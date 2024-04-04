2x points now for loyalty members
Mi Patio RD 1431 South Mason Road
FOOD
Pa' Picar/Starters
Pa' La Calle/Street Plates
- El Chimi$11.49
Dominican burger, traditional red meat, tomatoes, onions, cabbage and Pink sauce
- Chimi De Pierna$13.49
Pork leg, cooked cabbage, onion, green pepper, house sauce, served on a crispy bread
- Dominican Hot Dog$11.00
Ground beef, cabbage, Cheddar on top, corn and pieces of chips with Pink sauce on top
- Yaroa$11.49
French fries, meat of your choice, melted cheese with mayo and ketchup
- Dominican Fries De Lo Mio Fries$14.25
French fries, beef, melted cheese and pieces of salami and white fried cheese
- 1 Piece Pica-Longa$20.00
A mix of fried pork belly, carnitas, Dominican sausage (longaniza), and white cheese. Select a side
- 2 Pieces Pica-Longa$35.99
A mix of fried pork belly, carnitas, Dominican sausage (longaniza), and white cheese. Select a side
- 4 Pieces Pica-Longa$65.00
A mix of fried pork belly, carnitas, Dominican sausage (longaniza), and white cheese. Select a side
- Longaniza / Dominican Sausage$17.00
Select your side
- Chicharron / Pork Belly$17.00
Select your side
- Carnitas / Pork Meat$17.00
Select your side