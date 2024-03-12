Miami Vibes Vibe Dining 6505 West Park Boulevard Ste. 150
MAIN MENU
Appetizers
- Cajun Shrimp Deviled Eggs$12.00Out of stock
Creamy Deviled Eggs topped with Grilled Shrimp, finished with paprika.
- Crab Cakes$18.00Out of stock
Large Crab Cake filled with jumbo crab and flavor. Served with our house spicy mayo.
- Salmon Bites$14.00Out of stock
Seasoned, fried & tossed with a sweet chili sauce. Served with fries.
- Smoke Fried Wings$14.00Out of stock
Crispy Seasoned Wings
Dessert
Entrees
- Lollipop Lamb Chops$39.00
Seasoned Lamb Chops served with refreshing Arugula.
- Oxtail$35.00Out of stock
Succulent oxtails served with a rich gravy filled with bell peppers and onion.
- Rasta Pasta Chicken$25.00
Cavatappi Pasta covered in our, one-of-a-kind, creamy sauce full of bell pepper, onions, and flavor. Topped off with a grilled chicken breast.
- Roasted Half Chicken$19.00
Half chicken roasted golden brown, finished off with a crispy skin.
- Snapper Fried$60.00Out of stock
Whole Red Snapper fried to a crisp, topped with a mango pico de gallo.
Salad
Sides
- Sweet Potato Casserole$9.00
Sweet potato mash covered with roasted marshmallows and Brown Sugar Pecans.
- Mac & Cheese$9.00Out of stock
Creamy four-cheese mac and cheese.
- Rice$9.00
Fluffy Seasoned White Rice.
- Mashed Potatoes$9.00
Skin-on potatoes, roughly mixed & packed with character.
- Brussel Sprouts$9.00Out of stock
Roasted and flashed fried brussels drizzled with a sweet & tangy sauce.
- Jacked Up Broccoli$9.00
Roasted Broccoli buffed up with our House Hulk sauce topped with bacon bits.
- Garlic Parmesan Green Beans$9.00
Fresh Green Beans sauteed with Garlic, topped with grated parmesan.
- French Fries$9.00
Hand-cut thin crispy fries slightly salted.
SPIRITS & COCKTAILS
Bourbon
Classic Cocktails
- Apple Martini$16.00
- House Margarita$12.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$14.00
- Old Fashioned$12.00
- Aperol Spritz$16.00
- Bay Breeze$12.00
- Cosmo$16.00
- French 75$16.00
- French Martini$20.00
- Lemon Drop Martini$16.00
- Lemon Drop Shot$12.00
- Manhattan$16.00
- Top Shelf Margarita$20.00
- Top Shelf Long Island$20.00
- Moscow Mule$12.00
- Kentucky Mule$12.00
- Mexican Mule$12.00
- Negroni$18.00
- Paloma$12.00
- Sidecar$20.00
Daiquiri Cocktails
- Coconut Grove$12.00+
Coconut Rum, Guava
- Floridian$12.00+
Tequila, Watermelon
- I-95$12.00+
Rum, Mango
- Ocean Drive$12.00+
Tequila, Triple Sec, Blueberry, Pomegranate, Strawberry
- Slip & Slide$12.00+
Pineapple Vodka, Passion Fruit, Mango
- South Beach$12.00+
Lemonade Vodka, Strawberry
- Act Bad (mix of all daiqs)$12.00+
Floater
Gin
Liqueurs/Cordials
Rum
Signature Cocktails
- City Girl (Grey Goose Strawberry Lemongrass, Cointreau, Lemon, Basil Simple Syrup)$17.00
- Fontainebleau (Mezcal, Passionfruit, Lime, Agave)$17.00
- Hot Boy (Hennessy VSOP, Lemon, Simple Syrup, Grand Marnier, Marmalade)$17.00
- KOD (Infused Osadia Blanco Tequila, Grapefruit, Lime, Cilantro Syrup)$17.00
- LIV (Licor 43, Brandy, Espresso)$17.00
- Magic City (Reposado, Lavender Syrup, Cointreau, Agave)$17.00
- Miami Heat (Empress 1908 Gin, Simple Syrup, Lemon)$17.00
- Old Money (Courvoisier, Luxardo Amaretto, Chocolate Bitters, Cherry Bitters)$17.00
- Palm (Hendrix Gin, Malibu, Kiwi Monin, Lime juice)$17.00
- Papi (Makers OF, Branded Barrel)$17.00
- Project Baby (Illegal Mezcal Jovan, Lemon Juice, Nixta, St. Germain)$17.00
- The Baddie (Belvedere Lemongrass, Lemon, Top Ginger Beer, Ango Bitters)$17.00
- Trick Daddy (Suntory Whiskey, Highball Machine)$17.00
- Uncle Luke (Bulleit Bourbon, Muddled Peaches, Lemon, Peche)$17.00
- Versace ( St. Germaine, Champagne, Fruit Mold)$17.00
- We The Best (Flor De Cana Rum, Simple Syrup, Lime, Raspberries)$17.00
- Welcome To Miami$17.00Out of stock