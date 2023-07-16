COMIDA

Botanas

1 DZ Ostion

$24.95

fresh oyster on the half shell

1 DZ Pata De Mula

$24.95

black shelled clams on the half shell

1 LB Callo De Hacha

$44.95

fresh lime-cured sea scallops

1/2 DZ Ostion

$14.95

fresh oyster on the half shell

1/2 DZ Pata De Mula

$14.95

black shelled clams on the half shell

1/2 LB Callo De Hacha

$24.95

fresh lime-cured sea scallops

Aguachiles

$16.95

butterflied shrimp cured in lime and bathed in a house made spicy sauce

Almeja Chocolata

$5.00

Botana Aviador

$58.95

cooked octopus,shrimp, fresh sea scallops, & butterflied lime cured shrimp splashed with lime, salt, & a savory combination of sauces garnished with slices of avocado

Camarones Ahogados

$15.95

lime cured shrimp bathed in our house made spicy sauce

Camarones Cucarachos

$19.95

deep fried head-on shrimp tossed in out house chipotle sauce accompanied by a savory dipping sauce

Chicharrones De Pargo

$18.95

deep fried fish bites

Empanandas

$11.95

shrimp, veggies & cheese filled puff pastries

Langostinos

$29.95

butterflied grilled prawns with your choice of a la diabla, al mojo de ajo, or a la plancha

Molcajete Mixto

$24.95

mixed ceviche, octopus, lime-cured shrimp, cooked shrimp, scallop, pata de mula, oyster garnished with slices of avocado bathed in our spicy house sauce

Pajuelazo

$3.95

oyster shooter

Torre De Mariscos

$35.95

our famous seafood tower constructed with fish ceviche, cooked shrimp, octopus, imitation crab, shrimp ceviche, lime cured sea scallops & shrimp topped with avocado drenched in a spicy house sauce

Especialidad De La Casa

Charolada Familiar

$39.95

SHRIMP LOVERS DREAM! Incudes hand breaded shrimp, bacon wrapped shrimp, deep-fried fish bites, grilled garlic shrimp, shrimp & octopus in a spicy devil sauce

Charolazo De Cerveza

$56.95

shareable appetizer consisting of red or green aguachiles & 6 beers of your choosing

Empapelado De Mariscos

$19.95

fish, shrimp, octopus, imitation crab, & a veggie mix steam cooked in a creamy chipotle sauce

Pescado Zarandeado

butterflied & marintated charbroiled fish

Cocteles

Campechana

$19.95

hearty seafood cocktail with shrimp, octopus, cooked shrimp, black shelled clam, & oyster splashed with salt, lime, clamato, finished with shrimp stock & garnished with avocado

Coctel Camaron y Pulpo

$18.95

shrimp & octopus with diced tomato, cucumber, & white onion splashed wtih salt, lime, clamato, finished with shrimp stock & garnished with avocado

Coctel De Camaron

$16.95

shrimp with diced tomato, cucumber, & white onion splashed with salt, lime, clamato, finished with shrimp stock, & garnished with avocado

Coctel De Pata De Mula

$19.95

black shelled clams with diced tomato, cucumber, & red onion splashed with salt, lime, clamato, finished with shrimp stock, & garnished with avocado

El Agasajo

$29.95

*CUSTOMER FAV* Black shelled clams, lime-cured shrimp & sea scallops, cooked shrimp, & oyster with diced tomato, cucumber, & red onion splashed with salt, lime, clamato, finished with shrimp stock & garnished with avocado

El Cevichazo

$17.95

ceviche splashed with salt, lime, clamato, finished with shrimp stock & garnished with avocado & our house made black sauce

