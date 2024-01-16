Michael Waltrip Brewing Bristol
Food
Burger
- Burger Slider Flight - 2$14.95
- Burger Slider Flight - 3$18.95
- Victory Lane (Field of Dreams) BYOB$15.95
- Victory Lane (Field of Dreams) Field of Dreams BYOB Double$21.95
- G.OA.T. (Gear Shift)$15.95
Swiss Cheese, Caremelized Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms, MW Sauce
- G.OA.T. (Gear Shift) Double$18.95
Swiss Cheese, Caremelized Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms, MW Sauce
- Mac Daddy$15.95
Mac N Cheese, American Cheese, Chips, MW Sauce
- Mac Daddy Double$18.95
Mac N Cheese, American Cheese, Chips, MW Sauce
- Champ (Green Flag)$15.95
Cheddar Cheese, Smoked Bacon, Sweet Pepper Aioli
- Champ - (Green Flag) Double$18.95
Cheddar Cheese, Smoked Bacon, Sweet Pepper Aioli
- Ricky Bobby (Speedway)$15.95
Pimento Cheese. Bacon Jam, Jalapenos
- Ricky Bobby (Speedway) Double$18.95
Pimento Cheese, Bacon Jam, Jalapenos
- PB & J Burger$15.50
Pepperjack, bacon, peanut butter and pepper jelly
- PB & J Burger Double$18.95
Pepperjack, bacon, peanut butter and pepper jelly
- It's Bristol Baby$15.50
Apple butter, bbq sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle
- It's Bristol Baby Double$18.95
Apple butter, bbq sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle
- One Five$15.50
Cheddar cheese, bacon, chili and an onion ring
- One Five Double$18.95
Cheddar cheese, bacon, chili and an onion ring
Dessert
Handhelds
- Grilled Cheese (All Star)$12.95
Grilled Chesse on Our Famous Bun
- Blitz Wrap (Buffalo Chicken)$13.95
Fried chicken, blue cheese, lettuce, blue cheese dressing, buffalo sauce
- Clutch Wrap (Chicken Ceasar)$13.95
Grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, lettuce, caesar dressing
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich (Field Goal)$14.95
Grilled chicken, topped with pimento cheese, pickles
- Chicken Quesadilla (Layup )$12.95
Grilled chicken, cheese
- Red Zone Sandwich (Buffalo Chicken)$15.95
Fried buffalo chicken, blue cheese, cheddar cheese, lettuce, blue cheese dressing
- Portobello Mushroom Sandwich (Slam Dunk)$15.95
Crispy Portabello, Caramelized Onions, Blue Chesse Crumbles, Garlic Aioli
- The Philly Special$15.95
Chopped and grilled wagyu beef, provolone cheese, beer cheese, sautéed onions, mushrooms, on our famous bun
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich (The Shake & Bake)$13.95
Crispy chicken, topped with cheddar, bacon, pickles, mw sauce
- Underdog (Grilled Hot Dog)*$12.95
Grilled hot dog on a toasted bun
- Victory Wrap (Chicken Bacon)$13.95
Grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, ranch dressing
- Bluegrass Fried Chicken$13.95
Fried chicken, cajun ranch, slaw and pickles
- Can't Drive 55$13.50
Fried chicken, bacon jam and pimento cheese
- Pork BBQ Sandwich$13.99
Apple butter, bbq, slaw
Kids
Salads
Side
The Snack Bar
- Mozzarella Sticks (Cheesehead)$9.95
Mozzarella Stick w/Mariner Sauce
- Quesadilla (kickoff quesadilla)$9.95
Cheddar and beer cheese
- Nachos$13.95
Spicy Beef, Smoked Bacon Crumbles, Jalapeno, Beer Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato MW Dust
- Loaded Potato Skins (Sidelines)$9.95
Crispy Loaded Potato Skin w/Cheese and Bacon
- Twists and Turns (The Bench)$8.95
Pretzels w/all of your Favorite Dips
- Flight of Snacks$19.95
Any three snacks
- Chips and Salsa$7.00
- Shake N Bake$11.95
Fries with Kentucky beer cheese, seasoned beef, diced tomatoes and bacon
- Full Fried Pickles$7.00
Served with cajun ranch
- Onion Rings$8.00