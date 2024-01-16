Mid Point Bar Katy
DRINKS
BEERS
- KARBACH$6.00
- ST.ARNOLD$6.00
- MICHELOB ULTRA$6.00
- STELLA ARTOIS$6.00
- MODELO$6.00
- Firestone 805$5.00
- DOS XX$6.00
- YUENGLING$6.00
- MILLER LITE$5.00
- SHINER BOCK$6.00
- LONE PINT$7.00
- Bud Light$5.00
- Coors Light$5.00
- Miller Lite$5.00
- Corona Extra$6.00
- Corona Premium$6.00
- HIGH NOON$5.00
- Heineken$6.00
- Heineken 0.0$6.00
- NUTRL$5.00
- Modelo Negra$6.00
- Polar$6.00
- WHITE CLAW$5.00
- TWISTED TEA$5.00
- Pacifico$6.00
- Blue Moon$6.00
- Karbach Crawford Bock$6.00
- BKT Domestic$30.00
- BKT Imported$36.00
SPECIALTY COCKTAILS
- STRAWBERRY FIELDS
A jungle of flavors, reminiscent of the Caribbean that refreshes our palates with the sweetness of tropical fruits and a slight bitter touch.$13.00
- CRYSTAL SKIES
A vivid blend of hibiscus and pomegranate. With a visually stunning crimson hue, it delivers a refreshing balance of floral and sweet-tangy notes. Cheers!$13.00
- BLOOM STREET
Crafted with precision, this cocktail features quality rum infused with a house-made ginger-cardamom syrup. Fresh mint leaves and a splash of lime juice enhance the concoction.$13.00
- BERRY NICE
TX Whiskey, ginger syrup, and a combination of Creme de Cassis and peach schnapps.$13.00
- JAMESON SMASH
Elegant and delicate cocktail that hides the herbal earthiness of butterfly pea flowers and is scented with sweet notes of lavender.$13.00
- RED RUBY LEMONADE
Experience a fiery fusion featuring Spicy Tamarind vodka, zesty tamarind, and a kick of ginger beer. Served with a squeeze of lime.$13.00
- PINK LINEN
Tequila Juarez Reposado, 400 conejos mezcal, Ancho Reyes poblano liqueur, lime, pineapple, agave.$13.00
- LOVE NOTE
This Blackberry Whiskey Smash cocktail combines Jin Bean bourbon whiskey, mint, fresh lime, and blackberries.$13.00
- TEQUILA MOCKINGBIRD$13.00
- MEXICAN SLIPPER$13.00
FROZEN COCKTAILS
- FZ Pina Colada
Escape to a tropical paradise with this Frozen Pina Colada, a luscious blend of rum, coconut cream, and pineapple for a smooth and refreshing treat.$9.00
- FZ Margarita
An icy escape featuring tequila, triple sec, and lime juice, delivering a frosty take on the iconic Margarita with a hint of citrus sophistication.$12.00
- OUT OF STOCKFZ FROZE
A frosty twist on the classic Mojito, blending white rum, mint, lime juice, and a touch of sweetness for a refreshing icy delight.OUT OF STOCK$10.00
- OUT OF STOCKFZ Passion Margarita
Elevate your frozen Margarita experience with the exotic allure of passion fruit, creating a tropical, tangy sensation in every icy sip.OUT OF STOCK$11.00
- OUT OF STOCKFrozen Flight
Flight of our best frozen Margarita, Passion Fruit Margarita, Pina Colada and MojitoOUT OF STOCK$18.00
LIQUOR
- Buchanans 12$9.00
- Chivas Regal 12$11.00
- Chivas Regal 18$17.00
- Johnnie Walker Black Label$11.00
- Johnnie Walker Blue Label$25.00
- Old Parr$8.00
- Johnnie Walker Double Black Label$18.00
- Buchanans Pineapple$12.00
- BULLIET RYE$9.00
- JIM BEAM$7.00
- JAMESON$8.00
- JACK DANIELS$7.00
- BASIL HAYDEN$10.00
- KNOB CREEK$9.00
- MAKERS MARK$8.00
- WOODFORD RESERVE$11.00
- BALVENIE 12$14.00
- BUFFALO TRACE$10.00
- HENNESSEY$11.00
- MACALAN 12$13.00
