Mi Cocina 232 - River Oaks
To Go Margaritas
- Mambo Taxi
* Food Purchase required *
- Skinny Mambo Taxi
* Food Purchase required *
- Mi Cocina Margarita (Frozen)
* Food Purchase required *
- Mi Cocina Margarita (Rocks)
* Food Purchase required *
- Skinny Margarita (Frozen)
* Food Purchase required *
- Skinny Margarita (Rocks)
* Food Purchase required *
- Mango Margarita (Frozen)
* Food Purchase required *
- Strawberry Margarita (Frozen)
* Food Purchase required *
- Dilemma
* Food Purchase required *
- Skinny Smash$13.00
* Food Purchase Required *
- Sangria House Made$10.00
* Food Purchase Required *
- Beers
Mico Packs
- Mico Enchiladas$52.00
Feeds 4 - Choose Two Options: Cheese, Chicken, Spinach, or Beef Enchiladas, rice, beans, salsa and two bags of tortilla chips
- Mico Tacos Habana$65.00
Feeds 4 – Incudes 12 tortillas, chile adobo spiced chicken breast, cilantro, onions, limes, pica pica salsa, sliced avocado ensalada, Tex-Mex vinaigrette, arroz verde, salsa and two bags of tortilla chips
- Mico Tacos de Brisket$65.00
Feeds 4 - Includes 12 tortillas, slow roasted shredded brisket, grilled onions and poblano peppers, jack cheese, chile de arbol salsa, sliced avocado ensalada, Tex-Mex vinaigrette, arroz verde, salsa and two bags of tortilla chips
- Mico Fajitas
Feeds 4 - Includes 16 tortillas, grilled onions and poblano peppers, fried potatoes, rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, limes, salsa and two bags of tortilla chips
- Mico Tacos Clasicos
Feeds 4 - Includes 12 tortillas or crispy taco shells, picadillo ground beef or spicy shredded chicken, rice, shredded lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, Tex-Mex vinaigrette, salsa and two bags of tortilla chips
- Mico Tacos Mi Tierra
“Street Style” – Feeds 4 – Includes 12 tortillas, fajita chicken with serranos and onions, rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, limes, salsa and two bags of tortilla chips
Appetizers
- Cocina Platter$17.95
Flautitas, Quesadillas, Nachos, Guacamole y Queso
- Chile Con Queso
Picadillo Beef or Brisket
- Queso Blanco
Picadillo Beef or Brisket
- Guacamole
"Mexicano"
- Quesadillas
Queso y Pico de Gallo / Fajita Chicken / Tender Brisket / Fajita Beef
- Flautas de Pollo$12.95
Seasoned Shredded Chicken, Crispy-Fried in Corn Tortillas with Fresh Guacamole, Tomatoes y Crema Served with a side of Sunset Sauce
- Shrimp Brochette App$16.95
Four Bacon Wrapped Wild Gulf Shrimp with Jack Cheese, Jalapeno, Poblano Crema y Guacamole
- Ceviche de Camarones$15.95
Marinated Gulf Shrimp
Nachos
- Bean & Cheese
Aged Cheddar Cheese
- Nachos Locos
Picadillo Beef, Beans, Aged Cheddar, Guacamole, Jalapeños y Crema
- Nachos Al Carbon
Fajita Chicken, Beans, Aged Cheddar, Guacamole y Pico de Gallo Fajita Beef
- Nachos Mi Tierra
Fajita Chicken, or Beef Serranos, Onions, Beans, Jack Cheese y Guacamole with Poblano Crema
- Habana Nachos
Chile Adobo spiced Chicken Breast, Jack Cheese, Beans, Guacamole y Pico de Gallo with Pica-Pica
Soups & Salads
- Tortilla Soup
Classic Tex-Mex Style
- Chicken & Rice Soup
Classic Chicken and Rice soup
- Bean Soup
Classic Bean Soup
- Rico Salad
Choice of protein over romaine, aged cheddar cheese, tomato and bacon
