Dinner Menu_Take Out

Burritos

California Burrito

$12.00

Filled with rice, beans, and grilled chicken or steak. Topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo.

Fajita Burrito

$12.50

Filled with grilled chicken or steak, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, rice, & beans. Topped with cheese dip & pico de gallo.

The MGB (Mucho Grande Burrito)

$13.25

Large burrito filled with chicken, steak, chorizo, rice, & beans. Topped with our burrito sauce & cheese dip. Served with lettuce, tomato, & sour cream.

Burritos Deluxe

$10.00

One shredded chicken* & one ground beef burrito with beans inside. Topped with lettuce, tomato, & sour cream.

Mexican Burrito

$11.25

Filled with chicken or steak. rice & beans. Topped with green tomatillo salsa, and a side of lettuce, guacamole, and pico de gallo.

Speedy Burrito

$11.00

Filled with shredded chicken*, ground beef, rice, and beans. Topped with beef tips, burrito sauce, & sour cream.

Al Pastor Burrito

$11.75

Filled with al pastor, a flavorful pork marinated in adobo sauce, grilled pineapple, and rice & beans. Topped with cheese dip.

Chicken Fajita Wrap-Up

$11.75

Hand-held wrap filled with sauteed grilled chicken, bell peppers, onions, rice and melted shredded cheese. Served with french fries & sour cream for dipping.

Quesadilla Dinners

Dinner Fajita Quesadilla

$10.75

Quesadilla filled with grilled chicken or steak & fajita vegetables. Served with guacamole salad, diced tomatoes, sour cream AND rice & beans.

Rhonda's Quesadilla

$8.75

Filled with shrimp, grilled onions, & spinach. Topped with cheese dip. Served with guacamole salad, diced tomatoes, & sour cream.

Monterrey Quesadilla

$8.25

Quesadilla filled with grilled chicken, steak, & shrimp. Served with guacamole salad, diced tomatoes, & sour cream.

Special Quesadilla

$6.50

Quesadilla filled with refried beans and your choice of shredded chicken* or ground beef. Served with guacamole salad, diced tomatoes & sour cream.

La Grande Quesadilla

$12.50

Large quesadilla filled with grilled chicken or steak & cut into shareable pieces. Served with pico de gallo & sour cream.

Enchiladas Dinners

Enchiladas Super Rancheras

$12.25

Customer favorite: This sampler platter comes with one of each enchilada: ground beef, shredded chicken, cheese, refried beans, & braised beef tips.

Enchiladas Suizas

$11.25

(3) Cheese enchiladas topped with carnitas, cheese dip, salsa verde. Served with your choice of rice/& or beans or guacamole salad.

Enchiladas Sincronizadas

$11.75

Your choice of (3) enchiladas (either shredded chicken*, ground beef, refried beans, or cheese). Topped with cheese dip and chorizo. Served with your choice of rice/& or beans or guacamole salad.

Enchiladas Trio

$11.50

Your choice of (3) enchiladas (ground beef, shredded chicken, beans, or cheese). Topped with choice of red enchilada sauce or salsa verde. Served with your choice of rice/& or beans or guacamole salad.

Chicken Entrees

Chori Pollo

$13.50

Grilled chicken breast with grilled chorizo & onions. Smothered in cheese dip & pico de gallo. Served with rice & beans.

Pollo Feliz

$13.50

Grilled chicken breast with grilled bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, broccoli, zucchini, mushrooms. Topped with cheese dip & served with rice & beans.

Pollo Hawaiian

$13.50

Grilled chicken breast with grilled pineapple, onions, & mushrooms. Topped wth melted shredded cheese. Served with rice & beans.

Pollo Mi Casa

$13.50

Grilled chicken breast smothered in cheese dip. Served with rice & beans.

Pollo Crema

$12.50

Grilled chicken strips, onions, & chile poblano slices mixed in a creamy sauce. Served with rice & beans. Tortillas upon request.

Pollo Chipotle

$12.50

Grilled chicken strips with onions in our creamy chipotle sauce. Served with rice & beans.

Steak Entrees

Carne Asada

$15.25

Tender thin grilled skirt steak topped with grilled onions & pickled jalapeños. Served with rice, lettuce, diced tomatoes, & avocado slices.

Bistec con Papas

$17.25

Our take on the classic "steak frites". This is our grilled steak cut served with French fries & a salad of lettuce, sliced bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, & shredded cheese.

Bistec Ranchero

$17.25

Grilled steak cut. Served with rice & beans. May add spicy sauce upon request (through modifications).

Shrimp & Fish Entrees

Chipotle Fish Tacos

$14.25

Two soft flour tacos with hand battered fish, fried crispy. Topped with shredded lettuce & pico de gallo. Served with chipotle sauce. Rice on the side.

