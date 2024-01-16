Mi Placita NEW 1726 E Riverside Blvd
Appetizers
- ABUELITA SAMPLER$14.99
Small portion of nachos “La Fiesta” , 3 quesadilla slices and 2 pieces of ground beef fried burrito covered with cheese dip. Perfect for the “Compas”.
- CHEESE DIP$4.99
Traditional Mexican creamy cheese sauce (made with cheese and jalapeños).
- GUACAMOLE ABUELITA$8.99
GRANDMAS STYLE guacamole made with fresh mashed avocado, garlic, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, lime juice, salt, jalapeños and queso fresco, made in a MOLCAJETE (stone bowl), "DELICIOUUUS!!!!
- NACHOS "LA FIESTA"$10.99
Bed of tortilla chips covered with melted cheese, beans, ground beef and shredded chicken. Topped with lettuce, fresh guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
- NACHOS FAJITA$16.99
Bed of tortilla chips covered with melted cheese, beans, topped with bell peppers, tomatoes and onions. Your choice of meat.
- QUESADILLA SUPREMA$11.99
Slices of flour tortillas grilled and filled with cheese, shaved grilled chicken, slices of poblano, red peppers, mushrooms and onions. Garnished with a creamy chipotle sauce, diced tomatoes and cilantro. Served with a scoop of fresh guacamole.
- STEAK FRIES$14.99
Bed of French fries covered with melted cheese Topped with cilantro, onions, sour cream and steak.
- Cheese Dip 16oz$9.99
- Queso Fundido$9.99
- Beandip$7.99
Salads
- ENSALADA "CLASICA"$14.99
Fresh mixed greens salad with avocado slices and cucumbers, covered with a tender marinated grilled chicken breast, asparagus, cherry tomatoes and red pepper slices sautéed in olive oil. All topped with queso fresco, and raspberry vinaigrette on the side.
- GREEN TACO LOCO$13.99
Crisp spinach tortilla filled with beans and cheese, plus your choice of grilled chicken or steak. Cooked with onions, peppers and tomatoes. Covered with lettuce, fresh guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and sprinkled of queso fresco. Chicken
- TACO SALAD$10.99
Crisp flour tortilla crown shape: filled with beans and cheese dip plus your choice of ground beef or chicken. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes.
- BURRITO SALAD$12.99
12" Rolled flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, Mexican rice, black beans and mixed green salad with honey mustard dressing.
- Ensalada Fajita$5.99
La Cocina De Mi Placita
- MOLCAJETE CLASICO$24.49
Slices of grilled skirt steak, grilled chicken breast, chorizo and four shrimp on a stick. Served inside of a molcajete ( stone bowl ) and filled with our special spicy sauce and cheese. Plus bell peppers, cactus leaves and cebollitas. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- TORTA SUPER CLASICA$10.99
Choice of meat: Steak, Ham, Carnitas, Chicken Milanesa, Steak Milanesa. Mexican sandwich filled with refried beans, avocado, queso fresco, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, sour cream and jalapeños.
- SOPES$3.99
Fried round dough tortilla served with beans, lettuce, queso fresco and sour cream on top. Your choice of meat.
Tacos
- Steak Taco Dinner$15.49
Three corn shell steak tacos, topped with cilantro, onion & avocado. Served with rice, beans, and a side of homemade hot sauce.
- Pastor Taco Dinner$14.99
Three Corn shells with marinated Pork Cubes cooked with bits of pineapple (optional). Topped with cilantro & onion. Served with rice, beans, and a side of homemade hot sauce.
- Grilled Chicken Taco Dinner$13.99
Three corn shell grilled chicken tacos, topped with cilantro & onion. Served with rice, beans, & a side of homemade hot sauce.
- Shrimp Taco Dinner$16.99
- Shrimp Taco$4.49
- Steak Taco$3.99
- Pastor Taco$3.99
- Grilled Chicken Taco$3.49
- SIMPLE TACO$2.99
- Taco Carnitas$3.49
- Taco Chorizo$3.49
- Taco Birria$3.99
- Carnitas Taco Dinner$14.99
- Taco Chorizo Dinner$13.99
- Birria Taco Dinner$15.99
Chimichangas
- CHIMICHANGA TRADICIONAL$13.49
Two dip fried burritos filled with your choice of shredded beef or shredded chicken covered with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
- CHIMICHANGA FAJITA$13.49
One large fried chimichanga filled with your choice of grilled chicken, steak slices or shrimp (8) cooked with onions, peppers and tomatoes. Topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato.
