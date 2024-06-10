Mi Rancho - Humble 4801 Wilson Rd, #800
Food
Appetizers
- Nachos Especiales
12 large corn tortilla chips topped with beef fajita or chicken fajita, beans, cheese, guacamole, lettuce and tomatoes$16.50
- 1/2 Nachos Especiales
6 large corn tortilla chips topped with beef fajita or chicken fajita, beans, cheese, guacamole, lettuce and tomatoes$11.50
- Mi Rancho Sampler Platter
Something for everyone! A combination of nachos, quesadillas, flautas, shrimp brocheta and chicken diablo. Served with Chile con queso$22.99
- Salsa Molcajete
Hand-crushed salsa made with habanero peppers$5.50
- 1/2 Salsa Molcajete
Hand-crushed salsa made with habanero peppers$4.50
- Quesadillas
Four flour tortillas stuffed with beef or chicken fajita and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream$16.50
- 1/2 Quesadillas
2 flour tortillas stuffed with beef or chicken fajita and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream$11.50
- Chile Con Queso$11.50
- 1/2 Chile Con Queso$9.50
- Full Guacamole$11.50
- 1/2 Guacamole$9.50
- Chunky Guacamole
Fresh avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, lime, salt, and garlic. Served with chips$14.99
- 1/2 Chunky$11.99
- Changuitos
6 flour tortilla pieces stuffed with mixed fajita and Monterey cheese then fried. Served with a cheese puff$15.50
- TapaTrio
(2) nachos, (2) quesadilla pieces, (2) changuito pieces, served with guacamole, sour cream and tomato.$17.99
- Queso Flameado$15.99
- 1/2 Queso Flameado$11.99
Taco Lovers
- Jumbo Street Tacos
Three com tortilla tacos filled with beef fajita, onions, cilantro, and a slice of avocado. Served with rice and beans$16.99
- Ribeye Tacos
Three com tortilla tacos filled with diced ribeye, onions, cilantro, queso fresco, and avocado. Served with rice and charro beans$18.50
- Tacos Del Mar
Three flour tortillas filled with shrimp, cheese, jalapeños and bacon. Served with sliced avocado, rice, and a cheese puff$18.50
- Tacos Mexicanos
Three shredded chicken tacos with lettuce, tomato, avocados and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with rice and beans$16.99
- Tacos Al Carbon
Three beef or chicken fajita soft tacos. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole, and charro beans$16.99
- Crispy Tacos
Three ground beef crispy tacos, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese. Served with rice and beans$14.50
Tradicionales
- Tamales
Four pork tamales topped with gravy and cheese. Served with rice, beans, and a cheese puff$14.50
- Flautas
Three beef or chicken fajita flautas. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, and a cheese puff$15.50
- Chimichanga
One large crispy flour tortilla with ground beef, chicken, or beef fajita. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream and a cheese puff$16.50
- Tampiqueña
A skirt steak and one cheese enchilada served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, and tortillas$17.50
- Chile Relleno
One poblano pepper stuffed with ground beef, chicken, or beef fajita topped with red sauce and Monterey jack cheese. Served with rice, beans, tortillas and a cheese puff$16.50
Sizzlin' Fajitas
- Chicken Fajitas For 1$18.50
- Chicken Fajitas For 2$35.50
- Chicken Fajitas For 3$51.50
- Chicken Fajitas For 4$64.50
- Mixed Fajitas For 1$19.50
- Mixed Fajitas For 2$36.50
- Mixed Fajitas For 3$52.50
- Mixed Fajitas For 4$65.50
- Beef Fajitas For 1$20.50
- Beef Fajitas For 2$37.50
- Beef Fajitas For 3$53.50
- Beef Fajitas For 4$66.50
Mi Rancho Mix
Mi Rancho Special Platters
- Don Juan Special
Beef and chicken fajitas, chicken diablo, shrimp brocheta, grilled shrimp & queso del mar. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, charro beans, rice, and tortillas$28.99
- Don Juan Special for 2
Beef and chicken fajitas, chicken diablo, shrimp brocheta, grilled shrimp & queso del mar. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, charro beans, rice, and tortillas$49.99
- Carne Asada
A skirt steak topped with Monterey cheese. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, charro beans, rice and tortillas$20.50
- Codornices
Allow for longer prep time. Three butterflied quail, marinated and grilled to perfect served with guacamole, pico de gallo, charro beans, rice, and tortillas$23.50
- Stuffed Avocado
Allow for longer prep time. 2 fried avocado halves stuffed with chicken or beef fajita topped with Chile con queso. Served with rice, beans, and pico de gallo$19.50
- Pechuga Jalisco
Grilled chicken breast topped with red sauce and melted Monterey Jack cheese. Served with rice, beans, a cheese puff and tortillas$16.99
- Chicken Diablos
Four strips of chicken stuffed with a mild slice of jalapeño and a slice of queso fresco, wrapped in bacon. Served with charro beans and rice with cheese on top$17.50
- Tacos Campechanos
Three tacos filled with beef, chicken, chorizo, grilled pineaple and onions topped with queso fresco. Served with rice and charro beans.$17.99
Enchiladas
- Enchilada Dinner
Three ground beef, chicken, or cheese enchiladas. Served with rice, beans & a cheese puff$15.50
- Enchiladas Rojas
Three traditional chicken or ground beef enchiladas covered with red sauce and Monterey jack cheese. Served with rice, beans & guacamole$15.99
- Enchiladas Al Carbon
Three fajita enchiladas covered in gravy and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with rice, beans & guacamole$17.50
- Sour Cream Enchiladas
Three shredded chicken enchiladas covered in a sour cream sauce. Served with rice, beans & a cheese puff$16.50
- Enchiladas Verdes
Three chicken or ground beef enchiladas covered with green sauce and Monterey jack cheese. Served with rice, beans & a cheese puff$15.99
- Shrimp Enchiladas
Three traditional enchiladas stuffed with shrimp and covered with red sauce & Monterey Jack cheese. Served with rice, beans & guacamole$17.50
- Spinach Enchiladas
Two spinach and mushroom enchiladas covered in sour cream sauce with Monterey Jack cheese and American cheese. Served with rice, beans & a cheese puff$16.50
Combo Platters
- Burrito Sabroso
A large flour tortilla with beef fajita, beans, and rice topped with red sauce and Monterey jack cheese. Served with rice, beans and a crispy taco$17.50
- Mucho Dinner
Two ground beef or cheese enchiladas and one crispy beef taco. Served with rice and guacamole$16.50
- El Sabino
One crispy ground beef taco, one chicken or cheese enchilada and a cheese puff. Served with guacamole.$14.99
- El Valiente
One fried avocado half stuffed with chicken or beef fajita topped with Chile con queso. Served with one cheese enchilada, rice and beans$17.50
- Tostadas
Two