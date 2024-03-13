Middle Bass General Store 940 Fox Rd
Food
Apps
- Basket of Chips$6.00
- Basket of Pretzels$6.00
- Breaded Mushrooms$9.50
A basket of baby portabella lightly breaded. Add ranch or chipotle for dipping
- Cheddar Nachos$8.99
Tortilla chips served with nacho dipping sauce. Additional Toppings $1.25 each: black olives, onions, banana peppers, jalapenos, tomatoes, bacon bits. Pizza Chicken $1.75
- Cheese Curds$10.49
*NEW* A basket of white cheddar garlic, beer battered cheese curds with a side of ranch or chipotle
- Corn Dogs$7.92
- French Fries - Basket$7.36
- Jalapeno Poppers$10.49
*NEW* A basket of cheddar jalapeno poppers with a side of ranch or chipotle
- Mac & Cheese Bites$7.99
6 wedges filled with cheddar & Monterey jack cheese and elbow macaroni
- Meatball Appetizer$5.98
5 Meatballs tossed in marinara sauce with onions and topped with mozzarella cheese
- Mini Tacos- 6$7.36
6 Mini Tacos
- Motz Sticks$9.00
- Onion Rings$9.00
- Potstickers$11.00
6 potstickers with veggie and pork filling with a side of tasty ginger, miso & honey dressing
- Potato Skins$11.05
3 Potato skins topped with bacon and cheddar cheese
- Soft Pretzel$9.99
Baked soft pretzel with a side of nacho cheese. Add a side of spicy mustard for $0.75
- Pulled Pork Nachos$9.50+
Pulled pork on a bed of tortilla chips, with melted cheddar cheese and drizzled with ranch and BBQ
- Fried Shrimp$8.00
6 breaded shrimp served with cocktail sauce
- French Bread Pizza$8.99
Pizza sauce or Garlic Butter, mozzarella and 1 topping. Additional Items $1.50 each. Side of Ranch or Pizza Sauce $0.75
- Garlic Cheesy Bread$8.50
Garlic butter, mozzarella and cheddar cheese on pizza crust .Additional toppings $1.50 each
Sandwiches
- BLT Sandwich$14.50
Bacon, lettuce, tomato on a panini with mayo
- Buffalo Chicken Sub$13.50
Chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce on a baked sub with ranch, mozzarella and cheddar and topped with lettuce and tomato
- Cheeseburger$15.00
1/3 pound beef with your choice of cheese: American, swiss or Pepper Jack, Add: lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$15.00
Chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar and mozzarella cheese tossed in ranch and topped with lettuce and tomato
- Chicken Parm$13.58
Breaded chicken, marinara sauce, parmesan & mozzarella cheese
- Cod Sandwich$13.75
Beer battered fried cod on a bun with american cheese and lettuce with a side of tartar
- Grilled Cheese Panini$8.50
Choice of cheese: American, Swiss, or Pepper jack on white or rye panini. Add: bacon ($2.00), ham ($1.50) or turkey ($1.50)
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Grilled Chicken Breast on a bun with your choice of cheese: American, Swiss or Pepper Jack, Add: lettuce, tomato and onion.
- Gyro$13.99
Pita bread, gyro meat, lettuce, tomato and tzatziki sauce Add Feta Cheese $1.00
- Chicken Gyro$15.99
Pita bread, grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato and tzatziki sauce. Add Feta Cheese $1.00
- Italian Sub$13.00
Pepperoni, salami, cappicola ham & mozzarella cheese with or without banana peppers
- Meatball Sub$14.50
Classic sub baked in pizza oven
- Mediterranean Wrap$14.50
Iceberg, red onion, tomato, black olives, banana peppers. Add feta cheese ($1.00) Best tossed in balsamic or mediterranean feta dressing and rolled in a cold wrap
- Pulled Pork Sliders$12.00+
In house smoked pork, tossed in BBQ sauce, served on a bun with choice of cheese: American, Swiss or Pepper Jack, and pickle
- Corned Beef Reuben$15.50
Choice of: rye or white bread. Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, thousand island
- Turkey Reuben$15.50
Choice of: rye or white bread. Turkey, cole slaw, swiss, thousand island
- Sliders- BEEF$12.00+
Beef sliders with your choice of cheese: American, Swiss or Pepper Jack. Add: lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle
Medium Specialty Pizzas
- Med Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$22.50
Ranch sauce with chicken, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella blend
- Med BBQ Chicken Pizza$22.50
BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, red onion, mozzarella and cheddar blend
- Med Chipotle Chicken Pizza$22.50
Spicy Chipotle sauce with chicken, red onion, parmesan and mozzarella blend
- Med Italian Pizza$22.50
Imagine our italian sub but in pizza form! Italian dressing, pepperoni, salami, cappicola ham, banana peppers, and mozzarella blend
- Med Margherita$22.50
Crushed tomato sauce, fresh sliced mozzarella, topped with basil
- Med Meat Ball Pizza$22.50
Meatballs, red onion, topped with parmesan & mozzarella cheese
- Med Meat Lovers Pizza$22.50
Ham, Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon and mozzarella blend. Try it with our spicy sauce!!
