Mesa Grande Taqueria - Portland 140 Fore Street, Suite A
CHOOSE IT!
KIDS MENU!
- Kids Taco$7.75
Soft flour or crispy corn tortilla, meat, cheese, sour cream, salsa, and lettuce. Small side of rice and beans, small chip, and bottled water.
- Kids Nacho$7.75
Corn tortilla chips, beans, meat, cheese, sour cream, salsa, and lettuce. Bottled water.
- Kids Quesadilla$7.75
Flour tortilla, cooked til crisp with meat and cheese. Small side of rice and beans, small chip, and bottled water.
Mesa Grande Taqueria - Portland 140 Fore Street, Suite A Location and Ordering Hours
(276) 608-3397
Closed • Opens Saturday at 11AM