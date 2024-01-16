2x points now for loyalty members
Mi Ranchito - Ave L
Tacos
- Taco
Taco with choice of meat, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce.$2.75
- Hard Shell Taco
Hard shell taco with choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce.$3.99
- Taco Hecho a Mano
Large taco made with hand-made tortilla, choice of meat, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce.$3.99
- Taco Grande
Large corn tortilla taco with choice of meat, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce.$3.99
- Taco de Papa
Crispy chorizo and potato taco with lettuce, tomato, cotija cheese, sour cream, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce.$3.99
- 2 Queso taco c/ Consome
Large corn tortilla taco with melted cheese, choice of meat, onion, cilantro, hot sauce and birria consome.$9.75
Burritos
- Burrito
Burrito with choice of meat, rice, beans, onion, cilantro, hot sauce.$9.50
- Burrito Supreme
Burrito with choice of meat, rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce inside.$11.99
- California Burrito$13.50
- Veggie Burrito
Burrito with rice, whole beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce inside.$8.99
- All Meat Burrito
Burrito with choice of meat, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce.$11.75
- Bean & Cheese Burrito$5.99
- Bean & Rice Burrito$5.99
- Bean, Cheese & Rice Burrito$7.25
- Wet Burrito
Burrito with choice of meat, rice, beans, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce. With green or red sauce and monterrey jack cheese on top.$11.99
- Burrito Fajitas Camaron
Burrito with shrimp fajitas, rice, beans, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce.$12.99
- Burrito Fajitas
Burrito with beef or chicken fajitas, rice, beans, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce.$11.99
- Burrito Mole
Burrito with chicken, Mole sauce, rice, beans, onion, and cilantro.$14.99
- Burrito Chile Relleno
Burrito with a whole chile relleno, rice, beans, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce.$14.99
- Burrito Chile Verde
Burrito with chile verde pork, rice, beans, onion, and cilantro.$14.99
- Burrito Chile Rojo
Burrito with chile rojo pork, rice, beans, onion, and cilantro.$14.99
Specialties
- Quesadilla Regular
Cheese quesadilla with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream on the side.$5.99
- Quesadilla C/ Carne
Quesadilla with choice of meat. With lettuce, tomato, and sour cream on the side.$9.50
- Torta
Mexican sandwich with beans, choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, onions, cilantro, and hot sauce inside.$9.50
- Tostada
Fried Corn tortilla topped with beans, choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce.$6.50
- Sope
Thin shallow deep-fried shell of masa topped high with beans, choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, Mexican cotija cheese, sour cream, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce.$5.99
- Huarache
A sandal-shaped, deep fried masa topped with Beans, Choice of Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Mexican Cheese, Sour Cream, Onion, Cilantro, and Hot Sauce.$8.99
- Mulita
Corn Tortilla quesadilla with choice of meat, cheese, beans, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce.$6.99
- Gordita
A fried thick masa tortilla stuffed with choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce.$8.25
- Mi Ranchito Bowl
Burrito in a bowl. Choice of meat, rice, whole beans, hot sauce, onion, and cilantro. Served with corn or flour tortillas.$9.99
Nachos
- Nachos C/ Carne
Tortilla chips, nacho cheese, choice of meat, beans, tomato, sour cream, onion, and cilantro.$12.99
- Nacho Fries
Fries, nacho cheese, choice of meat, beans, tomato, sour cream, onion, and cilantro.$14.99
- Regular Nachos
Chips with melty nacho cheese$4.99
- Nachos Sin Carne
Chips, nacho cheese, beans, onion, cilantro, tomato. NO Meat$8.99
Mini Menu
- Jr. Wet Burrito w/ MD Drink
Mini wet burrito with meat, rice, beans, onion, cilantro, hot sauce, and green or red sauce with melted cheese on top. With a medium drink$9.99
- Mini Nachos
Mini Nachos with beans, meat, onion, cilantro, tomato, and sour cream$6.99
- Mini Burritos
Mini Burrito with meat, rice, beans, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce.$5.99
- Mini Quesadilla
