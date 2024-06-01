Mezzo Calzones- Anaheim
Calzone Combos
- Meat Lover Combo
Calzone- Meatballs, Spicy Sausage, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese, Drizzle of Olive Oil, Black Pepper, Ricotta Cheese, Drink - Pepsi Product Choice of side item- Pasta Salad, Garden Salad, Chips, Meatballs$16.99
- Pesto Calzone Combo
Calzone- Cherry Tomato, Fresh Spinach, Marinated Artichokes, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Pesto Sauce, Drizzles of Olive Oil Drink- Pepsi Product Choice of side item- Pasta Salad, Garden Salad, Chips, Meatballs$16.99
- Sausage & Pepper Combo
Calzone- Spicy Italian Sausage, Marinated Bell Pepper, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Drizzle of Olive Oil, Black Pepper Drink- Pepsi Product Choice of side item- Pasta Salad, Garden Salad, Chips, Meatball$16.99
- Pepperoni & Cheese Combo
Calzone- Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Drizzle of Olive Oil Drink- Pepsi Product Choice of side item- Pasta Salad, Garden Salad, Chips, Meatball$16.99
- Prosciutto & Mushroom Combo
Calzone- Prosciutto, Marinated Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Drizzle of Olive Oil Drink- Pepsi Product Choice of side item- Pasta Salad, Garden Salad, Chips, Meatball$16.99
- Margherita Combo
Calzone- Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Marinara, Olive Oil. Drink- Pepsi Product Choice of side item- Pasta Salad, Garden Salad, Chips, Meatball$16.99
- Meatball Combo
Calzone- Meatballs, Mozzarella, Marinara, Parmesan Drink- Pepsi Product Choice of side item(Pasta Salad, Garden Salad, Chips, Meatball)$16.99
- Spicy Salami Combo
Spicy Beef Salami, Jalapeno slice, Basil, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Spicy Marinara$16.99
Calzones
- Create Your Own Calzone
Build your own calzone! You can choose up to two cheeses, three non-meats topping, two meats and one sauce$14.99
- Meat Lover
Meatballs, Spicy Sausage, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese, Drizzle of Olive Oil, Black Pepper, Ricotta Cheese.$13.99
- Pepperoni & Cheese
Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Olive Oil.$13.99
- Pesto
Cherry Tomato, Fresh Spinach, Marinated Artichokes, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Pesto Sauce, Drizzles of Olive Oil.$13.99
- Sausage & Pepper
Spicy Italian Sausage, Marinated Bell Pepper, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Olive Oil, Black Pepper.$13.99
- Prosciutto & Mushroom
Prosciutto, Marinated Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Olive Oil.$13.99
- Margherita
Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Marinara, and Olive Oil.$13.99
- Meatball
Meatballs, Mozzarella, Marinara, Parmesan Cheese.$13.99
- Spicy Salami
Spicy Beef Salami, Jalapeno slice, Basil, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Spicy Marinara$13.99
Wings By Mezzo Combo
- Original Buffalo Combo
1 lb of Wings - A premium blend of select aged Cayenne peppers. Garnished with Blue Cheese. Soft Drink Side ofFries$17.99
- OUT OF STOCKMemphis Rub Combo
1 lb of Wings - Authentic blend of Southwestern Spices. Sweet and smoky barbeque. Garnished with bacon and parsley. Soft Drink Side of FriesOUT OF STOCK$17.99
- Lemon Pepper Parmesan Combo
Lemon Pepper combines lemon oil with the woody earthiness of the cracked black pepper. Garnish with Parmesan cheese Soft Drink Side of Fries$17.99
- Honey Garlic Habanero Combo
1lb wings-The rich sweetness of honey with a hint of garlic. Complemented by the intense heat of fresh fiery habanero peppers and sesame seeds. Soft Drink Side of Fries$17.99
- Yang Yang Sauce Combo
Classic sauce is made with Korean hot pepper paste, rice vinegar adds brightness, garlic to create depth, Mikes hot honey and Strawberry jam for sweetness. Garnish with chives Soft Drink Side of Fries$17.99
- Spicy Korean Combo
1lb of wings- Spicy Korean Barbecue is an authentically sweet, peppery and spicy gochujang sauce. Garnish with Thai chilies Soft Drink Side of Fries$17.99
- Wild West BBQ Combo