- Ricardo Salad
Choice of protein over romaine, aged cheddar cheese, tomato and bacon chopped and tossed “Estilo Ricardo”
- Classic Taco Salad
Shredded Chicken or Seasoned Ground Beef, Aged Cheddar, Romaine, Avocado and Tomato with choice of dressing
Fajitas
Lunch
- # 1$11.95
Two Enchiladas, Rice and Beans Beef, Chicken or Spinach
- # 2$10.95
One Cheese Taco, One Beef Taco, One Cheese Enchilada
- # 3$10.95
Two Cheese Enchiladas Rice and Beans
- # 4$10.95
One Beef Taco, One Cheese Enchilada, Rice and Beans
- # 5$10.95
One Cheese Enchilada, One Beef Taco, One Sour Cream Chicken Enchilada
- # 8$10.95
Three Chalupas: One Queso, One Bean, One Guacamole
- # 9$11.95
Two Sunset Enchiladas, Rice and Beans Cheese, Chicken, Spinach or Beef
- # 10$10.95
Two Pork Picoso Tamales with Chile con Carne, Rice and Beans
- # 12$12.45
Half Order of Chicken Quesadillas con Sliced Avocado Ensalada or Cup of Soup
- Tacos de Brisket (Lunch)$14.45
Slow Roasted Shredded Brisket, Jack Cheese, Onions, Poblanos, Sliced Avocado Ensalada y Arroz Verde
- Tacos Habana (Lunch)$11.95
Chicken Breast marinated in Chili Adobo served in Corn Tortillas with Cilantro, Onion, Pica-Pica y Arroz Verde
- Tacos Mi Tierra (Lunch)
“Street Style” - Beef or Chicken Fajita, Serranos, Onions, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Rice and Beans
- Fajitas (Lunch)
Grilled Beef or Chicken, Rice and Beans, Guacamole and Pico de Gallo
Tacos and Enchiladas
- Tacos de Brisket$17.95
Slow Roasted Shredded Brisket, Jack Cheese, Onions, Poblanos, Sliced Avocado Ensalada y Arroz Verde
- Mama's Tacos
Grilled Chicken, Jack Cheese and Grilled Green Onion on Corn Tortillas with Rice and Sliced Avocado Ensalada
- Tacos Mi Tierra
“Street Style” - Corn Tortillas, Chicken Fajita, Serranos, Onions, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Rice and Beans
- Tacos Habana$15.95
Chicken Breast marinated in Chile Adobo served in Corn Tortillas with Cilantro, Onion, Pica-Pica, Sliced Avocado Ensalada y Arroz Verde
- Taco Dinner$13.95
Two to an order with Refritos y Arroz; choice of Beef or Chicken on Crispy Corn or Flour Tortillas
- Tacos de Ribeye$32.95
Certified Angus Beef served with Rice, Bean Soup, Guacamole y Pico de Gallo
- Enchilada Dinner Sunset$14.45
Two to an order, served with Rice and Beans; Beef, Chicken or Spinach with Chile-Cilantro Queso
- Enchiladas Crispy Chicken Verde$14.95
Topped with Salsa Verde, Crema, Refritos y Arroz
- Enchilada Dinner$13.95
Two to an order with Refritos y Arroz; choice of Cheese, Beef, Chicken or Spinach
- Enchiladas Poblano Chicken$14.45
Two Chicken Enchiladas with Poblano Crema, Refritos y Arroz
- Spinach Enchilada$14.45
Latin Stir Fry Vegetable Sauté over Spinach Enchiladas, Jack Cheese and Ranchero Sauce served with Arroz Verde
Combos & Classics
- # 11$12.95
Beef Taco, Chicken Burrito, Refritos y Arroz, choice of Side Sauce
- Deluxe 57$19.95
Cheese Enchilada, Chicken Enchilada, Beef Enchilada, Beef Taco, Cheese Taco and Pork Picoso Tamale, Refritos y Arroz
- El Ray's$14.95
Cheese Enchilada, Beef Taco, Pork Picoso Tamale, Refritos y Arroz
- Gina's$11.45
Three Chalupas: Queso, Bean and Guacamole
- Luann's$14.45
