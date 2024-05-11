Caramel Totiato

Everyone's Favorite is also mi favorite, I crafted and created this latte with inspiration of mi best friend's who I love. A delicious Caramel layer with Vanilla and stirred with lots of Love for you. Caramel Totiato is like your best friends, think about it who is your best Friend? now try it!! all the layers of friendships found in one drink. Little history of Totiato : name after mi best friends in life, like caramel Angela and Danith are mi Totis. this is mi Story stirred with lots of love.