & black beans Choose: Cheese, picadillo, shredded chicken, or ground beef, grilled chicken $2.00, grilled steak $2.00
- Shrimp Enchiladas$20.00
Shrimp, Mexican rice, black beans, avocado, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, & homemade crema sauce
Burrito
- Burrito Al Pastor$18.00
Pastor, Mexican rice, refried beans, salsa verde, green onion, sour cream, & cotija cheese
- Carne Asada Burrito$23.00
Marinated skirt steak, Mexican rice, refried beans, & three sauces: molcajete, queso dip, and salsa verde. Served with grilled onion, jalapeño, lettuce, and pico de gallo on the side
- Burrito California$20.00
Grilled chicken, white rice, whole beans, and jalapeño cream cheese cooked with the chicken. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema sauce on top
- Cheetos Burrito$19.00
- Mezcal Burrito$16.00
Flour tortilla, Mexican rice, refried beans, molcajete sauce, salsa verde, Jack and cheddar cheese, sour cream. Served with lettuce and tomato on top. Picadillo, shredded chicken, or ground beef, grilled chicken $2.00, grilled steak $4.00
Vegi-Mex
- Portabella Mushroom Quesadilla$17.00
Portabella mushrooms, sundried tomatoes, flour tortilla, Monterey Jack, cheddar, guacamole, & pico de gallo
- Spinach Enchiladas$15.50
Fresh spinach, sautéed mushrooms, pico de gallo, white rice, rancho beans, Monterey Jack, sour cream, & verde sauce
- Veggie Enchiladas$15.50
Sautéed mixed veggies, spinach, black beans, white rice, salsa verde, tomato, & cotija cheese
Pollo
Mariscos
Mexican Favs.
- Torta$14.00
Slow-braised pork, chili verde sauce (green), Mexican rice, & black beans
- Molcajete$27.00
Grilled chicken or steak, mushrooms, onions, salsa molcajete, Mexican rice, black beans, Jack cheese, & green onion. Served in a stone mortar
- Tyluda$27.00
Skirt steak or pastor, black beans, queso Oaxaca, pork au jus, cabbage, tomato wedges, red onion, sliced avocado, Tlayuda tortilla, chorizo, & sour cream
- Southwest Chimichanga$16.00
- Huevos Con Chorizo$17.00
- Club Quesadilla$16.00
- Grilled Chimis$15.50
- Dirty Fries$16.50
Carnes
- Carne Asada$26.00
Skirt steak, grilled green onion, refried beans, Mexican rice, guacamole, & jalapeño
- Carne Asada Y Mojo$29.00
Skirt steak, mushroom, onion, and shrimp sautéed in garlic and chile butter. Served with Mexican rice, & refried beans
- Tampiquena Roca Steak$29.00
Grilled 10 oz. skirt steak, poblano, Mexican rice, black beans, cheese enchilada, & grilled onion
USA
Sides
- Side Avocado Slices$4.50
- Side Beans$4.00
- Side Burrito$8.00
- Side Cheese$1.00
- Side Chiles Toreados$1.50
- Side Chimichanga$9.00
- Chips & Salsa Large$13.00
- Chips & Salsa Medium$10.00
- Chips & Salsa Small$6.00
- DLX$4.00
Sour Cream and Guacamole
- Side Enchilada$4.00
- Side Fries$4.00
- Large Guacamole$7.00
- Side Lettuce$1.00
- Side Pico De Gallo$2.00
- Side Relleno$8.00
- Side Rice/Beans$5.00
- Side Salad small$6.00
- Side Rice$4.50
- Side-Corn Tortillas$1.25
- Side-Flour Tortillas$1.25
- Side-Mole Salsa$4.00
- Side Icecream$4.00
- Side-Salsa Habanero$3.00
- Side-Salsa Verde$4.00
- Side-Scallops$8.00
- Small Guacamole$3.50
- Small Side Shrimp$8.00
- Side Sour Cream$2.00
- Side Steam Veggies$5.00
- Side Taco Al Pastor$4.75
- Side Taco Carnita$4.00
- Side Taco Fish$6.00
- Side Taco Grilled Chicken$4.00
- Side Taco Ribeye$6.00
- Side Taco$4.00
- Side Taco Shrimp$6.00
- Side Taco Steak$5.00
- Side Tamale$4.50
- Side White Rice$4.00
- Side Quesa-birria Taco$6.00
- Side Alambre Taco$7.50
Kids
- Kids Burrito$7.50
Flour tortilla, burrito salsa on top, cheese, mexican rice, refried beans. Choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, picadillo, beans and cheese
- Kids Chicken Tenders$7.50
- Kids Enchilada$7.50
Corn tortilla, enchilada salsa on top, cheese, mexican rice, refried beans. Choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, picadillo, beans and cheese
- Kids Mac & Cheese$7.50
- Kids Quesadilla$7.50
- Kids Taco$7.50
Choice of chicken, ground beef, picadillo