Lunch/Dinner Menu

Starters

Acadiana Crab Cakes

$19.00

Breaded chez Francois crab with lemon dill aioli and fresh slaw

Akaushi Wagyu Skewers

$16.00Out of stock

Bacon Burnt Ends

$11.00

Butchered pork belly seasoned with brown sugar house-made rub, rendered over mesquite for roughly 2-hours

Charcuterie Board

$19.00

Chef's selection of meats, cheeses, veggies, and compliments

Cornbread Basket

$8.00

Served with acadiana honey, garlic butter, and bacon-fig jam

Nanny's Shrimp skewers

$13.00Out of stock

Large mesquite smoked shrimp topped with a Nola bbq sauce and rustic bread

Seared Ahi Tuna

$16.00

Sesame crusted saku tuna with smoked plantain mango chutney

Smoked Fish Dip

$12.00

Smoked Hummus

$11.00

Homemade from mesquite smoked chickpeas with either cucumber dippers or toasted pita chips. Make Mediterranean style with tomatoes, kalamata olives, and feta, add $2

Salads

Smokehouse Salad

$11.00

Fresh greens, cucumber, tomato, bell pepper, red onion, and choice of dressing

Tchoup's Wedge

$13.00

Iceberg, blue cheese, tomato, red onion, bacon burnt end bits, and choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine hearts, Parmesan and Romano, crostini croutons, and creamy Caesar dressing

Smoked Meats

One Meat Smoked Meats

$17.00

Served with two sides, pickle spear, and cornbread muffin

Two Meats Smoked Meats

$19.00

Served with two sides, pickle spear, and cornbread muffin

Three Meats Smoked Meats

$21.00

Served with two sides, pickle spear, and cornbread muffin

Smoked Spud

$14.00

Smoked russet potato topped with mixed cheeses, sour cream, scallions, and choice of protein

Whole Hog

$42.00

All meats and choice of four sides

Steaks

12 Oz Wagyu Denver

$45.00Out of stock

Served with one side

16 Oz Ribeye

$42.00

8 Oz Filet Mignon

$42.00

Seafood

Steelhead Trout

$29.00

Topped with a J.T. Meleck whiskey honey marinade. Served with one side

Queen De Lafayette

$34.00Out of stock

A trio of sautéed guidry's crawfish, smoked shrimp, and chez Francois lump crab with a roasted garlic head, served as a platter. Served with one side

Smoked Shrimp and Grits

$18.00

Large mesquite smoked shrimp over homemade Cheddar corn grits topped with a Nola bbq sauce. Served with one side

Handhelds

Burnt Ends B.L.T

$12.00

Bacon burnt ends, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on grilled Texas toast. Served with bag of Zapp's

Smoked Brisket Cheesesteak

$13.00

Skillet warmed chopped brisket; peppers, and onion topped with Swiss cheese. Served with bag of Zapp's

Smokehouse Sandwich

$12.00

Choose from brisket, pulled pork, chicken, or turkey, served wet or dry on a toasted potato bun with pickles. Served with bag of Zapp's

Steak Hoagie

$19.00Out of stock

Sliced prime beef tips, caramelized onions, garlic aioli, spring mix, and drizzled with feta cheese on a toasted hoagie bun. Served with bag of Zapp's

The Cubano

$14.00

Smoked pulled pork, swiss cheese, ham, pickles, mustard, on butter toasted Cuban bread. Served with bag of Zapp's

Turkey Club sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Mesquite smoked sliced turkey with bacon, swiss and pepper jack cheeses; dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and mustard. Grilled on Texas toast. Served with bag of Zapp's

Wagyu Birria Tacos

$15.00Out of stock

Side Options

Brussels Sprouts

$5.00

Cheddar Corn Grits

$4.00

Garlic Mashed Potato

$4.00

Loaded Smoked Potato

$6.00Out of stock

Mac and Cheese

$4.00

Roasted Carrots

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Sides Trio

$12.00

Pick any three of the above

Smothered Green Beans

$4.00

Toasted Pita

$2.00

Tomato Bacon Salad

$4.00

Side Meat

Side Cornbread Muffin

$2.00

Dessert

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$8.00

Banana Pudding with Nilla Wafers

$7.00

Classic Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Tiramisu

$9.00Out of stock

Beverages and Sodas

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Honey Mint Tea

$3.00

Peach Tea

$3.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Sprite Zero

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Minute Maid

$2.00Out of stock

Fanta

$2.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Dasani

$2.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Reve Coffee

$2.50

Nanny's Virgin Lemonade

$4.00

Tonic Water

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Kids Menu

Kids One Meat

$9.00

Little Pig

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00Out of stock

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00