Guacamole Chalupa, Beef Taco, Cheese Enchilada, Cheese Taco, Refritos y Arroz
- Milo's$13.95
Cheese Enchilada, Beef Taco, Chicken Enchilada, Refritos y Arroz
- Pauley's$12.95
Two Beef Burritos, Refritos y Arroz, choice of Side Sauce
- Ernie's Chicken$18.95
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast with choice of Sour Cream Sauce or Poblano Crema served with Guacamole, Rice y Pico
- Pollo Moderno$18.95
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast served over Latin Stir Fry Vegetable Sauté served with Arroz Verde
- Mama's Chicken Con Hongos$17.95
Seared Chicken Breast served with Mushrooms, Onion and Poblano Sauté with Rice
- Tamale Dinner$12.45
Three Pork Picoso Tamales, Refritos y Arroz
- Ribeye al Carbon$32.95
Certified Angus Beef served with Rice, Bean Soup, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Tortillas
- Pollo Carbon$19.95
Grilled Chicken served with Rice, Bean Soup, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Tortillas
- Huevos Rancheros$11.95
Over Easy Eggs, Ranchero Sauce con Potato Wedges, Refritos, Ensalada and Sliced Avocado
- Huevos con Chorizo$11.95
Chorizo and Pico de Gallo sautéed with Eggs con Refritos, Potato Wedges and Sliced Avocado Ensalada
- Breakfast Quesadillas Bacon$18.95
Eggs scrambled with oven roasted Brisket, Jack Cheese, Bacon and Pico de Gallo with Salsa Verde y Crema
- Breakfast Quesadillas Brisket$16.95
Eggs scrambled with oven roasted Brisket, Jack Cheese and Pico de Gallo with Salsa Verde y Crema
- Cocina Changa
Flour Tortillas stuffed with Picadillo Beef or Shredded Chicken, Jack Cheese, Arroz, Guacamole, Refritos and side sauce
Seafood & Vegan
- Tacos De Pescado$19.95
Seared Fresh Grouper with Salsa Verde y Poblano served with Cole Slaw a la Mexicana, Sliced Avocado Ensalada y Arroz Verde
- Tacos "De Camarones"$21.95
Lime, Serrano and Garlic Gulf Shrimp, Bacon and Jack Cheese, and Poblano Crema with Arroz Verde y Ensalada a la Mexicana
- Grouper Verde$23.95
Fresh Grouper Filet seared a la plancha with Garlic and Lime served with Avocado, Latin Stir Fry Vegetables y Arroz Verde
- Shrimp Brochette$23.95
Bacon Wrapped Wild Gulf Shrimp with Jack Cheese, Jalapeño, Poblano Crema, Arroz Verde, Bean Soup y Guacamole
- Tacos de Papa$13.95
Guajillo sautéed Mushrooms, Poblanos, Spinach, Grape Tomato and Garlic over Potatoes served with Avocado Ensalada
- Pasilla Poblano con Hongo$17.95
Poblano, Mushroom and Onion Sauté with Pica-Pica and Lime served with Refritos, Guacamole and Pico de Gallo
- Crispy Guacamole Tacos$15.95
Guacamole, Habana-spiced Jicama, Cucumber and Pepitas in Crispy Corn Shells with Chile de Arbol y Avocado Ensalada
Desserts
Sides & Extras
- Cheddar Cheese
- Chile Con Carne
- Chile De Arbol
- Chili Garlic
- Chips and Salsa$2.00
- Corn Tortillas (dozen)$1.80
- Flour Tortillas (dozen)$1.80
- Guacamole
"Mexicano"
- Guajillo
- Jack Cheese
- Jalapeno Toreado$2.95
- Latin Stir Fry Vegetable$3.95
- Mexican Rice
- Molcajete Salsa
- Pica Pica
- Pico De Gallo
- Poblano Cream Sauce
- Pork Tamales (4)$12.45
Served in the husk with chile con carne
- Ranchero Sauce
- Refried Beans
- Salsa
- Salsa Verde
- Serrano Limon
- Sour Cream
- Sour Cream Sauce
- Sunset Sauce