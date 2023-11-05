Mia's Meals - Falafel Bar @ Aroma
Meals
- Falafel Pita$13.00
Pita bread filled with falafel, hummus, Israeli salad, Israeli pickles and tahini.
- Falafel Bowl$15.00
Hummus-base bowl topped with falafel, Israeli salad, Israeli pickles, tahini and a side of pita bread.
- Falafel Salad$15.00
Israeli salad topped with falafel, Israeli pickles and tahini.
Sides & Extras
- Regular Fries$7.00
- Shawarma Fries$8.00
Crispy fries tossed in special house shawarma seasonings served with tahini dip.
- Just Balls$6.00
8 Falafel balls served with tahini dip.
- Israeli Salad$10.00
Israeli salad topped with Israeli pickles and tahini dressing.
- Classic Hummus / Tahini$10.00
Classic hummus tahini bowl sprinkled with paprika, zaatar and drizzled with olive oil.
- Extra Pita$1.00
- Extra Hummus$1.00
- Extra Tahini$1.00
- Just Hummus$5.00+
- Just Tahini$5.00+
Mia's Meals - Family Style
- Family Style 4 - 6 people$80.00Out of stock
Family Style 4 - 6 includes: 6 pita breads cut in half, 30 falafel balls, 24 oz classic hummus / tahini and 32 oz Israeli salad topped with Israeli pickles. All in platters ready to be served.
- Family Style 6 - 8 people$120.00Out of stock
Family Style 6 - 8 includes: 9 pita breads cut in half, 45 falafel balls, 36 oz classic hummus / tahini and 48 oz Israeli salad topped with Israeli pickles. All in platters ready to be served.
- Family Style 8 - 10 people$160.00Out of stock
Family Style 8 - 10 includes: 12 pita breads cut in half, 60 falafel balls, 48 oz classic hummus / tahini and 64 oz Israeli salad topped with Israeli pickles. All in platters ready to be served.
- Regular Fries - Small Tray$35.00Out of stock
Small tray of regular fries serves 4 - 6 people.
- Regular Fries - Large Tray$60.00Out of stock
Large tray of regular fries serves 8 - 12 people.
- Shawarma Fries - Small Tray$45.00Out of stock
Small tray of shawarma fries serves 4 - 6 people. Comes with a side of tahini dip.
- Shawarma Fries - Large Tray$70.00Out of stock
Large tray of shawarma fries serves 8 - 12 people. Comes with a side of tahini dip.