Michi Tacos Lake Elsinore 111 N. MAIN ST.
Popular Items
Pupusa Taco de Birria
Thick corn masa flatbread stuffed with your choice of filling, topped with slow cooked birria, curtido (cabbage slaw/relish), raw onions, cilantro, chipotle and a side of tomato salsa.
Thick corn masa flatbread stuffed with your choice of filling, topped with slow cooked birria, curtido (cabbage slaw/relish), raw onions, cilantro, chipotle and a side of tomato salsa.
Birria Ramen
Authentic Japanese wet noodle, slow cooked birria, consome topped with cilantro and onions
Authentic Japanese wet noodle, slow cooked birria, consome topped with cilantro and onions
Agua Fresca - Drink
What should Guest know about this item? Description
What should Guest know about this item? Description
Consome
Warm Birria broth with cilantro and onions
Warm Birria broth with cilantro and onions
Appetizers
Chips
Nacho Chips
Nacho Chips
Loaded Guac
Made to order Guacamole topped with cotija cheese and choice of protein. Served with house made chips.
Made to order Guacamole topped with cotija cheese and choice of protein. Served with house made chips.
French Fries
Side of plain french fries
Side of plain french fries
Birria
Consome
Warm Birria broth with cilantro and onions
Warm Birria broth with cilantro and onions
Quesa Birria Taco
2 semi crispy corn tortillas, slow cooked birria, melted cheese, house made chipotle, cilantro and raw onions
2 semi crispy corn tortillas, slow cooked birria, melted cheese, house made chipotle, cilantro and raw onions
Quesa Birria and Consome Plate
3 Quesa Birria Tacos and a small consome
3 Quesa Birria Tacos and a small consome
Birria Plate with rice and beans
Birria, rice, beans and 3 handmade corn tortillas
Birria, rice, beans and 3 handmade corn tortillas
Vaso de Birria with 3 Tortillas
Vaso de Birria (approximaly 32oz) served with 3 handmade corn tortillas
Vaso de Birria (approximaly 32oz) served with 3 handmade corn tortillas
Burrito de Birria
14' flour tortilla, slow cooked birria, beans, rice, cilantro, onions, house made chipotle
14' flour tortilla, slow cooked birria, beans, rice, cilantro, onions, house made chipotle
Birria Ramen
Authentic Japanese wet noodle, slow cooked birria, consome topped with cilantro and onions
Authentic Japanese wet noodle, slow cooked birria, consome topped with cilantro and onions
Quesadilla de Birria
14' flour tortilla with cheese, slow cooked birria, cilantro, onions with a side of house made chipotle, lettuce and diced tomatoes
14' flour tortilla with cheese, slow cooked birria, cilantro, onions with a side of house made chipotle, lettuce and diced tomatoes
Taco de Birria
Handmade corn tortilla, birria, onions, cilantro
Handmade corn tortilla, birria, onions, cilantro
Michi Taco de Birria
Handmade corn tortilla topped with grilled melted cheese, refried chorizo pinto beans, birria, onions, cilantro
Handmade corn tortilla topped with grilled melted cheese, refried chorizo pinto beans, birria, onions, cilantro
Queso Taco de Birria
Cheese shell "tortilla" topped with slow cooked birria, onion, cilantro, chipotle
Cheese shell "tortilla" topped with slow cooked birria, onion, cilantro, chipotle
Michi Fries de Birria
French Fries, melted cheese, refried chorizo beans, slow cooked birria, onions, cilantro and house made chipotle
French Fries, melted cheese, refried chorizo beans, slow cooked birria, onions, cilantro and house made chipotle
Michi Nachos de Birria
Tortilla chips (made in house) topped with melted cheese, refried chorizo beans, slow cooked birria, onions, cilantro and house made chipotle
Tortilla chips (made in house) topped with melted cheese, refried chorizo beans, slow cooked birria, onions, cilantro and house made chipotle
Tacos
Taco
Handmade corn tortilla topped with your choice of protein, grilled onions, cilantro and guacamole sauce
Handmade corn tortilla topped with your choice of protein, grilled onions, cilantro and guacamole sauce
Queso Taco
Cheese shell "tortilla" topped with your choice of protein, grilled onions, crema, chipotle and cilantro
Cheese shell "tortilla" topped with your choice of protein, grilled onions, crema, chipotle and cilantro
Quesa Birria Taco
2 semi crispy corn tortillas, slow cooked birria, melted cheese, house made chipotle, cilantro and raw onions
2 semi crispy corn tortillas, slow cooked birria, melted cheese, house made chipotle, cilantro and raw onions
Michi Taco
Handmade corn tortilla topped with grilled melted cheese, refried chorizo pinto beans, your choice of protein, grilled onions, cilantro and guacamole sauce
Handmade corn tortilla topped with grilled melted cheese, refried chorizo pinto beans, your choice of protein, grilled onions, cilantro and guacamole sauce
Taco de Papa
Handmade corn tortilla, diced potatoes sauteed with bell peppers, topped with cotija cheese
Handmade corn tortilla, diced potatoes sauteed with bell peppers, topped with cotija cheese
Taco de Birria
Handmade corn tortilla, birria, onions, cilantro
Handmade corn tortilla, birria, onions, cilantro
Michi Taco de Birria
Handmade corn tortilla topped with grilled melted cheese, refried chorizo pinto beans, birria, onions, cilantro
Handmade corn tortilla topped with grilled melted cheese, refried chorizo pinto beans, birria, onions, cilantro