Unbeatable blend of flavors and spices with a southwestern bold flavor. Finest quality cayenne peppers that give a fiery heat. Finishing off with Grade A honey mild, sweet flavor. Garnished with parsley and fried onions Soft Drink Side ofFries$17.99
Wings By Mezzo
- Original Buffalo Wings
Premium blend of select aged cayenne peppers. Garnished with blue cheese$14.99
- Lemon Pepper Parmesan Wings
Lemon Pepper combines lemon oil with the woody earthiness of the cracked black pepper. Garnish with Parmesan cheese$14.99
- OUT OF STOCKMemphis Rub Wings
Authentic blend of southwestern Spices. Sweet and smoky barbeque. garnished with bacon and parsley.OUT OF STOCK$14.99
- Honey Garlic Habanero Wings
The rich sweetness of honey with a hint of garlic. Complemented by the intense heat of fresh fiery habanero peppers and sesame seeds.$14.99
- Spicy Korean Wings
Spicy Korean Barbecue is an authentically sweet, peppery and spicy gochujang sauce. Garnish with Thai chilies$14.99
- Yang Yang Wings
Classic sauce is made with Korean hot pepper paste, rice vinegar adds brightness, garlic to create depth, Mikes hot honey and Strawberry jam for sweetness. Garnish with chives$14.99
- Wild West BBQ Wings
Unbeatable blend of flavors and spices with a southwestern bold flavor. Finest quality cayenne peppers that give a fiery heat. Finishing off with Grade A honey mild, sweet flavor. Garnished with parsley and fried onions$14.99
Boneless Wings By Mezzo
- Buffalo Boneless
10oz of Boneless Wings - A premium blend of select aged Cayenne peppers. Garnished with Blue Cheese.$15.99
- Honey Garlic Boneless
10oz Boneless-The rich sweetness of honey with a hint of garlic. Complemented by the intense heat of fresh fiery habanero peppers and sesame seeds.$15.99
- Yang Yang Boneless
10oz Boneless wings- Classic sauce is made with Korean hot pepper paste, rice vinegar adds brightness, garlic to create depth, Mikes hot honey and Strawberry jam for sweetness. Garnish with chives$15.99
- Spicy Korean Boneless
10oz of boneless wings- Spicy Korean Barbecue is an authentically sweet, peppery and spicy gochujang sauce. Garnish with fresh Serrano pepper$15.99
- Plain Boneless$15.99
- Wild West Boneless
10oz Boneless -Unbeatable blend of flavors and spices with a southwestern bold flavor. Finest quality cayenne peppers that give a fiery heat. Finishing off with Grade A honey mild, sweet flavor. Garnished with parsley and fried onions$15.99
Bonless Wings By Mezzo Combo
- Original Buffalo Boneless Combo
10oz of Boneless Wings - A premium blend of select aged Cayenne peppers. Garnished with Blue Cheese. Soft Drink Side of fries$18.99
- Honey Garlic Boneless Combo
10oz boneless wings-The rich sweetness of honey with a hint of garlic. Complemented by the intense heat of fresh fiery habanero peppers and sesame seeds. Soft Drink Side of Fries$18.99
- Yang Yang Boneless Combo
10oz Bonless wings- Classic sauce is made with Korean hot pepper paste, rice vinegar adds brightness, garlic to create depth, Mikes hot honey and Strawberry jam for sweetness. Garnish with chives Soft Drink Side of Fries$18.99
- Plain Boneless Combo$18.99
- Wild West Boneless Combo
Unbeatable blend of flavors and spices with a southwestern bold flavor. Finest quality cayenne peppers that give a fiery heat. Finishing off with Grade A honey mild, sweet flavor. Garnished with parsley and fried onions$18.99
- Spicy Korean BBQ Boneless Combo
1lb of boneless wings- Spicy Korean Barbecue is an authentically sweet, peppery and spicy gochujang sauce. Garnish with fresh Serrano pepper Soft Drink Side of Fries$18.99
Party Tray Wings and Fries
Sides
- Shoestring Fries
Potato fry shoestring$5.99
- Meatball (3)
Italian style pork and beef meatball cooked in marinara sauce$5.99
- Garlic Knots(3)
flour dough,olive oil,parmesan cheese$3.99
- Garlic Knots(6)
flour dough,olive oil,parmesan cheese$5.99
- Garden Salad
lettuce,cherry tomato,cucumber,black olive,red onion,mozzarella cheese,dressing$3.99
- Miss Vickie's Sea Salt & Vinegar Chips$2.49
- Miss Vickie's Jalapeno Chips$2.49
- Miss Vickie's BBQ Chips$2.49
- Caesar Salad$3.99
- Onion Rings
Beer battered onion rings$6.99