Mini Quesadilla with choice of meat. With lettuce, tomato, and sour cream on the side.$3.99
- Mini Tostada
Mini fried corn tortilla topped with beans, choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce.$3.99
- 1 Enchilada
1 cheese, chicken, or beef enchilada with red or green sauce and melted cheese on top.$3.99
- 1 Tamal
1 Tamal, choice of cheese and jalapeno, chicken and green sauce, or pork and red sauce.$3.99
- 2 Taquitos c/ Guacamole
2 beef or chicken taquitos with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole$4.99
Plates
- 3 Taco Plate
3 taco plate with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.$9.99
- Taco Tuesday Plate
3 taco plate with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream. 7.99 on Tuesdays!$9.99
- 2 Hard Shell Taco Plate
2 hard shell tacos with meat, beans, onion, cilantro, hot sauce, tomato, lettuce, sour cream, cheese. With rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.$11.99
- Taquitos Plate
4 taquitos with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole.$9.99
- 2 Tacos de Papa c/ chorizo Plate$11.99
- Flautas Plate
3 flour tortilla flautas with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole.$9.99
- Enchiladas Plate
3 chicken, cheese, or beef enchiladas topped with red or green sauce, rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.$11.25
- Enchilada de Mole
3 enchiladas with chicken or cheese topped with mole sauce and melted cheese. With rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.$14.99
- Mole Plate
Chicken in mole, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and corn or flour tortillas.$16.99
- Costillas Verdes
Pork slow cooked in salsa verde with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and corn or flour tortillas.$14.99
- Steak Plate
Carne Asada with rice, beans, tortillas and a grilled jalapenos.$15.99
- Chile Relleno Plate
A chile relleno with tomato sauce on top. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and corn or flour tortillas.$14.99
- Quesadilla Plate
Quesadilla with meat, rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.$11.99
- Fajitas Plate
Chicken or Beef fajitas with bell pepper and onion. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and corn or flour tortilla.$12.99
- Meat Plate
Choice of meat, rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and corn or flour tortilla.$14.99
- Mi Ranchito Special
1 soft taco, 1 hard shell taco, and 1 taquito, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.$10.99
- Burrito Combo$11.99
Sides
- Side Rice$3.50+
- Side Frijol$3.50+
- Side Arroz y Frijol$3.50
- Side Flautas
3 beef or chicken flautas with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole.$7.99
- Side Taquitos
4 beef or chicken taquitos with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole.$7.99
- French Fries$4.25
- Un Chile Relleno$10.00
- Chips & Beans$1.99
- Chips & Salsa$1.99
- Chips & Guacamole$4.99
- Extra Tortilla$1.35
- Extra Tortilla Hecha a Mano$1.99
- Extra Queso Monterrey$1.99
- Extra Queso Nacho$1.99
- Extra Queso Cotija
- Extra Guacamole$2.99
- Extra Crema$0.75
- Extra Carne$5.99
- Side Carne$8.99
- Cebolla Asada$0.50
- Chile Toreado (2)$0.75
- Consome$4.99
- Pico de Gallo$1.99
- Extra Lechuga$0.50
- Extra Tomate$0.50
- 1 huevo$1.50
- 2oz salsa$0.25
- Wet Red$1.99
- Wet Green$1.99
- Wet Green and Red$1.99
Desayunos
- Breakfast Burrito
Burrito with beans, rice, onion, cilantro, hot sauce, and choice of meat w/ eggs.$9.99
- Breakfast Torta
Torta with beans, onion, cilantro, hot sauce, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, and choice of meat with eggs.$9.99
- Burrito Alegre
Burrito with hash brown, cheese, and meat with eggs.$11.00
- Burrito Huevos a la Mexicana
Burrito with beans, rice, onion, cilantro, hot sauce, and eggs with jalapeno, onion, and tomato.$10.99
- Huevos Rancheros
Huevos Estrellados encima de Tortilla con Cebolla, Chile Campana, Tomate,$10.99
- Huevos a la Mexicana
Cebolla, Jalapeno, Tomate$10.99
- Chilaquiles$10.99
- Breakfast Plate$13.99
- Breakfast Taco$3.99
Kid's Meal
Mariscos
- Fish Taco$4.25
- Shrimp Taco$4.99
- Tostada Cev Camaron$7.50
- Tostada Cev Pescado$6.50
- Filete Pescado Asado
Arroz, Papas Fritas, Lechuga, Tomate$11.50
- Filete Empanizado
Arroz, Papas Fritas, Lechuga, Tomate$11.99
- Camaron Empanizado
Arroz, Papas Fritas, Lechuga, Tomate$12.99
- Mojarra Frita$13.99
- Fajitas Camaron$15.99
- Coctel Camaron$14.99
- Caldo de Camaron$13.50