Queso Taco de Birria
Cheese shell "tortilla" topped with slow cooked birria, raw onion, cilantro, chipotle
Cheese shell "tortilla" topped with slow cooked birria, raw onion, cilantro, chipotle
Michi Taco de Camaron
Handmade corn tortilla, topped with grilled melted cheese, refried chorizo pinto beans, shrimp, crema (sour cream), chipotle, grilled onions and cilantro
Handmade corn tortilla, topped with grilled melted cheese, refried chorizo pinto beans, shrimp, crema (sour cream), chipotle, grilled onions and cilantro
Queso Taco de Camaron
Cheese shell "tortilla" topped with shrimp, crema (sour cream), chipotle, grilled onions and cilantro
Cheese shell "tortilla" topped with shrimp, crema (sour cream), chipotle, grilled onions and cilantro
Taco de Camaron
Handmade corn tortilla, shrimp, crema (sour cream), chipotle, grilled onions and cilantro
Handmade corn tortilla, shrimp, crema (sour cream), chipotle, grilled onions and cilantro
Burritos
Bean and Cheese Burrito
Burrito
Choice of protein, beans, melted grilled cheese, rice, guacamole sauce, crema, chipotle, tomato and cilantro wrapped in a 14' flour tortilla
Choice of protein, beans, melted grilled cheese, rice, guacamole sauce, crema, chipotle, tomato and cilantro wrapped in a 14' flour tortilla
Burrito de Birria
14' flour tortilla, slow cooked birria, beans, rice, cilantro, onions, house made chipotle
14' flour tortilla, slow cooked birria, beans, rice, cilantro, onions, house made chipotle
Camaron/Shrimp
Michi Taco de Camaron
Handmade corn tortilla, topped with grilled melted cheese, refried chorizo pinto beans, shrimp, crema (sour cream), chipotle, grilled onions and cilantro
Handmade corn tortilla, topped with grilled melted cheese, refried chorizo pinto beans, shrimp, crema (sour cream), chipotle, grilled onions and cilantro
Taco de Camaron
Handmade corn tortilla, shrimp, crema (sour cream), chipotle, grilled onions and cilantro
Handmade corn tortilla, shrimp, crema (sour cream), chipotle, grilled onions and cilantro
Queso Taco de Camaron
Cheese shell "tortilla" topped with shrimp, crema (sour cream), chipotle, grilled onions and cilantro
Cheese shell "tortilla" topped with shrimp, crema (sour cream), chipotle, grilled onions and cilantro
Fries
Michi Fries
French Fries, melted cheese, refried chorizo beans, your choice of protein, tomato, cilantro, guacamole sauce, crema, house made chipotle
French Fries, melted cheese, refried chorizo beans, your choice of protein, tomato, cilantro, guacamole sauce, crema, house made chipotle
Michi Fries de Birria
French Fries, melted cheese, refried chorizo beans, slow cooked birria, onions, cilantro and house made chipotle
French Fries, melted cheese, refried chorizo beans, slow cooked birria, onions, cilantro and house made chipotle
French Fries
Side of plain french fries
Side of plain french fries
Hot Dogs
Sonoran Style Hot Dog
Soft bun, bacon wrapped hotdog topped with whole pinto beans, onions, chopped tomatoes, mustard, mayo and salsa verde
Soft bun, bacon wrapped hotdog topped with whole pinto beans, onions, chopped tomatoes, mustard, mayo and salsa verde
Michi Dog
Soft bun, bacon wrapped hotdog topped with refried chorizo pinto beans, grilled onions, chopped tomatoes, cilantro, crema, chipotle, mustard, mayo and salsa verde
Soft bun, bacon wrapped hotdog topped with refried chorizo pinto beans, grilled onions, chopped tomatoes, cilantro, crema, chipotle, mustard, mayo and salsa verde
Plain Hot Dog
Soft bun, bacon wrapped hotdog option to add condiments
Soft bun, bacon wrapped hotdog option to add condiments
Mulitas
Nachos
Michi Nachos
Tortilla chips (made in house) topped with your choice of meat, refried chorizo pinto beans, melted grilled cheese, tomato, cilantro, chipotle, crema and guacamole sauce
Tortilla chips (made in house) topped with your choice of meat, refried chorizo pinto beans, melted grilled cheese, tomato, cilantro, chipotle, crema and guacamole sauce
Michi Nachos de Birria
Tortilla chips (made in house) topped with melted cheese, refried chorizo beans, slow cooked birria, onions, cilantro and house made chipotle
Tortilla chips (made in house) topped with melted cheese, refried chorizo beans, slow cooked birria, onions, cilantro and house made chipotle
Nachos con queso
Tortilla chips (made in house) topped with melted cheese
Tortilla chips (made in house) topped with melted cheese
Pupusas
Pupusa Taco
Thick corn masa flatbread stuffed with your choice of filling, topped with your choice of protein, curtido (cabbage slaw/relish), grilled onions, cilantro, crema and a side of tomato salsa
Thick corn masa flatbread stuffed with your choice of filling, topped with your choice of protein, curtido (cabbage slaw/relish), grilled onions, cilantro, crema and a side of tomato salsa
Pupusa
Thick corn masa flatbread stuffed with your choice of filling, accompanied by curtido (cabbage slaw/relish) and tomato salsa
Thick corn masa flatbread stuffed with your choice of filling, accompanied by curtido (cabbage slaw/relish) and tomato salsa
Pupusa Taco de Birria
Thick corn masa flatbread stuffed with your choice of filling, topped with slow cooked birria, curtido (cabbage slaw/relish), raw onions, cilantro, chipotle and a side of tomato salsa.