- Mozzarella Sticks(5)
Breaded mozzarella sticks are deep-fried to golden perfection$7.99
Wings By Mezzo Side Sauce
Soft Drinks
- Pepsi Can$2.99
- Diet Pepsi Can$2.99
- Starry Can$2.99
- Mtn Dew Can$2.99
- Canada Dry Ginger Ale Can$2.99
- Dr. Pepper Can$2.99
- Jarritos Orange Mandarin$3.99
- San Pellegrino Lemon$3.99
- San Pellegrino Orange$3.99
- San Pellegrino Blood Orange$3.99
- San Pellegrino Pomegrante & Blackcurrant Low Calorie$3.99
- 20oz Aquafina$2.99
- Jarritos Pineapple$3.99
- CapriSun Fruit Punch$1.99
Beer and Cocktails
- Follow The Sun
Follow The Sun is a Lager. Easy, Crisp and Refreshing. ABV: 4.2% 12oz can$5.50
- Gonzo Mania
Gonzo Mania is a Japanese Lager with Yuzu. Japanese brewed with rice and yuzu. ABV: 5.0% 16oz can$6.50
- Laguna Thousand Steps
Named after one of Laguna's best kept secrets, the West Coast IPA bursts with big flavor and aroma from massive dry hopping with Citra and Mosaic hops, giving notes of tangerine, blueberry, passion fruit, and pine ABV: 7.0% 16oz$6.50
- Laguna Tuava Guava
American Style Wheat-This refreshing tropical wheat beer packs huge guava aroma and flavor, transporting you to your own idyllic vacation in every sip ABV: 5.5% 16oz can$6.50
- Laguna Especial
Mexican Lager- Light, crispy lager gets a careful dose of real lime, making this the perfect adventure buddy for your beach, mountain. pool. river, and backyard sessions ABV: 5.0% 16oz can$6.50
- Blueberry Vanilla Hard Kombucha
Whole ripe organic blueberries are infused into our tart raw kombucha, then softened with vanilla and almond, giving it a comforting sweetness reminiscent of Mom's fresh blueberry pie ABV: 6.0% 12oz can$6.50
- Cucumber Lime Mojito
Fresh cucumber with lime and mint delivers a palate-pleasing finish ABV: 5.0% 12oz can$5.50
- Pomegranate Cosmopolitan
a bold Pomegranate aroma with a faint note of lime and refreshing cranberry finish ABV: 5.0% 12oz can$5.50
- Bludacris
Bludacris- Blueberry and Meyer lemon cyde. Blueberry hard cider with Meyer lemons crafted with Newtopias proprietary blend of five west coast apple ABV:6.0% 12 can$6.50
- Endless Summer Hard Seltzer
POG This beach-inspired seltzer makes a splash with a blend of passion fruit, orange, and guava flavors. It’s refreshingly tropical with a subtle spritz of sweetness and a clean aftertaste. 100 Calories 5%ABV 12oz can$5.50
- Pro Five Hanma
Hanma- Japanese Lager 5% ABV$6.00
- Pro Five El Martillo
El Martillo - Mexican Amber Lager 5.4% ABV$6.00
- Laguna Second Reef Blonde$6.50
- Soiree Cyder
California- Apple Cider - 6.5% ABV. Our apple Soiree is a party waiting to happen. Concocted with Fuji, Gala, Honey Crisp, Red Delicious and Granny Smith all fermented with champagne yeast to create a crisp, clean, off-dry cyder perfect for any moment to celebrate$6.50
Cookies by Sugar and Grain
- Chocolate Chip Cookie
Chocolate Chip Cookie with sea salt all purpose flour, unsalted butter, semi-sweet chocolate chips, brown sugar, granulated sugar, eggs, vanilla extract, baking soda, baking powder, kosher salt, flakey sea salt Made in the Home Kitchen of Sugar and Grain Bake Co$3.50
- Celebration Cookie
Celebration Sprinkle Cookie all purpose flour, unsalted butter, brown sugar, granulated sugar, rainbow sprinkles, eggs, vanilla extract, baking soda, baking powder, kosher salt Made in the Home Kitchen of Sugar and Grain Bake Co$3.50
- OUT OF STOCKChocolate Chip Ice Cream Sandwich
Chocolate Cookie with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream Cookie Ingredients: all purpose flour, unsalted butter, semi-sweet chocolate chips, brown sugar, granulated sugar, eggs, vanilla extract, baking soda, baking powder, kosher salt, flakey salt Made in the Home Kitchen of Sugar and Grain Bake CoOUT OF STOCK$9.00
- OUT OF STOCKCelebration Ice Cream Sandwich
Celebration Sprinkle Cookie with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream Cookie Ingredients: all purpose flour, unsalted butter, brown sugar, granulated sugar, rainbow sprinkles, eggs, vanilla extract, baking soda, baking powder, kosher salt Made in the Home Kitchen of Sugar and Grain Bake CoOUT OF STOCK$9.00