- Med Reuben Pizza$22.50
Garlic butter, corned beef, sauerkraut and swiss, with a thousand island drizzle
- Med Supreme Pizza$22.50
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onion, green pepper, and mozzarella blend
- Med Veggie Pizza$22.50
- Med Garlic Meat Trio$22.50
Garlic butter, broccoli, cauliflower, green pepper, red onion, black olives, and mozzarella blend
Large Specialty Pizzas
- Lg Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$26.50
Ranch sauce with chicken, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella blend
- Lg BBQ Chicken Pizza$26.50
BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, red onion, mozzarella and cheddar blend
- Lg Chipotle Chicken Pizza$26.50
Spicy Chipotle sauce with chicken, red onion, parmesan and mozzarella blend
- Lg Italian Pizza$26.50
Imagine our italian sub but in pizza form! Italian dressing, pepperoni, salami, cappicola ham, banana peppers, and mozzarella blend
- Lg Margherita$26.50
Crushed tomato sauce, fresh sliced mozzarella, topped with basil
- Lg Meat Ball Pizza$26.50
Meatballs, red onion, topped with parmesan & mozzarella cheese
- Lg Meat Lovers Pizza$26.50
Ham, Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon and mozzarella blend. Try it with our spicy sauce!!
- Lg Reuben Pizza$26.50
Garlic butter, corned beef, sauerkraut and swiss, with a thousand island drizzle
- Lg Supreme Pizza$26.50
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onion, green pepper, and mozzarella blend
- Veggie Pizza$26.50
Garlic butter, broccoli, cauliflower, green pepper, red onion, black olives, and mozzarella blend
- Lg Garlic Meat Trio$26.50
A thin mix of Garlic butter and pizza sauce topping with meatballs, bacon and pepperoni and spinkled with parmesan
Cauliflower Specialty Pizzas
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$20.50
Ranch sauce with chicken, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella blend
- BBQ Chicken Pizza$20.50
BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, red onion, mozzarella and cheddar blend
- Chipotle Chicken Pizza$20.50
Spicy Chipotle sauce with chicken, red onion, parmesan and mozzarella blend
- Italian Pizza$20.50
Imagine our italian sub but in pizza form! Italian dressing, pepperoni, salami, cappicola ham, banana peppers, and mozzarella blend
- Margherita$20.50
Crushed tomato sauce, fresh sliced mozzarella, topped with basil
- Meat Ball Pizza$20.50
Meatballs, red onion, topped with parmesan & mozzarella cheese
- Meat Lovers Pizza$20.50
Ham, Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon and mozzarella blend. Try it with our spicy sauce!!
- Reuben Pizza$20.50
Garlic butter, corned beef, sauerkraut and swiss, with a thousand island drizzle
- Supreme Pizza$20.50
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onion, green pepper, and mozzarella blend
- Veggie Pizza$20.50
Garlic butter, broccoli, cauliflower, green pepper, red onion, black olives, and mozzarella blend
- Garlic Meat Trio$20.50
A thin mix of Garlic butter and pizza sauce topping with meatballs, bacon and pepperoni and spinkled with parmesan
Tortilla Specialty Pizzas
- TT Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$16.50
Ranch sauce with chicken, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella blend
- TT BBQ Chicken Pizza$16.50
BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, red onion, mozzarella and cheddar blend
- TT Chipotle Chicken Pizza$16.50
Spicy Chipotle sauce with chicken, red onion, parmesan and mozzarella blend
- TT Italian Pizza$16.50
Imagine our italian sub but in pizza form! Italian dressing, pepperoni, salami, cappicola ham, banana peppers, and mozzarella blend
- TT Margherita$16.50
Crushed tomato sauce, fresh sliced mozzarella, topped with basil
- TT Meat Ball Pizza$16.50
Meatballs, red onion, topped with parmesan & mozzarella cheese
- TT Meat Lovers Pizza$16.50
Ham, Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon and mozzarella blend. Try it with our spicy sauce!!
- TT Reuben Pizza$16.50
Garlic butter, corned beef, sauerkraut and swiss, with a thousand island drizzle
- TT Supreme Pizza$16.50
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onion, green pepper, and mozzarella blend
- TT Veggie Pizza$16.50
Garlic butter, broccoli, cauliflower, green pepper, red onion, black olives, and mozzarella blend
- TT Garlic Meat Trio$16.50
A thin mix of Garlic butter and pizza sauce topping with meatballs, bacon and pepperoni and spinkled with parmesan
Salads
- Bettys Salad$13.99
Iceberg and Spinach with hard-boiled eggs, bean sprouts, bacon and homemade Betty’s dressing
- BLT Salad$14.50
Lettuce, mozzarella, bacon and tomato.Add: hard boiled egg, grilled chicken or veggies
- Chicken Nugget Salad$14.50
Add: hard boiled egg, grilled chicken or veggies
- House Salad$11.50
Iceberg, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, red onion, choice of spicy or sliced chicken tenders
- Italian Antipasta Salad$14.50
Mozzarella, pepperoni, salami, cappicola ham, with or without banana peppers
- Mediterranean Salad$13.15
Iceberg, red onion, tomato, black olives, banana peppers. Add feta cheese ($1.00) Best with balsamic or mediterranean feta dressing
- Side Salad$6.00
- Summer Salad$14.50
Mix of spinach, romaine and iceberg topped with strawberries, blueberries, walnuts and red onion Add Feta Cheese $1.00 AND/OR Grilled Chicken $5.00
Wings
Kids
Sides
Pizza To Go
FRESH PRODUCE
- Apple$0.85
- Baby Carrots$3.99
- Bananas$0.90
- Broccoli$2.00
- Cantelope$5.50
- Corn$1.25
- Cucumbers$1.79
- Garlic$1.25
- Green Onion$1.25
- Green Pepper$1.50
- Bell Peppers$2.50
- Grapes$6.00
- Head of Lettuce$3.50
- Lemons$1.00
- Limes$1.00
- Mushrooms$3.00
- Onions$2.00
- Oranges$1.75
- Peach$2.00
- Pineapple$5.00
- Potato$1.00
- P. of Raspberries$4.00
- Blackberries Pint$5.50
- Blueberries Pint$6.00
- Red Pepper$2.50
- Tomato$2.25