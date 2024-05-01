Mid Valley Deli 1820 Walters Ct Suite #3
Food
Sandwiches
- Birds Landing$13.00
Oven Gold roasted turkey. With your choice of cheese . Come with Lettuce, Tomatoes, onion and toppings of your choise.
- Spanish Flats$13.00
- Grizzley Island$13.00
- Rockville$13.00
- Steel Canyon$13.00
Chipotle Chicken, 3 Pepper Cheese, Jalapenos with spicy mayo. Its hot enough you are going to want to take a swim in the lake!
- Cement Hill$13.75
It’s a classic club almost as old as Cement hill. Club Sandwich with Sliced sourdough, Ham, Tukey and Bacon, American cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and mayo | Also available on a ciabatta or sourdough roll.
- Pena Adobe$13.75
talian sub made on a sourdough roll with Capocollo, Salami, Pepperoni, thinly sliced Prosciutto and Herbed Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, mayo and mustard.
- Home Grown$13.75
Veggie Sandwich made on Sliced Wheat with Herbed Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers and Avocado.
Paninis
Salads
- Vaca Valley$13.00
Chef Salad made with Lettuce, Hard Boiled Eggs, Bacon, Ham, Turkey, cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, and Croutons.
- Suisun Valley$10.00
Greek salad made with Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Olives, Red Onion, Feta cheese, topped with olive oil and red wine vinegar.
- Pleasant Valley$10.00
Caesar Salad made with Lettuce, Bacon, Croutons, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing | Add Chicken +$2.00
- Green Valley$10.00
Garden salad made with Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Olives, Onion, Bell Pepper, cheese, and croutons.
- Paradise Valley$13.00
Italian Salad made with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Olives, Red Onion, Feta cheese, Salami, and Pepperoni with a zesty Italian dressing.
Sides
