Mia Ragazza 4411 Main Street
STARTERS
Bruschetta
burrata, roasted cherry tomato, sourdough
Crispy Calamari
agrodolce, saffron aioli
Foccacia
taleggio butter, olive tapenade, apricot romesco
Fried Artichoke
pickled onion, parmesan, sherry vinaigrette
Meatball
8oz, whipped ricotta, garlic sourdough
Octopus Carpaccio
apricot romesco, pistachio, arugula
Potato Agnolotti
creamy gorgonzola, fresh herbs
Salumi & Cheese
pickled vegetable, preserved fruit, toast
SALADS
Caesar Salad
baby gem lettuce, focaccia croutons, wasabi & anchovy dressing
Chopped Salad
artichoke heart, avocado, cherry tomato, pickled egg, red onion, sopressata, feta, parmesan & champagne vinaigrette
Insalata di Polpo
olive, charred lemon, arugula, dijon vinaigrette
Panzanella
soaked sourdough croutons, tomato, fresh mozzarella, onion, olive, cucumber, basil, red wine vinaigrette
Roasted Beet Salad
whipped honey goat cheese, grilled fennel, evoo, arugula
Side Caesar
Side House Salad
PASTAS
ROMAN STYLE PIZZA
ENTREES
Basil Pesto Salmon
apricot romesco, parmesan & onion risotto
Chicken Parmesan
bone-in, breaded, fried; side fettucini e olio
Eggplant Rollatini
panko herb crust, whipped ricotta, marinara, mozzarella
NY Strip
pommes puree, cippolini, compound butter
Rack of Lamb
pistachio gremolata, red pesto root vegetable
SIDES
DESSERTS
Affogato
vanilla shortcake | macerated strawberries | strawberry glace | whipped cream | cake pop garnish
Cannolis
chocolate chip brownie | tempura battered | deep fried | sweet whipped ricotta | powdered sugar
Tiramisu
brioche bread | sweet custard soak | slow cooked | blueberries | vanilla creme anglaise