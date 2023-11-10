Skip to Main content
Mi Taqueria Food Truck
TACOS
BURRITO
QUESADILLA
NACHOS
CHIPS AND DIPS
DRINKS
JUNTOS
TACOS
AL PASTOR
$3.50
GRILLED CHICKEN
$3.50
CHORI-QUESO
$3.50
BIRRIA
$4.00
CARNE ASADA
$4.00
HONGOS CON QUESO
$3.50
COCHINITA PIBIL ( PULLED PORK )
$3.50
BURRITO
BEMIDJI BURRITO
$12.00
QUESADILLA
QUESADILLA
$12.00
CHEESE QUESADILLA
$10.00
NACHOS
NACHOS LOCOS
$12.00
CHIPS AND DIPS
AVOCADO CILANTRO - MILD SALSA AND CHIPS
$6.00
RED SPICY SALSA AND CHIPS
$6.00
CHIPOTLE QUESO AND CHIPS
$10.00
DRINKS
JARRITOS
$3.50
MEXICAN COKE
$3.75
BOTTLE OF WATER
$1.00
FANTA
$3.50
JUNTOS
Mi Taqueria Food Truck Location and Ordering Hours
(218) 553-0615
1725 Bemidji Avenue North, Bemidji, MN 56601
Open now
• Closes at 2PM
All hours
