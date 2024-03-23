Mi Rancho - Furys Ferry
Food
Appetizers
- Cheese Dip$3.69+
- Spinach Dip$3.69+
- Bean Dip$5.19+
- Beef Dip$5.19+
- Guacamole Dip$4.99
- Chicken Wings$5.99+
10 pieces
- Grilled Shrimp$8.99
12 pieces
- Guacamole Casero$8.99
- Elote$4.00
Ear of corn rolled in mayonnaise, queso fresco, and tajin season
- Camaron Rancheros$9.99
12 pieces. Dozen spicy grilled shrimp
- Papas Locas$7.99+
Bed of french fries topped with steak, grilled chicken, chorizo, pico de gallo, cheese dip, and sour cream
- Choriqueso$6.69+
Grilled chorizo (Mexican sausage) in our house cheese dip
- House Special Dip$13.99
Grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp topped with cheese dip, and pico de gallo
- TO GO$0.50
- CHIPS SALSA/REFILL$0.50
Nachos
- Cheese Nachos$6.59+
- Chicken Nachos$7.39+
- Beef Nachos$7.09+
- Bean Nachos$7.09+
- Nachos Supreme$9.09+
Nachos topped with beans, ground beef, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and cheese
- Nachos Rancho$10.09+
Nachos topped with grilled chicken, chorizo, onion, sour cream, and pico de gallo
- Steak Nachos$9.59+
Nachos topped with steak
- Grilled Chicken Nachos$9.59+
- Macho Nachos$11.49+
Nachos topped with carne asada, bacon, fried jalapeños, pico de gallo, and sour cream
- Fajitas Nachos$11.49+
Bed of chips topped with cheese dip and steak or chicken fajitas. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
Salads
- Taco Salad$8.89+
Crispy flour tortilla shell filled with beef or chicken, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream cheese, and guacamole
- Fajita Salad$8.89+
Bed of lettuce topped with grilled chicken or beef and served with fresh tomatoes, onions, peppers, and cheese. Your choice of sour cream and guacamole or salad dressing
- Grilled Chicken Salad$8.89+
Garden salad with grilled chicken or steak
- Fried Chicken Salad$8.89+
Garden salad with fried chicken fingers
- Avocado Chicken Salad$8.89+
Bed of lettuce topped with grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, fresh broccoli, shredded cheese, and avocado slices
- Grilled Steak Salad$8.89+
- Tosed Salad$4.89
- Guacamole Salad$6.99
- Garden Salad$5.49
Steak
- Carne Asada$17.99
Thin-sliced rib-eye steak grilled with onions and served with guacamole salad pico de gallo, rice, beans, and tortillas
- Steak Ranchero$18.99
A 12 oz. rib-eye steak grilled and topped with hot sauce and rice, beans, and tortillas
- Rib-Eye Gringo$20.99
Rib-eye steak served with a baked potato and garden salad. No rice or beans
- Steak Especial$18.99
A rib-eye steak topped with grilled bell pepper, onion, tomatoes, squash, and mushrooms. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- Steak a La Mexicana$18.99
Grilled steak cooked with onions, tomatoes and jalapeños. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Pork
- Pork Chops$13.99
Two grilled pork chops served with potatoes and onions. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- Chile De Puerco$12.49
Chunks of pork cooked in hot sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- Chuletas Rancheras$13.99
Two pork chops cooked in hot sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- Carnitas$13.49
Chunks of cooked pork and served with guacamole salad. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- Tacos de carnitas$3.69
Authentic
- Molcajete$27.99
Molcajete bowl filled grilled steak, chicken, pork, sausage, cactus, jalapeño and fresco cheese. Served with rice, beans, salad and hand made tortillas. Molcajete con biste azada, pollo azado, carnita, chorizo, nopales, jalapeño y queso fresco, con arroz,
- Torta De Milanesa$13.49
Mexican sandwich with breaded chicken or steak, served with beans, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, avocado, jalapeños and fresco Mexican cheese. Torta de milanesa de carne or pollo con frijol, mayo, lechuga, tomate, aguacate, jalapeño y queso fresco
