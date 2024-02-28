Midpoint Artisan Pizza 594 LOUDON RD. NEWTON PLAZA
Pizzas
12” 6 Slices Pizza
- 12” 6 Slices Cheese$15.00
Create Your Favorite Choose the Crust, Delicious Sauce, Meats, Veggies, And Other Special Toppings
- 12" 6 Slices Gluten Free$17.00
- 12" 6 Slices Cauliflower$17.00
16” 8 Slices Pizza
Calzones/Strombolis
- Calzone$14.00
Stuffed dough with mozzarella & ricotta cheese Vegan Options Available
- Stromboli$14.00
Stuffed dough with mozzarella & ricotta cheese Vegan Options Available
- Gourmet Calzone$19.00
Dough filled with the gourmet pizza ingredient of your choice, Vegan options available
- Gourmet Stromboli$19.00
Dough filled with the gourmet pizza ingredient of your choice, Vegan options available
Classic Gourmet Pizzas
Signature Pizzas
Main Menu
Midpoint Appetizers
- Arancini Rice Balls$9.00
Made with Italian Carnaroli Rice With a hint of Tomato, Mozzarella and a signature vegetable blend served with roasted garlic aioli
- Cheddar Cheese Curd Bites$9.00
Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese curds lightly breaded served with Marinara
- Spicy Battered Cauliflower$9.00
White Cauliflower florets in a spicy batter served with Blue Cheese
- Guacamole Breaded Bites$11.00
Crispy tortilla chip breading filled with smashed Avocados, diced Tomatoes, Jalapenos, Cilantro and a touch of Lime juice served with Salsa
- Hot Honey Cheese Bites$11.00
Crushed Pretzel coating filled with a Cheese blend, Honey and Sriracha, served with our Hot Honey Sauce
- Battered Macaroni & Cheese Gouda Bites$9.00
Pasta, Cheddar and Smoked Gouda lightly battered, served with Ranch
- Pickle Fries$9.00
Masa battered Pickles with a nice light crunch served with Ranch
- Hummus Plain$12.00
House made with Garbanzo beans, blended with Sesame-Tahini paste, Lemon Juice and Garlic, served with Grilled Naan
- Fried Battered Mussels$11.00
Fried mussel sticks are a crunchy snack. Served with dipping tartar sauce
- Chef's Specialty$11.00
A crispy dish fried with Kadaifi and Egg, Boiled Potatoes, Green Onions, Parsley, Mozzarella Cheese