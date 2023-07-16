2x points now for loyalty members
Mi Lindo Sinaloa HP
COMIDA
Botanas
1 DZ Ostion
fresh oyster on the half shell
1 DZ Pata De Mula
black shelled clams on the half shell
1 LB Callo De Hacha
fresh lime-cured sea scallops
1/2 DZ Ostion
fresh oyster on the half shell
1/2 DZ Pata De Mula
black shelled clams on the half shell
1/2 LB Callo De Hacha
fresh lime-cured sea scallops
Aguachiles
butterflied shrimp cured in lime and bathed in a house made spicy sauce
Almeja Chocolata
Botana Aviador
cooked octopus,shrimp, fresh sea scallops, & butterflied lime cured shrimp splashed with lime, salt, & a savory combination of sauces garnished with slices of avocado
Camarones Ahogados
lime cured shrimp bathed in our house made spicy sauce
Camarones Cucarachos
deep fried head-on shrimp tossed in out house chipotle sauce accompanied by a savory dipping sauce
Chicharrones De Pargo
deep fried fish bites
Empanandas
shrimp, veggies & cheese filled puff pastries
Langostinos
butterflied grilled prawns with your choice of a la diabla, al mojo de ajo, or a la plancha
Molcajete Mixto
mixed ceviche, octopus, lime-cured shrimp, cooked shrimp, scallop, pata de mula, oyster garnished with slices of avocado bathed in our spicy house sauce
Pajuelazo
oyster shooter
Torre De Mariscos
our famous seafood tower constructed with fish ceviche, cooked shrimp, octopus, imitation crab, shrimp ceviche, lime cured sea scallops & shrimp topped with avocado drenched in a spicy house sauce
Especialidad De La Casa
Charolada Familiar
SHRIMP LOVERS DREAM! Incudes hand breaded shrimp, bacon wrapped shrimp, deep-fried fish bites, grilled garlic shrimp, shrimp & octopus in a spicy devil sauce
Charolazo De Cerveza
shareable appetizer consisting of red or green aguachiles & 6 beers of your choosing
Empapelado De Mariscos
fish, shrimp, octopus, imitation crab, & a veggie mix steam cooked in a creamy chipotle sauce
Pescado Zarandeado
butterflied & marintated charbroiled fish
Cocteles
Campechana
hearty seafood cocktail with shrimp, octopus, cooked shrimp, black shelled clam, & oyster splashed with salt, lime, clamato, finished with shrimp stock & garnished with avocado
Coctel Camaron y Pulpo
shrimp & octopus with diced tomato, cucumber, & white onion splashed wtih salt, lime, clamato, finished with shrimp stock & garnished with avocado
Coctel De Camaron
shrimp with diced tomato, cucumber, & white onion splashed with salt, lime, clamato, finished with shrimp stock, & garnished with avocado
Coctel De Pata De Mula
black shelled clams with diced tomato, cucumber, & red onion splashed with salt, lime, clamato, finished with shrimp stock, & garnished with avocado
El Agasajo
*CUSTOMER FAV* Black shelled clams, lime-cured shrimp & sea scallops, cooked shrimp, & oyster with diced tomato, cucumber, & red onion splashed with salt, lime, clamato, finished with shrimp stock & garnished with avocado
El Cevichazo
ceviche splashed with salt, lime, clamato, finished with shrimp stock & garnished with avocado & our house made black sauce