- Milanesa$14.49
Breaded steak or chicken served with rice, beans, salad with fresco Mexican cheese and avocado and hand made tortillas. Milanesa de carne o pollo con arroz, frijol, ensalada con queso fresco y aguacate y tortilla hecha mano
- Menudo$10.99+
Menudo Mexican soup made from cow stomach in red Chile pepper base. Served with hand made tortillas caldo de pancita hecho en Chile rojo y con tortillas hecho mano
- Pozole$10.99+
Mexican soup made from red pepper base (not spicy) with pork and hominy. Hecho con carne de puerco y grano
- Dos Amigos$20.99
A delicious plate of grilled chicken breast, and steak served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and tortillas
- Trescompadres$25.99
A delicious plate of grilled chicken breast, steak, and shrimp served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and tortillas
Fajitas
- Chicken Fajitas$15.49
- Beef Fajitas$15.49
- Mixed Fajitas$15.99
With chicken and beef
- Shrimp Fajitas$19.99
- Mi Rancho Fajitas$18.99
With chicken, beef, and shrimp
- Fajita Hawianna$20.99
Chicken, beef and shrimp fajitas cooked with bacon, and pineapple
- Fajitas for Two
- Vegetarian Fajitas$12.99
Grilled peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, and squash served with rice, guacamole salad, and tortillas
- Parrillada Mexicana For Two$28.99
Chicken, beef, shrimp, carnitas, and Mexican sausage cooked with peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, and squash. Served with two salad plates consisting of rice, beans, guacamole salad with sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas
- Parrillada For One$19.99
- Fajita Quesadilla$16.99
Two flat, grilled tortillas filled with cheese, chicken, or beef fajitas. Served with salad plate
Tacos de la calle
Chicken
- Pollo Sante Fe$15.49
Grilled chicken topped with cheese dip, spinach, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- Pollo Chile Verde$13.49
Grilled chicken cooked in green sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- Smothered Chicken$16.49
Grilled chicken smothered with bacon, mushroom, and cheese. Served with baked potato and garden salad
- Pollo Con Queso$15.49
Grilled chicken cooked in a special cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- Pollo Fundido$15.49
Grilled chicken topped with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms. Smothered with cheese and served with rice and beans
- Pollo en Chipotle$15.49
Grilled chicken cooked in our special chipotle sauce served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- Chori Pollo$15.49
Grilled chicken cooked with chorizo in our house cheese dip served with rice, salad, and tortillas
- Pollo Con Crema$15.49
Grilled chicken cooked in our house special cream sauce served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- Arroz Con Pollo$16.49
Bed of rice topped with grilled chicken, grilled onions, and mushrooms. Topped with cheese dip
- Pollo Hawianna$17.49
Chicken grilled with bacon and pineapple. Served with rice, salad, and tortillas
- Pollo a La Parrilla$14.49
Grilled chicken served with rice and guacamole salad. Served with pico de gallo and tortillas
- Mango Habanero Pollo$16.49
Chicken marinated in mango habanero sauce then grilled and topped with mango pico de gallo. Served with rice, and steamed vegetables, and tortillas
Burritos
- Carne Asada Burrito$10.00
A large burrito filled with carne asada, rice, pico de gallo, and sour cream
- Cheese Steak Burrito$14.49
A large burrito filled with carne asada and topped with cheese dip
- Fajita Burrito$14.49
A large burrito filled with your choice of chicken or beef fajitas cooked with peppers and onions and tomatoes topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream
- Burrito Supreme$8.99
One beef burrito topped with sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
- Nacho Cheese Burrito$8.49
One beef burrito topped with cheese dip
- Fried Burrito$8.49
One beef deep-fried nacho cheese burrito
