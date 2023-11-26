Skip to Main content
SANDWICHES
BREAKFAST
DESSERT
COMBO
COLD SALADS
Side
APPETIZER
SOUP
Special Dish/ Mofongo
JIBARITO SANDWICH
Fries/ Papa Loca
Natural Drinks
Soda
SANDWICHES
Triple Meat Sandwich
$13.00
Chicken Sandwich
$10.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$12.00
Cuban Sandwich
$9.00
Willy Veggie Sandwich
$7.00
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
$7.50
BREAKFAST
Ham
$8.00
Spam
$7.00
Bacon
$8.00
Sausage
$8.00
Grill cheese
$4.00
Avena
$3.50
Farina
$3.50
DESSERT
Original
$6.00
Starwberry
$6.00
Tembleque
$2.50
Guava Pastry
$1.75
Chocolate Cake
$3.00
Cream Cheese Flan
$5.50
Vanilla Flan
$5.00
Nutella Flan
$5.50
Flan Cake
$5.75
Coconut cake
$4.50
COMBO
Chicken Steam Table
$12.50
Pork Steam Table
$13.50
Beef Steam Table
$14.00
Steak Steam Table
$16.00
Bacalao
$13.50
COLD SALADS
Side Salad
$3.50
Potato Salad
$3.50
Macaroni
$3.50
Chicken Guisard Salad
$4.00
Side
Sweet Plantain
$0.25
Beans
$2.00
Yuca
$4.00
Tostone
$4.00+
Pastelon
$4.50
Lasagna
$4.50
APPETIZER
Beef Empanada
$3.00
Beef w/cheese Empanada
$3.50
Chicken Empanada
$3.00
Pastelon Empanada
$3.75
Pizza
$2.50
Potato Ball
$3.00
Corn Meal w/Cheese
$2.75
Cheese Dog
$2.50
Blood Sausage
$3.00
Chicken Skewer
$3.74
Pork Skewer
$3.74
SOUP
Chicken
Salami
Sancocho
Mi Familia Special Dish
Mofongo, Plantains,Pana, Tri Fongo, Yuca
Special Dish/ Mofongo
Shrimp
$16.25
Pork Chops
$14.25
Pulled Pork
$13.50
Fried Pork Chunk
$14.25
Fried Chicken Chunk
$12.25
Wings
$14.00
Red Snapper
$22.00
King Fish
$15.00
Salmon
$16.00
Kan Kan
$23.00
Jibarito
Side Shrimp
$7.50
Pina Colada
$5.50
JIBARITO SANDWICH
Plantain Sandwich
$10.00
Fries/ Papa Loca
Fries
$10.00
Natural Drinks
Mango
$4.50
Parcha
$4.50
Guava
$4.50
Tamarindo
$4.50
Guanabana
$4.50
Soda
Pepsi Product
$2.89
Coke Product
$2.89
Spanish Products
$2.89
Water
$1.50
Mi Familia Restaurant Location and Hours
(959) 201-6583
365 Broad St, New London, CT 06320
Closed
• Opens Sunday at 8AM
All hours
View menu
Order online
