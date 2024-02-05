Mi Isla Island Cuisine 325 Mcgill Ave Nw # 4
Food Menu
Entree
- Mojo Pork Combo$14.00
Slow roasted pork/ gandules & rice
- Mojo Chicken Combo$14.00
Slow roasted leg qtrs./ gandules & rice
- Mojo Cuban Sandwich Combo$14.00
Made with mojo pork / gandules & rice
- BBQ Jerk Wings Combo$14.00
Full sized wings, fried and sauced with gandules and rice.
- Carne Frita Combo$14.00
Cold Conch salad with diced veggies and tostones.
- Cerviche$17.00
Fresh shrimp salad with diced veggies and tostones.
- Mofongo$17.00
Mofongo with choice of meat and gandules & rice.
- Veggie Plate$14.00
Gandules & rice plus 3 sides
- Caribbean Nachos$14.00
Caribbean-style nachos with Mojo Pork and fresh toppings.
- Fried Chicken Wings Combo$14.00
Fried full sized wings with gandules and rice.
- Mac Boat$14.00
Sauces
Premium Sides
Drinks Menu
Drinks
Mi Isla Island Cuisine Location and Ordering Hours
(912) 222-6366
Open now • Closes at 8PM