- CHIMICHANGA DE MARISCOS (seafood)$17.99
One large fried chimichanga filled with cheese, grilled shrimp, scallops and crab meat (imitation), cooked with onions. Topped with cheese dip and diced roasted poblano peppers. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
- Chimichanga Traditional Special$9.99
Quesadillas
- 10" QUESADILLA$5.49
10" Cheese Quesadilla.
- 3 Quesabirrias$14.00
- 6" Quesadilla$2.99
- CHEESE AND MEAT QUESADILLA$7.99
Ground beef, shredded beef, shredded chicken.
- Quesabirria$4.75
- QUESADILLA FAJITA$12.99
10" Stuffed flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of grilled chicken, steak or shrimp, cooked with onions, peppers and tomatoes. Covered with cheese dip. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
- Quesadilla Ranchera$13.99
10" Flour tortilla filled with cheese, carnitas (fried pork), onions and mushrooms. Everything with a touch of BBQ sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
- QUESADILLA RELLENA$12.49
10" Stuffed flour tortilla filled with cheese, rice, beans and your choice of ground beef, shredded beef or shredded chicken. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato.
- Steak Quesadilla 10"$9.99
Enchiladas
- ENCHILADAS MEXICANAS$13.99
Three enchiladas filled with your choice of ground beef, shredded beef, shredded chicken or cheese. Covered with salsa, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with rice and beans.
- ENCHILADAS ACAPULCO$17.49
Three cheese and avocado enchiladas made with flour tortillas. Covered with a delicious creamy white wine sauce cooked with shrimp and scallops, slices of poblano, pepper, mushrooms and spinach sautéed. Served with rice and black beans.
- ENCHILADAS VERDES$15.49
Three corn tortillas filled with grilled chicken, spinach and slices of poblano peppers. Topped with a creamy green sauce, sour cream and queso fresco. Served with rice and beans.
- ENCHILADAS RANCHERAS$14.99
Three corn tortillas filled with cheese, carnitas and nopales covered with our Delicious cheese dip and pico de gallo , served with rice and beans.
- ENCHILADAS ROJAS$14.99
Three cheese enchiladas topped with pork cooked with onions, peppers and tomatoes pluis a delicious red sauce. Served with rice, black beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes.
- ENCHILADAS SUIZAS$14.99
Three corn enchiladas filled with shredded chicken cooked with a creamy red sauce, queso fresco, and diced pepper. Served with White rice, black beans and ensalada fresca.
- ENCHILADAS SUPREMAS$13.49
A shredded chicken, cheese, bean, shredded beef, and ground beef enchilada covered un red sauce and a salad on top.
- LAS YOLANDAS$12.49
3 corn shredded chicken enchiladas with special sauce topped with a salad.
- Enchiladas Mexico$15.99
- Enchiladas Mex Especial$9.99
Vegeterian
- BURRITO VEGETARIANO$11.99
Rolled spinach tortilla filled with grilled onions and mushrooms. Covered with cheese dip. Served with white rice, black beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato.
- QUESADILLA VEGETARIANA$11.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, filled with grilled onions, tomatoes, spinach and mushrooms. Served with white rice, black beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato.
- FAJITAS VEGETARIANAS$14.99
Grilled blend of: broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, yellow squash, zucchini, mushrooms, onions, peppers and tomatoes. Served with white rice, black beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.
- ENCHILADAS VEGETARIANAS$11.99
Three enchiladas filled with cheese and spinach (spinach cooked with onions and tomatoes) topped with green sauce and queso fresco. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomato, white rice and black beans.
