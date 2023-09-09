Popular Items

Pupusa Taco de Birria

$6.00

Thick corn masa flatbread stuffed with your choice of filling, topped with slow cooked birria, curtido (cabbage slaw/relish), raw onions, cilantro, chipotle and a side of tomato salsa.

Birria Ramen

$15.50

Authentic Japanese wet noodle, slow cooked birria, consome topped with cilantro and onions

Agua Fresca - Drink

$6.00+

What should Guest know about this item? Description

Consome

$3.50+

Warm Birria broth with cilantro and onions

Appetizers

Chips

$4.00

Nacho Chips

Loaded Guac

$10.00

Made to order Guacamole topped with cotija cheese and choice of protein. Served with house made chips.

French Fries

$6.50

Side of plain french fries

Birria

Consome

$3.50+

Warm Birria broth with cilantro and onions

Quesa Birria Taco

$5.00

2 semi crispy corn tortillas, slow cooked birria, melted cheese, house made chipotle, cilantro and raw onions

Quesa Birria and Consome Plate

$17.50

3 Quesa Birria Tacos and a small consome

Birria Plate with rice and beans

$17.00

Birria, rice, beans and 3 handmade corn tortillas

Vaso de Birria with 3 Tortillas

$20.00

Vaso de Birria (approximaly 32oz) served with 3 handmade corn tortillas

Burrito de Birria

$12.00

14' flour tortilla, slow cooked birria, beans, rice, cilantro, onions, house made chipotle

Birria Ramen

$15.50

Authentic Japanese wet noodle, slow cooked birria, consome topped with cilantro and onions

Quesadilla de Birria

$12.00

14' flour tortilla with cheese, slow cooked birria, cilantro, onions with a side of house made chipotle, lettuce and diced tomatoes

Taco de Birria

$4.50

Handmade corn tortilla, birria, onions, cilantro

Michi Taco de Birria

$5.00

Handmade corn tortilla topped with grilled melted cheese, refried chorizo pinto beans, birria, onions, cilantro

Queso Taco de Birria

$5.00

Cheese shell "tortilla" topped with slow cooked birria, onion, cilantro, chipotle

Michi Fries de Birria

$18.00

French Fries, melted cheese, refried chorizo beans, slow cooked birria, onions, cilantro and house made chipotle

Michi Nachos de Birria

$17.00

Tortilla chips (made in house) topped with melted cheese, refried chorizo beans, slow cooked birria, onions, cilantro and house made chipotle

Tacos

Taco

$4.00

Handmade corn tortilla topped with your choice of protein, grilled onions, cilantro and guacamole sauce

Queso Taco

$4.50

Cheese shell "tortilla" topped with your choice of protein, grilled onions, crema, chipotle and cilantro

Quesa Birria Taco

$5.00

2 semi crispy corn tortillas, slow cooked birria, melted cheese, house made chipotle, cilantro and raw onions

Michi Taco

$4.50

Handmade corn tortilla topped with grilled melted cheese, refried chorizo pinto beans, your choice of protein, grilled onions, cilantro and guacamole sauce

Taco de Papa

$4.00

Handmade corn tortilla, diced potatoes sauteed with bell peppers, topped with cotija cheese

Taco de Birria

$4.50

Handmade corn tortilla, birria, onions, cilantro

Michi Taco de Birria

$5.00

Handmade corn tortilla topped with grilled melted cheese, refried chorizo pinto beans, birria, onions, cilantro

Queso Taco de Birria

$5.00

Cheese shell "tortilla" topped with slow cooked birria, raw onion, cilantro, chipotle

Michi Taco de Camaron

$5.00

Handmade corn tortilla, topped with grilled melted cheese, refried chorizo pinto beans, shrimp, crema (sour cream), chipotle, grilled onions and cilantro

Queso Taco de Camaron

$5.00

Cheese shell "tortilla" topped with shrimp, crema (sour cream), chipotle, grilled onions and cilantro

Taco de Camaron

$4.50

Handmade corn tortilla, shrimp, crema (sour cream), chipotle, grilled onions and cilantro

Burritos

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$8.00

Burrito

$12.00

Choice of protein, beans, melted grilled cheese, rice, guacamole sauce, crema, chipotle, tomato and cilantro wrapped in a 14' flour tortilla

Burrito de Birria

$12.00

14' flour tortilla, slow cooked birria, beans, rice, cilantro, onions, house made chipotle

Camaron/Shrimp

Michi Taco de Camaron

$5.00

Handmade corn tortilla, topped with grilled melted cheese, refried chorizo pinto beans, shrimp, crema (sour cream), chipotle, grilled onions and cilantro

Taco de Camaron

$4.50

Handmade corn tortilla, shrimp, crema (sour cream), chipotle, grilled onions and cilantro

Queso Taco de Camaron

$5.00

Cheese shell "tortilla" topped with shrimp, crema (sour cream), chipotle, grilled onions and cilantro

Fries

Michi Fries

$17.00

French Fries, melted cheese, refried chorizo beans, your choice of protein, tomato, cilantro, guacamole sauce, crema, house made chipotle

