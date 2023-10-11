MIDCITY Restaurant + Bar 117 S College Rd
Lunch/Dinner Menu
Starters
Acadiana Crab Cakes
Breaded chez Francois crab with lemon dill aioli and fresh slaw
Akaushi Wagyu Skewers
Bacon Burnt Ends
Butchered pork belly seasoned with brown sugar house-made rub, rendered over mesquite for roughly 2-hours
Charcuterie Board
Chef's selection of meats, cheeses, veggies, and compliments
Cornbread Basket
Served with acadiana honey, garlic butter, and bacon-fig jam
Nanny's Shrimp skewers
Large mesquite smoked shrimp topped with a Nola bbq sauce and rustic bread
Seared Ahi Tuna
Sesame crusted saku tuna with smoked plantain mango chutney
Smoked Fish Dip
Smoked Hummus
Homemade from mesquite smoked chickpeas with either cucumber dippers or toasted pita chips. Make Mediterranean style with tomatoes, kalamata olives, and feta, add $2
Salads
Smokehouse Salad
Fresh greens, cucumber, tomato, bell pepper, red onion, and choice of dressing
Tchoup's Wedge
Iceberg, blue cheese, tomato, red onion, bacon burnt end bits, and choice of dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts, Parmesan and Romano, crostini croutons, and creamy Caesar dressing
Smoked Meats
One Meat Smoked Meats
Served with two sides, pickle spear, and cornbread muffin
Two Meats Smoked Meats
Served with two sides, pickle spear, and cornbread muffin
Three Meats Smoked Meats
Served with two sides, pickle spear, and cornbread muffin
Smoked Spud
Smoked russet potato topped with mixed cheeses, sour cream, scallions, and choice of protein
Whole Hog
All meats and choice of four sides
Steaks
Seafood
Steelhead Trout
Topped with a J.T. Meleck whiskey honey marinade. Served with one side
Queen De Lafayette
A trio of sautéed guidry's crawfish, smoked shrimp, and chez Francois lump crab with a roasted garlic head, served as a platter. Served with one side
Smoked Shrimp and Grits
Large mesquite smoked shrimp over homemade Cheddar corn grits topped with a Nola bbq sauce. Served with one side
Handhelds
Burnt Ends B.L.T
Bacon burnt ends, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on grilled Texas toast. Served with bag of Zapp's
Smoked Brisket Cheesesteak
Skillet warmed chopped brisket; peppers, and onion topped with Swiss cheese. Served with bag of Zapp's
Smokehouse Sandwich
Choose from brisket, pulled pork, chicken, or turkey, served wet or dry on a toasted potato bun with pickles. Served with bag of Zapp's
Steak Hoagie
Sliced prime beef tips, caramelized onions, garlic aioli, spring mix, and drizzled with feta cheese on a toasted hoagie bun. Served with bag of Zapp's
The Cubano
Smoked pulled pork, swiss cheese, ham, pickles, mustard, on butter toasted Cuban bread. Served with bag of Zapp's
Turkey Club sandwich
Mesquite smoked sliced turkey with bacon, swiss and pepper jack cheeses; dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and mustard. Grilled on Texas toast. Served with bag of Zapp's
Wagyu Birria Tacos
Side Options
Brussels Sprouts
Cheddar Corn Grits
Garlic Mashed Potato
Loaded Smoked Potato
Mac and Cheese
Roasted Carrots
Side Salad
Sides Trio
Pick any three of the above