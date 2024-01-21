Mi Casa Grill
MENU
STARTERS
- Totopos y Guacamole$10.00
Crispy housemade gluten-free corn chips, fresh guacamole & house made salsas
- Quesabirrias$16.95
Birria consome dipped tortilla w/ melted cheese and shredded birria meat (3pcs)
- Fried Avocado Tacos$16.25
Lightly fried avocado over avocado tarragon crema on a handmade gluten-free corn tortilla w/ pickled veggies. Served w/ whole black beans & green tomatillo salsa (3pcs)
- Ceviche$18.00
Citrus marinated cooked prawns served with cucumber, jicama, salsa fresca & fresh avocado
- Chicken Tinga Tostaditas$16.25
Tomato and chipotle marinated shredded chicken, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo & queso (2pcs)
- Vegetarian Tostaditas$14.95
Fire grilled asparagus, pickled onions & salsa macha over a fava bean spread (2pcs)
- Empanadas$17.25
Choice of: chipotle chicken tinga / cheese & chorizo /or cheese, poblano peppers, portobello mushrooms & corn (2pcs)
- Sopes$18.00
Lightly fried masa dumplings, refried beans, lettuce, crema, pico de gallo, queso fresco & pickled onions w/ choice of chicken, carnitas, chorizo or steak (2pcs)
- Pupusas$11.50
2 pupusas per order. Choice of: revuelta (chicharron, cheese and beans)/ chicharron & cheese/ bean & cheese/ cheese/ chorizo & cheese/ cheese & jalapeños/ zucchini & cheese/ loroco & cheese
- Flautas$16.50
3 rolled crispy chicken taquitos, crispy lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, queso fresco, guacamole & salsa
- Tacos Dorados de Papa$14.95
Crispy potato tacos served w/ cabbage, pico de gallo, crema, salsa & queso fresco
- Esquite$10.00
Grilled corn simmered in epazote served with chipotle aioli, queso cotija & lime
- Platano Macho$12.00
Fried ripe plantains with sour cream, black beans & queso cotija
JARDIN
- Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine hearts, croutons, parmesan, drizzled with homemade dressing
- Chefs Salad$16.50
Mixed greens w/ housemade balsamic vinaigrette, beets, asparagus, strawberries, cherry tomatoes & pecans
- Ensalada Fresca$14.95
Romaine hearts w/ shaved carrots, beets, strawberries and feta cheese w/ cilantro lime creamy aioli
CALDOS
FUERTES
- Fire Grilled Guajillo Baby Back Ribs$31.95
Fire grilled guajillo adobo baby back ribs served w/ seasonal veggies, rice & beans
- Fire Grilled Rib-Eye Steak$33.95
Fire grilled rib-eye steak topped with a red wine and ribeye reduction, served with herb roasted baby potatoes & seasonal vegetables
- Red Snapper Caribeno$32.95
Fire grilled whole bone-in red snapper marinated in garlic, olive oil and lemon. Served w/ salsa tropical (mango, crispy jicama & sweet fresno peppers), grilled lemon & choice of rice or salad
- Salmon Campesino$27.95
Seared fresh salmon topped w/ garlic & olive oil aioli served over salsa ranchera & house potatoes
- Camarones al Ajillo$26.95
Spicy ala diabla or al ajillo prawns sautéed in olive oil, garlic, citrus & onions served w/ rice, beans, salad & handmade tortillas
Spicy ala diabla or al ajillo prawns sautéed in olive oil, garlic, citrus & onions served w/ rice, beans, salad & handmade tortillas
- Mole Poblano$23.50
Bone-in chicken or pork sautéed in traditional mole poblano. Served w/ rice, beans, pickled onions & handmade tortillas
- Chile Relleno$21.95
Grilled and lightly battered poblano pepper filled with cheese, corn, mushrooms, plantains & epazote topped with rich salsa ranchera, lettuce, queso & sour cream. Served w/ rice, choice of beans & handmade tortillas
- Fajitas$26.50
Served w/ rice, choice of beans, guacamole, bell peppers, onions & handmade tortillas
- Mar y Tierra Fajitas$31.95
- Chile Verde Plato$22.95
Bone-in or boneless chicken or pork simmered in rich green tomatillo salsa served w/ rice, beans & handmade tortillas
- Enchiladas Estilo Apatzingan$23.65
Three tortillas dipped in guajillo sauce lightly fried and folded in half w/ pickled onions & queso cotija inside. Served with cabbage, green tomatillo and red sauce. Choice of pollo asado bone-in or carne asada on the side
- Enchiladas$21.95
Two hand rolled tortillas w/ melted cheese & choice of chicken, pork, housemade chorizo or grilled vegetables topped with choice of green tomatillo, ranchera red sauce or mole poblano. Topped w/ sour cream, queso fresco, lettuce & pickled onions. Served w/ rice & beans
TRADICION
- Abuelita’s Plato$18.50
Served w/ rice, beans, queso cotija, chile toreado, salsa macha & tortillas a mano
- 3-Tacos Plato$18.00
Three handmade gluten-free tortillas served w/ choice of protein, onions, cilantro & salsa. Served w/ rice & beans
- Supertacos$16.25
(2pcs) Crispy tortilla over a soft tortilla, melted cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream & guacamole
- Gorditas$16.25
Two thick grilled tortillas filled w/ refried black beans & choice of protein. Topped w/ salsa, crema, queso & guacamole
- Mulitas$18.00
(2pcs) two handmade tortillas sandwiched w/ melted cheese & choice of protein, topped w/ crema & cheese. Served w/ rice & beans
- Quesadilla$16.25
melted cheese w/ choice of flour or spinach tortilla topped w/ sour cream, queso fresco, pico de gallo & guacamole
- Nachos$19.25
melted cheese, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, jalapeños, pickled veggies & queso fresco over crispy gluten-free chips
- Burrito$14.00
choice of beans, rice, salsa, sour cream & cheese on a flour or spinach tortilla
- 2-Tacos$9.00
TORTAS
- Baja Fish Sandwich$19.50
Fire grilled fish of the day, sautéed bell peppers and onions, horseradish crema, pickled veggies & salsa tropical
- Ribeye Torta$26.95
Fire grilled ribeye, sautéed peppers and onions, horseradish crema, pickled cabbage and veggies, served w/ side of salad
- Torta Cubana$18.50
Slow roasted pulled pork, forest ham, mustard, queso, pineapple, jalapeños & pickled onions w/ black bean spread on telera bread
- Pollo Al Fuego$18.50
Grilled chicken breast w/ sautéed onions, chipotle aioli, melted cheese and avocado
- Torta Vegetariana$16.25
Grilled vegetables, queso fresco, black beans spread, grilled onions, mayonnaise, avocado, lettuce and jalapeños
- Torta
POSTRES
SIDES
DRINKS
Coffee / Tea
N/A Beverages
Clasicas
Signature Cocktails
Wine
- BTL El Rey Cabernet Sauvignon$63.00
- BTL Gnarly Head Cabernet Sauvignon$52.00
- BTL La Petite Grace Pinot Noir$52.00
- BTL Los Braceros Blend$63.00
- BTL La Splendeur du Soleil Chardonnay$46.00
- BTL Robledo Pinot Grigio$38.00
- BTL Robledo Sauvignon Blanc$42.00
- BTL Seven Brothers Chardonnay$52.00
- BTL Stoneleigh Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc$46.00