Camarones Chipotle

$14.50

Grilled shrimp & onions in a creamy, smokey, & mildly spicy chipotle sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de Gallo, & avocado slices.

Camarones y Pescado

$14.50

Grilled shrimp & tilapia filet in garlic butter. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de Gallo, & avocado slices.

Camarones a La Diabla

$14.50

A very spicy shrimp entree made from a chile de arbol & guajillo sauce. Served with rice & beans.

Coctel de Camarones

$14.50

Sweet & tart. This refreshing shrimp Mexican classic is served in a thick tomato-based sauce. It is mixed with pico de Gallo & avocado chunks. Will come with some saltines.

Camarones Mi Casa

$14.50

Grilled shrimp smothered in cheese dip. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, & avocado slices.

Pork Dinners

Carnitas Classic Dinner

$13.25

Originating from the state of Michocan, this is a must try Mexican style of braised pull pork. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, & tortillas

Carnitas Colorado

$14.25

Carnitas simmered in your choice of red or green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, jalapenos, and tortillas.

Salads

Southwest Chicken Salad

$9.75

Crunchy chicken tender pieces a top a bed of lettuce, corn, black beans, diced tomatoes, & shredded cheese. Served with ranch on the side.

Fajita Salad

$10.25

Your choice of meat served over a bed of lettuce with fajita style vegetables, shredded cheese, guacamole, sour cream, & pico de gallo.

Chipotle Salad

$9.50

Chicken grilled in our smokey, mildly spicy chipotle sauce. Served atop a bed of lettuce with grilled onions, corn, black beans, shredded cheese, & diced tomatoes.

Classic Grilled Salad

$9.25

Your choice of meat on a bed of lettuce, shredded cheese, & diced tomatoes. Served with a side of ranch.

Taco Salad

$8.95

A crispy bowl-shaped flour shell layered with refried beans, your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes, sour cream & shredded cheese.

Taco Loco

$9.25

A crispy boat flour shell layered with black beans, your choice of grilled meat, lettuce, diced tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, & shredded cheese.

Guacamole Salad

$4.25

Lettuce, guacamole, & diced tomatoes

Soups

Mi Casa Chicken Soup

$8.75

Homemade Mexican style savory chicken broth. Served with shredded chicken*, rice, pico de Gallo, avocado chunks, & a lime wedge.

Caldo de Camaron

$14.25

A rich shrimp broth made with a stewed tomato & guajillo base & fresh vegetables.

Lite Menu

Lite Grill Special

$10.25

Grilled bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, zucchini, broccoli, & mushrooms with your choice of meat.

Chimichangas

The following chimichanga dishes are served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and diced tomatoes. Don't want deep-fried? Modify for "soft" chimichangas.

Chimichanga Dinner

$11.50

Two chimichangas filled with shredded chicken* or beef tips & topped with cheese dip & our red burrito sauce.

California Chimichanga

$9.75

One large chimichanga filled with grilled chicken, black beans, & rice. Topped with cheese dip & burrito sauce.

Southwest Chimichanga

$12.50

Two deep-fried chimichangas filled with grilled chicken, corn, black beans, bell peppers, & onions. Topped with cheese dip. *filling cannot be modified*

Pollo Fundido

$11.24

Two deep-fried shredded chicken* chimichanga rolls topped with cheese dip only.

Vegetarian Entrees

Vegetarian Fajitas

$12.75

Grilled bell pepper, broccoli, mushroom, zucchini, onions, tomatoes. Includes a side of refried beans or black beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, & tortillas.

Spinach & Mushroom Quesadilla Dinner

$8.75

A mushroom & spinach quesadilla. Served with avocado slices and your choice of refried beans or black beans.

Vegeterian Quesadilla Dinner

$8.75

Quesadilla filled with grilled bell pepper, zucchini, broccoli, onion, tomato, mushroom. Topped with cheese dip & served with guacamole salad.

Vegetarian Peluza

$11.25

A bed of rice topped with following grilled vegetables: Bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, zucchini, broccoli, mushrooms. Topped with cheese dip.

Create Your Own Combo

Choose two of the following items. Served with your side choice or rice/& or beans.

Create your Own Combo

$9.25

Classic Favorites (ACP, Fajitas, Peluza, Street Tacos, Roni's Special, Mi Casa Specials)_Take Out

Fajitas

All fajitas are cooked with bell peppers, onions, & tomatoes. Fajita side includes the following: rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, and choice of tortillas.

Texana Fajitas

$16.24

Grilled Chicken, Steak, & Shrimp

Chicken Fajitas

$13.99

Steak Fajitas

$14.75

Shrimp Fajitas

$16.24

Mi Casa Fajitas

$16.99

Includes grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, carnitas, & chorizo.