Tostadas

Tostada Aguachile

$9.95

Tostada Camaron Cocido

$9.95

Tostada Camaron Cocido y Pulpo

$13.95

Tostada Ceviche De Camaron

$7.95

Tostada De Ceviche De Pescado

$6.95

Tostada De Jaiva

$5.95

Tostada De Pulpo

$11.95

Tostada Fantastica

$15.95

Tostada Mixta

$18.95

Tostada MLS

$18.95

Tacos

Orden De Tacos Dorados

$12.75

Taco Baja De Camaron

$4.25

Taco Baja De Pescado

$4.25

Taco De Asada

$4.25

Taco De Camaron

$4.25

Taco De Marlin

$4.25

Taco De Pescado

$4.25

Taco Gobernador

$4.25

Taco Mar y Tierra

$6.99

Fajitas

Fajitas De Asada

$18.95

Fajitas De Asada/Camaron

$18.95

Fajitas De Asada/Pollo

$18.95

Fajitas De Camaron

$16.95

Fajitas De Pescado

$16.95

Fajitas De Pescado/Asada

$18.95

Fajitas De Pescado/Camaron

$16.95

Fajitas De Pescado/Pollo

$16.95

Fajitas De Pollo

$16.95

Fajitas De Pollo/Camaron

$16.95

Fajitas Mixtas

$21.95

Antojitos Mexicanos

Alambres

$18.95

Burrito

$13.95

Carne Asada

$18.95

Cheeseburger

$9.95

Enchiladas

$14.95

Hamburger

$8.95

Molcajete Marisco Caliente

$34.95

Puntas De Albanil

$18.95

Quesadilla

$11.95

Machaca Sinaloense

$18.95

Caldos

7 Mares

$22.95

Caldo De Camaron

$16.95

Caldo De Camaron y Pulpo

$18.95

Caldo De Pescado

$15.95

Caldo Taliban

Combinaciones De Camaron

Cam Ajo Carte

$10.95

Cam Culichi Carte

$10.95

Cam Diabla Carte

$10.95

Cam Empanizado Carte

$10.95

Cam Plancha Carte

$1,095.00

Camarones A La Diabla

$18.95

Camarones A La Plancha

$17.95

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$18.95

Camarones Costa Azul

$18.95

Camarones Culichi

$18.95

Camarones Empanizados

$18.95

Costa Azul Carte

$10.95

Combinaciones De Filete

Filete A La Diabla

$17.95

Filete A La Plancha

$16.95

Filete Al Mojo De Ajo

$17.95

Filete Culichi

$18.95

Filete Empanizado

$17.95

Filete MLS

$22.95

Combinaciones De Mojarra

Mojara Frita

$15.95

Sushi

Aguachile Roll

$18.00

California Roll

$15.00

Camarones Roca

$16.00

Campechano Roll

$24.00

Extreme Roll

$22.00

Guamuchilito Roll

$18.00

Hot Guerillo

$10.00

Mar y Tierra Roll

$16.00

Salmoncito Roll

$20.00

Sushi Platter

$48.00

Yakimeshi Sencillo

$16.00

Kid's Menu

Cam Empanizado Nino

$9.95

Chicken Nuggets

$9.95

Sides

Aguacate

$3.00

Arroz

$3.00

Arroz y Frijol

$5.00

Chiles Toreados

$3.45

Chiltepin

$2.00

Chipotle Aioli

$2.00

Cilantro Aioli

$2.00

Ensalada

$3.00

Frijoles

$3.00

Guacamole

$5.95

Mayonesa

$1.00

Naranja

$3.00

Papas Orden

$5.00

Pepino Preparado

$3.00

Salsa Ajo

$2.00

Salsa Chipotle

$2.00

Salsa Culichi

$2.00

Salsa Diabla

$2.00

Salsa Enchilada

$2.00

Salsa Negra

$2.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Tortilla Harina

$2.00

Tortilla Maiz

$2.00

LIQUOR

VODKA

Absolut

$8.00

Belvedere

$7.00

Ciroc

$9.00

Ciroc Apple

$9.00

Ciroc Mango

$9.00

Ciroc Peach

$9.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Han Fire

$5.00

Han Vodka

$5.00

Ketel One

$7.00

Skyy

$7.00

Smirnoff

$7.00

Smirnoff Tamarindo

$10.00

Stolichnaya

$8.00

Titos

$10.00

Well Vodka

$7.00

DBL Well Vodka

$14.00

DBL Absolut

$16.00

DBL Grey Goose

$22.00

DBL Han Fire

$10.00

DBL Han Vodka

$10.00

DBL Ketel One

$14.00

DBL Skyy

$14.00

DBL Smirnoff

$14.00

DBL Stolichnaya

$16.00

DBL Titos

$20.00

DBL Ciroc

$18.00

DBL Ciroc Apple

$18.00

DBL Ciroc Mango

$18.00

DBL Ciroc Peach

$18.00

DBL Belvedere

$14.00

Ciroc BTL

$180.00

Titos BTL

$180.00

Grey Goose BTL

$200.00

GIN

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Well Gin

$7.00

DBL Well Gin

$14.00

DBL Beefeater

$16.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$16.00

DBL Tanqueray

$18.00

RUM

Bacardi

$9.00

Bacardi Limon

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Malibu

$9.00

Myer's Rum Original Dark

$9.00

Well Rum

$7.00

DBL Well Rum

$14.00

DBL Bacardi

$18.00

DBL Bacardi Limon

$18.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$18.00

DBL Myer's Rum Original Dark

$18.00

DBL Malibu

$18.00

Captain Morgan BTL

$125.00

Malibu BTL

$125.00

TEQUILA

1800 Anejo

$12.00

1800 Cristalino

$15.00

1800 Reposado

$11.00

1800 Silver

$9.00

7 Leguas Reposado

$16.00

Casamigos Anejo

$14.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Repo

$13.00

