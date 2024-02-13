Midnyt Burger LaGrange
Smash Burgers
Locally-sourced ground beef, seasoned and smashed thin onto a flat top grill creating crispy, lacy edges.
- Single Burger$7.00
(1) One smashed patty with melted American Cheese, on a toasted Martin's Potato Roll.
- Double Burger$10.00
(2) Two smashed patties with melted American Cheese, on a toasted Martin's Potato Roll.
- Triple Burger$13.00
(3) Three smashed patties with melted American Cheese, on a toasted Martin's Potato Roll.
- Quad Burger$16.00
(4) Four smashed patties with melted American Cheese, on a toasted Martin's Potato Roll.
French Fries
Crispy, seasoned crinkle cut fries.
- Classic Fries$4.00
Crispy, seasoned crinkle cut french fries with your choice of dipping sauce.
- Lunar Style Fries$7.00
Topped with American Cheese, Grilled Onions and Midnyt Sauce.
- Nocturnal Style Fries$10.00
Topped with Grilled Onions, Midnyt Sauce and a Smashed Patty with American Cheese.
- Build Your Own Fries$5.00
Choose your favorite toppings to create your own Midnyt Masterpiece.
Grilled Cheese
Inside-out Martin's Potato Roll grilled on the flat top with melted American Cheese.
Midnyt Burger at Wild Leap LaGrange Location and Ordering Hours
(706) 350-1961
Open now • Closes at 9PM