- Burrito Mi Rancho$10.99
One chicken burrito topped with cheese dip, shrimp, and sauce
- Burritos Deluxe$11.99
Two burritos, one with beef and beans and one with chicken and beans. Topped with sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and shredded cheese
- Burrito Macho$14.99
A large burrito filled with steak, bacon, and potatoes. Topped with cheese dip and sour cream
- Special Burrito$11.99
One burrito filled with chicken or beef and topped with sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream served with rice and beans
- House Burrito$13.99
Large burrito filled with shredded chicken, grilled onions, zucchini, rice, and beans. Topped with cheese sauce
- Chipotle Burrito$13.99
Large burrito with grilled chicken, cooked bell pepper, onions, and zucchini. Filled with rice and beans and topped with chipotle sauce
- Carnita Burrito$13.99
Large burrito filled with carnitas, grilled onions, and beans. Topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo
- Burrito Cancun$13.49
A large burrito stuffed with rice, chicken or beef, beans, and mushrooms. Topped with a special cheese sauce
- Burrito Picoso$13.49
A large burrito stuffed with chicken or beef and smothered in hot sauce. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and slices of avocado
Seafood
- Arroz Con Camaron$17.99
Bed of rice with a dozen grilled shrimp, bell pepper, and onions. Topped with cheese dip
- Camarones a La Diabla$16.99
Bed of rice topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and a dozen spicy grilled shrimp
- Fiesta Camaron$17.99
Shrimp cooked with squash, mushrooms, peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- Pescado en Chile Verde$14.99
Talapia fillet cooked with green hot sauce and served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- Shrimp Taco Salad$15.99
Crispy flour tortilla shell filled with shrimp, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cheese, and guacamole
- Pescado Asado$14.99
Talapia fillet grilled and served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, pico de gallo, and tortillas
- Shrimp Plate$12.49
- Shrimp Quesadilla$10.49+
Quesadillas stuffed with cheese and grilled shrimp
- Coctel De Camaron$11.99+
Boiled shrimp served cold with onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, cilantro, and avocados
- Steak and Shrimp$22.99
A 12 oz rib-eye steak grilled perfection. Served with eight fried shrimp and French fries
- Tilapia Mojarra$15.99
A whole fried tilapia. Served with rice, guacamole salad, and tortillas
- Ceviche De Camaron$15.99
Shrimp cooked in lime juice, chopped with onion, tomato, jalapeño, cilantro, and avocado. Served with chips
- Shrimp Chimichanga$17.99
Two deep-fried flour tortillas filled with shrimp and topped with cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with a side of beans
- El Duo$16.99
Talapia fillet and one dozen shrimp served with potatoes, onions, and tossed salad
- Camarones Al Chipotle$16.99
Grilled shrimp cooked in our special chipotle sauce served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- Tacos Seafood$4.00+
One flour tortilla filled with grilled fish, lettuce, and cheese
Especialidades
- Texas Rice$18.49
Bed of rice topped with grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, and cheese dip
- Chimichangas$14.99
Two deep-fried flour tortillas filled with chicken or ground beef and topped with cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with a side of beans
- Taquitos Mexicanos$11.99
Four rolled corn tortillas deep-fried, two filled with beef and two with chicken. Served with guacamole salad and sour cream
- Enchiladas Supreme$11.99
Four enchiladas - one beef, one bean, one chicken and one cheese - topped with cheese, sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
- Quesadilla Especial$12.49
Two flat flour tortillas stuffed with chicken or steak and cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