Chicken & Steak Fajitas

$14.50

Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas

$16.00

Steak & Shrimp Fajitaas

$16.24

A.C.P

Your choice of meat on a bed of rice topped with cheese dip.

A.C.P

$11.50

Peluza

A bed of rice topped with your choice of meat, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes. All topped with cheese dip. You may also add zucchini, mushroom, &/or broccoli through modifications.

Peluza

$12.24

A bed of rice topped with your choice of meat, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes. All topped with cheese dip. You may also add zucchini, mushroom, &/or broccoli through modifications.

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

$12.75

Meat choice includes grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, Al pastor, carnitas. Comes with a slice of lime and your choice of homemade hot salsa. Served with rice & beans on the side.

Roni's Special

Roni's Special

$12.90

Grilled chicken & onion smothered in our creamy, smokey, & mildly spicy chipotle sauce over (2) soft tacos. Topped with guacamole, lettuce, and pico de gallo. Served with rice/& or beans.

Mi Casa Specials

Mi Casa Special

$19.50

Grilled steak cut, chicken breast, (5) shrimp. Served with rice & beans.

El Cazuelon

$16.25

Grilled chicken breast, a thin steak, chorizo, onions, & pico de Gallo. Served with rice & beans.

Molcajete

$16.75

Grilled chicken or steak, mixed with chorizo, bell pepper, tomato, onion. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de Gallo, & tortillas. Topped with a drizzle of cheese dip and salsa verde.

Alambre

$14.75

Sliced grilled skirt steak or chicken breast with grilled onions, sliced poblano peppers, & bacon. Topped with melted shredded cheese. Served with rice & beans, & choice of tortillas.

Cheesesteak Tacos

$12.90

(2) Grilled steak and onion soft tacos topped with cheesedip, lettuce, diced tomatoes. Served with rice.

Nachos, Appetizers, & Dips_Take Out

Fajita Nachos

Choice of meat on a bed of cheesy nachos, topped with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, & cheese dip.

$12.24

Special Nachos

Ground beef or shredded chicken*, refried beans, cheese dip, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, & pico de gallo.

Special Nachos

$10.24

Ground beef or shredded chicken*, refried beans, cheese dip, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, & pico de gallo.

Classic Nachos

Classic Cheesy Nachos with your choice of meat... includes just shredded melted cheese, cheese dip, & your choice of meat.

Classic Cheesy Nachos

$6.99

Appetizers: Flautas, Fried Jalapenos, La Grande Quesadilla

Deep Fried Jalapeños

$7.25

Breaded in flour & deep fried pickled jalapeños. Guacamole & ranch mixed together for a delicous dipping sauce. A spicy delight, pairs well as a side with street tacos.

La Grande Quesadilla

$12.50

Flautas

$9.25

(4) Deep fried taquitos filled with your choice of shredded chicken or beef tips. Served with lettuce, sour cream, & guacamole.

Dips (Cheese Dip)

Regular Cheese Dip

$3.95

Large Cheese Dip

$7.50

Regular Guacamole

$3.95

Large Guacamole

$7.50

Chori Queso

$7.95

Avocado with Pico

$7.35

Bean Dip

$6.25

Side Orders_Take Out

Tacos, Burritos, Enchiladas, Quesadillas

Hard Tacos

$2.75

Soft Taco

$3.50

Burrito

$4.00

Enchilada

$2.75

Quesadilla

$3.00

Other Sides (Rice, Beans, Tamales, Etc.)

Rice

$2.50

Cheesy Rice

$3.75

Rice & Refried Beans

$3.00

Tamale

$3.50

Topped with enchilada sauce & some cheese dip. All our tamales are prepared in house & filled with pork. (Cannot be modified).

Chile Poblano

$5.00

One chile poblano filled with cheese, coated in a whipped egg-batter and deep fried. Cannot be modified.

Sour Cream

$1.99

Chipotle Sauce

$1.99

Flour Tortillas (2)

$0.65

Corn Tortillas

$0.65

Extras_Take Out

Extras

Flour Tortillas (2)

$0.65

Corn Tortillas (3)

$0.65

Chile Toreados (2)

$1.99

Extra Chips

$1.25

Extra Salsa

$0.50

Salsa Verde

$1.00

Spicy Red Salsa

$1.00

Pico de Gallo

$1.50

Sour Cream

$1.99

Shredded Cheese

$1.50

Side of Lime (Half a Lime)

$0.85

Jalapeños

$1.50

Half Order of Avocado

$2.50

Full Order of Avocado

$4.50

Chipotle Sauce

$1.99

Desserts_Take Out

Desserts

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.00

Fried Ice Cream

$6.24

Cheesecake Chimichanga

$6.24

Flan

$5.99