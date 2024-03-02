2x points now for loyalty members
Mi Ranchito New Food Truck 43533 Sierra Highway
Tacos
- Taco$2.75
Taco with meat, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce.
- Hard Shell Taco$4.00
Hard Shell taco with meat, beans, onion, cilantro, hot sauce, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and cheese.
- Taco Hecho a Mano$4.00
A handmade tortilla taco with meat, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce.
- Taco Grande$4.00
Taco with large tortilla, meat, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce
- Taco de Papa$4.00
- 1 Queso taco c/ Consome$6.00
1 queso taco with choice of meat, cheese, onion, cilantro, hot sauce, and birria consome.
Burritos
- Burrito$11.00
Burrito with meat, beans, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce.
- Burrito Supreme$14.00
Burrito with meat, beans, rice, onion, cilantro, hot sauce, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and cheese.
- Veggie Burrito$10.00
Burrito with whole pinto beans, rice, onion, cilantro, hot sauce, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and cheese.
- All Meat Burrito$13.00
Burrito with meat, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce.
- Bean & Cheese Burrito$7.00
Burrito with beans and cheese.
- Bean & Rice Burrito$7.00
Burrito with beans and rice.
- Bean, Cheese & Rice Burrito$8.00
Burrito with beans, rice, and cheese.
- Wet Burrito$14.00
Burrito with meat, beans, rice, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce. Topped with red or green sauce and melted monterrey jack cheese.
Specialties
- Quesadilla Regular$7.00
Quesadilla with cheese. With lettuce, tomato, and sour cream on the side.
- Quesadilla C/ Carne$12.00
Quesadilla with meat, served with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
- Torta$11.00
Torta with meat, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce.
- Tostada$8.00
Fried corn tortilla with beans, meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce.
- Sope$8.00
Thin shallow deep-fried shell of masa topped high with beans, choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, Mexican cotija cheese, sour cream, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce.
- Huarache$11.00
A sandal-shaped, deep fried masa with Beans, Choice of Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Mexican Cheese, Sour Cream, Onion, Cilantro, and Hot Sauce.
- Mulita$8.00
Corn Tortilla quesadilla with choice of meat, cheese, beans, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce.
- Gordita$9.00
A fried thick masa tortilla stuffed with choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce.
- Mi Ranchito Bowl$12.00
Burrito in a bowl. Rice, whole pinto beans, meat, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce. With corn or flour tortilla on the side.
Nachos
- Nachos W/ Meat$14.00
Chips with beans, meat, onion, cilantro, tomato, and nacho cheese.
- Hot Cheeto Fries$16.00
Fries with beans, meat, onion, cilantro, tomato, sour cream, nacho cheese, and hot cheetos.
- Nacho Fries$15.00
Fries with beans, meat, onion, cilantro, tomato, sour cream, and nacho cheese.
- Regular Nachos$6.00
Chips w/ cheese
- Nachos without Meat$11.00
Chips, nacho cheese, beans, onion, cilantro, tomato, sour cream.
Mini Menu
- Mini Nachos$9.00
Mini nachos with beans, meat, onion, cilantro, tomato, sour cream, and nacho cheese.
- Mini Burrito$8.00
Mini Burrito with meat, rice, beans, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce.
- Mini Quesadilla$5.00
Mini quesadilla with cheese and meat.
- Mini Tostada$5.00
Mini tostada with beans, meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce.
- 1 Enchilada$4.00
1 chicken, cheese, or beef enchilada with red or green sauce and melted cheese on top. With lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
- 1 Tamal$5.00
1 tamal, choice of chicken in green sauce, cheese and jalapeno, or pork in red sauce.
Plates
- Taquitos Plate$11.00
Chicken or Beef taquitos with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole.
- Flautas Plate$11.00
- Quesadilla Plate$14.00
Quesadilla with meat, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
- 3 Taco Plate$11.00
3 tacos with onion, cilantro, and hot sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
- 2 Hard Shell Taco Plate$11.00
2 hard shell tacos with beans, meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce. Served with beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
- Meat Plate$16.00
Choice of meat, beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and corn or flour tortillas.
Sides
- Side Arroz$4.00+
- Side Frijol$4.00+
- Side Flautas$8.00
Chicken or beef flautas made with flour tortillas. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole.
- Side Taquitos$8.00
Beef or chicken fried taquitos served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole.
- French Fries$4.50
- Chips & Beans$2.00
- Chips & Salsa$2.00
- Chips & Guacamole$5.00
- Extra Tortilla$1.35
- Extra Tortilla Hecha a Mano$2.00
- Extra Queso Monterrey$2.00
- Extra Queso Nacho$2.00
- Extra Queso Cotija$0.75
- Extra Queso Fresco$1.50
- Extra Guacamole$4.00
- Extra Crema$0.75
- Extra Carne$6.00
- Side Carne$9.00
- Cebolla Asada$0.50
- Chile Toreado (2)$0.75
- Consome$5.00
- Pico de Gallo$2.00
- Extra Lechuga$0.50
- Extra Tomate$0.50
Kid's Meal
- Kid's Taco$8.00
Taco with onion, cilantro, and hot sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and Sm Drink
- Kid's Enchilada$8.00
1 enchilada with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and Sm Drink
- Kid's Quesadilla$8.00
Kid's quesadilla with meat, with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and Sm Drink