- Quesadilla Mexicana$9.99
One flour tortilla stuffed with beans, ground beef and cheese, then folded over and grilled. Served with guacamole salad and sour cream
- Super Chimichanga$17.99
One large deep fried flour tortilla filled with your choice of grilled chicken, steak or carnitas, cooked with bell pepper, onions and tomatoes. Topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoe, and sour cream
- Loaded Quesadilla$7.99
One grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken, cheese, mushrooms, and spinach
- Enchiladas Verdes$11.99
Two chicken enchiladas topped with cheese and green hot sauce. Served with rice and beans
- El Rancho$19.99
Chicken fajitas, carnitas, one chimichanga, one beef taquito, rice, beans, and tortillas
- Alambre$14.99
A large soft flour tortilla topped with grilled chicken, steak, bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream, and shredded cheese
Desserts
- Sopapillas$4.89
Fried flour tortilla with ice cream, honey, and cinnamon
- Flan$4.29
Mexican custard
- Fried Ice Cream$5.29
Topped with chocolate and strawberries
- Small Milkshake$3.89
- Medium Milkshake$5.99
- Xango$5.29
Cheesecake chimichanga
- Small Virgin Daiquiri$4.29
Pina colada, peach, strawberry or lime
- Medium Virgin Daiquiri$6.29
Pina colada, peach, strawberry or lime
- Ice Cream$3.09
- Churros$4.99
Al La Carte
- Beans$3.49
- 1 Burrito$4.39
No cheese dip substitution allowed
- 2 Burrito$8.29
No cheese dip substitution allowed
- Grilled Chicken$8.49
- Grilled Steak$8.49
- Chile Relleno$3.89
- Chile Poblano$4.89
- Chiles Toriados$1.99
- Chiles Toriados with Salad$3.99
- Enchilada$3.39
- French Fries$2.99
- Hamburger$4.49
- Baked Potato$4.29
- Loaded Potato$5.69
- Potatoes and Onions$3.69
- Rice$3.59
- rice and beans$5.25
- Sour Cream$1.99
- 1 Soft Taco$2.59
- 2 Soft Taco$5.49
- 1 Hard Taco$1.99
- 2 Hard Taco$5.75
- Extra Lemons$0.99
- Extra Cherries$0.99
- Substitute Chicken$0.99
- Substitute Cheese Dip for Salsa$1.99
- Tamal$3.59
- Corn$1.59
- Flour Tortillas$1.59
- Tostada$3.59
- Small Chips #2$2.29
- Medium Chips #4$2.99
- Large Chips #6$3.99
- Salsa$0.99+
4 oz
- Pico De Gallo$1.49
4 oz
- Red Sauce$1.59
4 oz
- Green Hot Sauce$1.59
4 oz
- 1 Piece Cheese Quesadilla$3.99
- 2 Pieces Cheese Quesadilla$6.49
- 1 Piece Beef Quesadilla$4.69
- 2 Pieces Beef Quesadilla$8.89
- 1 Piece Chicken Quesadilla$4.99
- 2 Pieces Chicken Quesadilla$9.49
- 1 Piece Mushroom Quesadilla$4.49
- 2 Pieces Mushroom Quesadilla$8.49
- 1 Piece Spinach Quesadilla$4.49
- 2 Pieces Spinach Quesadilla$8.49
- 1 Piece Grill Chicken$6.89
- 2 Pieces Grill Chicken$11.69
- 1 Piece Steak Quesadilla$6.89
- 2 Pieces Steak Quesadilla$11.69
- 1 Piece Carnita$6.89
- 2 Pieces Carnita$11.69
- Chips & Salsa Refill$0.50
Lunch
- Speedy Gonzales$7.89
One taco, enchilada, and rice
- Chorizo Con Huevos$10.59
Sausage with eggs. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- Lunch Fajitas$11.59
Beef or chicken fajitas served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- Lunch Chimichangas$11.39
A deep-fried flour tortilla filled with chicken or beef and topped with cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with a side of beans
- Lunch Quesadillas Mexicanas$11.99
One flour tortilla folded with ground beef, beans, and cheese and grilled. Served with a guacamole salad and sour cream
- Taco Bowl$9.59
Soft flour tortilla topped with your choice of grilled chicken, steak or carnitas, grilled onions, sour cream, and shredded cheese
- Taco Loco$10.69
Crispy flour tortilla filled with chicken, cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese
- Huevos Rancheros$8.99
Two eggs cooked with ranchero sauce and served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- Chicken Finger Plate$9.29
5 pieces chicken fingers served with french fries and honey mustard
- Lunch Pollo Con Queso$11.29
Not available after 3 PM
- Lunch Pollo Con Crema$11.29
Not available after 3 PM
- Lunch Texas Rice$12.99
Not available after 3 PM