Combinations
- #1$11.99
One enchilada, one taco, rice and beans
- #2$11.99
One enchilada, one chile relleno, rice and beans
- #3$11.99
One enchilada, one burrito, rice and beans
- #5$11.99
Two enchiladas, rice and beans
- #6$11.99
Two tacos, rice and beans
- #7$13.99
One taco, one enchilada, one burrito, rice and beans
- #8$13.99
One tostada, one burrito, one chile relleno, rice and beans
- #10$13.99
One quesadilla, one taco, one enchilada, rice and beans
- 2 ITEMS$11.99
ITEMS: Taco, enchilada, tostada, tamale, burrito, chile relleno, quesadilla.
- 3 ITEMS$13.99
ITEMS: Taco, enchilada, tostada, burrito, chile relleno, quesadilla.
- Burrito Doble Special$10.99
Mexican Favorites
- CHILES RELLENOS$15.99
Two chiles poblanos stuffed with mozzarella cheese battered egg covered with red sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- FLAUTAS$13.99
Three deep fried rolled corn tortillas filled with shredded beef or chicken. Topped with green sauce and queso fresco. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
- MILANESA POLLO$14.99
Pan fried breaded chicken, egg battered, served with rice, French fries, lettuce, avocado slices, tomatoes, sour cream and fresh made tortillas.
- CHILAQUILES MEXICANOS$12.99
A bed of fried tortilla chips covered with a delicious spicy salsa roja. Topped with two eggs and slices of skirt steak with queso fresco on top.
- HUEVOS RANCHEROS "Estilo Abuelita”$11.99
Two eggs topped with steak slices and your choice of green or red sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Huevos Con Chorizo$11.99
Fajitas
- CHICKEN FAJITAS$15.49
Sizzling grilled Chicken. Cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.
- STEAK FAJITAS$17.99
Sizzling grilled meat of your choice cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and fresh made tortillas.
- SHRIMP FAJITAS$19.99
Sizzling grilled meat of your choice cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and fresh made tortillas.
- 50/50 FAJITAS$18.99
Your choice of 2 Sizzling grilled meats. Cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.
- TEXAS FAJITAS$19.49
Sizzling grilled Steak, Grilled Chicken & Shrimp. Cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.
- SUIZA FAJITAS$21.99
Sizzling grilled Steak, Grilled Chicken & Shrimp. Cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes topped with melted cheese. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.
- ABUELA FAJITAS$20.99
Sizzling grilled Steak, Grilled Chicken, Chorizo, & Carnitas. Cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.
- Fajita Friday Special$15.99
Burritos
- BURRITO GREEN CHILE$12.99
10" Rolled flour tortilla filled with pork cubes simmered in a green chile sauce. Topped with cheese dip and more green chile sauce. Served with rice and beans.
- BURRITO DE ASADA$13.99
Our huge burrito filled with steak, beans, rice, lettuce and cheese. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo.
- BURRITO CHEESE STEAK$16.99
10" Burrito filled with grilled select skirt steak, mushrooms and onions, plus rice and beans. Topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo.
- BURRITO MEXICO$14.99
Our huge burrito filled with grilled chicken, mushrooms and onions, plus rice and black beans. All topped with cheese dip, green and red creamy sauce.
- BURRITO ROQUETA$13.99
10” Burrito filled with carnitas, grilled bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and beans.Topped with cheese dip, green creamy sauce and pico de gallo.
- BURRITO FAJITA$13.99
10" Rolled flour tortilla filled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak slices cooked with onions, peppers and tomatoes. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
- Super Burrito Dinner$10.99
10" rolled flour tortilla filled with rice, beans and your choice of meat. Topped with cheese and burrito sauce, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes.
- Burrito Green Chile Especial$9.99
Steak
- CARNE ASADA$18.99
8 oz. Tender select skirt steak, grilled with chorizo, green onions, and a cooked jalapeno. Served with rice, frijoles, tortillas and ensalada fresca.
- LOS TRES AMIGOS$22.99
Sliced steak, chicken breast, and shrimp. Choice of garlic or diabla . Served with black beans and avocado salad.
Pollo
- POLLO CHIHUAHUA$15.99
Grilled chicken breast covered with onions, mushrooms, chorizo and melted cheese. Served with rice, black beans and tortillas.
- POLLO ACAPULCO$17.99
Tender chicken breast topped with a delightful white wine creamy sauce sautéed with shrimp, spinach leaves, slices of red and poblano peppers . Served with rice, black beans and tortillas.