Thick corn masa flatbread stuffed with your choice of filling, topped with slow cooked birria, curtido (cabbage slaw/relish), raw onions, cilantro, chipotle and a side of tomato salsa.
Quesadillas
Veggie Quesadilla
14' flour tortilla with cheese, sauteed bell peppers and onions served with a side sour cream, lettuce and diced tomatoes
14' flour tortilla with cheese, sauteed bell peppers and onions served with a side sour cream, lettuce and diced tomatoes
Quesadilla de Birria
14' flour tortilla with cheese, slow cooked birria, cilantro, onions with a side of house made chipotle, lettuce and diced tomatoes
14' flour tortilla with cheese, slow cooked birria, cilantro, onions with a side of house made chipotle, lettuce and diced tomatoes
Quesadilla
14' flour tortilla with cheese.Option to add your choice of protein served with a side sour cream, lettuce and diced tomatoes
14' flour tortilla with cheese.Option to add your choice of protein served with a side sour cream, lettuce and diced tomatoes
Tortas
Drinks
Extras
Consome
Warm Birria broth with cilantro and onions
Warm Birria broth with cilantro and onions
Crema
Mexican Sour Cream oz are approximate
Mexican Sour Cream oz are approximate
Chipotle
House made chipotle oz are approximate
House made chipotle oz are approximate
Guacamole Sauce
House made guacamole sauce oz are approximate
House made guacamole sauce oz are approximate
Salsa Anaranjada
Orange Salsa (extra spicy) oz are approximate
Orange Salsa (extra spicy) oz are approximate
Salsa Verde
Green Salsa (spicy) oz are approximate
Green Salsa (spicy) oz are approximate
Salsa Tatemada
Red Salsa (wild) oz are approximate
Red Salsa (wild) oz are approximate
Loaded Guac
Made to order Guacamole topped with cotija cheese and choice of protein. Served with house made chips.
Made to order Guacamole topped with cotija cheese and choice of protein. Served with house made chips.
Chips
Nacho Chips
Nacho Chips
Tortillas
Handmade corn tortillas
Handmade corn tortillas
2 Chile Toreados
2 grilled jalapeno peppers
2 grilled jalapeno peppers
Curtido
Curtido (cabbage slaw/relish) Cup 16 oz
Curtido (cabbage slaw/relish) Cup 16 oz
Chorizo Pinto Beans
Pinto Beans
Arroz (Rice)
Arroz (Rice)
Arroz (Rice)
French Fries
Side of plain french fries
Side of plain french fries
Catering
Full Tray of Pinto Beans
Feeds approximately 40 guests
Feeds approximately 40 guests
Full Tray of Chorizo Pinto Beans
Feeds approximately 40 guests
Feeds approximately 40 guests
Full Tray of Rice
Feeds approximately 40 guests
Feeds approximately 40 guests
Half Tray of Pinto Beans
Half Tray of Chorizo Pinto Beans
Half Tray of Rice
1lb Asada
Includes cilantro, grilled onions, lemons and salsa
Includes cilantro, grilled onions, lemons and salsa
1lb Pollo
Includes cilantro, grilled onions, lemons and salsa
Includes cilantro, grilled onions, lemons and salsa
1lb Carnitas
Includes cilantro, grilled onions, lemons and salsa
Includes cilantro, grilled onions, lemons and salsa
1lb Birria
Includes cilantro, onions, lemons and salsa
Includes cilantro, onions, lemons and salsa
Agua Fresca 5 Gallons
Includes Agua Fresca container. Approximately 640oz.
Includes Agua Fresca container. Approximately 640oz.
Tray of 20 Tacos
20 handmade corn tortilla tacos. Up to 2 meat options. Tacos are plain. All toppings on the side. Includes salsas and lemons.
20 handmade corn tortilla tacos. Up to 2 meat options. Tacos are plain. All toppings on the side. Includes salsas and lemons.
Tray of 25 Quesa Birria Tacos
25 plain Quesa Birria Tacos (only birria and cheese) all other toppings will be on the side. Includes salsas and lemons. Consome NOT included.
25 plain Quesa Birria Tacos (only birria and cheese) all other toppings will be on the side. Includes salsas and lemons. Consome NOT included.