Centenario Anejo

$11.00

Centenario Repo

$12.00

Centenario Silver

$10.00

Clase Azul Repo

$28.00

Corralejo Anejo

$11.00

Corralejo Repo

$10.00

Corralejo Silver

$9.00

Don Julio 1942

$35.00

Don Julio 70

$20.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Real

$60.00

Don Julio Repo

$13.00

Herradura Anejo

$13.00

Herradura Repo

$12.00

Herradura Ultra

$13.00

Hornitos Anejo

$12.00

Hornitos Repo

$11.00

Los Altos Plata

$9.00

Los Altos Repo

$9.00

Patron Anejo

$13.00

Patron Repo

$12.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Patron XO Cafe

$8.00

Tres Generaciones Anejo

$12.00

Tres Generaciones Repo

$10.00

Tres Generaciones Silver

$11.00

Well Tequila

$7.00

DBL Well Tequila

$14.00

DBL 1800 Anejo

$24.00

DBL 1800 Reposado

$22.00

DBL 1800 Silver

$18.00

DBL Tres Generaciones Anejo

$24.00

DBL Tres Generaciones Repo

$20.00

DBL Tres Generaciones Silver

$22.00

DBL Hornitos Repo

$22.00

DBL Los Altos Plata

$18.00

DBL Los Altos Repo

$18.00

DBL Corralejo Repo

$20.00

DBL Corralejo Anejo

$22.00

DBL Corralejo Silver

$18.00

DBL Don Julio Repo

$26.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$30.00

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$24.00

DBL Don Julio 70

$40.00

DBL Don Julio 1942

$70.00

DBL Don Julio Real

$120.00

DBL Centenario Silver

$20.00

DBL Centenario Repo

$24.00

DBL Patron Repo

$24.00

DBL Patron Silver

$22.00

DBL Patron Anejo

$26.00

DBL Patron XO Cafe

$16.00

DBL Herradura Anejo

$26.00

DBL Herradura Repo

$24.00

DBL Clase Azul Repo

$56.00

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$24.00

DBL Casamigos Repo

$26.00

DBL Casamigos Anejo

$28.00

DBL 7 Leguas Reposado

$32.00

DBL Centenario Anejo

$22.00

DBL Hornitos Anejo

$24.00

DBL 1800 Cristalino

$30.00

DBL Herradura Ultra

$26.00

1800 Cristalino BTL

$250.00

Herradura Ultra BTL

$200.00

Patron Silver BTL

$160.00

Patron Repo BTL

$200.00

Patron Anejo BTL

$250.00

Don Julio Repo BTL

$300.00

Don Julio Blanco BTL

$250.00

Don Julio Anejo BTL

$300.00

Don Julio 70 BTL

$350.00

Don Julio 1942 BTL

$450.00

Don Julio Real BTL

$900.00

WHISKEY

Buchanans 12

$12.00

Buchanans 18

$18.00

Buchanans 21

$35.00

Buchanans Master

$10.00

Clan McGregor

$7.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Crown Royal Apple

$9.00

Fireball

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Maker's Mark

$11.00

Seagrams

$9.00

Wild Turkey

$8.00

DBL Buchanans 21

$70.00

DBL Seagrams

$18.00

DBL Crown Royal

$18.00

DBL Crown Royal Apple

$18.00

DBL Buchanans 12

$24.00

DBL Buchanans 18

$36.00

DBL Buchanans Master

$20.00

DBL Clan McGregor

$14.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$20.00

DBL Jameson

$20.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$16.00

DBL Maker's Mark

$22.00

Buchanans 12 BTL

$150.00

Buchanans 18 BTL

$300.00

Buchanans 21 BTL

$400.00

Buchanans Master

$180.00

SCOTCH

Chivas Regal

$8.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr

$12.00

J & B

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$30.00

Johnnie Walker Double Black

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$10.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$16.00

DBL Chivas Regal 18Yr

$24.00

DBL J & B

$16.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Blue

$60.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Double Black

$30.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$24.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$20.00

Red Label BTL

$160.00

Black Label BTL

$200.00

Blue Label BTL

$400.00

LIQUEURS/CORDIALS

Bailey's

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Hennessy

$10.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Presidente

$7.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$10.00

DBL Bailey's

$14.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$16.00

DBL Kahlua

$16.00

DBL Presidente

$14.00

DBL Hennessy

$20.00

DBL Remy Martin VSOP

$20.00

Remy Martin BTL

$200.00

Hennessy BTL

$250.00

COCKTAILS

Micheladas

Michelada

$10.00

Michelada Caguamera

$18.00

Michelada Camaronera

$15.00

Michelada Mineral

$10.00

Michelada Picosita

$12.00

Cocktails

Adios MotherF*****