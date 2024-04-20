Mi Rancho - Shenandoah 19189 I-45 South, Suite A
Food
Appetizers
- Nachos Especiales$15.99
12 large corn tortilla chips topped with beef fajita or chicken fajita, beans, cheese, guacamole, lettuce and tomatoes
- 1/2 Nachos Especiales$10.99
6 large corn tortilla chips topped with beef fajita or chicken fajita, beans, cheese, guacamole, lettuce and tomatoes
- Mi Rancho Sampler Platter$22.99
Something for everyone! A combination of nachos, quesadillas, flautas, shrimp brocheta and chicken diablo. Served with Chile con queso
- Salsa Molcajete$4.99
Hand-crushed salsa made with habanero peppers
- 1/2 Salsa Molcajete$3.99
Hand-crushed salsa made with habanero peppers
- Quesadillas$15.99
Four flour tortillas stuffed with beef or chicken fajita and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream
- 1/2 Quesadillas$10.99
2 flour tortillas stuffed with beef or chicken fajita and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream
- Chile Con Queso$10.99
- 1/2 Chile Con Queso$8.99
- Full Guacamole$10.99
- 1/2 Guacamole$8.99
- Chunky Guacamole$13.99
Fresh avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, lime, salt, and garlic. Served with chips
- 1/2 Chunky$10.99
- Changuitos$14.99
6 flour tortilla pieces stuffed with mixed fajita and Monterey cheese then fried. Served with a cheese puff
- Queso Flameado$14.99
- 1/2 Queso Flameado$10.99
- Potato Nachos$17.99
- 1/2 Potato nachos$12.99
- TO-GO
Tradicionales
- Tacos Mexicanos$15.99
Three shredded chicken tacos with lettuce, tomato, avocados and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with rice and beans
- Tacos Al Carbon$15.99
Three beef or chicken fajita soft tacos. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole, and charro beans
- Tamales$13.99
Four pork tamales topped with gravy and cheese. Served with rice, beans, and a cheese puff
- Jumbo Street Tacos$15.99
Three com tortilla tacos filled with beef fajita, onions, cilantro, and a slice of avocado. Served with rice and beans
- Flautas$14.99
Three beef or chicken fajita flautas. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, and a cheese puff
- Chimichanga$15.99
One large crispy flour tortilla with ground beef, chicken, or beef fajita. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream and a cheese puff
- Tampiqueña$16.99
A skirt steak and one cheese enchilada served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, and tortillas
- Mucho Dinner$15.99
Two ground beef or cheese enchiladas and one beef crispy taco. Served with rice, beans, guacamole and a cheese puff
- Chile Relleno$15.99
One poblano pepper stuffed with ground beef, chicken, or beef fajita topped with red sauce and Monterey jack cheese. Served with rice, beans, tortillas and a cheese puff
Sizzlin' Fajitas
- Chicken Fajitas For 1$17.99
- Chicken Fajitas For 2$34.99
- Chicken Fajitas For 3$50.99
- Chicken Fajitas For 4$63.99
- Mixed Fajitas For 1$18.99
- Mixed Fajitas For 2$35.99
- Mixed Fajitas For 3$51.99
- Mixed Fajitas For 4$64.99
- Beef Fajitas For 1$19.99
- Beef Fajitas For 2$36.99
- Beef Fajitas For 3$52.99
- Beef Fajitas For 4$65.99
Mi Rancho Special Platters
- No Name For 1$25.99
Beef and chicken fajitas, chicken diablo, shrimp brocheta, grilled shrimp & queso del mar. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, charro beans, rice, and tortillas
- No Name For 2$43.99
Beef and chicken fajitas, chicken diablo, shrimp brocheta, grilled shrimp & queso del mar. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, charro beans, rice, and tortillas
- Carne Asada$19.99
A skirt steak topped with Monterey cheese. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, charro beans, rice and tortillas