- POLLO RANCHERO$14.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with melted cheese and red sauce. Served with rice, black beans, tortillas, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
- CHORIPOLLO$16.99
Chicken breast with chorizo covered in cheese dip. Served with a guac salad and rice.
- POLLO CREMA$14.99
Sliced chicken breast, poblano peppers, broccoli, mushrooms, and green sauce. Served with rice and beans.
- PELUSA TEXANA$17.99
Chicken breast, steak, and shrimp with mozzarella and a bed of rice.
- ARROZ CON POLLO$12.49
Rice bed with Grilled Chicken covered in Cheese dip.
- Milaneza De Pollo Sola$8.99
Pork
Seafood
- COCTEL DE CAMARON$18.99
Fresh cooked jumbo shrimp ) mixed with our Mexican style cocktail sauce, chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro, cucumbers and avocado. Served with saltine crackers.
- CAMARONES AL MOJO DE AJO$19.99
Sautéed jumbo shrimp with chopped onions, peppers and garlic butter sauce. Served with rice, beans, tortillas and ensalada fresca.
- CAMARONES A LA DIABLA$19.99
Spicy sautéed jumbo shrimp cooked with onions and our hot sauce. Served with rice, beans tortillas and ensalada fresca.
- CEVICHE$9.99
Onion, cilantro, tomatoes, cucumber and jalapeños cooked in lime juice. Served with tostadas.
- ENSALADA FRESCA$2.99
Romaine lettuce, slices of cucumbers, oranges, red onions and cherry tomatoes
- Half Shrimp$9.99
- Full Order Shrimp$16.99
Desserts
Extras
- Flour Tortillas$1.49
- Corn Tortillas$1.99
- Arroz y Frijol$4.99
- MEXICAN RICE$3.99
- WHITE RICE$4.49
- BLACK BEANS$1.99
- REFRIED BEANS$3.99
- Guacamole Order$3.99
- Slice of Avocado$3.99
- FRESH COOKED JALAPENOS$2.49
- SOUR CREAM order$1.49
- JALAPENOS$1.49
- PICO DE GALLO order$2.49
- ONION order$0.99
- LETTUCE order$1.99
- TOMATOES order$1.99
- SHREDDED CHEESE order$2.99
- Guacamole Side$1.99
- RANCH$1.49
- HOUSE DRESSING$1.49
- CHIPS & SALSA SMALL$4.99
- CHIPS & SALSA LARGE$9.99
- TOMATILLO SAUCE 2oz$0.99
- Tomatillo Verde 2oz$0.99
- TOMATILLO SAUCE 16oz$7.99
- HABANERO SAUCE 2oz$1.25
- HABANERO SAUCE 16oz$8.99
- Queso Fresco order$2.99
- Salsa Chips 16 Oz$6.99
- Cebollines Asados$2.49
- Arrachera$10.99
- Pechuga De Pollo$7.99
- Lime Order$0.99
- Gift Card
- Huevo$1.99
- Tortilla Homemade$2.99
- Nopales Orden$3.99
- Cilantro Order$0.99
- Salsa De Chips 2oz$0.50
- Orden De aguacate$3.99
- Chips Small$3.00
- Side Cheese$1.25
- chips large$5.99
- salsa roja 4oz$2.00
A La Carta
Catering
- LARGE Tray of fajitas steak$120.00
- LARGE Tray of chicken fajitas$90.00
- LARGE Tray of chile verde$85.00
- LARGE Tray of rice$45.99
- LARGE Tray of beans$45.99
- LARGE Tray of Asada for tacos$160.00
- HALF Tray of beans$25.99
- HALF Tray of rice$25.99
- HALF Tray of Asada for tacos meat$80.00
- HALF Tray of Chiken Tacos Meat$70.00
- Half Cebollitas$19.99
- Half Chiles Toreados$21.99
- Tray Enchiladas$75.00
- Tray Birria$160.00
- One Gallon Horchata$30.00
- Tray Sheered Chicken$120.00
- Guacamole Large$35.00
- Half Tray Carnitas$80.00
- Large Tray Of Chicken Tacos$140.00
- half tray fajitas mixtas$60.00
NA Beverages
