Mi Cafecito - NRO 2600 Bergenline Avenue
Breakfast
Breakfasts/Desayunos
- Small Tres Golpes$8.00
- Large Tres Golpes$10.99
- Ham, Egg and Cheese Bagel
Bagle de jamón huevo y queso$5.99
- Cream Cheese Bagel
Bagel de queso y crema$2.50
- Bacon, Egg and Cheese Bagel
Beacon, bagel de huevo y queso$5.00
- Small Oatmeal$2.00
- Large Oatmeal$4.00
- Taylor Ham, Egg and Cheese
Jamón Taylor, huevos y queso$6.99
- Bacon, Egg and Cheese
Bacon, huevos y queso$6.99
- Sausage, Egg and Cheese
Salchicha, huevo y queso$6.99
- Chori, Egg and Cheese
Chori, huevo y quesos$6.99
- Toastamista$6.50
- Grilled Cheese
Queso asado$7.95
- Breakfast BLT
Fries, egg, bacon, lettuce, and tomato on toast$5.95
- Sweet by Bry
Waffle, bacon or sausage, scrambled eggs, maple syrup and powdered sugar - walle, tocineta o salchicha, huevos y syrup$8.95
- Egg & Cheese Sandwich$4.49
- Egg Whites, Turkey & Cheese$6.99
- Western Omelette Sandwich$6.99
- Steak, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$8.49
- Egg & Cheese Sandwich$4.49
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$5.95
- Sausage, Egg & Cheese$5.95
- Turkey Bacon, Egg & Cheese$6.99
- Egg Whites, Turkey & Cheese$6.99
- Western Omelette Sandwich$6.99
- BLT$5.99
- Grilled Cheese$4.99
- Steak, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$8.49
Huevos
- One Egg Any Style
Huevo en cualquier estilo$5.50
- One Egg and Bacon
Un bueva y tocino$7.50
- One Egg and Sausage
Un bueva y solchicha$7.50
- Two Egg Any Style
2 huevos en cualquier estilo$6.50
- Two Egg with Ham
Dos huevos con jamón$8.50
- Two Egg with Bacon
Dos huevos con tocino$8.50
- Two Egg with Sausage
Dos huevos con salchicha$8.50
Pancakes, Waffles, French Toast
- Pancakes
With eggs, bacon or ham or sausage & hash browns$10.95
- Fluffy Pancakes$7.95
- Pancakes & Eggs$8.95
- Small Pancakes Deluxe$8.00
- Large Pancakes Deluxe$10.99
- Small Waffle$9.99
- Large Waffle$11.99
- Plain Waffles
Drizzled with honey or chocolate syrup & whipped cream$5.95
- Fruity Waffles
With strawberry, blueberry, and banana topped with whipped cream & drizzled with pancake syrup$7.95
- Nutella Waffles
Topped with Nutella, chocolate & whipped cream$6.95
- Oh Sweet Waffles
Topped with acai or coconut or pitaya, frozen fruit or vanilla gelato & drizzled with chocolate syrup$8.95
- Waffles & Eggs$7.95
- Small Waffle with Fresh Strawberries
Waffle de fresas frescos$9.99
- Large Waffle with Fresh Strawberries
Waffle de fresas frescos$11.99
- Small Recommended - House Waffle Made by Bry & Nana
Waffle de la casa$9.99
- Large Recommended - House Waffle Made by Bry & Nana
Waffle de la casa$11.99
- Small French Toast$8.00
- Large French Toast$10.99
- French Toast & Eggs$8.95
- Fruity French Toast
Topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, and banana, with whipped cream & drizzled with syrup or honey$8.95
Omelettes
- Western Omelette
With scrambled eggs, ham, bell peppers, and onions$6.95
- Healthy Choice Omelette
With egg whites, turkey, cheese, veggies & tomato$7.95
- California Omelette
With scrambled eggs, mushrooms, bell peppers, tomato, avocado, and Cheddar cheese$7.95
- Monterey Omelette
With scrambled eggs, bacon, avocado, and Pepper Jack cheese$9.95
- Santa Fe Omelette
With scrambled eggs, Cheddar, onions, peppers, cilantro & salsa$7.95
- American Cheese Omelette
Omelette de queso Americano$8.00
- Ham and Cheese Omelette
Omelette de jamón y queso$9.00
Crepe
- Ferrero Rocher Crepe
Ferrero Rocher, Nutella, and powder sugar$11.50
- NY Cheesecake Crepe
Strawberry jam, strawberry, cheesecake, and caramel$11.50
- Churro Crepe
Churro, cajeta, and lechera$10.50
- Banana Nutella Crepe
Banana and Nutella$9.50
- Monster Blue Crepe
Banana, whipped cream, fruity pebbles, and chocolate$10.50
- Chocomilky Crepe
Lechera and cookies n cream$9.50
- Temptation Crepe
Cream cheese, blackberry jam, and powder sugar$9.50
- Classic Crepe
Nutella and pecans$10.00
- Delicious Crepe
Banana, cream cheese, and Nutella$10.00
- Sweet Lovers Crepe
Chocolate, caramel, lechera brownies, and pecan$10.25
- Sweet Pleasure Crepe
