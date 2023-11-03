Miami Seafood Chicken and Subs 10032 McNab Road
Hot Subs, Pitas, Gyros & Burgers
- Philly Cheese Steak$10.99
6 oz sliced steak, sauteed bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, mayo and provolone cheese, 10 inch Amoroso Bread
- Chicken Philly Steak$10.99
- Greek Pita Lamb Gyro$10.99
Gyro meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and special taziki sauce
- Chick Greek Gyro$10.99
- Buffalo Ranch Pita Wrap$9.99
Crispy chicken bites, cajun ranch sauce on a bed of lettuce, toasted pita
- Boom Boom Shrimp Wrap$10.99
- Key West Shrimp Po Boy$10.99
Loaded Shrimp, fine chopped lettuce, tomatoes and onions homemade tartar w/ boom sauce
- Fish Sandwich On The Bun$6.99
Fried Tilapia, Cheese on a Toasted bun
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$7.99
- 1/4 LB Black Angus Burger$6.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, ketchup, mayo, mustard topped with American cheese
- Double Cheese Burger$9.99
- Greek Burger$7.99
- Falafel Pita Wrap$8.99
Homemade falafel, taziki, lettuce, tomatoes and onions
- Gyro Falafel Mix Pita Wrap$11.99
- Chicken Gyro Falafel Mix Pita Wrap$11.99
- Grilled Chicken & Shrimp Pita Wrap$11.99
- NY Style Chopped Cheese$11.99
Chopped 8oz ground beef grilled and topped with hot American cheese. Served on a bed of lettuce, ketchup and mayo. Toasted Amoroso 10 inch bread
- Oyster Po Boy$10.99
- Scallop Po Boy$10.99
- Liver Po Boy$10.99
- Cuban Sub$10.99
Hot Pressed Cuban Sub
Salads
- The House$4.99+
Romaine Lettuce, Roma Tomatoes, Cucumber
- Grilled Chicken Salad$5.99+
- Greek Salad$5.25+
with Feta, Kalamata Olives and Pepperonicini
- Greek Salad w/ Chicken$7.99+
with Feta, Kalamata Olives and Pepperoncini with grilled chicken
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$6.49+
- Bang Bang Shrimp Salad$5.25+
- Gyro Platter$8.99+
Salad, Sliced Gyro Meat, Hot Pita & Taziki
- Beach Style Ceviche Salad$8.99+
Served w/ Crispy Tortilla Chips
- chef salad$9.99
Mix & Match
- #1 7 Shrimp & 7 Fried Oysters$16.99
- #2 PC of Fish & 10 Shrimp$13.99
- #3 2PC of Fish & 15 Shrimp$20.99
- #4 10 Shrimp & 10 Scallops$16.99
- #5 10 Shrimp & 10 Calamari$16.99
- #6 10 Oysters & 10 Shrimp$17.99
- #7 5 Wings & 10 Shrimps$16.99
- #8 7 Wings & 10 Shrimp$19.99
- #9 5 Tenders & 5 Shrimp$13.99
- #10 10 Tenders & 10 Shrimp$24.99
- #11 Burger & 5 Wings$12.99
- #12 Philly Steak & 5 Wings$15.99
- #13 1/2lb Gizzards & 10 Shrimp$13.99
- #14 1/2lb Livers, 10 Shrimp$13.99
- #15 Seafood Feast$20.99
2 PC Fish, 6 Shrimp, 6 Oysters, 6 Scallops & Crab Cake
- #16 7 Shrimp, Crab Cake$12.99
Sides
- Seasoned Fries$2.89
- Family Fries$4.99
- Cajun Fries$2.99
- Kurley Qs$3.59
- Add Hot Cheese$1.79
- Mama Hush Pupppies (8)$3.49
- Corn Nuggets (10)$3.39
- Mozzarella Sticks (5)$5.99
- Onion Rings$4.29
- Breaded Okra$4.29
- Fancy Fried Mushrooms$5.49
- Fried Pickles$3.79
- Fried Jalapenos$3.79
- Cream Cheese Jalapeno Poppers$5.99
- Calamari Fritti$10.99
- Crab Meat Party$5.49
- 15 Jumbo Shrimp$13.99
- Dozen Oysters$14.99
- 1/2LB Fried Gizzards$4.99
- 1LB Gizzards$8.99
- 1/2LB Fried Liver$4.99
- 1LB Liver$8.99
- Hot Cajun Rice$3.99
- Side Gyro Meat$7.99
- 6 Homemade Falafel$6.99
- Extra Toasted Pita$1.39
Baskets
- Shrimp (12PC)$10.99
- Shrimp (15PC)$14.99
- 20 PC Shrimp$19.99
20 pc with your choice of two Sides
- 30 PC Shrimp$28.99
- 8 PC Fried Oysters$9.99
- Dozen Oysters$13.99
- Scallops$10.99
- Calamari$11.99
- Clam Strips$11.99
- 2 Crab Basket$9.99
- 1 PC Tilapia & Fries$6.25
- 2 PC Tilapia & Fries$10.99
- 1 PC Swaii & Fries$6.49
- 2 PC Swaii & Fries$10.99