Michi Fries de Birria

$18.00

French Fries, melted cheese, refried chorizo beans, slow cooked birria, onions, cilantro and house made chipotle

French Fries

$6.50

Side of plain french fries

Hot Dogs

Sonoran Style Hot Dog

$6.00

Soft bun, bacon wrapped hotdog topped with whole pinto beans, onions, chopped tomatoes, mustard, mayo and salsa verde

Michi Dog

$6.00

Soft bun, bacon wrapped hotdog topped with refried chorizo pinto beans, grilled onions, chopped tomatoes, cilantro, crema, chipotle, mustard, mayo and salsa verde

Plain Hot Dog

$4.00

Soft bun, bacon wrapped hotdog option to add condiments

Mulitas

Mulita

$6.00

2 handmade corn tortillas filled with your protein of choice, cheese, cilantro, onions and guacamole sauce

Nachos

Michi Nachos

$16.00

Tortilla chips (made in house) topped with your choice of meat, refried chorizo pinto beans, melted grilled cheese, tomato, cilantro, chipotle, crema and guacamole sauce

Michi Nachos de Birria

$17.00

Tortilla chips (made in house) topped with melted cheese, refried chorizo beans, slow cooked birria, onions, cilantro and house made chipotle

Nachos con queso

$9.00

Tortilla chips (made in house) topped with melted cheese

Pupusas

Pupusa Taco

$5.50

Thick corn masa flatbread stuffed with your choice of filling, topped with your choice of protein, curtido (cabbage slaw/relish), grilled onions, cilantro, crema and a side of tomato salsa

Pupusa

$4.50

Thick corn masa flatbread stuffed with your choice of filling, accompanied by curtido (cabbage slaw/relish) and tomato salsa

Pupusa Taco de Birria

$6.00

Thick corn masa flatbread stuffed with your choice of filling, topped with slow cooked birria, curtido (cabbage slaw/relish), raw onions, cilantro, chipotle and a side of tomato salsa.

Quesadillas

Veggie Quesadilla

$11.00

14' flour tortilla with cheese, sauteed bell peppers and onions served with a side sour cream, lettuce and diced tomatoes

Quesadilla de Birria

$12.00

14' flour tortilla with cheese, slow cooked birria, cilantro, onions with a side of house made chipotle, lettuce and diced tomatoes

Quesadilla

$8.00

14' flour tortilla with cheese.Option to add your choice of protein served with a side sour cream, lettuce and diced tomatoes

Tortas

Torta

$11.00

Telera bread, melted cheese, refried chorizo pinto beans, your choice of protein, lettuce, tomato, cilantro, crema and guacamole sauce

Drinks

Agua Fresca - Drink

$6.00+

What should Guest know about this item? Description

Extras

Consome

$3.50+

Warm Birria broth with cilantro and onions

Crema

$1.75

Mexican Sour Cream oz are approximate

Chipotle

$1.75

House made chipotle oz are approximate

Guacamole Sauce

$1.25

House made guacamole sauce oz are approximate

Salsa Anaranjada

$1.25

Orange Salsa (extra spicy) oz are approximate

Salsa Verde

$1.00

Green Salsa (spicy) oz are approximate

Salsa Tatemada

$1.00

Red Salsa (wild) oz are approximate

Loaded Guac

$10.00

Made to order Guacamole topped with cotija cheese and choice of protein. Served with house made chips.

Chips

$4.00

Nacho Chips

Tortillas

$3.50

Handmade corn tortillas

2 Chile Toreados

$2.50

2 grilled jalapeno peppers

Curtido

$3.50

Curtido (cabbage slaw/relish) Cup 16 oz

Chorizo Pinto Beans

$4.50+

Pinto Beans

$3.00

Arroz (Rice)

$3.00

Arroz (Rice)

French Fries

$6.50

Side of plain french fries

Catering

Full Tray of Pinto Beans

$29.00

Feeds approximately 40 guests

Full Tray of Chorizo Pinto Beans

$34.00

Feeds approximately 40 guests

Full Tray of Rice

$29.00

Feeds approximately 40 guests

Half Tray of Pinto Beans

$15.00

Half Tray of Chorizo Pinto Beans

$19.00

Half Tray of Rice

$15.00

1lb Asada

$10.00

Includes cilantro, grilled onions, lemons and salsa

1lb Pollo

$10.00

Includes cilantro, grilled onions, lemons and salsa

1lb Carnitas

$10.00

Includes cilantro, grilled onions, lemons and salsa

1lb Birria

$19.00

Includes cilantro, onions, lemons and salsa

Agua Fresca 5 Gallons

$70.00

Includes Agua Fresca container. Approximately 640oz.

Tray of 20 Tacos

$80.00

20 handmade corn tortilla tacos. Up to 2 meat options. Tacos are plain. All toppings on the side. Includes salsas and lemons.

Tray of 25 Quesa Birria Tacos

$125.00

25 plain Quesa Birria Tacos (only birria and cheese) all other toppings will be on the side. Includes salsas and lemons. Consome NOT included.