Banana, cajeta, and pecans$10.00
- Sweet Kiss Crepe
Peach of light syrup and lechera$9.50
- Kinder Crepe
Kinder chocolate, Nutella, and powder sugar$10.50
- Tutti Frutti Crepe
Strawberry, apricot jam, strawberry syrup, mango, and powder sugar$10.50
- Tropichoco Crepe
Strawberry, kiwi, mango, and chocolate$11.50
- Sweet Dream
Banana, strawberry, and Nutella$10.50
Acai Bowls
- 1. Classic Acai Bowl
Pure acai topped with sliced banana, granola, fresh berries, & drizzle of honey$10.95
- 2. Tropical Bliss Bowl
Blended acai topped with banana, mango, pineapple & toasted coconut flakes$10.95
- 3. Nutty Crunch Bowl
Acai with almond butter, almond milk topped with chopped almonds, crunchy granola & banana w/honey & dark chocolate chips$10.95
- 4. Green Acai Bowl
Blended acai with kale, spinach & topped with banana sliced kiwi, green apple, pumpkin seeds & drizzle of coconut flakes$10.95
- 5. Berry Power Bowl
Blend acai with mix of berries - strawberry, blueberries, raspberries with Greek yogurt topped with granola, fresh compote & Greek yogurt$10.95
- 6. Nutella Bonaza
Pure acai topped with strawberries, banana, granola & Nutella with toasted coconut flakes$10.95
- 7. Matcha Man
Pure acai, matcha tea, strawberry, banana, blueberry, almond milk & Greek yogurt topped with strawberry, raspberry, banana with drizzle of honey& coconut flakes$10.95
Bagels & More
- Bagel with Butter$1.99
- Bagel with Butter & Jelly$2.99
- Bagel with Cream Cheese$3.49
- Bagel with Scallion Cream Cheese$3.99
- Bagel with Veggie Cream Cheese$3.99
- Bagel with Lox & Cream Cheese$10.95
- Bagel with Peanut Butter & Jelly$3.95
- Bagel with Cream Cheese & Bacon$5.99
- Bagel Gone Bananas
With peanut butter, honey & banana$6.95
Sides
- Side Mozzarella Sticks
6 pieces$6.99
- Side French Fries$3.99
- Side Cheese Fries$4.99
- Side Sweet Fries$5.95
- Side Curly Fries$4.99
- Side Onion Rings$4.99
- Side Chicken Tenders & Fries$10.95
- Side Buffalo Chicken Wings & Fries$11.95
- Side Mac & Cheese & Fries$11.95
- Side Potato$3.95
- Side Macaroni Salad$3.95
- Side Coleslaw$3.95
Lunch
Acai Bowls
- 1. Classic Acai Bowl
Pure acai topped with sliced banana, granola, fresh berries, & drizzle of honey$10.95
- 2. Tropical Bliss Bowl
Blended acai topped with banana, mango, pineapple & toasted coconut flakes$10.95
- 3. Nutty Crunch Bowl
Acai with almond butter, almond milk topped with chopped almonds, crunchy granola & banana w/honey & dark chocolate chips$10.95
- 4. Green Acai Bowl
Blended acai with kale, spinach & topped with banana sliced kiwi, green apple, pumpkin seeds & drizzle of coconut flakes$10.95
- 5. Berry Power Bowl
Blend acai with mix of berries - strawberry, blueberries, raspberries with Greek yogurt topped with granola, fresh compote & Greek yogurt$10.95
- 6. Nutella Bonaza
Pure acai topped with strawberries, banana, granola & Nutella with toasted coconut flakes$10.95
- 7. Matcha Man
Pure acai, matcha tea, strawberry, banana, blueberry, almond milk & Greek yogurt topped with strawberry, raspberry, banana with drizzle of honey& coconut flakes$10.95
Crepe
- Ferrero Rocher Crepe
Ferrero Rocher, Nutella, and powder sugar$11.50
- NY Cheesecake Crepe
Strawberry jam, strawberry, cheesecake, and caramel$11.50
- Churro Crepe
Churro, cajeta, and lechera$10.50
- Banana Nutella Crepe
Banana and Nutella$9.50
- Monster Blue Crepe
Banana, whipped cream, fruity pebbles, and chocolate$10.50
- Chocomilky Crepe
Lechera and cookies n cream$9.50
- Temptation Crepe
Cream cheese, blackberry jam, and powder sugar$9.50
- Classic Crepe
Nutella and pecans$10.00
- Delicious Crepe
Banana, cream cheese, and Nutella$10.00
- Sweet Lovers Crepe
Chocolate, caramel, lechera brownies, and pecan$10.25
- Sweet Pleasure Crepe
Banana, cajeta, and pecans$10.00
- Sweet Kiss Crepe
Peach of light syrup and lechera$9.50
- Kinder Crepe
Kinder chocolate, Nutella, and powder sugar$10.50
- Tutti Frutti Crepe
Strawberry, apricot jam, strawberry syrup, mango, and powder sugar$10.50
- Tropichoco Crepe
Strawberry, kiwi, mango, and chocolate$11.50
- Sweet Dream