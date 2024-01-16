Mi Ranchito Mexican Restaurant 1146 Hwy 21 W
Breakfast Plates
- Weekday Special (M-F)$9.95
- Huevos Rancheros Plate$12.94
- Migas & Cheese Plate$13.94
- Machacado & Egg Plate$13.94
- Pancake & Egg Plate$12.94
- Pork Chop & Egg Plate$14.94
- Breakfast Burrito Plate$12.94
- Nopalitos Plate$12.94
- Omelet Plate$14.94
- Chilaquiles Plate$12.94
- Chilaquiles (Dona Juana)$14.94
- Barbacoa Breakfast Plate$15.94
- Carne Guisada & Egg Plate$14.94
- Kids Breakfast Plate$8.94
- Kids Pancake Plate$8.94
- Kids Grilled Cheese Plate$6.95
Breakfast Tacos
- Machacado & Egg Taco$4.00
- Migas & Cheese Taco$3.45
- Nopales & Egg Taco$3.25
- Papa A La Mexicana$3.25
- Super Taco$7.29
- Breakfast Sandwich$5.45
- Barbacoa By The Pound$19.99
- Bacon & Egg$3.25
- Potato & Egg$3.25
- Chorizo&Egg$3.25
- Sausage &Egg$3.25
- Ham&Egg$3.25
- Bean & Cheese$2.75
- Egg taco$2.25
- Rice and bean taco$2.75
- Bean and chorizo taco$3.25
- Beef fajita and egg taco$4.50
Appetizers
Tacos
Chalupas
Burritos
Torta & Fries
Tex-Mex Plates
Enchilada Plate
Signature Enchilada Plates
Burrito Plates
Res - Steak Plates
Puerco- Pork Plates
Pollo - Chicken Plates
Sizzling Fajita Plates
Mariscos
Caldo - Soups
Ensaladas - Salads
Hamburger & Fries
Kids Menu
Beverages
Breakfast - Side Orders
Veggies- Side Orders
Condiment - Side Orders
Soup - Extras
Side Extras
Marisco - Extras
Condiment - Sides Orders
A La Cart Items
A La Cart Meats
Hamburger-Side items
WEDNESDAY
TUESDAY
LUNCH SPECIALS
DINNER SPECIALS
Order of Tortillas
Single Tortilla
Tuesday crispy taco special
Mi Ranchito Mexican Restaurant Location and Hours
(512) 786-6281
Open now • Closes at 3:59AM