- GLENLIVET 12$13.00
- GLENFIDDICH 12$13.00
- GLENLIVET 15$16.00
- WELLER$12.00
- WILD TURKEY$8.00
- BLANTONS$22.00
- FIREBALL$6.00
- CROWN$8.00
- SKREWBALL$7.00
- Bacardi$7.00
- Diplomatico Mantuano$9.00
- Diplomatico Planas$7.00
- Malibu Rum$7.00
- CAPTAIN MORGAN$7.00
- Casamigos Silver$11.00
- Clase Azul Plata$20.00
- Don Julio 1942$25.00
- Don Julio ANEJO$12.00
- Don Julio Silver$11.00
- Patron Silver$10.00
- Teremana Reposado$9.00
- Teremana Silver$9.00
- MEZCAL$10.00
- Well Vodka$6.00
- TITOS$8.00
- Belvedere$9.00
- Ciroc$9.00
- Grey Goose$9.00
- Deep Eddy LEMON$8.00
- Ketel One$9.00
- DEEP EDDY RUBY RED$8.00
- Bombay SAPPHIRE$9.00
- Empress$8.00
- Hendricks$8.00
- Tanqueray$7.00
- STRAWBERRY RHUBARB$9.00
- Bailey's$8.00
- KAHLUA$7.00
- Grand Marnier$9.00
- Jagermeister$7.00
- Licor 43$8.00
- Amaro Montenegro$9.00
- Frangelico$8.00
SHOTS
WINE
- House Pinot Noir$8.00
- ELOUAN$12.00
- BECKERS CAB$10.00
- DAOU CAB$15.00
- TRIVENTO MALBEC$11.00
- CONUNDRUM$10.00
- MASCHIO$11.00
- HOUSE PG$8.00
- TORRESELLA$10.00
- GIOSSO MOSCATO$9.00
- HOUSE CHARDONNAY$8.00
- SEA SUN CHARDONNAY$10.00
- KIM CRAWFORD SB$12.00
- HOUSE ROSE$8.00
- PERRIN GRAN PREBOIS$9.00
- SANGRIA$9.00
- MIMOSA GLASS$4.00
- MIMOSA CARAFE$25.00
- BLOODY MARY$9.00
- HOUSE CABERNET$8.00
- BTL House PINOT NOIR$28.00
- BTL ELOUAN$48.00
- BTL ETUDE$70.00
- BTL HOUSE CABERNET$28.00
- BTL DAOU CAB$54.00
- BTL AUSTIN HOPE CAB$62.00
- BTL CAYMUS CAB$160.00
- BTL TRIVENTO$38.00
- BTL CATENA$56.00
- BTL CONUNDRUM$36.00
- BTL PRISONER$80.00
- BTL UNSHACKELED$60.00
- PERRIER JOUET$80.00
- MOET$120.00
- BTL GIOSSO$32.00
- BTL HOUSE CHARDONNAY$28.00
- BTL SEASUN CHARD$34.00
- BTL KIM CRAWFORD$44.00
- BTL HOUSE ROSE$28.00
- BTL PERRIN GRAN ROSE$32.00
- BTL BECKER CAB$36.00
SOFT DRINKS
FOOD
SMALL PLATES
- TRUFFLE OIL FRIES
Avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, lime juice and tortilla chips. ¡Perfect to share!$13.00
- SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP
Perfect combination of flavors… Shredded beef, Shredded chicken, and Cheese.$10.00
- TUSCAN HUMMUS
Plantain toston trio with shredded beef or shredded chicken, pico de gallo and roasted red pepper sauce$10.00
- SW EGGROLLS$11.00
- HOT HONEY CHICKEN BITES
Fried breaded cheese stick or a spear of bread dough stuffed with queso blanco.$13.00
- HANGOVER SAMPLER
Smoke bacon, cheddar melted cheese and creamy ranch$17.00
- CHIPS & SALSA
Argentine Style sausage over the grill, with a unique smoky flavor sauce, chimichurri and our butter toasted bread$7.00
- TRIO$10.00
- GIANT PRETZEL$11.00
- ULTIMATE NACHOS$14.00
SALADS
- COBB SALAD
Certified angus beef, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion, provolone cheese and our creamychurry sauce. Served with crispy delicious french fries$17.00
- SHRIMP & AVOCADO SALAD
Certified angus beef and cheddar cheese. Served with delicious french fries$14.00
- SUMMER SALAD
Certified angus beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, Pickles, onions rings, cheddar cheese and bbq sauce. Served with crispy delicious french fries.$12.00
- SAUTEED BRUSSEL SALAD
Certified angus beef, lettuce, tomato, bacon, fried egg, cheddar cheese and smoke pepper sauce. Served with crispy delicious french fries$13.00